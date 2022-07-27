Another day, another post about a politician. You landed on this page to know what is Kristi Noem Net Worth? and your wish will be granted. The only thing you have to do is to read this post till the end. Before we start, let’s have a quick look at who Kristi Noem is? Kristi Lynn Noem is a politician who has been active in politics since 2006. She started off as a member of the South Dakota House of Representatives and made her way to become the U.S. representative of the South Dakota District. She is currently serving as the South Dakota governor since 2019.

We will have more detailed discussions on Kristi Noem like What is Kristi Noem worth? How old is Kristi Noem? Kristi Noem’s career, and How much does Kristi Noem make?

What Is Kristi Noem Worth?

The current serving Governor of South Dakota i.e, Kristi Noem net worth is more or less than $4 million. According to reports, she has amassed her fortune by serving the people of South Dakota. She started off by joining as a member of the South Dakota House of Representatives in January 2006. She held her position as a member till January 2011. After this, she got elected as the U.S. Representative of the South Dakota district in January 2011. Kristi Noem served as the U.S. Representative till January 2019 and in the same month, she assumed the office as the new Governor of South Dakota. Kristi Noem has managed to include her name as the first female governor of South Dakota. Below you will find details on how much does Kristi Noem make?

Name Kristi Noem Net Worth $4 million Birth 30 November 1971, Watertown, USA Nationality American Age 50 years Height 5ft 7in Weight 58 kg Partner Bryon Noem Profession Politician Career 2006-Present

How Much Does Kristi Noem Make?

According to reports, the first female governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem makes around $1.16 million a year. Her income mostly consists of the stipend received for serving as the governor. In addition to this, she has also made some smart investments, that can aid her during times of financial problems. According to our sources, it is reported that she has spent more than $300k on insurance. In addition to this, she has also invested a sum of $32.5k in an energy company called “Granite Falls Energy LLC”. Kristi Noem’s monthly takings are estimated to be at least $120k. Her weekly income is calculated to be between $25k to $35k.

Kristi Noem Early Life

The current governor of South Dakota comes from a business family. Her father Ron Arnold used to own a ranch and a farm as well. On the 30th of November 1971, Corinne Arnold gave birth to her daughter in Watertown, South Dakota, United States, and named her Kristi Lynn Noem. The family was well off due to their business. Kristi Noem was sent to Hamlin High School, which she passed in the year 1990. After this, Kristi joined Northern State University to continue her academic career. However, while Kristi was in college, her father passed away due to an accident on their farm.

Due to this, Kristi had to quit college in 1994 to take over her family business. Kristi’s siblings who moved to different places to live their lives, returned to Watertown to help out Kristi to handle their family business. Despite this, Kristi Noem didn’t stop learning and thus continued her academic studies at Mount Marty College, South Dakota State University, and South Dakota University. Eventually, Noem came out with a degree in political science in 2012. At that time, she was still serving as a member of Congress.

Kristi Noem Business Ventures

Family business aside, Kristi Noem launched two business ventures of her own. She started a restaurant and a hunting lodge. During the second wave of the Covid Pandemic i.e, in 2021, Kristi Noem shared a glimpse of her hunting lodge on her social media handle. In the short video, we can see the governor of South Dakota wearing hunting gear and shooting a flying bird. She captioned the video “This is how we do social distancing in South Dakota”. There were also reports around the same time, that Neom’s family members received financial aid of $600k from the South Dakota government.

It was the time when many small businesses took a massive hit due to the lockdown. According to reports, the family ranch of Kristi received a sum of $500k, while her siblings Rock and Robb were given around $100k for their business purposes. Initially, the family was to receive $100k, but later on, an additional $500k was added to the government grant. However, it is unclear whether Kristi Noem was behind this financial aid or not.

Kristi Noem Controversy

Unlike many politicians, Kristi has distanced herself from controversies. However, she grabbed the attention of both media and the public due to an event that occurred last year in September. The heart of the matter is that Kristi’s daughter, Kassidy Noem wanted to become a certified real estate appraiser and thus submitted the application for the same to the South Dakota agency. However, Kassidy’s application got rejected by the South Dakota agency, which led Kristi to call a meeting with the head of the agency, direct supervisor, and state labor secretary.

