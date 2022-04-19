Lala Kent Net Worth: Age, Height, Weight, Assets, Earnings, Career, Family

If you have been following the reality show “Vanderpump Rules” then you probably know Lauren Burningham, a.k.a. ‘Lala Kent’. An intriguing personality, Lala is one of the main cast members of the show who has become famous for her exceptional performance. While she was appearing periodically during the fourth and the fifth season, she set off as the main cast from season 6 onwards. In addition to being a reality show star, Lala is an entrepreneur, actress, model and author. Not to forget she has a huge social media following that makes her a social media influencer as well. So, between her television projects and other business ventures, what might be her net worth? Well, Lala Kent net worth is reportedly between $2 and $3 million at present.

As a model, Lala has collaborated with some top brands like Dior, Forever 21 and more. Some of the movies that she has been a part of include “Reflections in the Mud”, “The Mentor”, “10 Minutes Gone”, “Spree”, “Out of Dying” among others.

Lala Kent is truly a multitalented individual with a smart business mind which is why she hasn’t limited herself to just acting or modeling. Instead she has placed her eggs in many different baskets to reap the financial benefits from multiple different channels including a business venture of her own. Yes, she is the founder of the popular skincare and beauty brand “Give Them Lala”. What’s more? She has also authored a book and hosts a podcast in the same name as her brand.

If all of this is considered, it isn’t surprising that this celebrity is a millionaire with a very successful career. Through the course of this article, you will learn more about how much does Lala Kent make, how old is Lala Kent and more. So keep reading.

Lala Kent Net Worth, Biography and Early Life, Career, Assets and Personal Life

What is Lala Kent worth?

Lala Kent has been in the news lately for terminating her three year long engagement in October 2021 with one of the well-to-do filmmaker of America, Randall Emmett. The latter was caught with two women that led her to take this step. Now after this, many have started wondering what will Lala’s financial situation be like. The truth is, the “Vanderpump Rules” star apparently has more worth than her ex-fiancé. Lala Kent net worth around $2 to $3 million and her television / film projects, business ventures, book sale, brand endorsements and modeling are the reasons of what is Lala Kent worth today.

How much does Lala Kent make from her individual endeavors isn’t officially disclosed anywhere but some sources say that she takes home a pay check of around $350,000 a year. She earns a lot from her acting profession that includes the “Vanderpump Rules” where she became a consistent cast since season 6. Clearly the salary she receives as a main cast is much higher than what she used to make as a guest member. Apart from that, depending in the movie’s financial performance and budget, she earns a decent amount from her big screen contracts.

Next in line is her modeling profession. Kent’s graceful onscreen presence and growing popularity through the television reality show has made her a highly demanding model as well. She has partnered with several high profile brands and signed contracts for endorsing or promoting their products. The money that she earns from this also contributes majorly in upturning Lala Kent net worth.

Other Ventures Contributing To Lala Kent Net Worth

As mentioned earlier Kent is the owner of the “Give Them Lala” empire that includes three major product lines – “Give Them Lala Beauty”, “Give Them Lala Skin”, and “Give Them Lala Baby”. Many top celebrities are using this channel of coming up with their own beauty/ fragrance brands as it turns out to be quite a lucrative market to invest in. Her cosmetic brand is pretty popular which means she probably earns a good revenue from the sale of the products.

The actress is pretty active in coming up with new business ideas. Very recently, she has also launched a line of merchandize under the name “bRand New”. As per various sources, she specifically came up with this name after getting inspired by a tattoo on her body. Lala had a tattoo design “Rand” which she modified to “bRand New” after her breakup with Randell. This is where the idea of the merchandize line emerged from. Yet another source of income, which, if successful will make a prominent rise in her net worth.

Kent enjoys a massive fan following of 1.7 million in her Instagram handle. She uses this opportunity and platform to promote her products and help reach the mass. Added to all these is the memoir that she has released in 2021 titled “Give Them Lala”. The time and effort that she has invested in writing has paid her off as her book was included in the USA Today’s bestseller list. As a result she sure enjoys good royalties boosting Lala Kent net worth.

So now you know how did this American model-actress become a millionaire, and what are her various sources of income. Moving forward, here’s a quick overview on her bio and what her childhood days were like.

Biography and Early Days

Real Name Lauren Elyse Burningham Celebrated Name Lala Kent Date of Birth 2 September, 1990 Age 32 years Place of Birth Salt Lake City, Utah Parents Father: Kent Burningham

Mother: Lisa Burningham Spouse / Fiancé None. Ex fiancé- Randall Emmett Children One. Daughter- Ocean Kent Emmett Profession Actress, Businesswoman, author, social media personality Net Worth $2 - $3 million

How old is Lala Kent?

Lala Kent, whose given name is Lauren Elyse Burningham, was born on 2nd of September, 1990 in Salt Lake City, Utah. So the actress is 32 years old as of 2022. She is the daughter of Kent Burningham, her father who unfortunately passed away in 2018 and Lisa Burningham, mother. Lala grew up with her younger brother named Easton Burningham in Utah.

