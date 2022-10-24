Lana Rhoades Net Worth: Career, Assets, Age, Height, Earnings, Relationships

Lana Rhoades, whose real name is Amara Maple, has been an adult film actress in the past. However, after moving out of the industry, where she felt that people have exploited her, she chose to move in a different career path that has not just earned her more fame but also millions in her bank. Rhoades is now a successful podcaster, a social media influencer and an entrepreneur and not to forget a mother of a 8- month-old baby boy. This has made many curious about what is Lana Rhoades net worth today.

As of 2022, Lana Rhoades net worth is reportedly between $1 to $5 million, although some websites have pinned her net value to be over a whopping $20 million as well. That is indeed a lot of difference in the numbers. Nonetheless, she has established herself as one of the most highly paid models with a massive follower count of close to 17 million on Instagram and a total of 19 million including other platforms. Added to that is her over one million subscribers.

What’s impressive is- the actress is just in her mid-twenties now and is already very successful. If she progresses this way, without a doubt Lana Rhoades net worth shooting high pretty soon!

That said, let’s delve into more details like how much does Lana Rhoades make, how old is Lana Rhoades, her personal life, what is Lana Rhoades worth and more.

How Much Does Lana Rhoades Make

Lana Rhoades fans are sure thrilled of her online appearances as she models for them or host podcasts, but each one who follows her or is a fan of her acting sure has one common question in mind- and that is, how much does Lana Rhoades make from her endeavors?

Now that you know what is Lana Rhoades worth, you should also know that the majority of the money has come from her contributions to the entertainment world which began with starring in adult films and in the present day, her YouTube channel/ podcasts. With the kind of competition this field has in the present day, it is definitely not a cake walk to achieve success in this field. While many can just earn enough to cover their monthly expenses, hardly a few can really earn in millions. Rhoades is one of them.

Given that her channel is monetized by advertisements, Lana likely rakes in thousands of dollars a month adding significantly to Lana Rhoades net worth. If a channel becomes popular and successful, it is backed by sponsors who promote their own products through the channel. This helps the YouTubers earn a lot of extra money. As for Lana, considering the success of her YouTube channel, she also earns some solid cash from the sponsorships. In addition to that, if she schedules speaking projects, this becomes another sub-source to add to Lana Rhoades net worth.

Other Sources of Revenue

Rhoades also made a lot of money after she started her an NFT collection, making profit from the development of Metaverse in January 2022. She, however, attracted a lot of negative attention including the investors calling her ‘scammer’ after the project dropped which led her to even removing her account from Twitter. She apparently earned a profit of $1.5 million from this investment.

The entertainment star served as the co-host of the podcast “3 Girls 1 Kitchen” alongside Olivia Davis and Alexa Adams which became a huge success earning a significant portion of money going into Lana Rhoades net worth.

Now that you know what is Lana Rhoades worth and the various revenue streams leading to her financial success, let’s move on to her that side of life which not many know – childhood days, family, relationships and more.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Amara Maple Popular Name Lana Rhoades Date of Birth 6 September, 1996 Age 26 years Place of Birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Spouse Jon (ex-husband) Children One. Profession Actress, Podcaster, Social Media Influencer Net Worth $1 to $5 million

Lana’s success in career after leaving the adult film industry has left many curious about her age. People already know that she is a young star but not many know how old is Lana Rhoades actually. The social media influencer was born in Chicago, Illinois on the 6th of September, 1996. So as of writing this article she is 26 years old.

There isn’t much information about her parents or siblings but the actress reportedly grew up in a very conservative household with strict religious beliefs. Despite that, Lana involved with the wrong group of people because of which she ended up spending a year in juvenile prison when she was 16.

After completing her term in jail, she started taking part in cheerleading and gymnastics in her high school. She finished her schooling and relocated to Los Angeles, California in order to make a career. By 18 she got married and her husband, Jon was reportedly 9 years older than her. Their relationship did not last long and she ended up parting her ways with her husband.

Career

Initially, Lana she worked as a waitress at a bar/ club and then moved on to become a stripper. It was in 2014 that she stepped into the adult film industry through an agency called Spiegler girls’ agency. During this time, she became one of the most viewed performers gaining her popularity in the industry. She worked for about 10 months here before switching to LA Direct Model. After her first adult content shoot, she got numerous endorsement offers from different brands to work as their model by 2017.

Rhoades’ videos have generated more than 350 million views to date. She became the “Penthouse Pet of the Month” in 2017 and between between 2014 to 2017, the now social media star worked in more than 250 films with adult content.

Lana has also worked for Brazzers and Playboy and by 2018 she announced her retirement from the adult industry to work on other projects. While she did return in 2020 to model for Playboy magazine bit now she only does it for her fans. She has also recieved a few awards for her contributions in the industry like an XBIZ award and AVN awards.

The social media star has appeared as a co-host along with Alexa Adams and Olivia Davis in the podcast titled “3 Girls 1 Kitchen”. the show garnered huge popularity. She is also reportedly coming up with her own podcast soon that she named “Empowered”.

Personal Life

Lana loves to keep her personal life away from media now but her past relationship with Mike Majlak is not unknown. Mike Majlak is a Vlogger and a social media personality and after Lana the two started dating, she gained a massive fan following and so did his channel. They reportedly parted ways after the pictures of Lana with Bryce Hall surfaced on social media. Even though, Hall stated that they were only friends and he did that under the influence of alcohol, this did not make things any better between Lana and Majlak.

Meanwhile, Paul Logan who is Mike’s co-host and best friend, also featured Rhoades many times on his channel after her dramatic breakup with Mike. Lana once revealed in a show that Logan tried to destroy her relationship with Mike.

As for Lana’s pregnancy, she did not disclose who the father of the baby is. However, her fans have been making guesses that the father of Baby Milo might be either Mike Majlak or Kevin Durant, the basketball player who she was dating.

Summing Up

Lana might has begun her career starring in adult films but there is no denying that the young actress is an extremely talented and capable individual. She has been able to hit million dollar net worth at just 26 that not everyone can do. Lana’s popularity has helped her gain success in the podcasts she has appeared or co-hosted so far. Now with her aim to launch her very own podcast, we are sure to witness Lana Rhoades net worth to rise prominently.

