Hey, Y’all! Hope everything’s fine. In this post, we will talk about one of the members of the NSYNC group, Lance Bass. Bass came to the public eye after he joined the NSYNC boy group which consisted of famous singers like Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick. In this band, Lance used to serve as a bass singer, which took his popularity among the audience to another level. Bass took the advantage of the fame garnered through singing and ventured into acting. Aside from acting, Lance Bass also ventured into producing movies, TV shows, and music. He was also set to embark on a space tour and even got clearance from NASA and Russian Space Program. However, his attempt to go on a space tour failed after Bass’s finances withdrew from this project.

Not only this, but at one point Lance Bass replaced Captain Jack Sparrow a.k.a. Johnny Depp as the cover face of People’s Magazine when Bass came out of the closet. This article is filled with details like What is Lance Bass net worth? How old is Lance Bass? Lance Bass ventures, and How much does Lance Bass make? So, don’t miss out on this post.

What Is Lance Bass Worth?

The former member of the NYSNC boy group, Lance Bass net worth is a whopping $20 million. Bass was part of the NSYNC group from 1995 to 2002 and during this period the group released 3 studio albums namely ‘N Sync, No Strings Attached, and Celebrity. The group managed to sell more than 70 million records. After leaving the group, Lance Bass appeared in movies like Longshot, On the Line, Zoolander, Cursed, Love Wrecked, Tropic Thunder, Hell & Black, etc. Not only this, but he also appeared in numerous TV shows as a guest and has also worked as a voice-over artist as well.

Lance also started three production companies throughout his career. His first production company is “Bacon & Eggs”. After this, Bass launched another company called “Lance Bass Productions”. Bass also inaugurated “Free Lance Entertainment” a music management company. However, it was shut down later on. Let’s see how much does Lance Bass make?

Name Lance Bass Net Worth $20 million Birth 4 May 1979, Laurel, USA Nationality American Age 43 years Height 5ft 11in Weight 70 kg Partner Michael Turchin Profession Singer, Dancer, Actor, Producer Career 1994-Present

How Much Does Lance Bass Make?

Every year, the American singer turned actor/producer, Lance Bass manages to make more than $3 million. A large share of his profits comes from album sales, merchandise sales, concert tours, and royalties. He also managed to get ample cash for his work as a presenter and guest actor in movies and TV shows. His production companies also play an important role as one of his income sources. Apart from this, he also wrote an autobiography which also became a New York Times Bestseller. Bass also receives decent cash from his book royalties. Lance Bass makes over $290k a month from all of his works combined. Lance Bass’s weekly takings are assessed to be at least $67k. Let’s read about Lance Bass’s career earnings.

Lance Bass’s NSYNC Album Sales

The group NSYNC was formed way back in 1995 and later in 1997, the boy band released their first album titled “‘N SYNC” In May 1997. The album became an instant hit throughout the world. It managed to sell more than 10 million copies in the United States alone. ‘N SYNC album recorded sales of more than 320k and 100k in Canada and Germany respectively. According to reports, the debut album of NSYNC generated revenue of more than $15.63 million.

Later in the year 2000, the boy group released their second album titled “No Strings Attached”. This album went on to become more successful than its predecessor in terms of both revenue and music. The album sold more than 11 million copies in the USA alone. No Strings Attached sold more than 560k copies in Canada and 100k copies in the United Kingdom. It sold over 70k copies in Australia. Figure estimates that the second album by NSYNC collected more than $17.59 million in profits.

Then in the following year, the group released their final studio album titled “Celebrity”, which couldn’t create the magic as its predecessors. Despite this, “Celebrity” was a huge hit, it sold more than 5 million copies in the United States and 160k copies in Canada. Respectively, it managed to sell over 100k records in the United Kingdom and 70k in Australia. Collectively, the album managed to generate profits of a little over $7.99 million.

Lance Bass Business Ventures

Back in 2000, Lance Bass shook hands with fellow producers Rich Hull, Wendy Thorlakson, and Joe Anderson. The group inaugurated a film production company called “A Happy Place” in January 2001. The production company went on to finance films, which were made for children and families. It backed the romantic comedy movie “On the Line”, which was released in October 2001. Though the movie flopped at the box office, it gained a Movieguide award. Later on, Bass and his friends renamed their production company “Bacon & Eggs”.

