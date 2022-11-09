Kirsten Dunst Net Worth: Career, Biography, Age, Height, Assets, Family

Rising as a child star, Kirsten Dunst is one of Hollywood staples and a television favorite who enjoys a career spanning around more than three decades. The talented actress, model and singer has been a part of some of the blockbuster films in Hollywood which have played a significant role in elevating Kirsten Dunst net worth today. As of 2022, Dunst enjoys a net worth of $25 million in addition to a huge fan following.

Kirsten is very picky about her projects, yet, she has a long list of films and television shows credited to her name. Her contributions so far has also earned her numerous awards and acclamations from around the world. Some of the most memorable films synonymous with Kirsten Dunst’s name include the “Spider-Man” trilogy, “Little Women”, “Melancholia”, “Interview with the Vampire”, “The Beguiled” among many others.

While her stardom in Hollywood is sure one thing, that did not keep Dunst away from earning an equal amount from respect for her work in television. Among her small screen stage crafts, some of the most recent and notable ones are “ER” (As a child actor), “Fargo”, “On Becoming a God in Central Florida” and there are more.

This article will provide you more interesting details about the “Melancholia” actress including Kirsten Dunst net worth, how much does Kirsten Dunst make, her professional undertakings, personal details etc. Let’s get going.

How Much Does Kirsten Dunst Make

Kirsten built an expansive career with years of contribution in television as well as Hollywood. Through the course of these years she has collected some hefty paychecks that brings Kirsten Dunst Net Worth to $25 million. Many feel that with a long running acting career such as hers, she could have been worth higher, but, the “Spider-Man” star is reportedly very careful about what she signs up for. This might be one of the reasons why her net worth seems lower than what her fans expect it to be, although, it isn’t that bad at all.

So now that you know what is Kirsten Dunst worth, here is a run down on some of the big paychecks she has recieved from notable projects-

One of her most prominent earnings came from “Spider-Man” which made a magnificent $800 million from worldwide box office followed by two sequels. For her role as Mary Jane Watson, she recieved $2 million for the first one, $7 million and $10 million for the second and the third sequel of the movie respectively. This trilogy in itself was a huge boost to Kirsten Dunst net worth.

Other than that, Kirsten’s salary from the 2004 movie “Wimbledon” was $5 million. “Elizabethtown” in 2005 and “Marie Antoinette” in 2006 on the other hand raked in $8 million each aggregating to $16 million in total. Again a significant contribution helping with the total Kirsten Dunst net worth. While these are some of the big paychecks from her projects, her other films and television shows also have their own role to play in what is Kirsten Dunst worth today.

With this, let’s move on to to see how did Peter Parker’s (Spiderman) love interest spend her childhood.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Kirsten Dunst Popular Name Kirsten Dunst Date of Birth April 30, 1982 Age 40 years Place of Birth Point Pleasant, New Jersey, United States Parents Father: Klaus Dunst

Mother: Inez Dunst Spouse Jesse Plemons (m. 2022) Children One. Ennis Profession Actress, Model, Performer Net Worth $25 million

With her fans growing more curious about Kirsten’s life and her wealth, one of the most common question that is often on the brim is how old is Kirsten Dunst. Dunst was born on 30th of April, 1982, in New Jersey’s Point Pleasant which makes her 40 years as of 2022. She is the daughter of Klaus Dunst (father), who worked as an executive at Siemens and Inez Dunst (mother) who was a flight attendant by profession and also an artist. Her mother reportedly owned an art gallery at one point of time. Kirsten is of German and Swedish ancestry. She also holds a German citizenship as reported by one of the online sources.

The actress made her debut in the entertainment industry when she was a three-year old toddler. She was a child model in various commercials. During this time she lived in Brick Township of New Jersey and went to Ranney School located in Tinton Falls. After the separation of her parents in 1993, she moved out of Brick Township with her mother and brother to relocate to Los Angeles she continued her education at Laurel Hall School and later graduated from Notre Dame High School in 2000.

