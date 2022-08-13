Kurt Russell Net Worth: Age, Height, Assets, Career, Biography, Awards

You know when I watched “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2” it left me confused about whether the antagonist of the movie “Ego” is a celestial being. If he is, then why doesn’t it have a physical body like one? Though the film left us on a cliffhanger, I won’t do that. In this article, you will find all you need to know about Kurt Russell net worth. The American actor, Kurt Vogel Russell is known for his acting roles in numerous movies. He has played the role of a hero, supporting character, father, son, cameo, antagonist, and whatnot.

You will find more amazing facts about Kurt Russell in this post like What is Kurt Russell net worth? How old is Kurt Russell? Kurt Russell's career earnings, and How much does Kurt Russell make?

What Is Kurt Russell Worth?

Kurt Russell started his journey in Hollywood when he was just a child with the movie “It Happened at the World’s Fair” released in 1963. Over the years, he appeared in many films and TV shows, and Kurt Russell net worth amounted to a humongous $100 million. Kurt Russell earned a huge proportion of his wealth through his acting works. In addition to this, he also made enough money from brand promotions and deals. He is most known for his work in retro Disney movies such as The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes, Now You See Him, Now You Don’t, and The Strongest Man in the World. The above-mentioned movies earned Kurt Russell stardom.

Moreover, Russell is also praised for his roles in movies like Silkwood, Escape From New York, Escape from L.A., The Thing, Elvis, Stargate, Sky High, Death Proof, The Hateful Eight, etc. let’s move on to the next section which is how much does Kurt Russell make?

Name Kurt Russell Net Worth $100 million Birth March 17, 1951, Massachusetts, USA. Nationality American Age 71 years Height 5ft 3in Weight 90 kg Partner Goldie Hawn (GF) Profession Actor Career 1962-Present

How Much Does Kurt Russell Make?

By playing various roles in films and TV shows, Kurt Russell makes more than $11 million every year. His earnings mainly contain royalties and money earned by acting in movies or TV shows. In addition to this, he also gets thousands of dollars for brand promotions or making special appearances. Movies like Sky High, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Tombstone, Backdraft, Tango & Cash, The Fast and Furious franchise (where he appears as “Mr. Nobody”), and Marvel Cinematic Universe (where he portrays “Ego”) increased his bank balance many times more. Kurt Russell’s acting roles bring him more than $1 million every month.

Russell’s roles have earned him numerous accolades such as the Life Career Award, Blockbuster Entertainment Award, CinEuphoria Award, Fangoria Chainsaw, Hollywood Film Award, Walk of Fame, and Western Heritage Award. He has also earned innumerable nominations that include prestigious awards like Primetime Emmy Award. It is reported that Kurt Russell takes home over $222k every week. Below is the breakdown of Kurt Russell’s career earnings.

Kurt Russell Career Earnings

The versatile actor, Kurt Russell is credited to have over 103 credits as an actor. So it is not possible to cover the earnings of Kurt Russell from all of his movies in this 1 article alone. Thus, we have picked some movies by Kurt Russell for which he demanded a 7 figure paycheck. However, you should know that on average, Kurt Russell’s fee to act in a movie ranges from $10 million to $20 million.

Stargate

There have been numerous hits given by Kurt Russell and Stargate is one of them. The film was made with a budget of $55 million, and it was released in the year 1994. The story revolves around Jack O’Neil who agrees to volunteer to enter “Stargate” (which serves as a medium to connect other places). Stargate surprisingly collected more than $196 million against its medium budget. According to reports, Kurt Russell was paid a sum of $7 million to play the role of Jack O’Neil in the film.

Executive Decision

After the success of Stargate, Kurt Russell was cast as the lead in the action movie “Executive Decision”. The movie tells the tale of how a plane (carrying 400 passengers) gets hijacked and how Dr. David Grant (an army consultant) saves the day. Just like Stargate, this film too was made with a budget of $55 million. Executive Decision was released in theaters in March 1996, and it generated more than $122.1 million in revenue.

Escape From L.A.

This cult classic movie bombed at the box office at the time of its release. As you have read my opening sentence, it later earned the title of a cult movie. Escape From L.A. serves as the sequel to “Escape From New York”. Escape to L.A. was made with a budget of $50 million, while its predecessor, Escape From New York was made with $6 million. However, both the movies collected a sum of $25 million after their release. While Escape From New York became both a cult classic and box office hit, Escape From L.A. on the other hand became a box office bomb and a cult movie. It is reported that Kurt Russell charged a sum of a massive $10 million for portraying the character of “Snake Plissken”.

Breakdown

In this film, Kurt Russell was seen playing the role of “Jeff Taylor”, who goes on a hectic search to find his wife, Amy who gets kidnapped by a criminal group. The film was made with a budget of $36 million of which $15 million was paid to Kurt Russell for playing the protagonist of this movie. Despite getting positive reviews from the critics, the movie managed to collect only $50 million in revenue.

