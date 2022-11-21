Kimbal Musk Net Worth: Career, Age, Height, Assets, Earnings, Achievements

There is one person on this earth, who has been revolutionizing modern tech and has plans to habitat earthlings on Mars. He is also the man behind creating renewable rockets and also plans to introduce electric cars to save natural resources. Yes, I Am talking about Elon Musk, who started his journey back in the 1990s along with his younger brother. Now, wait a minute, we have only heard about Elon Musk, we didn’t know he had a younger brother. Well, this was the case even with me, but you should know that Elon also has a sister named, Tosca.

So, the brother of Elon Musk is Kimbal Musk, who is a famous restaurateur and businessman. If you have studied the life of Elon Musk, you will find that one of his earliest established companies was “Zip2”. Zip2 was a software that provided city information to newspapers. Elon and Kimal started this company in 1995, which was later taken over by Compaq in 1999. Aside from this, Kimbal Musk also served as the co-founder of Big Green and Square Roots. Not only this, but he is also an equity share owner of Tesla (which was established by Elon Musk).

What is Kimbal Musk Worth?

Given that Elon Musk net worth is in billions, Kimbal Musk net worth is in millions. Yes, Kimbal Musk net worth is $500 million as of this writing. He earned a major part of his fortune after his company “Zip2” was acquired by Compaq. At that time, the Musk brothers received $307 million for selling it, which is roughly $550 million today. Kimbal Musk took his share of the money and invested it in his elder brother’s ventures. Also, he started a restaurant business of his own called “The Kitchen Restaurant Group”. Today, The Kitchen Restaurant Group has branches in places like Colorado, Chicago, and Memphis. Kimbal Musk has also opened branches in Cleveland and Indianapolis.

Back in 2011, Kimbal Musk along with Hugo started a non-profit company called “Big Green”. The aim of this company is to provide a healthy learning environment for children that would enhance and develop their talents. As of this writing, Kimbal Musk serves as the chairman of the company. In addition to this, Musk started another company called “Square Roots”. Square Roots is concerned with planting and growing plants and food in controlled containers. Not only this, but Kimbal Musk is one of the board of directors of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX. As established earlier, Kimbal Musk owns shares in Tesla Inc. which are worth millions of dollars. From 2013 to 2013, Kimbal Musk served as a member of the board of “Chipotle Mexican Grill. Check out, how much does Kimbal Musk make?

How Much Does Kimbal Musk Make?

Given that you have already read that Kimbal Musk has held many important positions in many companies. On top of this, these companies are booming as days pass by. So, it is obvious that Kimbal Musk’s earnings are also enormous. It is reported that Kimbal reportedly bags more than $58 million from his works as a founder, CEO, President (of a company), Board of Directors, and more. Also, Musk makes a substantial share of money from brand collaborations and promotions.

Kimbal also makes money from his restaurant venture “The Kitchen Restaurant Group”. Recently, Kimbal Musk’s net worth increased after, he sold his Tesla shares for millions of dollars. You won’t believe that the monthly income of Kimbal Musk is a whopping $5 million. Musk is reported to make at least $1 million a week from his various ventures. Let’s take a look at Kimbal Musk’s earnings.

Kimbal Musk Earnings and Investments

Before 2020, Kimbal Musk used to own around 130k Tesla shares. Later in the year 2020, Tesla’s board divided stocks into 5:1. From this split, Kimbal Musk received at least 572k shares. In 2019, Musk’s stakes were evaluated to be worth over $280 million. Last year, the stakes were recorded to be worth more than $503 million. In February 2021, Kimbal listed 30k Tesla shares on the market and received over $25.6 million for it. Earlier this year, he earned $108 million by giving away 88.5k Tesla shares. As of this writing, Kimbal Musk has sold at least $150 million worth of Tesla shares.

Apart from this, Kimbal Musk also invested millions of dollars in various ventures and businesses. It is reported that Musk funded over $50 million in Green Technologies. In case you don’t know, Green Technologies is concerned with promoting and developing vertical farming. Furthermore, Musk also sponsored the expansion and development of laboratory meat. In addition to this, Kimbal Musk funded companies like EveryTable, ProfitBoss, Passsionflix, Memphis Meats, Cloud9, and many more.