Career

Career as a Child Actress

After doing several television commercials, in 1989, Kirsten got her first role in a short film called “Oedipus Wrecks” which is a part of the anthology movie “New York Stories”. She then acted in “The Bonfire of the Vanities” before landing on the film “Interview with the Vampire” in 1994 that proved to be a career break for her. She starred in the film alongside Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt and earned a significant recognition for her outstanding performance. Dunst received a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Supporting Star for the film.

Kirsten followed her success in the aforementioned film with a couple of more movies like “Little Women” and “Jumanji” which gave her abundant exposure. In fact, in Jumanji, Dunst play the lead character and recieved critical acclamation for her acting.

As a Teenager

Kirsten carried on with her film career by accepting various roles as a teenager both as a lead role as well as in supporting capacity. Beginning with movies like “Wag the Dog” and “All I Wanna Do”, she went on to accept more prominent roles from 1999 onwards. Some of those movies include “Dick”, “The Virgin Suicides”, “Drop Dead Gorgeous”, “Get Over It”, “Bring it On” and more. Clearly, by this time Kirsten proved her unparalleled skill as a performer and earned a significant name in the industry.

2002 and Beyond

In 2002, Dunst became a part of the most commercially successful film “Spiderman” where she portrayed the character of Mary Jane Watson, Peter Parker’s best friend. Her career reached a different level of success altogether with this film, of course ensuring a big addition to Kirsten Dunst net worth. She later reappeared in its sequels as well.

In 2003, Kirsten became the co-star in the film “Levity” and followed it with “Mona Lisa Smile”. She signed for a few supporting roles as well in films like “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”. After this, the actress bagged quite a few notable roles during the 2000s that again proved to both bankable and brought gained her appreciation from worldwide. Some of those film projects include “Wimbledon”, “Elizabethtown”, “Marie Antoinette”, “All Good Things”, “Melancholia”, “The Beguiled”, “Hidden Figures” and the list goes on.

Career in Television

Kirsten Dunst’s television endeavors were mostly during her early days as a child actress. She has acted in a television feature film “Darkness Before Dawn” in 1993. She has also been a part of some of the other shows and films like “Star Trek: The Next Generation”, “Sisters”, “The Siege at Ruby Ridge”, “ER”, and “Fifteen and Pregnant” among many others.

Towards the later years, for example in 2015, Kirsten bagged a lead role in “Fargo”, a crime series for which she also recieved a Golden Globe nomination. Her extraordinary performance in “On Becoming a God in Central Florida” in 2019 again got her a nomination.

Personal Life

Dunst dated a few men before she got engaged. She was in a relationship with the American actor Jake Gyllenhaal for a couple of years from 2002 to 2004. She was also reportedly involved with Johnny Borrell (Guitarist) for a short period of time in 2007. Kirsten then dated Garrett Hedlund, her “On The Road) so-actor during 2012 and 2016. But looks like none of those relationships were for a long-time commitment until she found her life partner in Jesse Plemons, her co-star from “Fargo”. The duo got engaged in 2017 and in 2018 welcomed their first child, Ennis. In 2021, Kirsten announced that they are expecting their second child. Kirsten and Plemons tied the knot in 2022.

In 2008, Kirsten discovered that she was suffering from depression. While she underwent treatment and therapies and recovered from the condition, she also spreads the awareness that it is not something that one should take lightly or make fun about.

Assets

Kirsten owned a couple of properties that she has put out in the market. She paid around $2.6 million for a house in the Toluca Lake in the neighborhood of Los Angeles. She was able to sell the property in 2019.

Meanwhile in 2007, the actress bought another one in New York City which she sold in 2018. This property reportedly costed her $4.5 million. At present, Dunst’s abode is her home in San Fernando Valley, California which is decorated with some beautiful pieces with a touch of antique.

Summing up

With this we come to the conclusion of Kirsten Dunst net worth. The actress entered the entertainment industry as a child model for television commercials knowing little that one day she would become one of the most popular actresses of America. She worked alongside some of the reputed Hollywood stars like Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Tom Cruise among others.

Dunst worked her way up with patience and determination. Today, her outstanding acting and performing abilities have brought her an impressive bank balance. As of writing this article, Kirsten Dunst net worth is $25 million with her fans waiting to see what her next film or show is going to be.

