Dayvon Daquan Bennett, was a professional American rapper. He started his career just a few years back and was considered one of the best upcoming rappers. Dayvon was famous for his stage name “King Von”. Though he left the world at just 26, he achieved many things, that most of us take a lifetime to reach. So, in this article, we are going to tell you Who is King Von? And why is King Von famous? Even though, his career did not last more than 2 years. Also, we are going to tell you what is King Von’s net worth? Take a look at some of the other rappers we have covered too, like Polo G and His Net Worth.

What Is King Von’s Net Worth?

King Von’s net worth was about $750k at the time of his death. King Von became famous after releasing his song “Crazy Story”, which became an instant hit and made him popular among the audience. The artist released plenty of songs in his career, out of which almost every song became a hit and many found the way to the list of Billboard. There are other Celebrities whose ends have been just as tragic, Like Dustin Diamond. We have a post on Dustin Diamond and his Earnings too.

Name Dayvon Daquan Bennett Net Worth $750k Born 9th August 1994, Illinois Chicago Height 5 feet and 9 inches Weight 65 kg Nationality American Died 6 November 2020 Occupation Rapper Career 2018-2020 Cause Of Death Shot by Gun

Why Is King Von Famous?

King Von came from a poor family. His mother struggled to raise him and his siblings, while his father was mostly absent from his life. King Von started his rapping career, when he was just 24 years old, and quickly climbed the ladder of success, by releasing one hit song after the other. Apart from this, he was also famous for getting involved in legal issues and troubles.

How Did King Von Made His Money?

King Von made his cash from rapping. Most of his songs became a hit. Apart from this, he also made a substantial amount of money by the sales of his music records, streaming, and digital release and also from music tours. He also had massive followings on Instagram and YouTube. The rapper had millions of monthly listeners on Spotify. He has more than 2.1 million followers on Instagram, and he used to make a good deal of money by paid sponsorships and brand promotion. King was often seen posting photos, where he was posing with his expensive, luxurious cars. In addition to this, he also made big bucks by the sales of his merchandise, “Ganga Apparel”

King Von Car’s And Jewelry

King Von was the proud owner of many expensive, luxurious cars. He showed off his cars collection and his big bundle of dollars on his Instagram posts. King Von was the keeper of many great brand cars like Ferrari 458, Rolls-Royce Wraith and Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and a Mercedes Maybach. These cars cost up to a million dollars. Like his name, King was a lover of wearing Jewelry. He possesses a wide collection of costly jewelry. King was spotted wearing much expensive jewelry in his Instagram posts. He owned many costly rings, expensive watches, and chains.

King Von Career

King Von started his career in the year 2018, by signing a deal with his pal Lil Durk’s Only the Family Label. In early December, King released his first song titled “Crazy Story”. His first song is regarded as a breakthrough in his career. Later, his girlfriend Asian Doll released a track “Grandson” (which also features King Von) in King’s honor on Valentine’s Day in the year 2019. Three months later, his second single “Crazy Story 2.0” was released. This single also featured King Von’s best friend Lil Durk. Later, the music video of the same track was released, which went on to earn the spot of number 4 on the ‘Bubbling Under Hot 100’. In July, King Von and Lil Durk released their collaborative single titled “Like That”. Then in September, the third edition of the song “Crazy Story Pt. 3” was released.

Grandson Vol 1 And Other Singles Release

Also in the same month, King released another single “What It’s Like”, which also later appeared on his album ‘Grandson Vol 1’. On September 19, King released his album ‘Grandson Vol 1’ which consisted of 15 tracks out of which 2 tracks feature Lil Durk. The album went on to make a place in the list of billboard 200 at number 75, and a position at number 27 on the Hip-Hop/R&B albums chart. In November, he released another single titled “2 A.M”. Then after a few days, he and YNW Melly released “Rollin”, which was followed by a music video. Another such successful artist on a billboard that you should take a look at is Quavo’s Net Worth.

Levon James And Other Songs

In the year 2020, King Von released his mixtape titled “Levon James” which was released in March 2020. A track from the mixtape, Nugget, is one of the most famous songs of King Von. Levon James, earned a spot at number 63 on the Billboard 200. In the following month on 29, King Von released a single track “Grandson For President” which became very popular. Then he released “Broke Opps” and later in July released another song “Why He Told”. In the same month, his famous single “All These Niggas” was released, which also featured Lil Durk. The song was so successful that it gained more than 21 million views on YouTube. King Von released a single in August 2020 titled “How It Go”. On a completely unrelated note, you should take a look at songs by Morgan Wallen. Morgan Wallen’s life and Financials are interesting too.

