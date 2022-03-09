Robert James Ritchie is one of the most renowned and rich artists in the music industry. Perhaps you might have heard of his stage name “Kid Rock”. However, Kid Rock is not famous just for his talent in music, but he also has an image of a notorious baddie in the audience. Kid Rock often makes headlines for his mean comments, which create controversy. In this post, let us have a look at what Kid Rock net worth is? Kid Rock controversies, relationships, career, early life, etc.

What Is Kid Rock Net Worth?

Kid Rock net worth is said to be around $150 million, as per reports. The American artist has amassed his wealth most of his wealth from his successful music career. Apart from this, he is also into fashion and also has contributed his money to ventures. In addition to this, Kid Rock has also carried out many charity works and supported the community by donating a great deal of money. However, he also had to pay thousands of dollars in lawsuits. Below are the details.

Name Robert James Ritchie (a.k.a. Kid Rock) Net Worth $150 million Birth January 17, 1971, Romeo, Michigan Nationality American Age 51 years Height 6 Ft Weight 88 Kilograms Spouse Pamela Anderson (Married:2006-Divorced:2007) Profession Singer, Rapper, Songwriter Career 1988-Present

Kid Rock Earnings

Given that Kidd Rock has a massive net worth of $150 million, it is stated that he earns between $13 to $15 million each year. He also earns thousands of dollars from his various investments. Coming on his salary, he takes home more than $1 million every month.

Kid Rock’s Income Sources

Rock stocked his cash, from his music. Despite releasing hit songs, he also receives a part of the record sales in the form of “royalty”. Kid Rock also has his roots in the fashion industry, and he has also invested money in ventures as well. On top of this, he also has a colossal fan following on his social media platforms. Now, let us have a look at some of his income sources.

Earning From Concerts And Tours

Don’t be shocked, when you hear that Kid Rock charges around $500k and up to a million dollars for a concert. If you are a famous music artist, then you embark on a musical tour. Back in 2013, Kid Rock started Best Night Ever Tour, where the tickets and T-shirts for the concert cost only $20. The best thing is that beer was given away at just $4, it is no surprise the concert was attended by 550k wild fans of Kid Rock. Kid rock tries to keep ticket costs of his concerts as low as possible for his fans. As a result, he gets a part of ticket sales as his payment.

If we assume that each fan purchased a ticket, shirt, and beer, then the total revenue from the concert would be $24 million. If we talk just about the ticket sales, then it still generated a revenue of $11 million. As per reports, Kid Rock has sold over 27 million album records across the globe. Rock also earns loads of cash from royalties. He took over a record label called “Top Dog” in 2003. Previously, in 1988, he had 25% ownership of the record label, due to the investments he made. Later in 2001, Rock filed a case in court to gain full control over Top Dog, 2 years later, he became the owner of the record label.

Social Media Handles

The artist is not much active on his social media handles, but he did earn a great deal of money from his social media handles. Let’s start with his YouTube channel, the artist joined the YouTube platform back in the year 2006, and now, his channel has more than 1.7 million subscribers. While, his subscriber count might not be fascinating, the overall views on his channel are over a billion.

It is stated that he earns from $5.9k and up to $94k per month, while his yearly earning from his YouTube channel is estimated at more than a million dollars. Rock has around 795k followers on his Instagram account, and more than 7 million followers on his Facebook page. He has more than 657k followers on Twitter.

Kid Rock’s Fashion and Restaurant Business

Like many artists, Kid Rock made a smart decision to double his money by investing his money in ventures. He decided to open a restaurant back in 2017. Rock named his restaurant “Made in Detroit”, and the restaurant opened for business in 2017. However, the restaurant was shut down in the year 2019, as the restaurant’s agreement with Little Caesar Arena was up.

In addition to this, a video of drunk Kid Rock went viral, where he was seen passing abusive comments on Oprah, Joy Behar, Kathie Gifford. His rant was not well received by the public, and sparked outrage. Seeing this, Ilitch Holdings (who are the co-owners of the restaurant), decided not to renew their agreement with the Little Caesar Arena. While Kid Rock started “Made in Detroit” in 2017, he also launched his steak house in the following year.

The artist inaugurated his steakhouse “Kid Rock’s Big A**Honky Tonk Rock n’Roll Steakhouse” in October. It is estimated that Rock, invested a colossal amount of $19 to $21 million in this venture. The place has 4 floors, where the first floor is dedicated to singing/band performances. While the remaining floors are dedicated to serving the customers. Kid Rock shares the ownership of his steak house with Steve Smith.

Clothing Line

Back in 2005, Kid Rock also entered the clothing line business. Most of the companies back in 2005, were closing down due to financial crisis. Made in Detroit clothing brand was one of them. It was owned by Robert Stanzler, and was later bought by Robert’s pal Kid Rock. Soon, both started having disagreements on handling the business. Due to irreconcilable differences between the two, Robert Stanzler, left Made in Detroit to start his own company. Kid Rock’s “Made in Detroit” and Robert Stanzler’s “Detroit Manufacturing” are rivals to one another.