Soldier

Another big-budget movie that tanked at the box office, but brought millions of dollars into Kurt Russell’s bank account is the science fiction film “Soldier”. The film was released in theaters in October 1998, and it managed to collect only $14.6 million. While the budget of this film was a whopping $60 million. The movie follows a common plot where the hero gets deceived by his friends and is left in a stranded place to die. The hero then gets rescued by some group of people, and suddenly he finds out that his friends have returned for him, only this time to make sure that the hero is dead. Kurt Russell’s character in this film was named “Sergeant Todd 3465” and he received a paycheck of $15 million to play Todd’s part.

Vanilla Sky

In this movie, Kurt Russell played the role of a supporting character named “D.r. Curtis McCabe”, while the main character of this movie is none other than Tom Cruise. Tom Cruise plays the role of “David Aames”, a publishing company owner. Vanilla Sky is a psychological thriller film that explores the concept of “lucid dreaming”. It was released in the year 2001 and was filmed with a budget of $68 million. As per reports, Kurt Russell was paid a whopping $5 million to play the part of Dr. Curtis McCabe. Vanilla Sky recorded a box office collection of an amazing $203.4 million.

Kurt Russell Real Estate and Car Collection

You might be wondering what Kurt Russell did with all the money he earned from movies. Well, we don’t have every detail about it, but we do know that he has spent a considerable share of it on cars and real estate properties. The veteran actor possesses some of the best cars to make anyone jealous. For instance, he is the keeper of a Mini Cooper S car, which is the least expensive car in his collection. The car cost him around $36k.

Russell is also the keeper of a Range Rover car and the price of the car is $65k. He bought a Mercedes-Benz car, which is said to be worth around $67k. Kurt is the proud keeper of a Chevrolet Corvette. The cost of the ride is reckoned to be around $75k. Another beautiful car in Kurt Russell’s possession is an Audi A8, and it is reported to be valued at $84k. Lastly, Kurt Russell has a Tesla Model S car to show off. The cost of this ride is more than $95k.

Kurt Russell Real Estate

Coming to real estate, Kurt Russell and his wife, Goldie Hawn has purchased some pretty mansions over the years. Back in the year 1997, the pair paid a whopping $3.8 million for an abode located in Manhattan. Later in 2003, Kurt Russell took over another property by paying more than $3.6 million. According to records, the abode is located in Palm Desert, California. In the year 2011, the actor paid a whopping $5.7 million for another property in Palm Desert, California. Aside from this, Kurt Russell has also purchased abodes that serve as vacation residencies.

He is said to have an oceanfront abode in Malibu. The residency takes up a space of 4,300 square feet and the actor reportedly paid around $14.75 million for it. A few years ago, i.e. in 2019, Kurt Russell sold one of his properties for a huge sum of $6.9 million. According to reports, the abode is situated in Pacific Palisades. It is reported that the Hollywood actor resides on a ranch (which sits on a 72-acre land) located in Aspen, Colorado. It is reported that Kurt and Hawn are the owners of several other properties located in places like Columbia, Palm Desert, California, New York, Vancouver, etc.

Kurt Russell Early Life

The Hollywood actor, Kurt Russell is the child of the late American actor, Neil Oliver Russell. Neil is most known by his stage name “Bing”. Kurt’s mother, Louise Julia used to work as a dancer. Louise and Bing welcomed their child, Kurt Russell on the 17th of March 1951 in Springfield, Massachusetts, United States. Kurt Russell has three siblings namely Jill, Jame, and Jody. He was sent to Thousand Oaks High School, which he passed in the year 1969. After passing high school, Kurt joined California Air National Guard and served there till 1975. However, Kurt Russell’s filming career began when he was in high school.

Kurt Russell Personal Life

The American actor, Kurt Russell’s first marriage was to the American actress, Season Hubley. It is said that the pair kindled their relationship while filming the movie “Elvis”. Kurt and Season tied the knot in the year 1979 and a year later the pair welcomed a son named Boston in February. Season and Kurt ended their union in 1983. And in the same year, Kurt Russell started seeing actress Goldie Hawn.

The pair went on to give birth to a son named, Wyatt Russell in July 1986. If you don’t know who Wyatt Russell is, he is the one who was the new MCU’s Captain America in Falcon and the Winter Soldier series. You will be surprised to know that despite being in a relationship for decades, Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn haven’t walked down the aisle.

Conclusion

Kurt Russell has entertained us over the years with his films and TV series. He is currently residing with his girlfriend, Goldie Hawn in Aspen, Colorado. Kurt Russell was last seen in the movie F9 as Mr. Nobody. He is said to be in an untitled Godzilla vs. Kong series.

