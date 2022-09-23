You will find two types of people in this world, one who work hard and make a decent living and the other who takes a shortcut. Well, in the second type you will find a wide variety such as people who gamble, bet, spam, hack, etc. One such way that people adopt is to terrorize people and demand money in return (and this is the worst way of making a living). This article is about one such personality who is currently serving 6 life sentences in prison for his crimes. I Am talking about Larry Hoover, one of the minds behind the establishment of the Afro-American street group “Gangster Disciples”. The group was founded back in the year 1968 and interestingly enough it is still operating.

Larry partnered with another street group leader called, Davis Barksdale to form “Gangster Disciples”. According to reports, the Gangster Disciples members are reported to be around 90k. This group’s members are spread across the United States of America. It is reported that the Disciples carry out their activities around 110 cities and 31 states. The notorious gang is said to be involved in numerous illegal activities such as drug trafficking, arms dealings, fraud, extortion, murder, and much more.

Let's find out more about Larry Hoover net worth, how old is Larry Hoover, Larry Hoover's early life and life in crime, Larry Hoover's arrest, and how much did Larry Hoover use to make?

What is Larry Hoover Worth?

According to our reports, the founder of Gangster Disciples, Larry Hoover net worth is reckoned to be at least $10 million as of this writing. He made every dime of his riches through illegal activities. If you are still studying then let me give you some friendly advice, living a criminal life will do you no good, so stay away from it at all costs. The street gang member has been charged with numerous illegal activities including murder, extortion, conspiracy, drug trafficking, engaging in criminal activities, and many more.

According to reports, Larry Hoover is currently facing a life sentence at ADX Florence jail. Larry Hoover was taken into custody and presented in court in the year 1997. After the trial, the judge sentenced Larry Hoover to prison for 200 years. There have been reports claiming that Larry Hoover has reportedly severed his connections with Gangster Disciples and other related activities. Let’s have a look at how much Larry Hoover used to make.

Name Larry Hoover Net Worth $10 million Birth 30 November 1950, Jackson, USA Nationality American Age 71 years Height 6ft 1in Weight 89 kg Partner Winndye Hoover Profession Gang Leader Arrested 1973

How Much Larry Hoover Used to Make?

You will be stunned to know how much criminals make money through immoral methods. The Gangster Disciples used to generate annual revenue of more than $100 million through their activities. Before going to prison, Larry Hoover used to allegedly earn more than $20 million (maybe more) every year. His income mainly came through drug dealings, weapons selling, extortion, kidnapping, robbery, theft, and much more. In addition to this, he also had influence over other small street gangs who did Larry Hoover’s dirty work for a small share of profits. I

t is estimated that Larry Hoover used to bring in over $2 million from his criminal activities every month. Putting Larry Hoover into prison was not enough as he continued to carry on his illegal activities while in lockup. Not only this, but he also started distributing drugs and other substances to his fellow inmates.

Larry Hoover Early Life

The American street gang leader, Larry Hoover was born on the 30th of November 1950 in Jackson, Mississippi, United States. After Larry Hoover attained the age of 4 years, his family relocated to Chicago, Illinois. At the small age of just 12 years, Larry Hoover started getting involved in illicit activities. He initially started looting people and eventually joined a street gang called, Supreme Gangsters. After a few years, Hoover took over Supreme Gangster as their leader.

After becoming the leader, Larry Hoover started expanding his gang’s operations across the state. To further strengthen his party, he shook hands with his competitor’s gang “Black Disciples”. The Black Disciples group was established and controlled by David Barksdale. Both Larry and David combined their groups and named them “Gangster Disciples” in the year 1968.

Gangster Disciples

According to reports, the street group led by Larry Hoover and David Barksdale was established in Chicago, Illinois. It has been reported as time went by the activities of the group expanded to 31 states and over 110 towns. Most of the group activities were focused around the middle and southeastern parts of the United States. According to an estimation the group has more than 50k members and their numbers are projected to be at least 90k. These numbers don’t include the members who are serving their time in prison, and if we add these numbers, the count can cross 100k. The gang has committed numerous crimes over the years and below is one such case.

Back in the year 2005, the Gangster Disciples’ members were sent to jail for taking the life of Juwan Johnson, who was a U.S. Army officer in Hohenecken, Germany. The heart of the matter was that Rico Williams (who held a Senior Airman position in the U.S. Air Force) landed the first blow on Johnson followed by Gangster Disciple members. This beating went on for 6 minutes. After the beating, Johnson requested a member of the group for medical assistance. However, William denied Johnson’s wishes and as a result, the latter succumbed to his injuries.

During the investigations, it was found that William was the commander of the Hohenecken area’s Gangster Disciples. It was also revealed that William wanted Johnson to join the group, to which Johnson refused. As a result, William took his life. After conviction, the court sentenced Rico Williams and his accomplices to prison. While Rico got a punishment to serve time in prison of 22 years, the remaining convicts were sentenced to serve time in prison from 2-12 years.

Larry Hoover Biography

In February 1973, Larry and his gang kidnapped William Young. According to records, Young was a drug trader, and he got under Hoover’s radar after he (Young) revealed Larry Hoover’s involvement in a drug stealing from another gang. As soon as, Young was presented in front of Hoover ordered Andrew Howard (who was Black Disciple member) to kill Young. Then in the following month, Larry Hoover and Andrew Howard were taken into custody under the suspicion of murdering William Young. Later in November, both Andrew and Hoover were sent to jail. Andrew got 150 years sentence, while Larry Hoover got 200 years.

In the year 1974, the co-founder of Gangster Disciples, David died from a gunshot wound. As a result, Larry Hoover became the sole leader of the group. At this time, the gang had control over the southern part of Chicago. After Larry took over, the gang’s operations expanded throughout the state. He oversaw most of the group’s activities from prison. While in prison, Larry Hoover united other thug gangs like Satan Disciples, Ambrose, Gangster Two-Six, Simon City Royals, Latin Eagles, and Spanish Cobras. He also formed alliances with Maniac Latin Disciples, La Raza Nation, Spanish Gangster Disciples, and many more. This alliance was called “Folk Nation”.

After Larry Hoover’s jail sentence the federal government ordered a secret inquiry against Larry started. Post a long study of Hoover’s activities that lasted for 17 years (i.e, from 1978 to 1995). Larry Hoover was found guilty of drug trading, plotting, operating illegal activities from prison, and blackmailing in 1997. In July 2022, Larry Hoover claimed to have severed ties with Gangster Disciples.

Larry Hoover Personal Life

The former Gangster Disciples leader, Larry Hoover is the husband of Winndye Jenkins. Together, Jenkins and Larry welcomed a son named, Larry Hoover Jr. Apart from Winndye Jenkins, Larry Hoover also fathered two sons namely, Larry Bernard and Tyree Hoover from his other relationships.

The American rapper, Kanye West has demanded the dismissal of Larry Hoover’s jail sentence. West has raised the topic of Larry Hoover’s release on numerous occasions. Last year in December, West and Drake organized a concert titled “Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert”. During the concert, West and Drake urged the government to release Hoover from jail. The rappers also asked public’s support for this cause.

Conclusion

Well, let’s end this article here. So far you have read all the necessary information that you need to know about Larry Hoover. The former gang leader has been convicted of various criminal activities and is currently serving 6 life sentences in jail. Many celebrities have raised their voice, demanding to end Larry Hoover’s punishment. What’s your take on this? Do you think Larry Hoover’s life sentence should come to an end? Let us know in the comments.