Kid Rock Charity and Houses

Despite passing inappropriate comments on other celebrities, and often ending up in legal troubles, Kid Rock has a soft place for society. He has successfully carried out many philanthropic works over the years. For instance, he has donated money to a youth theater in Detroit, Youthville Detroit (an NGO, which is concerned with helping out the young generation), and to Belle Isle. He also backs scholarships funds for students of Detroit. He also gives away 30% of his earnings from his ventures.

Not only this, but he is also the founder of “Kid Rock Foundation”, which assists unprivileged children. His foundation assisted many organizations like Rainbow Connection, USO (United Service Organization), Operation Homefront, and many others.

Back in 2018, Kid Rock gave away a sum of $25k to the Feeding America organization in West Michigan. He also donated another $25k to a non-government organization called “The Second Harvest Food Banks.

Houses

Like many stars, Kid Rock loves to reside in grand mansions. Back in 2006, Kid Rock purchased a property in Malibu, California for a whopping amount of $11.6 million. Later the singer, listed the house in the market for a price of $13.5 million. However, the property was left unsold for many years, resulting in Rock bringing down the price to $9.5 million.

Later the property was bought by DJ Diplo by the end of 2020 for $13.2 million. He also owned another property in Detroit, which he sold in 2020 for over $2 million. Kid Rock owns a 70 acres place in Nashville. He is also the keeper of a luxurious house (which also has a front ocean view) in Florida, that is worth more than $3 million.

Legal Troubles

Like his music career, let us talk about the topic Kid Rock is equally famous for. Rock is known for making rude comments on celebrities, government, race, gender, and whatnot. His most famous controversy, is that he attacked the ex-husband of his ex-wife, Pamela Anderson, at the MTV Awards in 2007. The fight started, when Kid Rock started attacking Tommy Lee, soon the fight was broken up by the security. Kid Rock stated that Tommy Lee provoked him, which resulted in Rock losing his cool. However, Kid was not arrested.

Waffle House Fight

Kid and his entourage had to pay a sum of $40k to a man in the same year. According to some witnesses, Kid Rock and his companions got into a fight with a man at Waffle House and also broke mobiles. The case went to court, and Kid and his companions were charged with a fine of $40k, where Kid paid 15%, which is $6k. The singer was also accused by Jerry Campos, of punching him in a club in Tennessee. Jerry filed a lawsuit of $575k on Kid Rock in 2005, and later the case was dismissed in no contest.

Sex Tape and 2018 Tour

He also got into trouble when an inappropriate video of him and Scott Stapp from 1999, was released online in 2006. Lawsuits were filed this time as well in the court, but from Kid Rock and Scott Stapp, to halt the distribution of the sex tape. Kid Rock was also forced to change the name of his tour, which was called “Greatest Show on Earth” to “American Rock N’ Roll”. It was because a circus company named “Ringling Circus”, accused Rock of using their catchphrase without permission. This resulted in Rock renaming his tour to “American Rock N’ Roll” in 2018.

Personal Life

Kid Rock is the son of William Ritchie and Susan Ritchie and was born on the 17th of January 1971 in Romeo, Michigan. He and his sister Jill Sussane Ritchie were raised in a grand 5,600 square feet mansion. Later in 1980, Rock got influenced by hip hop and breakdance. He began learning rap, and also performed at various talent shows in Detroit. Then in 1988, he began his career by joining “Beast Crew”. Just at the age of 17, Rock was hired by Jive Records and released his first album “Grits Sandwiches for Breakfast” in 1990.

Given that Kid Rock was involved in many relationships, you may be wondering that “How many kids does Kid Rock have?”. Well, the answer is only one. Rock had a decade-long romantic relationship with his classmate sweetheart Kelly Russell. Kelly and Rock welcomed their child, a son named Robert James Jr. in 1993.

The couple also raised another two children together. However, Rock parted ways with Kelly South Russell, when he found that he was not the father of his other two kids. Then in 2000, he was rumored to be in a relationship with Jamie King. Later in 2001, Kid Rock and Pamela Anderson began their romantic relationship.

Many stated that their relationship won’t work, as both celebrity’s personalities were exact opposite to one another. As many said, the couple broke up in 2003, but got together after three years. Rock and Pamela married in July 2006, and just after 3 months, Anderson filed for divorce. It was stated that Pamela was carrying Rock’s child, and divorced him after her miscarriage.

Conclusion

Kid Rock has made quite a name in the music as well as controversies. He started his career, when he was just in his teens, and now he is one of the best performers. On top of that, he tries to keep ticket prices of his concert as low as possible and also donated millions to charity. There is no doubt, that he earns tons of money from his career and ventures, but will he be able to stay out of controversies? Your guess is as good as mine.

1. What is Kid Rock’s net worth according to Forbes? A. Kid Rock’s net worth according to Forbes is around $150 million. 2. How many kids does Kid Rock have? A. Kid Rock has a son named Robert James Ritchie Jr. 3. What is Kid Rock Son net worth? A. Robert James Ritchie Jr. lives a simple life away from cameras, given Kid Rock’s wealth, Kid Rock son net worth could be thousands of dollars. 4. What is Kid Rock’s real name? A. Kid Rock’s real name is Robert James Ritchie.