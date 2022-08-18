Amazon, a behemoth in the e-commerce industry, has a robust supply chain network spread throughout the world. The warehouses and distribution centers are integral parts of Amazon’s supply chain. In order to develop them, Amazon is pumping in a lot of money. Coming up with larger and automated warehouses is one of the ways by which Amazon is aiming to expedite the delivery of products. Now, in this article, I will be talking about the Largest Amazon Warehouse in the world. I will be doing that by answering the questions such as, Where is it located? How big is it? How much did it cost for Amazon to build the Warehouse? Continue reading to know the answers to the aforementioned questions.

Which is the Largest Amazon Warehouse Located in the World?

The largest Amazon Warehouse is in Mt. Juliet, which is located in the state of Tennessee, USA. This extremely spacious Amazon warehouse extends for an unbelievable stretch of 3.6 million-square-foot. The build has five stories and most of the portions of it are automated. In the total area, around 80,000 square feet (ca. 74 a) comprises the office area of Amazon. In general, an Amazon fulfillment center occupies an area of 800,000 square feet (ca. 743 a). Therefore, the Mt Juliet Warehouse is 4.5 times bigger than the average size of Amazon warehouses. I will elucidate further about Amazon’s largest warehouse in this article. Read the article till the end to get a better understanding of it.

What Are the Sizes of Amazon Warehouses?

Amazon was on the path of growth during the early years of the 90s decade. By the end of that decade, in the year 1997, Amazon opened its first fulfillment centers in the locations of Delaware and Seattle. The Amazon warehouse built in the former location stretches for an area of 202,000 square feet (ca. 188 a). Similarly, the warehouse located in the location later extends up to 93,000 square feet (ca. 86 a). However, Amazon has traveled a lot ever since its first warehouses.

At present, the average size of Amazon warehouses has increased. For example, Amazon’s sortable fulfillment center will extend up to 800,000 square feet (ca. 743 a). In the case of non-sortable fulfillment centers, the average area of the facility is estimated to be 1 million square feet. The size and the number of the Amazon facilities have ratcheted up ever since.

Which is the Biggest Warehouse Located in California?

Amazon has opened up around 25 warehouses in locations within California. Among these warehouses, the largest warehouse is located in Moreno Valley. Amazon’s Moreno Valley facility is situated on a 75-acre piece of land. However, the facility occupies an area of 1,250,000 square feet (ca. 12 ha) only. As of now, thousands of people are working in the facility, making it a job creation hotspot. It comes as no surprise to find a warehouse this big in California because it already houses many other massive Amazon Warehouses that are located in places such as Bakersfield, Fresno, Thousand Oaks, Redlands, and Stockton.

What Are the Locations of the Largest Amazon Warehouses in the USA?

As I mentioned earlier, the biggest and the most advanced Amazon facility is located in Mt Juliet, Tennessee. This is Amazon’s first fulfillment center where it has used robotic hands for complete automatization. This facility is constructed on a 3.6 million square foot campus. With the campus, you have five stories facility. The facility in turn has an office space covering an area of 80,000 square feet (ca. 74 a). Mt Juliet Amazon Warehouse is considered to be a state-of-art facility.

However, this facility will soon cease to be Amazon’s Largest Warehouse, as the organization has a bigger plan. According to recent reports, Amazon is building a distribution center in Colorado. When the project is complete, this would be the largest Amazon Warehouse, which will extend to an area of 4 million square feet. At the same time, it will create hundreds if not thousands of jobs in Colorado. Based on recent reports, Amazon has invested around $370 million in the project.

What Are the Locations of the Largest Amazon Warehouses in the U.K.?

Amazon has built or owns several warehouses in different locations in the U.K. Among them, the largest Amazon warehouse in the U.K. is located on the outskirts of London in a place called “Tilbury”. In Tilbury, the Amazon LCY2 Distribution center extends for an area of 2 million square feet. Similarly, the second facility of Amazon is located near the City of London as well.

Similar to many mega Warehouses of Amazon, the LCY2 distribution center has been automatized using robots. The robots in the facility use QR codes for navigation on the factory floor. At the same time, they help Amazon in the Speedy Fulfillment Process. Men working in this warehouse take care of the process of finalizing orders for shipment. In addition to local, the warehouse workers are also responsible for finalizing the orders that ship items to the rest of Europe.

