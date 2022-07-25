If you are an avid watcher of “The Real Housewives” franchise, then this article might be interesting for you. Here in this post, we will talk about Larsa Marie Pippen or simply known as “Larsa Pippen” from “The Real Housewives of Miami” (RHOM). If you don’t know the premise of this show, let me tell you that the show documents the ongoing lives of different women living in the City of Miami, Florida. Before we move on to the next section, let’s go through some details about Larsa Pippen. Larsa is a TV personality and a model. She is also recognized as a businesswoman and socialite. Pippen rose to fame after appearing in the first season of RHOM in 2011. However, she also made headlines for having troubles with her then-husband who is none other than the former NBA player, Scottie Pippen.

So, what happened with Scottie and Larsa, and why did they make headlines? keep reading this post to find out. While you are at it also check out What is Larsa Pippen net worth? How old is Larsa Pippen? Larsa Pippen business ventures, and How much does Larsa Pippen make?

What Is Larsa Pippen Worth?

According to our reports, Larsa Pippen net worth is a sweet $10 million as of this year. She has piled up cash from her career as a TV star and model. In addition to this, her jewelry business venture called “Larsa Marie” generates huge profits. Larsa Pippen’s TV career has spanned over a decade, but she has mostly made appearances as a guest on all the shows she appeared in. She appeared in shows like Watch What Happens Live, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Dancing with the Stars: Juniors, Selling Sunset, The Nick Cannon TV Series, and The Wendy Williams Show. However, Pippen earned all the fame that she has today from the shows The Real Housewives of Miami and Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Let’s see how much does Larsa Pippen make?

Name Larsa Pippen Net Worth $10 million Birth 6 July 1974, Chicago, Illinois. Nationality American Age 48 years Height 5ft 2in Weight 48 kg Partner Scottie Pippen (divorced 2021) Profession Model, TV Personality, Businesswoman Career 2007-Present

How Much Does Larsa Pippen Make?

Thanks to the above-mentioned shows i.e, RHOM and Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Larsa Pippen now makes more than $2 million every year without breaking a sweat. However, you shouldn’t think that she made money by appearing on TV alone. She also made ample money from her modeling career. Her jewelry venture managed to bring plenty of cash into her bank account as well. Larsa Pippen has no problem pulling out at least $200k a month from her various works.

Larsa Pippen Earnings From “The Real Housewives of Miami”

The first episode of The Real Housewives of Miami aired back in February 2011, which featured Larsa Pippen in the main cast. The first season of RHOM ran for only 7 episodes i.e, from February 2011 to April 2011. According to reports, Larsa Pippen’s stipend from the first season was $50k per episode. If we add the figures, Larsa Pippen walked home with $350k in her pockets. However, she was removed from the remaining seasons of the show i.e, seasons 2 & 3. After airing of season 3 in 2013 the show was canceled. It was picked up again in 2021, also marking the return of Larsa Pippen to the show.

Larsa Pippen Earnings From “Endorsements” and “Business Ventures”

As mentioned before, Larsa Pippen works as a model, apart from gracing our television screens with her presence. She has worked as a model for many companies and magazines. Her work as a model is so good that she even secured the position of brand representative of renowned names like “Haute Living Magazine” and “Agadir Haircare”. In addition to this, the demand for Pippen for endorsing brands (or) products is very high. She has promoted companies like UltraShape and Pretty Little Thing.

While several companies were shutting down due to the Covid Pandemic of 2020, Larsa Pippen on the other hand, took this opportunity to start her business venture. She inaugurated her jewelry line in August 2020, which is called “Larsa Marie”. Apart from adding beauty to women by selling jewelry, Pippen also established a fitness company to keep her clients healthy. Her fitness company’s business operations are spread all over the globe. Larsa offers online fitness sessions to her clients at just $5.99 a month. There is no reliable information on how much she makes from endorsements and business, but it is safe to assume that her takings are in the thousands. Below are the details of Larsa Pippen’s earnings from Instagram and Only Fans.

Larsa Pippen Earnings From Instagram and Only Fans

Nowadays, models are making huge money from social media platforms like Instagram and Only Fans. Many models and social media influencers are moving to Only Fans to promote or create content. The American TV personality has more than 4 million followers on Instagram. As you know the more followers the more money. By promoting brands on Instagram, Larsa Pippen easily makes up to $210 per Instagram story. She gets paid more than $420 for endorsing products through photos or images. You will be shocked to know that the companies are ready to pay Pippen over $840 just for promoting their brand through videos.

