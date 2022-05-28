Kroger is one of the largest retail stores in the US, with grocery items being the main products apart from beauty and personal care products, electronic appliances, home essentials, etc. Additionally, Kroger is well known for its wide collection of organic foods that are free from artificial ingredients and preservatives. It offers a great shopping experience to its customers with good service in-store across the US. As Kroger offers various deals and discounts on its products, you must be curious to know whether Kroger offers cashback to their customers? If yes, then you would want to know about their cashback policy.

Here is the complete detail and information on Kroger’s cashback policy, the process of getting a cashback at Kroger, and various payment methods on which cashback is offered.

What Is Kroger’s Cashback Policy in 2022?

Kroger offers cashback on various purchases to their customers as of 2022. The maximum cashback a customer can get for their purchase using a Debit card at Kroger is $300, whereas, payments through Discover Credit Card are eligible for a maximum cashback of $120. You can even get cashback of a maximum of $20 on purchase through the check at Kroger. Kroger stores also provide cashback of $50 to $100 on purchases made through EBT cards. Furthermore, it charges a fee of $0.5 to $3.5 depending on the cashback amount followed by the transaction. These cash backs are offered at the register, self-checkout counters, or the customer service desk at Kroger.

If you are interested in knowing about Kroger’s cashback policy in detail, various fees and charges on different payment methods, and also the limits of cashback with a detailed process, then keep reading the article.

Does Kroger Charge Fees for Any Cashback Returns?

Kroger offers cashback on purchases made in the store. The cashback depends on the made of the p[payment, whether it is done by debit card, credit card, or by check. It does charge a fee on the cashback returns, depending upon the cashback, and ranges between $0.5 to $3.5. The maximum fee charged by Kroger on cashback return is $3.5 on a cashback of $300.

What Is the Process of Getting Your Cashback at Kroger using Different Payments?

Kroger’s cashback policy offers cashback to their customers at all locations in the US at the cash register, self-checkout counter, or at the customer service desk after your purchase is made. Once you are done with your billing, you will get two options, one is to continue with the transaction and the other is to opt for cashback. If you want to opt for cash back, you have to select the second option and provide the amount for cashback to the register to process your transaction.

Also, it has set a maximum cashback limit of $300 on all purchases made at Kroger. Kroger’s cashback policy largely depends on the method of payment such as debit cards, credit cards, checks, or cash. Some payment methods may not be eligible for cashback, so you must contact the local Kroger store to get information on the payment methods that are eligible for cashback. The different ways you can get cashback at Kroger using various payment methods are explained below.

By Using Debit Card

Kroger offers a maximum of $300 cashback on transactions made through the Debit cards that also include the Kroger REWARDS Prepaid Visa debit card. So if you make a transaction through any debit card, you are eligible for a cashback of up to $300. For a cashback of up to $100, you will be charged $0.5, and for cash backs in the range of $100 to $300, the fees charged by Kroger are $3.5. Also, this fee is subject to change depending upon the location of the store and the store policy.

By Using Discover Credit Card

Kroger doesn’t allow the cashback on transactions made through the credit cards, but the Discover Credit card is an exception as they participate in the Discover cash over Program. With a Discover credit card, you can get a maximum cashback of $120 every 24 hours. They don’t charge a fee for cashback in this case, but you have to pay the regular interest rate for the transaction made for cashback.

By Using Check

You can get cash back at Kroger, even if you complete the transaction through check payment. But the maximum cashback Kroger allows through check is $20. The low limit on the personal check is due to the time taken, which is generally 2-3days to clear the check at the bank. Kroger doesn’t charge any fee for cashback through checks.

By Using An EBT Card

Kroger also provides a cashback on the transaction made through the EBT card. You can have a cashback of $50 to $100 at the Kroger store if your EBT card has a sufficient balance.

Can You Get a Cash Back With a Credit Card?

Kroger doesn’t offer cashback when the purchase is made through a credit card. However, Kroger has an exception for the Discover credit card, where it provides a cashback of up to $120 without charging a fee on the cashback.

What Are Cashback Offer And Rewards At Kroger?

Cashback offers and rewards is a new program offered by Kroger, where you can earn money on your purchase of items from the store and online every day. Kroger offers cashback offers on certain eligible items. You can redeem your cashback on the purchase of eligible items on the Shopper’s card or the PayPal account.

To take the advantage of the cashback offers, you need to have an account with Kroger and a shoppers’ card linked to that account. Kroger offers cashback rewards on your purchase of qualifying items, these rewards can be redeemed on the shopper’s card or the PayPal account.

How Do Cash Back Offers And Rewards Work At Kroger?

As Kroger offers cashback offers and rewards on the selected items, you may earn the cashback if you purchase the items from the eligible list. To avail of the cashback offers and rewards, follow the steps mentioned below,

Visit Kroger’s website and then view the items that qualify for the cashback.

Now select the qualifying items and make the purchase either in-store or online.

You must scan the Shopper’s card at the register to get the cashback offer.

Once your transaction is complete, the cashback balance will be available in your Kroger account which can be redeemed through Shopper’s card or PayPal

To cash out the amount, you must log in to your Kroger account, select the cashback amount and then redeem it through Shopper’s card or PayPal.

What Are Some of the Pros and Cons of Kroger’s Cashback Policies?

Though Kroger has a lot to offer in terms of cashback policies, let’s highlight the pros and cons to have a better understanding of its policies.

Pros of Kroger’s Cashback Policies

Kroger offers a cashback of up to $300 on all the transactions made through debit cards.

Additionally, it provides a cashback on Discover credit card payments, where most of the stores don’t accept credit cards for cashback.

besides, Kroger doesn’t charge a fee on cashback returns on payments made through Discover credit card, and personal checks

You can get cash back on your purchases through an EBT card if it has a sufficient balance.

Cons of Kroger’s Cashback Policies

Kroger charges a fee on the cashback returns for the purchases made through debit cards.

You can’t get a cashback return on transactions made through credit cards, except for the Discover credit card.

You can get only $20 cash back if you make a purchase through a personal check.

The cashback offers and rewards are applicable only to eligible items and can be redeemed only through Shopper’s card or PayPal.

Conclusion

Kroger offers cashback to its customer as of 2022 with a maximum limit on cashback of $300. You can get a maximum of $300 cash back only on the transactions made through debits cards. With a Discover credit card, you can get a maximum of $120 cashback and on purchases made through personal check, you can get a maximum of $20 as checks need 2-3 days time to get cleared. Also, you can get a cashback of $50 to $100 on purchases made through EBT, only if the EBT card has a sufficient balance. Kroger charges a fee of $0.5 to $3.5 depending on the cashback return amount. For cashback of up to $100, Kroger may charge you $0.5, and for cashback between $100 to $300, you may be charged $3.5. You can get cash back at the cash register, self-checkout counter, or the customer service desk.

Additionally, Kroger has cashback offers and a rewards program that is applicable only to qualifying items in-store as well as online. Your Kroger account is credited with cashback and reward points that can be redeemed through the Shopper’s card or PayPal.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