The actress hasn’t disclosed much information about her family, childhood days or her educational background. According to a couple of sources, however, she graduated from a local high school in Utah. Lala was passion about acting and modeling from an early age. However, she began her professional life by working in a restaurant called SUR in California before moving into the entertainment industry.

Career

Film and Television Career

Lala Kent began her acting career by appearing in a film called “Reflections In The Mud” in 2009. She played the character of Lauryn in the movie. It was not a major role but it led her way to further opportunities. In the later years, around 2014, she got more roles in films like “One shot” and “The Mentor”. The very next year, she was a part of “Pitching Love and Catching Faith” and “Dudes & Dragons”.

It was only in year 2015 that the actress came into prominence when she got casted in the reality show “Vanderpump Rules”. The show took place at the restaurant called SUR in Hollywood owned by Lisa Vanderpump. It’s the same one where Lala was working as a host. She became a part of the show in its 4th and 5th seasons but her role was recurring. She got the role of a main cast member of the show from its 6th season onwards after the audiences grew curious to know more about her.

Kent rose to fame for her laud-worthy performance in the “Vanderpump reality” show which also made her popular in the industry. She got offers of different roles from other filmmakers and show producers while being in the show. Some of the notable films that she starred in include 2018’s “The Row”, 2019’s “Trauma Center”, “Vault”, “10 Minutes Gone”. In 2020 she acted in movies like “Hard Kill”, “Spree”, and more while in 2021 she was a part of films like “Out of Death” and “American Traitor” among others.

Career as an Entrepreneur

Lala Kent has not only been an accomplished actress but also has been successful as an entrepreneur. She has established her own brand “Give Them Lala”- a skincare, beauty and baby products brand. Her business empire is one of the major sources of income adding up to Lala Kent net worth. Thanks to her popularity and the fact that they use cruelty-free cosmetics, the brand has grown quite popular in the market and brings in good revenue from the sale of the products.

Lala often conducts giveaways for her customers who win small contests and offers a free delivery for the purchases above $75. Social media is her main platform to promote and market her products and interact with her customers.

Book, Endorsements and Other

Kent loves to explore and exploit her talents in every way and one of the biggest proof of that her Memoir that she has written. Although she has written just one book so far, it has turned out to be quite successful hitting the list of the US today’s bestsellers.

As for modeling and brand endorsements, she has signed contracts with many recognized brands like Forever 21, Smile Sciences, PrettyLittleThing, Teami, Dior, and many others. Associating with various established brands for endorsements and product promotion ensures a significant boost in what is Lala Kent worth today. The actress also hosts her own podcast named “Give Them Lala” and has appeared in the the cover page of magazine called “Fitness”.

Personal Life

Lara Kent got into a relationship with the American producer Randall Emmett 2016 and after dating for almost 2 years they got engaged in September 2018. Emmett proposed the television star while they were vacationing in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico. He reportedly gave Lala a ring made of 6-carat diamond. Soon after they made their engagement public they had also set a wedding date for April 2020. This was which was later moved to 2022 owing to the pandemic situation. They, however, never got married.

Lala and Randall have a daughter named Ocean together who was born on March 15, 2021. A few months after this, Kent broke their three years of engagement when Randall Emmett was caught cheating on her during one of his trips. Lala Kent has been the subject of several savage judgements during their ongoing relationship. Some even called her Emmett’s mistress while he was still married to his ex-wife Ambryl Childers.

In her memoir that she released, Lala speaks some real honest facts from her life and relationship. She mentioned in one instance that when she was 22, she got aborted. The television star revealed that it was not the right time to bring a new life into this world. She also celebrated three years of being sober on October 23, 2021 showing her gratitude to people who helped her in this path.

Assets

Kent earns a good salary from her acting career and other endeavors like her cosmetic brand etc. This has undoubtedly helped her lead a luxurious lifestyle as well. While there isn’t a lot of information about how many properties or how much worth of properties does she own, a couple of sources say that she lives in a luxurious mansion in Los Angeles, California. She is also said to own quite a few high-end cars.

Wrapping Up

Lala Kent is a talented artist and a smart businesswoman who rose to stardom with sheer hard work and determination. As of today, Lala Kent net worth is around $2 to $3 million. The actress has earned this from the her films, show and businesses. She doesn’t hesitate when it comes to taking bold decisions which is evident from the few critical steps she has taken in her life to make things better. With her brilliant acting skills and strong business acumen, there is no denying that Lala will be able to significantly move up her net worth pretty soon.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How old is Lala Kent? The Vanderpump Rules star was born on 2nd of September, 1990 in Salt Lake City, Utah. As per this the actress is 32 years old as of today. How much does Lala Kent make? Lala Kent reportedly earns around $350,000 annually. This number however is not fixed and varies depending on her projects, revenue generated from her business and various other factors. Is Lala married now? Lala Kent was in a relationship with the producer- Randall Emmett. They got engaged in 2018 but Lala decided to end it before they could get married. As of now, she doesn’t seem to be in any other relationship as had she been, there would be news about it. What is Lala Kent worth? According to the 2022 estimates, this television reality star is of net worth $2 to $3 million.