Kimbal Musk Early Life and Career Beginnings

The younger brother of Elon Musk, Kimbal Musk was born on the 20th of September 1972 in Pretoria, Transvaal, South Africa to Errol Musk and Maye Musk. Aside from Elon and Kimbal, Maye gave birth to a girl named, Tosca Musk on the 20th of July 1974. It has been reported that the Musk brothers didn’t have a healthy relationship with their father, especially Elon. Due to this, Elon left his family and moved to Kingston, Ontario, Canada.

Kimbal Musk graduated from a local high school in Pretoria and later relocated to Kingston, Ontario with his elder brother. After relocating, Kimbal joined Queen’s University and earned a degree in the year 1995. A year before graduating from college, Kimbal Musk started a painting venture with his college friends. Then in 1995, both Elon and Kimbal incorporated “Zip2”, which was later sold to Compaq in 1999. By selling Zip2, the Musk brothers earned a fortune of a whopping $307 million and the rest is history.

Career

After selling their software company for a whopping profit, the Musk brothers funded many tech companies and firms. When Elon was working on the online wallet, “X.com”, Kimbal was one of the initial investors. Later on, X.com merged with Confinity to form “PayPal” in the year 2000. Then in October 2002, PayPal was taken over by eBay. It is reported that eBay purchased PayPal for a massive $1.5 billion, and all the concerned owners and parties of PayPal (including Kimbal Musk) earned heavy profits. A few years later i.e, in 2004, Kimbal and his former better half established “The Kitchen”. Soon, Musk’s venture went on to earn its place in the top American food restaurants.

In 2006, the advertising network, OneRiot appointed Kimbal as their new CEO. Musk went on to hold the position until Walmart-Labs purchased it in 2011. Then in the same year, Kimbal and his friend, Matheson started a non-profit company “Big Green”. Because of his entrepreneurial achievements, Kimbal Musk has been mentioned in the likes of The New York Times, CNN, Wall Street Journal, WIRED, etc. He has also been featured in CBS News, Business Insider, Entrepreneur Magazine, and so on.

Kimbal Musk Personal Life

Musk has been married twice. His first union was with Jen Lewin, who made a name for herself as an interactive artist. Both Jen and Kimbal first met back in the 1990s and started dating each other. Soon, they expressed their desire to marry and eventually settled down in the year 2001. During their marriage, Jen and Kimbal started a successful restaurant venture called “The Kitchen Restaurant Group”.

Both Jen and Kimbal went on to have 3 kids namely, Luca Musk, August Musk, and Stella Musk. Later in the year 2010, Jen and Musk annulled their marriage. Later on, Kimbal Musk started seeing Christina Wyly, who is the child of famous billionaire Samuel Evans Wyly fondly known as Sam Wyly. Christina and Kimbal took each other as husband and wife in 2018 and have been living together since.

Conclusion

Though Elon Musk takes all the spotlight, Kimbal Musk still managed to make a separate identity of his own amongst people. He mostly limited himself to working behind the scenes. Musk worked as CEO, Board of Director, and majority stake owner. Kimbal Musk net worth is $500 million, which he mostly earned by selling his Tesla shares. Kimbal Musk is now happily married to Christina Wyly. His net worth is expected to increase many times more in the coming future.

Frequently Asked Questions About Kimbal Musk

1. What is Kimbal Musk worth? A. The famous restaurateur and entrepreneur Kimbal Musk net worth is $500 million as of this writing. 2. How old is Kimbal Musk? A. Kimbal Musk was born to Errol Musk and Maye Musk on the 20th of September 1972 in Pretoria, Transvaal, South Africa. As of this writing, the age of Kimbal Musk is 50 years. 3. How many children does the businessman/ restaurateur, Kimbal Musk have? A. Kimbal Musk shares three children with his former wife, Jen Lewin. The names of his children are Luca Musk, August Musk, and Stella Musk. 4. What is the height of the entrepreneur, Kimbal Musk? A. It is reported that the founder of The Kitchen Restaurant Group, Kimbal Musk stands 6 feet and 4 inches tall.