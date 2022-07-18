Lance Armstrong Net Worth: Career, Biography, Height, Achievements, Awards, Earnings

Lance Armstrong is an American veteran competitive cyclist who was also one of the most highly-paid sportspersons in the world during his peak career. Winning ‘Tour de France’ tournament seven times in a row following his recovery from cancer, he has cemented his name as one of the most distinguished cyclists of the time. Lance also has an Olympic bronze and several others wins to his credit. Other than his cycling endeavors, he has also been an accomplished public speaker and a great writer which acted as a supplementary earning for the retired athlete. So what is Lance Armstrong net worth today?

The veteran professional cyclist has earned millions from both his athletics and non-athletics ventures. As of 2022, Lance Armstrong net worth is $50 million which is a pretty impressive figure although, he had even reached a nine-figure net worth when his career was at its best.

In this posting we will discuss more interesting facts like how much does Lance Armstrong make, his professional journey, financial investments, what is Lance Armstrong worth and more. Keep scrolling for more.

What is Lance Armstrong Worth

There is no doubt that Lance Armstrong was a great pro-cyclist and he had earned a name in the sports world as one of the best that ever existed. It is definitely not easy to fight cancer and win over it. And Armstrong not only came out cancer-free after his treatment but his income had significantly increased after his comeback. Of course this was until he landed himself in different lawsuits following the allegations that he had taken ergogenic aids to get competitive advantage in the races.

Nonetheless, despite all the legal expenses, the former star-cyclist Lance Armstrong Net Worth stands at an impressive $50 million. But how did he really amass so much of fortune?

How Much Does Lance Armstrong Make

Earnings from Cycling Career

At the highest point of his illustrious career, Lance Anderson was worth a staggering $125 million and it was still expanding. His drool-worthy annual earnings gained him the title of ‘one of the top-earning’ athletes that ever existed. Lance was literally raking in more than $20 million as an annual compensation which was the result of the prize money from his wins, the sponsorships and other high-profile endorsement contracts. Given his performance record, it was pretty easy for the American athlete to bag big endorsements deals that made a significant contribution to Lance Armstrong net worth.

In fact, after he retired from the competitive events, (before the news of the dope scandal surfaced), Lance continued to build a big bank by taking home nearly $15 million each year. This was- what he earned from the sponsorships and his collaboration with brands for product promotion. Not to forget, the fees that he charged for making public appearance and giving speeches at events were also quite hefty.

Back in 1997, after Lance returned to competitive cycling post cancer-recovery, the main sponsor that backed him up was U.S. Postal Service team. He recieved a paycheck of $200,000 a year from USPS while previously, in 1996, (before his cancer diagnosis) he was getting an annual salary of $600,000 each year from Cofidis. Lance had reportedly signed a 2-year contract with them worth $2 million.

Some of the other notable earnings of Lance are – $17,500,000 in 2005 which he reportedly earned only from the sponsorships. From SCA brand promotions, he earned $200,000 in 2006 and $7 million in 2012 (again before the allegations on Lance).

The Allegations, Its Impact On Lance Armstrong Net Worth

From the early 2000s, the whispers about Lance Armstrong using performance-enhancing drug during the international competitions started surfacing. After initially denying all the claim, finally, in 2010 when his team mates started spilling the beans he reportedly admitted taking the drugs before the Tour de France race. After this, the authorities banned him from competitive racing for life in addition to taking away his medals and the prize money. Lance lost close to $75 million due to this controversy that includes legal charges, losing endorsement contracts from companies like Nike, Trek, Anheuser Busch, Oakley, among others. He also had to pay settlement money to the sponsors that sued him.

Armstrong reportedly paid close to $5 million as out-of-court settlement to the the US federal Government which could have actually sued him for $100,000.

Investment in Uber

Lance Armstrong’s smart business move of early investment in ‘Uber’ when it was a start up helped salvage his family when he had lost a major portion of his wealth on legal expenses following the allegations against him. He had invested $100,000 in the well-known mobile application “Uber” in 2009. At that point of time the company was worth $3.7 million. In the present day the total value of the company is more than $90 billion which has got the athlete’s return-on-investment valuing at $30 to $40 million. This also covers the majority of Lance Armstrong net worth today.

Other Ventures

Armstrong has ensured that he places his eggs in different baskets so he has multiple sources of earning and doesn’t have to depend on one. In 2008, he started a bike outlet called ‘Mellow Johnny’s Bike Shop’ in Austin. He has a cafe inside the showroom which he named ‘Juan Pelota’. He welcomes a lot of guests in his cafe which includes local people and even cycle fanatics who go there for beverage like coffee, juices/smoothies, beer, wine, or snacks. This is indeed a great business idea that brings in a two way earning- one, through the sale of the bike related products and services, and the incomes comes from its snacking joint. This venture serves as a great factor in boosting Lance Armstrong net worth.

The former professional cyclist also hosts a couple of podcasts. One is “The Move” and the other, “The Forward Podcast with Lance Armstrong”. While the first one at revolves around different cyclists and the sport itself, in the latter he talks to high-profile guests from different areas like business, sports, art and entertainment.