As per reports, Kassidy too was present in the meeting. As you can guess, due to the involvement of Kristi Noem, her daughter got the appraisal certification. However, this event raised the question of Kristi Noem’s involvement. Many questioned, why Kristi got involved in this matter and on top of this, what the particulars were discussed in the meeting. Most importantly people also questioned why Kassidy was also present at the meet as well? Some also stated that Noem used her power and influence to get real estate appraisal certification for her daughter.

However, Kristi Noem denies these allegations and states that her daughter got her appraisal certification legitimately. She also went on to give a statement that the media is trying to ruin her children and their career. Later on, it was reported that the daughter of Kristi Noem i.e, Kassidy Noem has decided to leave the real estate appraisal business. Like her mother, Kassidy too went on to blame the media the reason behind her quitting the appraisal business.

Kristi Noem Career

Kristi Noem started off her career as a politician by winning a seat in the South Dakota House of Representatives. Noem participated in the election from the 6th district and received 39% of the total votes in 2006. After completing her tenure, she competed again in the House of Representatives elections, and this time she amassed more than 41% of the total votes. During her second term in the house of representatives, Kristi Noem worked as an assistant majority leader.

She also played a major role in bringing the minimum age for mandatory education from 18 to 16 years in South Dakota. After this, she also served as a member of both the House State Affairs, & Taxation Committee. Neom was later appointed to the Agriculture Land Assessment Advisory Task Force, where she worked as vice chair. Later in 2010, Kristi Noem participated in the U.S. House of Representatives election representing South Dakota. Her rivals were Chris Nelson (Secretary of State) and Blake Curd (State Representative).

Kristi Noem won with flying colors with 42% votes in her bank. She repeated this feat in the 2012 U.S. House of Representatives election and defeated Matthew Varilek. This time she got 57% of the total votes. In the 2014 election, she maintained the streak and secured around 67% of the total votes. Neom again ran for the U.S. House of Representatives election and this time she went against Paula Hawks. Neom won the elections once again securing 64% of the total votes.

South Dakota Governor Elections

After serving as the U.S. Representative for the 4th time, Kristi showed her interest in running in the upcoming South Dakota Governor elections. Neom competed against Marty Jackley, who served as the Attorney General of South Dakota, and Billie Sutton who served as a Democratic Nominee. Kristi Noem won this election securing a total of 56% votes against Marty Jackley. She got 51% of the votes in her favor while Billie Sutton, on the other hand, got 47.6%.

Last year in November, Kristi Noem revealed that she is going to participate in the upcoming South Dakota Governor elections. Steven Haugaard, who is a State Representative has declared that he will run the election against Kristi. This year in February reports came out stating that Jamie Smith is trying to participate as a Democratic Nominee in the Governor elections.

Kristi Noem Personal Life

The present governor of South Dakota fell in love with a man named Bryon. The pair took each other as husband and wife in the year 1992 and went on to become parents of 3 children. Two years after the union, Bryon and Kristi became parents to a daughter on April 21. The couple named their first child Kassidy Noem. Later on, Kristi became pregnant with Bryon’s second child, and in February 1997 gave birth to another girl. Bryon and Kristi named her Kennedy Noem. Then in the year 2002, Kristi welcomed her third child, a son named Booker Noem.

Conclusion

If you take a closer look at Kristi Noem’s political career she hasn’t lost any election. She has successfully defended her position every single time be it as a member of the House of Representatives, U.S. Representative, or Governor. However, it appears that Kristi Noem will face a hard time in this coming Governor’s elections due to the controversy related to her daughter Kassidy Neom’s real estate appraisal certificate. Will Kristi Noem retain her position as the Governor of South Dakota, or will she get replaced by someone else? We will find the answer to the above questions in the coming South Dakota Governor’s Elections.

Frequently Asked Questions About Kristi Noem

1. What is Kristi Noem worth? A. The currently serving South Dakota Governor, Kristi Noem net worth is appraised to be around $4 million as of July 2022. 2. How old is Kristi Noem? A. The former member of the House of Representatives, Kristi Noem is currently 50 years old. 3. How many children does Kristi Noem have? A. Kristi Noem is a proud mother of three. She has two daughters namely Kassidy and Kennedy Neom and a son named Booker Neom. Kristi has been married to Bryon Neom since 1992. 4. How tall is the South Dakota Governor, Kristi Noem? A. The American politician, Kristi Noem stands 5 feet and 7 inches tall.