Bacon & Eggs went on to produce another comedy movie titled “Love Wrecked”. Unfortunately, this movie didn’t perform well like the previous one. After this, Lance Bass launched another production company on his own, and named it “Lance Bass Productions”. Bass served as one of the producers of the comedy film “The Grand”, which was released in 2008. In the 2013 documentary release titled “Kidnapped for Christ”, Lance served as an executive producer.

Lance Bass Early Life

The American singer was born to a working couple on the 4th of May 1979 in Laurel, Mississippi, United States. His father, James Irvin Bass Jr. worked as a medical technologist, while his mother, Diane used to teach at a middle school. Bass was a curious lad since high school. Lance revealed that he aspired to work for NASA someday. Also, at the age of 11 years, Bass started singing in a church choir. Later on, Lance Bass joined a music group called “Mississippi Show Stoppers” and went on to become a member of another group called “Seven Card Stud”.

Bass went to Clinton High School where he excelled in mathematics and science. Later on, Bass got an invitation from Justin Timberlake to audition for their boy group “NSYNC”. At that time, Lance Bass was still in high school. Soon, Bass auditioned for the “bass singer” position, and as you can see in his name, he got the place in the NSYNC.

Lance Bass Personal Life

The American singer-turned-actor, Lance Bass has been in a fair share of romantic relationships throughout his entertainment career. His first romantic partner was Danielle Fishel. Danielle is an American actress and model, who is known for her part in the TV show “Boy Meets World”. According to Bass, Danielle fell hard for him, and the pair date each other for almost a year i.e, from 1999 to 2000. However, the singer broke her heart by parting ways with her and moved on to other relationships. Bass continued to date women until he attained the age of 22 years, but none of them were serious.

After this, Lance Bass started seeing a man from Maimi, Florida named Jesse. As per reports, the singer was in a romantic relationship with Jesse for over 2 years and later on started to see another man called Joe. After parting ways with Joe, Bass started seeing Reichen Lehmkuhl, who won the reality series “Amazing Race”. Both Bass and Reichen started their relationship around 2006 and soon, they caught the eye of the media, and thus the couple started getting coverage. After being in a relationship for several months, Bass and Reichen went their separate ways.

Later on, Lance Bass came out of the closet and made headlines. Soon after this, Lance Bass met Pedro Andrade, who served as the host of LXTV and also worked as a model. Lance and Pedro were together for a few months and later ended their relationship. Then in August 2007, Bass began his bond with a hairdresser named, Ben Thigpen. Ben and Bass’s bond lasted for almost a year i.e, till March 2008. After their split, Lance Bass started a romantic association with Michael Turchin.

Lance Bass Marriage and Children

Michael and Bass dated each other for more than 18 months and later in September 2013, the couple exchanged engagement rings. Then in the following year in December, Michael and Bass exchanged wedding vows in Los Angeles. By using the surrogacy method, Michael and Bass were expecting twins, and the announcement was made by the couple last year in June. A few weeks later in October, Bass and Michael welcomed their twins i.e, a boy and a girl. The pair named the girl, Violet Betty, and the boy, Alexander James.

Conclusion

Now that’s a wrap! We hope that you have found this article interesting. You have so far read about Lance Bass net worth and how much does Lance Bass make?. We also have more articles on Hollywood celebrities like Michael Keaton, Chris Pratt, Mark Hamill, Tony Khan, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, and many more. So please make sure to check these amazing articles out as well. Until next time.

Frequently Asked Questions About Lance Bass

1. What is Lance Bass worth? A. The American singer & actor, Lance Bass net worth is predicted to be at least $20 million as of this year. 2. How old is Lance Bass? A. The father of two, Lance Bass is currently 43 years old. 3. How many kids does Lance Bass have? A. Lance Bass and his partner Michael Turchin are parents of twins i.e, a boy and a girl. Bass’s children Alexander James and Violet Betty were born on the 13th of October 2021. 4. What is the height of Lance Bass? A. The former member of NSYNC, Lance Bass height is measured to be 5 feet and 11 inches.