Among his other endeavors, is his co-ownership of a vodka brand called “Lift Vodka” which is based in Aspen, Colorado. The revenue generated from the sale of these add up to his bank balance. Lance also reportedly owns a home there.

Biography and Early Life

Date of Birth September 18, 1971 Age 50 years Place of Birth Plano, Texas, United States Parents Father; Terry Keith Armstrong

Mother: Linda Armstrong

Spouse Kristin Richard (m. 1998; Div. 2003) Children 5 Children

Luke David, Isabelle Rose, Grace Elisabeth from Kristin Richard

Profession Former professional cyclist Net Worth $50 million

With so many achievements to his credit, fans are often obsessed to know about the athlete’s life and how old is Lance Armstrong. Armstrong came into this world on the 18th of September, 1971, in Plano, Texas. At the time of writing this article he is 50 years old. He is the son of Eddie Charles Gunderson and Linda Moonyham. Lance was reportedly raised by his mother as his father had left the family when he was just a 2 year old toddler. Lance got into sports from a very young age. He was only 10 when he started running and swimming. Within two years, by the age of 12, he was already taking part in competitive swimming and even won the fourth place in 1,500-meter freestyle in state competition.

By the age of thirteen Lance was already taking part in triathlons and cycling competitions. Eventually he shifted his focus completely into cycling and started preparing for bigger events. When he was in high school, U.S. Olympic development team invited him to Colorado Springs to train with them. This was the first step towards his future success. Meanwhile, at the age of 18 and 19, he won triathlons championships.

Cycling Career

Lance took part in the 1992 Olympics and was able to finish 14th. Despite that, owing to his capability, Motorola cycling team still invited him to join them. The following year, at the age of 21, he won the World Road Race Championship held in Oslo, Norway. But before this win, he also won his very first Tour de France. In addition to that he also took part in various other competitions in 1994 and won championships like Thrift Drug Classic, Tour Dupont and many others.

Armstrong was progressing steadily in his career but in 1996, the cyclist got to know that he was suffering from advanced level (Stage 3) testicular cancer. He started with his treatments that included extensive Chemotherapy, and strict diet. But the doctors shortly declared that he only had 40 percent chances of survival as the tumor that has initially spread to the abdomen, lungs, and lymph nodes has now reached his brain. Lance underwent brain surgery at this point and more sessions of chemotherapy. After a year-long intensive treatment, in 1997, his doctors finally declared him free from cancer.

Lance’s Comeback

It is isn’t easy for someone to come back in fully recovered from such an advanced stage of this illness. But what kept the cyclist motivated was the thought that if he recovered soon, he will be able to get back to racing again. But his sponsors Confidis didn’t probably have the hopes that Lance had and therefore cancelled their contract with him.

In 1998, he returned back to racing and the following year Lance won the Tour De France to become the second American to in the history to win the gold. He followed his achievement with another win at Tour De France and went on to earn numerous back-to-back victories or at least a good rank. In 2005, Lance announced his retirement from the competitions but couldn’t stay away from another Tour championship in 2009. By this time, Lance Armstrong had seven medals from Tour alone in addition to accomplishments from other events.

Personal Life

In June of 1997, Lance met Kristin Richard, a public relations executive. After dating for a few months they tied the knot in 1998. The couple have three children together- a son born in 1999 and a twin daughters born in 2001. Armstrong and Kristin parted ways in 2003. The same year, the American cyclist reportedly got into a relation with the musician/singer Sheryl Crow. They got engaged in 2005 but broke up in 2006. After dating several others in the entertainment industry, he met Anna Hansen, fitness professional through a social welfare program. The duo began dating in 2008 and in the end of the year, she announced that she was going to be the mother of Lance’s child. In 2009 they had a son and in 2010 they had a daughter both conceived naturally.

Outside his cycling career, Lance established a cancer foundation called Lance Armstrong Foundation in 1997. The foundation strives to help cancer patients by raising awareness about the illness and has raised closed to $500 million for research and development since it started.

Summing Up

Lance Armstrong has be an inspirational figure to millions of cancer patients across the globe. He battled the disease when it had already reached an advanced level and where chances of his survival became less than half. His only motivation to recover and comeback cancer-free was his passion for cycling and his ambition to be a part of the race again. The former American cyclist could have had a nine figure net worth today if not for the doping controversy he had entangled himself.

That said, he has been able to maintain a pretty impressive wealth thanks to his smart business move of investing in Uber. This has maintained Lance Armstrong net worth at $50 million. Although he has been banned from the sport post the scandal, fans will always remember and celebrate his victories.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Lance Armstrong worth? Lance Armstrong net worth as per the current reports is $50 million. He has earned this from his professional cycling career and his venture capital financing to Uber. His shares in Uber has reportedly increased to a much higher value than what he had initially invested. How old is Lance Armstrong? Born on September 18, 1971, Lance is 50 years old at the time of writing this article. Who is Armstrong’s wife? Lance and his ex-wife Kristin Richard tied the knot in 1998 but split in 2003. He later got engaged to Anna Hansen and have two kids together but haven’t married yet. Did Lance Armstrong win a medal in Olympics? Lance Armstrong had won a bronze medal in the Sydney Olympics of 2000. However, He had to give it up after he admitted that he had taken performance enhancing drugs.