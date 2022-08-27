Kim Richards Net Worth: Career, Biography, Age, Height, Assets, Earnings

This post is about the American actress/ television personality, who began her career as a child actress, earned immense fame, got into trouble with the law for her addictions, and now hardly gets any work. Now, I know who you might be thinking of, for your information you must know that I Am not talking about Lindsay Lohan. This post is about Kim Richards, who started off as a child actress, but some bad decisions in her life made her almost broke. Kim is known for her performances in movies such as Nanny and the Professor, Escape to Witch Mountain, Return from Witch Mountain, etc. Keeping her child actress career aside, Kim Richards is also known for her stint in the reality show, The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills.

Keep on reading this article to find out what is Kim Richards net worth now, how old is Kim Richards? Kim Richards’s legal issues & controversies, and how much does Kim Richards make?

What Is Kim Richards Worth?

The American actress turned television personality, Kim Richards net worth is appraised to be $400k as of this writing. She gained immense popularity and wealth from her movie roles and television works. Kim Richards has reportedly appeared in numerous television shows, from which she has earned plenty of money. The television personality has been nominated for Young Artist Award in the year 1984 for her work in “Magnum, P.I”. In the following year, she was again nominated for the same award for her work in “The Mississippi” in the “Best Young Actress” category. Some other notable movies in which Kim Richards has acted are Return of the Big Cat, No Deposit No Return, Raid on Entebbe, The Car, Race to the Witch Mountain (2009), etc. Check out how much does Kim Richards make? given below.

Name Kim Richards Net Worth $400k Nationality American Birth 19 September 1964, New York, USA Age 57 years Height 5ft 1in Weight 52 kg Partners G. Monty Brinson, Gregg Davis, John Jackson, Wynn Katz Profession Actress, TV Personality Career 1970-Present

How Much Does Kim Richards Make?

According to our reports, Kim Richards manages to pull out a sum of $100k every year from her work. Most of her takings come from The Real Housewives show in which she features as a guest. Aside from this, she receives decent money as “royalties” for her movies/television appearances in the past. If it hadn’t been for her addiction and constant trouble with the law, Kim Richards would’ve had at least $50 million in her bank account. Kim Richards’s work now hardly brings in $10k a month in her pockets. The weekly income of Kim Richards is reckoned to be around $2k. Check out Kim Richards’s earnings below.

Kim Richards Earnings

According to reports, Kim Richards was taking a massive salary of $100k a season from The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills (RHOBH). The show has successfully run for 12 seasons of which Kim Richards was part of the main cast for 5 seasons. RHOB aired its first episode in October 2010 that featured Taylor Armstrong, Camille Grammer, Adrienne Maloof, Kim Richards, Kylie Richards (Kim’s sister), and Lisa Vanderpump in the main cast. Kim Richards was part of the show for 5 seasons and reportedly earned more than $500k during this time.

However, around 2015, Kim Richards’s addiction to alcohol and substances got out of control, which interfered with her work on The Real Housewives. Aside from this, she was also arrested multiple times for various offenses. This led to her departure from the show. However, she kept up appearances on the show as a guest in seasons 6, 7, 9, 10, and 12th. Apart from this, Kim Richards receives a sum of $23k every month as a divorce settlement with her former husband, Gregg Davis. Richards is liable to receive this amount for the rest of her life or until she marries again.

Kim Richards Trouble with the Law

Kim Richards’s trouble with the law began due to her addiction to alcohol. She was taken into custody in April 2015 for entering into a residency without permission and also creating a nuisance under alcohol. When pursued by an office, Kim Richards created a scene by not complying with the officer’s demands and also had a physical altercation with the officer. Due to this, Kim was sent to prison, where she spent the whole night.

Kim Richards was released on bail after paying a fine of $20k the following day. A few months later, Kim Richards got into trouble with the law once again. She was caught red-handed for trying to get away with things she stole at Target Store in San Fernando Valley. As per reports, the value of the products that Kim Richards was trying to steal was $600. After this Kim Richards was sent to prison in Van Nuys, Los Angeles. This time too, Kim Richards was released on bail after paying $5k.

The court ordered Kim to serve the community for 300 hours and also asked her to appear for 52 counseling sessions. In addition to this, the judge also kept Kim Richards on a 3 years probation period. Richard once hired a writer around 2015. However, the writer had to seek the help of the law after Kim Richards refused to pay for the writer’s work. The officials took action against Kim, and she was forced to pay a sum of $5k to the writer.