In addition to LCY2 distribution center, Amazon has built the second-largest warehouse in the U.K. located in Scotland. This warehouse covers an area of 1 million square feet.

What is the Size of Amazon Warehouses Located in Asia?

Well, After North America and Europe, Asia is Amazon’s next biggest venture in the world. In Asia, a country with a more than 1.4 billion population is said to have the largest Amazon Warehouse in Asia. Yup! I am talking about India. As of now, India has around 60 fulfillment centers. These centers are spread across 15 of its states. Considering all warehouses in India, it would account for 8 million square feet of area.

Similar to India, Amazon also has warehouses in countries such as Japan, China, Singapore, and Pakistan. To be more specific, they are sortable fulfillment centers that would usually stretch for 800,000 square feet (ca. 743 a). Therefore, we can say that Amazon has mega Warehouses on continents such as Europe, Asia, Australia, and Northern America.

Does Amazon Own Any Mega Warehouses in Australia?

As of now, Amazon owns only six warehouses that are located in Australia. Those six warehouses are located in four locations such as Moorebank, Dandenong South, Brisbane, and Perth. Among these four locations, Brisbane and Perth host one Amazon warehouse each. Similarly, Moorebank and Dandenong South host two warehouses each. As a result of these six warehouses, four or six Australian states now have at least one warehouse. Those four Australian states are Queensland, Victoria, Western Australia, and New South Wales.

How Many Warehouses Does Amazon Have Around the World?

Amazon has around 185 fulfillment centers that are located across different continents in the world. More than half of Amazon’s warehouses are present in the USA alone. Out of 185 centers, around 110 centers are present in the USA alone. According to a popular estimate, Amazon has employed at least 1500 full-time workers in its fulfillment centers that are located across the world.

Based on the portability of products, Amazon fulfillment centers can be classified into sortable and non-sortable fulfillment centers. Employees working in sortable fulfillment centers do the work of picking, packing, and shipping orders. The employees complete their tasks semi-automatically using their hands and Amazon Robotics. Amazon stores heavy items like furniture and sports equipment in non-sortable fulfillment centers. Lastly, the Amazon employees pack and distribute the aforementioned items from here.

What I Have Said in This Article? (Recap)

I began this article by giving a succinct account of Amazon’s largest warehouse in the world. Following this, I gave more information regarding the Mt Juliet warehouse. The information included the size, location, and operation of the aforementioned warehouse. Later, I spoke about the biggest warehouse of Amazon present in California. I mentioned the locations of the largest warehouses of Amazon located in the USA while answering the next query. Similarly, I also mentioned the largest warehouses of Amazon that are present in the U.K. In the next section, I spoke about the size of Amazon warehouses that are built in the continent of Asia. While answering the last couple of queries, I spoke about the mega warehouses located in Australia and mentioned the total number of Amazon warehouses in the world.

I hope the information provided in this article regarding the largest Amazon warehouse was useful to you. Thank you for reading.

Final Thoughts

The business empire of Amazon has expanded across the major countries of the world that contribute to Amazon’s customer base. Millions of people across the world are currently using the service of Amazon in order to buy different types of products. In order to provide a unique shopping experience to its customers, Amazon is constantly working by innovating its shopping platform. However, on the ground, the fulfillment centers are the ones that are making all these things possible. Whatever happens on the screen is just a tip of an iceberg that customers see regarding what is going on actually happening on the ground. These Warehouses sort, pack, and ship millions of orders that customers place on the digital platform to the nearest location of the final destination. At the same time, along with the digital platform, Amazon is upgrading the warehouses that are present in various locations in the world.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Largest Amazon Warehouse

1. Which is the second-largest warehouse that Amazon has in the U.K.? The largest warehouse in the U.K. is an LYC2 distribution center, which is said to cover an area of 2 million square feet. While the second largest is half the size when compared to the largest. It extends to an area of 1 million square feet. 2. How many Amazon warehouses are present in the USA? A huge share of Amazon’s customer base is filled up by people from the USA. Hence, more than half of the total Amazon warehouses are present in the USA. If I have to give an exact number, around 110 Amazon warehouses are present in the USA. However, in total, Amazon has 185 stores located across the store. 3. Is the largest Amazon warehouse automated? Yes. Amazon has deployed robots to complete the task of sorting, packing, and shipping the orders received from the customers.