On the other hand, Larsa Pippen’s Only Fans account is also booming with followers. If you don’t use OnlyFans, then allow me to explain to you about the online platform. OnlyFans is an online content platform, where the content creators upload their content for their followers. However, the content is accessible only to the subscribers or followers, who need to pay for it. In a nutshell, it’s a pay-to-access content platform. According to Pippen, she easily makes over $10k every day from OnlyFans alone (and this is not an exaggeration). The TV personality also went on to claim that she recently earned more than $200k in just a week. Given Pippen’s popularity on OnlyFans, the day isn’t far, when she will start making millions of dollars from her OnlyFans account alone.

Larsa Pippen Real Estate and Car Collection

Who doesn’t love to live in a huge mansion? It’s a dream of every person to own a huge house, which has all the luxury in the world. Feels like a dream when you think about it doesn’t it? However, Larsa and her husband spared no expense to realize their dream of living in a huge mansion. Back in 2004, Larsa and her then-husband, Scottie purchased a massive home in Highland Park, Chicago, which has a waterfront view. As per reports, the house covers an area of 10,000 square feet and the pair paid a little over $2.225 million for the place. After nearly a decade, Scottie and Larsa listed the place for sale for $3.1 million. However, they couldn’t find any bidder and thus came down to $1.8 million.

Another impressive real estate property of Larsa is in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Reportedly, Pippen paid around $1.3 million for it in 2000 and a few years later constructed a huge mansion on it. It is said the mansion sits on an area of 9,700 square feet on a 0.7-acre land. The house has 7 bathrooms and 6 bedrooms. Scottie and Larsa spent a fortune to make the place more exciting. They established a personal gym, movie theater, and elevators.

Not only this, but they also went as far as to construct a basketball court as well. The amazing property was listed on market by the couple in 2010 for a whopping $16 million. Unfortunately, this time too, the pair couldn’t find any bidders for their property, and thus it remained unsold for more than a decade. Eventually, the asking price for the Fort Lauderdale property dropped to $12 million and as of this writing, it is still for sale.

Larsa Pippen Car Collection

Like real estate, Larsa Pippen has also spent millions of dollars on cars too. She reportedly bought a Porsche 911 GTU RS car. You will be amazed to know that the starting price of this supercar is more than $188k. Pippen is also reportedly the proud keeper of a Mercedes G63 AMG car, whose value is evaluated to be around $160k. Pippen has spent more than $675k to purchase a Ferrari 488 Pista car, and she also has some more pretty expensive cars in her possession as well. It is estimated that the value of Larsa Pippen’s car collection is a whopping $1.5 million (approximately).

Larsa Pippen Early and Personal Life

The American TV personality, Larsa Pippen oped her eyes on the 6th of July 1974 in Chicago, Illinois, United States. She completed her high school studies at a local school and went on to join the University of Chicago. Larsa Pippen majored in Political Science and after graduation, she began her modeling career.

Larsa and Scottie (who is a former NBA player) fell in love with each other and soon walked down the aisle in 1997. The pair went on to have 4 children namely, Scottie Pippen Jr., Preston Pippen, Justin Pippen, and Sophia Pippen. After spending more than 10 years together, the pair started having marital problems. According to Larsa, Scottie used to hit her, which ultimately led to their separation in 2016. Fortunately, the pair reconciled but not for long. In 2018, Larsa and Scottie executed their divorce proceedings which were finalized in December 2021. Scottie and Larsa are going to continue to raise their children as co-parents.

Conclusion

Though Larsa Pippen hasn’t been part of many shows, she rose to fame after appearing in Real Housewives of Miami. Her popularity further grew after she started appearing on Keeping Up with The Kardashians. She was recently seen in the 4th season of The Real Housewives of Miami, which concluded in March 2022.

Frequently Asked Questions About Larsa Pippen

1. What is Larsa Pippen worth? A. The main cast of RHOM, Larsa Pippen net worth is a handsome $10 million as of this writing. 2. How old is Larsa Pippen? A. The TV personality, Larsa Pippen turned 48 this month on the 6th. 3. How many children does Larsa Pippen have? A. Larsa Pippen is the mother of 4 children namely Scottie Jr., Preston, Justin, and Sophia. 4. What is the height of Larsa Pippen? A. The model turned businesswoman, Larsa Pippen stands 5 feet and 2 inches tall.