Kim Richards Dog Issue

Aside from this, Kim Richards also got into trouble with the law because of her dog, Kingsley. The heart of the matter is that Kinsley used to go out of control and bite others. As the owner of a dog, it was the responsibility of Kim Richards to keep her dog in check and also train her pet not to bite others. One of Kim Richards’s assistants named, Paige Sanderson took Kim and her sister Kylie to court after Kinsley bit her in 2016.

Paige and the Richards sisters went on a court battle for several months and eventually both the parties came to a settlement in 2018. However, the settlement amount hasn’t been made public. However, Paige was not the only one who got bit by Kim’s dog. Apparently, Kim’s neighbor named, Kelly Crossley was also bitten by the dog. According to the court filings, Kelly was bitten by Kinsley and Kim Richards didn’t do anything about it. As a result, Kim Richards was ordered to pay a sum of $266k to Kelly, and separate $865 were awarded to Kelly cited as “additional expenses”.

Kim Richards Early Life

The American TV personality was born in a family where almost every member is connected to the entertainment field. She has a sister named, Kyle Richards who is also in the show business and also appears as the main cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills”. Kim also has a step-sister named, Kathy Hilton who is also a television personality. On top of this, Kim Richards is the aunt of one of the renowned television personalities (also one of the most controversial), Paris Hilton. Kim also has another niece named, Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

Kyle and Kim are the daughters of Kathleen Mary and Kenneth Edwin Richards. Kathleen gave birth to Kim Richards on the 19th of September 1964 in Mineola, New York, United States. A few years later, Kathleen gave birth to Kyle Richards on the 11th of January 1969, in Los Angeles, California. Kim Richards stepped into the entertainment industry a few months later her birth. Her first work was in the “Firth Carpet” commercial. Later in 1970, she was cast in “Nanny and the Professor”, where she appeared as “Prudence Everett”.

Kim Richards Personal Life

Kim Richards’s first marriage was to the businessman turned poker, Monty Brinson. The couple tied the knot in the year 1985 and in the following year in February, welcomed a daughter named, Brooke Ashley. Just a year later after the birth of their daughter i.e, 1988, Monty and Kim ended their marriage. Then in 1989, Kim Richards exchanged wedding vows with Gregg Davis, who is a known businessman. Gregg and Kim went on to have two children namely, Whitney Nicole Davis (daughter), who was born in March 1990, and Chad Austin Davis (son), who was born in May 1991.

Also in 1991, Gregg and Kim went their separate ways. According to reports, Kim Richards receives a sum of $23k a month from Gregg as a divorce settlement. This agreement is valid till the end of her life with Kim Richards getting remarried being an exception. After her divorce from Gregg Davis, Kim Richards started a romantic relationship with John J. Collett, who has a notorious reputation in the public for pulling off a $150 million scam. According to estimation, the money is now worth over a whopping $298 million as of today.

Kim Richards Other Relationships

The pair started seeing each other after Kim divorced Gregg in 1991. By the end of October 1991, John was murdered in cold blood in front of a popular restaurant named “Brent’s Deli”. As per reports, the killer was a professional hitman and he (killer) was paid a sum of $30k to kill John. Before the hitman shot John, he was on a phone call with Kim Richards.

In 1992, Kim got into a romantic relationship with a man named John Jackson, who used to work as a supplier of aircraft parts. Kim’s relationship with Jackson lasted till 1996 and in 1995, she welcomed a daughter named, Kimberley Collette Jackson. Later on, a renowned businessman named, Wynn Katz started dating Kim in 2012. Kim stayed with Wynn till 2018.

Conclusion

I feel that Kim Richards would have been one of the richest television personalities if it hadn’t been for her addiction to alcohol and drugs. Richards’s addictions and trouble with the law cost her, her career, which directly affected her earnings. Despite this, Kim Richards manages to bring in plenty of money every month from her divorce settlement. Kim Richards has been mostly absent from the television screen. Her last appearance was on the reality show, Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars in 2018.

Frequently Asked Questions About Kim Richards

1. What is Kim Richards worth? A. The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills fame, Kim Richards net worth is appraised to be $400k as of this writing. 2. How old is Kim Richards? A. The American TV personality, Kim Richards is currently 57 years old. 3. How many children does the TV personality, Kim Richards have? A. Kim Richards is the mother of 4 children of which 3 are daughters. The name of her children is, Brooke Ashley (born in February 1986), Whitney Nicole Davis (born in March 1990), Chad Austin Davis (son, born in May 1991), and Kimberley Collette Jackson (born in August 1995). 4. What is the height of RHOBH fame, Kim Richards? A. The television personality, Kim Richards stands 5 feet and 1 inch tall.