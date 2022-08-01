Kohl’s is expanding its market. At the same time, it is bringing making several changes within the organization. For example, last year, Kohl’s came up with a new dress code policy for its employees. It aimed to improve the look of employees by giving them a professional look. What kind of changes has Kohl’s brought in the dress code of Khol’s? Well, after some research, I have found the details that you are searching for. Continue reading this article to know them.

What is the Dress Code for Kohl’s Employees in 2022?

According to the recent changes made in Kohl’s Dress code policy, the employees can wear outfits such as dresses, and tops that are dark. Similarly, the employees can choose to wear skirts, capris, and jeans. The advised colors for the latter outfits are blue and black. As far as footwear is considered, an employee can wear either casual or active footwear. I will elucidate further about the Kohls Dress code in this article. Read the article till the end to get a better understanding of the new changes in Kohl’s dress code.

Will I Get a Uniform From Kohl’s?

Kohl’s will give its employees a badge and a Kohl’s lanyard. This cannot be considered uniform, to be honest. The employees are allowed to wear casuals along with Kohl’s lanyard and badge. However, while choosing the casuals, an employee should be aware of the dress code policy of Kohl’s. There are a lot of things has to be taken into account. In the coming part of the article, I will talk about them.

Can I Wear Ripped Jeans While Working at Kohl’s?

Kohl’s calls its dress code “Business Casual”. This obviously doesn’t include ripped jeans. Hence, you cannot wear ripped jeans when you are working at Kohl’s store. In addition to ripped jeans, you are forbidden from wearing outfits such as torn and frayed jeans as well.

Can I Wear Any Kind of Shoes at Kohl’s?

Most companies consider two factors when deciding the type of shows their employee should wear. The first thing is the security of the employee during work, while the second thing is the professional look. Considering these two factors, Kohl’s wants its employees to wear either casual or active footwear. Especially, those that are durable enough to stay on your feet all day. They can include open-heeled shoes, tennis shoes, fashion-heeled shoes, and other types of footwear that look appropriate and satisfying to the store manager.

Is There Any Restriction on the Length of Pants and Skirts an Employee Wears?

Yes, of course. The employees are allowed to wear pants and skirts that meet the specific length mentioned by Kohl’s dress code policy. Despite the restrictions, the rules set will allow the employees to work comfortably and safely. Additionally, Kohl’s wants its employees to be not distracted by their clothing. So, the pant or skirts they are wearing must meet the below requirements.

The dress an employee wearing should be long enough so that the distance between the knee and the end of the dress is either 2 inches or fewer than that. This length restriction applies to skirts as well.

If you are wearing Capris make sure it is longer than mid-calf.

What Types of Shirts Are Employees of Kohl’s Allowed to Wear?

Currently, Kohl’s allows its employees to wear a t-shirt that doesn’t have a collar, blouses, and solid knit t-shirts. However, you are not allowed to wear shirts that have any kind of graphics, patterns, and slogans. Some retail chains do allow t-shirts that have slogans or Graphics. However, the retail chains that are allowing them will be careful about the kind of graphic or slogan that is present in the t-shirt. Sometimes, employees may wear a t-shirt that is printed with offensive slogans or graphics. Kohl’s didn’t wanna take any risk. As a result, Kohl’s management entirely banned its employees from wearing t-shirts that have slogans or graphics.

Can Kohl’s Employees Have Tattoos?

Kohl’s doesn’t have any problem with its employees having tattoos. Nevertheless, the management is really concerned about what the tattoo symbolizes. For example, if the tattoo has any characteristics of nudity, violence, profanity, or anything that has the potential to disturb the peaceful work environment. In case, the tattoo has even one of the aforementioned characteristics, the management may ask the employee to cover it up so that no one can see it. If an employee is unable to cover it due to some reasons, the employee must consult with his store manager. After the discussion with the store manager will tell you what to do.

Does Kohl’s Allow Employees to Wear Leggings?

Yes. However, Kohl’s expects you to follow a couple of rules while wearing leggings. The first thing is that the leggings should be either blue or black denim. In case the leggings are a bit transparent, wearing a shirt that covers your bottom completely is a must. This is because if the leggings are gaining unwanted attraction, it may affect the professional ethics.

Does Kohl’s Allow Me to Color My Hair?

Yes. As long as you have colored and styled your hair professionally. The hair color may look modern, but it shouldn’t make you look like a weirdo. It will make you less approachable to the customer. Hence, keep this point in your mind before you get your hair colored. Especially, if you want to avoid spending extra bucks after your store manager urges you to change your hairstyle.

Can I Wear a Hat While Working at Kohl’s?

This might come as a surprise to you because Kohl’s doesn’t allow its employees to wear hats. Most retailer chains will allow their employees to wear a hat. In addition to hats, hoods, and sweaters are not allowed as well.

Can I Have Facial Piercings While Working at Kohl’s?

You are allowed to have one facial piercing. Kohl’s doesn’t apply any restrictions on ear piercings. Similarly, the management doesn’t have any problem with bracelets, necklaces, or jewelry. Kohl’s doesn’t wanna suppress the creativity of its employees.

Will Kohl’s Allow Its Employees to Have Painted and Fake Nails?

Yes. The employees of Kohl’s are allowed to have both painted and fake nails. However, you should be careful when you are working. There are risks of getting your nails broken or paint chipped while working in certain departments. Hence, be mindful of the work environment you are working.

Do Kohl’s Sephora Employees Follow a Different Dress Code?

Yes. They follow a bit different dress code comparatively. Those differences are,

Dark top (black would be more apt)

Casual Pants and denim that are business black.

Casual or active footwear that is black colored

Kohl’s lanyard and badge

In addition to this, there is a certain store location where you can find a slight variation in the dress code. Those locations are Colorado, Malibu, California, Oregon, and Illinois.

Will Kohl’s Relax the Dress Code of Its Employees on Special Occasions?

Unfortunately, the current dress code policy of Kohl’s expects the employee to stick to the same dress code throughout the year, including on days of special occasions. Still, there are certain stores where there is leniency on dress code during special occasions. At such locations, they go easy on the dress code of employees during Earth day, Pink Shirt Day, and the holiday season. However, it will vary from one location to another. Moreover, it depends on the specific store management.

Final Thoughts

Kohl’s management has been very lenient with its employees when it comes to the policy of dress code. There are fewer restrictions, and it gives enough freedom to its employees while working in the stores. While retail chains like Sam’s club doesn’t allow their staff to have facial piercing, Kohl’s allows its employees to have one facial piercing. Moreover, it doesn’t have any prohibition on jewelry. However, I find it funny that Kohls doesn’t its employees to wear hats. I still wonder what could be the reason for this.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Kohls Dress Code

1. Can I wear a dress that sends a message of saving earth on earth day? Yes. However, it depends on the store manager as well. If he is lenient, more probably you will be able to wear the dress of your wish. 2. How many facial piercings does Kohl’s allow its employees to have? As a Kohl’s employee, you can have only one facial piercing. Please note that ear piercing will not be taken into account. 3. Is it necessary for an employee to always have the badge on? Yes. It is part of your uniform. All the employees must abide by the dress code of being in uniform while working. 4. Is it okay if I have a tattoo that symbolizes a political party? Kohl’s allows its employees to have a tattoo. However, it doesn’t want that tattoo to be provocative. A political symbol is definitely provocative. Hence, the manager may ask you to cover it. 5. What can I do, if I am unable to cover my tattoo? You should meet the store manager and discuss this issue with him/her.