Kohl’s Clearance Return Policy Explained – All That You Need to Know

Kohl’s is one of the chains of departmental stores in the United States. It is owned and operated by Kohl’s corporation. Kohl’s is the largest chain of departmental stores in the United States as of 2021. It has its stores in all the states of the United States except for Hawaii. Additionally, in 2019 it is the 23rd largest departmental chain in the United States based on Revenue.

All retail stores have special discounts for their customers. Along with them, they also provide their customer’s clearance sales which help their customers save some bucks. However, almost all the retailers who provide these clearance sales have restrictions for their customers when they want to return them.

Have you also purchased anything from Kohl's and then wanted to return it back to the store? You might have several doubts about the return policy for clearance items at Kohl.

Does Kohl’s Have a Clearance Return Policy in 2022?

Yes, Kohl’s has a clearance return policy at their stores as of 2022. The products purchased from the clearance sale at Kohl’s are permitted for returns by them only for the initial 180 days after the purchase. Additionally, these products do not require any purchase receipt for returns at Kohl’s. Also, the refund for the returned products will be credited to you in the form of store credit which can be used in the future while shopping with Kohl’s. In addition to this, the refund is credited as the lowest price of the product returned based on the past 13 weeks from the time of return. You can also request an exchange of products purchased from clearance.

Does Kohl’s Accept the Exchange of Clearance Products?

Yes, customers who want to exchange clearance products at Kohl’s are allowed to do so at their stores. However, this has to be done within 180 days of the initial purchase date. Along with this, the customers who want to exchange clearance products have to provide the store with a valid receipt. If you do not have the purchase receipt with you then you can provide them with alternative proof of purchase from the store to all the product exchanges.

If at all the customers are not successful in providing Kohl’s proof of purchase then the store might reject the request for your exchange for the clearance products. Alternatively to that, they might just give you the store credit in place of the product under their return policy.

Does Kohl’s Allow Their Customers to Return Clearance Items Purchased With Kohl’s Cash?

Kohl’s cash is used for purchasing clothing (apparel), and any other products which are on clearance at the store, then it will be refunded to the customer. But Kohl’s cash should be valid at the time of refund for it to be used.

Also, it has to be kept in mind that Kohl’s cash which is refunded has to be used within 10 days after it is issued. And sometimes it can be used within a month of its issuance.

Even after the returns of the products purchased using Kohl’s cash in clearance, the customers are provided with a refund as regular cash by the store. This is the case when the promotion of the product under clearance has ended. There are other payment methods in which Kohl’s refunds their customers along with regular cash such as debit cards, credit cards, and store credit.

Does Kohl’s Accept Returns of Clearance Products Without a Receipt?

Kohl’s accepts the returns of the products purchased in clearance sales even without a purchase receipt. However, the returns have to be made within 180 days of the initial date of purchase.

Along with this, Kohl’s also refunds the items purchased under clearance with the lowest price of the products in the last 13 weeks. Also, the refund will be credited as store credit.

Due to this, keep in mind to maintain the receipt of the purchase at Kohl’s, or else you can even pay with the credit card, so the history of the purchase is recorded both on the card and the Kohl’s system. Customers can take the help of the store associate to know more information about their purchase by providing them with the credit card number they have used while purchasing.

Do You Need A Credit Card For Returning Clearance Items To Kohl’s?

Kohl’s does not have a policy for its customers to only purchase clearance items with a debit or credit card. So, you can use any type of payment method to purchase products under clearance at Kohl’s. But the credit and debit card purchases are highly encouraged by the store due to the purchase history. So, even if you lose your purchase receipt then Kohl’s will accept the returns by checking your purchase history on your card.

For the customers who do not have both debit card and credit card payments and also if they have lost the purchase receipt then they might not be receiving the full refund on the store credit.

Does Kohl’s Store Grant an Even Exchange for All Clearance Items Purchased From Them?

The products which are purchased from a Kohl’s store have to be returned to the same store, then these customers can get an even exchange for the clearance products also. However, the customers have to possess valid proof of purchase for the clearance items which has to be provided to Kohl’s while returning.

Also, keep in mind that not all Kohl’s stores have the same prices for clearance items at their stores. They vary based on the location and also on the past price of the products.

So, the customers who want to return the clearance items to Kohl’s stores other than the purchased ones then they might get the same price as a refund. This is the reason why Kohl’s does not provide an even exchange for products that are returned in other stores. But you do have an alternative, you can just return the product to Kohl’s and then repurchase it.

Does Kohl’s Accept Returns of Clearance Items Through Mail?

the clearance products at Kohl’s stores are considered the same as the regular store items by the retailer. This is the reason why they accept returns of these products via mail also. The clearance products might include several store items such as apparel, jewelry, footwear, and other items also.

Additionally, according to the clearance return policy at Kohl’s all the products including clearance items have to be returned within 180 days from the initial date of purchase.

Also, keep in mind that the returns of premium electronics purchased from Kohl’s via mail are not accepted by them. This rule is only eligible for the products under the clearance section.

Final Thoughts on Clearance Return Policy at Kohl’s

Kohl’s accepts the return and exchange of products under its clearance. However, that has to be done within 180 days of initial purchase from them. Customers can return any products on clearance such as apparel, footwear, and also other items. The returns have to be requested by providing the store with a valid purchase receipt.

If you do not have the purchase receipt then you can consider alternative methods such as giving them the credit/ debit card details so that they can see the purchase history and provide you a refund. Finally, the refund you receive will be in the form of store credit which is the lowest price of the product in the last 13 weeks.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