His next collaborative song with Fivio Foreign “I Am What I Am” was released on the 9th of October 2020. Then on 30 October 2020, King Von’s first album (and also the last) was “Welcome to O’Block” was released, which included 16 songs of King Von. The album also consists of the voice of Polo G in the collaboration song titled “The Code”. In December 2020, his pal, Lil Durk, dedicated his album “The Voice” in the honor of King Von.

Legal Issues

There is no doubt that King Von was a most promising upcoming artist in the music industry, his image was also stained by his involvement in legal troubles. Back in the year 2012, he was taken into custody for the charges of illegal possession of a gun. He was sentenced to serve his punishment in the Cook County jail. Then again in the year 2014, he was taken into custody under the suspicion of shooting and also the involvement in Malcolm Stuckey’s death and two others injured. The altercation took place in Chicago at 5700 South Lasalle Street in Englewood.

King Von was charged for murder and two attempted murders, but he was set free after the witness could not testify, and the charges were dropped in the year 2017. Then again in 2019, King was arrested with his lifelong friend Lil Durk under the suspicion of robbing and shooting a man. The rappers were accused of shooting and robbing a man at Atlanta drive on February 5. Later the artists were sentenced to serve time in prison and were released after spending a few weeks in jail also paying a fine of $250k and $300k respectively. Recent reports from the police officials reveal that the rapper is the culprit of Gakirah Barnes, of the Gangster Disciples, in 2014.

Death

On the 6th of November 2020 late at night around 2 a.m, an altercation broke out with Quando Rondo members outside a hookah lounge in Atlanta. Soon, this altercation transformed into a shootout, which injured around six men and took the life of King Von. The suspect who shot King Von is known as Timothy Leeks, who was also injured during the shootout.

The culprit was taken to Grady Hospital, but unfortunately, King could not be saved by the doctors. King succumbed to death the next day, after battling with the gunshot wounds for hours. As per the reports, King was with his friends at the hookah lounge, where he got into a fight with the rapper’s Quando Rondo group. Soon the fight turned into a shootout where many men from both sides were injured.

At the same time, two officers arrived at the scene and tried to break the shootout by firing guns in the air, but it was too late. King was rushed to a hospital to nurse his wounds, and on the other hand, King’s shooter was also rushed to the hospital. Then in the morning, it was announced that King Von was no more.

A week later, after the artist’s death, King Von was laid to rest in Chicago, Illinois. At the 63rd Annual event of the Grammy Awards, King Von was inducted into the list of ‘In Memoriam’ montages. King Von was just 26 years old when he passed away.

Early Life

King Von was known as Dayvon Daquan Bennett, and he was born to Walter E. Bennett and Taesha. He was born on the 9th of August in 1994 in Chicago, Illinois. He had 3 siblings and also 6 half-siblings from his father. His father served most of his time in jail and later, when King was just 11 years old, his father was shot to death. With no one to look over him, King became a troublemaker. King joined the Black Disciples street gang.

His mother had to raise him and his siblings alone. When King was just 16 years old, he was arrested and was sent to jail, however, this was not the end of his legal troubles. He went to South Suburban College and later got his GED while serving his time in juvenile. He was arrested on many occasions in the future for violating the law. Von went to South Suburban College and later got his GED while serving his time in juvenile. Later on, he joined hands with his best friend and started focusing on his music career.

King Von was in an on/off relationship with the Texas-based rapper, Asian Doll. King Von was the father of 3 children, a boy, and two girls.

Conclusion

King Von had a promising career. Unfortunately, he left the world at such a young age. He got to see the face of success just after he made his debut. He was killed just after one week after the release of his first album. People who make albums are supremely respected in the world, hence People like Tyler the creator have a lot of Assets. Even though his career was short-lived, he left a legacy that many people will remember in the coming days.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is King Von net worth? A. King Von’s net worth was around $750k at the time of his death. 2. Who is King Von? A. King Von was an American rapper 3. What is King Von’s real name? A. King Von’s real name is Dayvon Daquan Bennett. 4. What is King Von’s height? A. King Von height was 5 feet 9 inches