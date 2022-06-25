There is no shortage of underrated or underappreciated actors in the Hollywood industry and the actress Kim Fields is among them. She is the offspring of the renowned actress, Chip Fields-Hurd, who also worked as a director. Kim’s elder sister, Alexis Fields is also an actress, and she is best recognized for her work in shows like Kenan & Kel, Sister, Sister, Roc, etc. Coming back to the topic at hand, Kim Fields is an actress and a director, just like her mother, Chip Fields. Kim Fields is most famous for her role in TV shows like The Facts of Life, Living Single, and The Upshaws.

What Is Kim Fields Worth?

According to our estimation, Kim Fields net worth is recorded to be around $8 million as of 2022. The daughter of Chip Fields made most of her wealth by acting in TV movies and shows. She has acted in TV movies like The Comeback Kid, The Kid with the Broken Halo, The Facts of Life Down Under, Uninvited Guests, Monster Mutt, What to Expect When You’re Expecting, and many more. Kim is also known for making appearances in TV shows like Good Times, Different Strokes, The Facts of Life, Roc, Living Single, Living the Deam, and several others. Her directing work includes shows like Living Single, Kenan & Kel, Eve, Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, The Rickey Smiley Show, etc. Let’s see how much does Kim Fields make?

Name Kim Fields Net Worth $8 million Birth 12 May 1969, New York, USA Nationality American Age 53 years Height 5ft 10 in Weight 77 kg Partner Christopher Morgan Profession Actress, Director Career 1977-Present

How Much Does Kim Fields Make?

The American actress, Kim Fields manages to bring more than $1.3 million into her bank account. She pulls paychecks through her acting works in movies and TV shows. Furthermore, Kim manages to make a considerable sum of money by directing episodes of TV shows. Our reports estimate that Kim Fields receives a little over $111k from both her acting and directorial works. Kim’s career in Hollywood allows her to make at least $25k a week.

Kim fields Ventures and Instagram Earnings

When you are a TV celebrity, having a huge fan following is no big deal. The TV actress, Kim Fields has a large following of more than 1.2 million on Instagram. Our analysis reveals, that Kim Fields can earn up to $50 by posting a promotional story on her Instagram profile. Kim can also make up to $90 for each sponsored image that she posts on her Instagram page. As for paid video content, Kim can demand a sum of $175 for each video.

Well, the above is just one of her passive income sources. Did you know? that Kim Fields is also in the field of selling beverages as well. She is the owner of a wholesale company called “Signature Blends by KF”, which is concerned with distributing tea and coffee from small-scale businesses to huge corporations. According to our reports, it is headquartered in the city of Atlanta, Georgia.

In addition to this, Kim Fields also runs a fitness brand called “Refresh by KF”. The primary objective of this company is to assist people to lead a better lifestyle. Refresh by KF guides to lead a healthy lifestyle and also how to take care of one’s fitness. Not only this, but you can also find information on how to decorate your house interior. You can also find information on fashion, music, style, beauty, etc.

Apart from this, Kim Fields is also the keeper of a production company, which is concerned with backing TV films, TV shows, and movies. The production company is known as “Victoria Entertainment” and it is expected that Kim Fields makes a good deal of money through it. Let’s take a look at some financial troubles of Kim Fields.

Kim Fields Financial Troubles

I don’t know, what is the matter with the majority of celebrities who ignore their taxes. You can see many instances, where celebrities got into trouble with the law just for ignoring taxes. The same happened with Kim Fields as well. According to reports, she got into trouble with the law for not paying her taxes in previous years. Sources reveal that she had a sum of $33.2k in unpaid taxes in the year 2011. In 2012, it was $42.2k, and in 2013 it was $136.8k. By the end of 2015, Kim Fields taxes lien was reported to be a whopping $212k. Not only this, but she also owed a hefty sum of $155.3k in unpaid taxes in the year 2009 alone. Let’s take a look at some controversies involving Kim Fields.

Kim Fields Controversies

Back in the year 1999, Kim Fields was taken into custody for protesting against the actions of a police officer, who shot down a black woman, who was unarmed. The incident is said to have occurred in Riverside, California. The police revealed that the woman made an impression of reaching for a concealed weapon, which caused them to shoot her.

Kim Fields’s Early Life

Erv Hurd and Chip Fields are the parents of Kim Fields. Chip Fields brought Kim Fields into this world on the 12th of May 1969, in New York City, United States. Kim’s mother, Chip Fields is a known actress, who is popular for her works in shows like Good Times, Days of Our Lives, The Amazing Spider-Man (TV series), Roc, etc. Chip is also the mother of another daughter named Alexis Fields, who also went on to become an actress and became known for her roles in shows like Roc, Moesha, Sister, Sister, and Kenen & Kel. Kim Fields was sent to Burbank High School and later on to the University of Pepperdine for her studies. After completing her studies, Kim Fields turned her focus to becoming a professional actress.

Kim Fields’s Career

Kim Fields’s first appearance on the TV screen was with the sitcom “Baby, I’m Back”, where she played the character of Angie Ellis. Later on, she was also featured in a Mrs. Butterworth Syrup advertisement. Kim Fields’s next appearance on TV was in Good Times, where she appeared as a guest. After this, Kim Fields found some fame as “Tootie” in another sitcom titled “The Facts of Life”. After this, Kim Fields took a brief hiatus from acting to focus on her studies and after graduating from the University of Pepperdine, Kim Fields returned to acting.

During her college, Kim was featured as a guest in an episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Then in 1993, Kim Fields landed her first starring role in the sitcom “Living Single”, where she portrayed “Regina Hunter”. After “Living Single” concluded, Kim Fields ventured into directing shows. She went on to direct episodes of shows like Meet the Browns, House of Payne, Let’s Stay Together, etc. Then from 2015 to 2016, Kim Fields joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta during its 8th season.

After this, Kim Fields participated in the dancing reality show “Dancing with the Stars”, where she appeared along with Sasha Farber. Both Sasha and Kim were eliminated at the 8th spot in a double-elimination contest. Kim accepted the role of Theresa Newman in a holiday film titled “A Question of Faith”, which was released in September 2017. Fields is now playing one of the main characters “Regina Upshaw” in a Netflix series titled “The Upshaws”, which was released last year in May.

Personal Life of Kim Fields

Kim Fields’s first marriage was with Johnathon Franklin Freeman, who is a movie producer. Kim and Franklin united in the year 1995. After 6 years of marriage, the pair decided to part ways. The couple filed for a divorce in 2001. After her divorce, Kim Fields started a romantic relationship with Christopher Morgan, who is also an actor. Kim became pregnant with Christopher’s child while they were dating. She brought her first child, a son named Alexander Morgan into the world on the 4th of May 2007.

Both the actors gave different nicknames to Alexander. Kim calls him “Lovely Face”, while Christopher nicknamed his son “Little Coconut”. Later on, the couple tried for another child, but unfortunately, Kim suffered 2 miscarriages. Then in 2013, Kim gave birth to her second child, a son named Quincy Morgan in December.

Final Thoughts on Kim Fields

Just like our parents, Chip Fields too is an inspiration to her daughters. Alexis and Kim got influenced by her mother while growing up and decided to become an actress like her. Both Alexis and Kim went on to become TV actresses. While Alexis stuck only to acting, Kim Fields went on to become a director like her mother. On top of this, she also started her production company as well. The TV actress is now a mother of two and is currently part of a Netflix series titled “The Upshaws”.

