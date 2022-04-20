Kid Cudi Net Worth: Age, Height, Weight, Career, Assets, Earnings, House

Have you ever heard of Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi? No? Ok, let me ask you again, Have you ever heard of Kid Cudi? Of course, you have. So this post is about Kid Cudi, if you are not familiar with who Kid Cudi is then let me tell you who he is. Kid Cudi is a renowned rapper famous for albums like Man on the Moon, Man on the Moon II, Indicud, Kids See Ghosts, etc. In addition to this, he is also the owner of a few record labels. Apart from this, he has also appeared in movies and television programs as well. So if you are curious to know What is Kid Cudi net worth? How old is Kid Cudi? How much does Kid Cudi make? then you have come to the right place. Just make sure you read this post till the end.

What Is Kid Cudi Worth?

The American rapper Kid Cudi net worth is calculated as around $16 million as of 2022. Kid has obtained most of his fortune through his rapping career. He has also earned a great deal of money through his many record companies as well. In addition to this, he also makes good money from acting as well. Have a look at how much does Kid Cudi make every year?

Name Kid Cudi Birth Name Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi Net Worth $16 Million Birth 30th January 1984, Cleveland, Ohio Nationality American Age 38 Years Old Height 5Ft 9In Weight 74 Kg Profession Rapper, Singer, Producer, Actor Career 2003-Present

How Much Does Kid Cudi Make?

Given that Kid Cudi has multiple sources of income, it is no wonder that he takes home more than $2 million every year. As stated before most of his income is generated through his rapping career. Also, his production companies boost his wealth greatly. Apart from this, Kid Cudi also earns from record sales, merchandise, and ventures as well. According to reports, Kid Cudi takes home a hefty sum between $150k to $200k every month. Below are the details of Kid Cudi earning’s.

Kid Cudi Earnings From Music

Kid Cudi has released 7 albums so far. His first album titled “Man on the Moon: The End of Day” was released in the year 2009, which also received the “Gold” title by the RIAA. Reportedly, the album sales of Man on the Moon: The End of Day earned Kid Cudi a hefty sum of $835k. Then in the following year, Kid Cudi returned with the sequel of his first album titled “Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Ragery” which earned him a total of $500k.

Later in 2012, Kid Cudi signed a deal with the Wicked Awesome Records from which he reportedly received a stipend of $2 million. In the same year, Kid Cudi partnered with WZRD to record an album called “WZRD” for which he received a payment of $84k. It is reported that Kid Cudi earned a hefty sum of $300k from his third album called “Indicud”, which was released in 2013. In 2014, the artist launched his fourth album titled “Satellite Flight: The Journey to Mother Moon” for which he received around $180k.

Kid Cudi’s album Speedin’ Bullet 2 Heaven was released in 2015 followed by Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin’ in 2016. The former managed to sell only 14k copies while the latter sold 24k copies in the first week of its release. Then in December 2020, the rapper released his seventh album called “Man on the Moon III: The Chosen” which recorded more than 167 million streams by the end of 2020.

How Much Does Kid Cudi Earn From a Concert?

It is estimated that the rapper charges a hefty sum between $200k to $500k for making an appearance at any event or concert. (However, you must note that the real price may differ from the estimated price). If Kid Cudi has made a deal with the event organizers, he may also get a share of the ticket sales as well.

Kid Cudi Ventures and Merchandise

Kid Cudi has diversified his wealth by investing his money in ventures and has also collaborated with different companies to launch his merchandise. Back in 2009, Kid Cudi shook hands with BAPE to launch his clothing line. Then later in 2011, Kid partnered with Parisian to launch his themed leather jackets, and in 2014 Giuseppe Zanotti released exclusive Kid Cudi themed sneakers. Kid Cudi has partnered with many companies to launch his designed clothing and footwear. He has collaborated with brands like Adidas, Atelier de Production et de Creation (A.P.C.), Cactus Plant Flea Market, Off-White, NFL, etc.

Ventures

Apart from partnering with brands to release his clothing, Kid Cudi started his clothing line called “Members of the RAGE” a few months back. At Members of the RAGE, you can find Kid Cudi designed clothes.

Cudi has also earned a fortune by posing for brands like Calvin Klein, Levi Strauss & Co, and Louis Vuitton.

Kid Cudi Record Labels

Kid Cudi has launched a few record labels throughout his career. He first started a record label known as “Dream On” back in 2009 with Patrick Reynolds and Emilie Haynie. However, two years later the trio dissolved their record label. Dream On has backed the first two editions of Man on the Moon. After dissolving Dream On, Kid Cudi launched another record label called “Wicked Awesome Records”. Kid has stated that this record label is not only concerned with backing music but also with movies and television programs as well. Last year, Cudi announced that Wicked Awesome Records are open to hiring artists and producers.

Then by the end of the year 2020, Cudi shook hands with Dennis Cummings and Karina Manashil and formed a production company called “Mad Solar”. Mad Solar is going to produce a movie based on the novel “Real Life”, where Kid Cudi plays the lead. Not only this, but Mad Solar is also going to back up a Netflix series called “Entergalactic”. Kid Cudi also serves as an executive producer of a movie called “X” which was released last month.

Then in the same year in October, Kid Cudi launched an application called “Encore Studio” which acts as a medium to connect artist and their audience. The artist on this platform can host shows, perform concerts, upload music, interact with fans, etc. Encore Studio received financial assistance of $9 million from various investors like Battery Ventures, 468 Capital, Nomad Ventures, and a few others.

Kid Cudi Real Estate

Last year, Kid Cudi purchased a majestic mansion in the city of Calabasas in California. The house covers an area of 8,900 square feet, and it features at least 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms. Not only this, but it also has a wine cellar, home theater, fitness room, huge backyard, and a large swimming pool. Reportedly, Kid Cudi has paid a whopping sum of at least $7.7 million for the house.

Early Life

Kid Cudi is the child of Lindberg Styles Mescudi and Elsie Harriet. His father was a former World War II veteran and later served as a teacher and house painter after he retired from US Air Force. Cudi’s mother used to teach children at Roxboro Middle School. Kid Cudi went to Shaker Heights School and later to Solon High School. During his time in high school, Kid Cudi started rapping

Unfortunately, Kid Cudi had to witness the tragic passing of his father due to cancer when he was just 11 years old. Later, he was also suspended from school for intimidating the principal. Then Kid Cudi completed General Education Development (GED) and then joined Toledo University. However, Kid Cudi left Toledo University after studying there just for a year and tried to join the Navy. Unfortunately, he couldn’t make it due to his juvenile record. Then later in 2005, Kid Cudi embarked on his journey to become a rapper.

Personal Life

Kid Cudi was in a romantic relationship with Jamie Baratta, but they had an on and off relationship. Later in the year 2010, Jacqueline Munyasya gave birth to Kid Cudi’s daughter. Jacqueline and kid Cudi welcomed their daughter Vada Wamwene Mescudi on the 26th of March 2010. Later in 2012, Kid Cudi and Jacqueline appeared in the court fighting over the custody of Vada Wamwene. However, there is no information on custody settlement, but Kid Cudi bought a home in Chicago, so he can spend time with his daughter.

Kid Cudi’s Personal Struggles

Though Kid Cudi is successful, there has been a time when he didn’t enjoy his accomplishments. Kid Cudi has revealed in an interview that he was addicted to substance abuse but managed to restrain himself from taking drugs, alcohol, and cocaine for the sake of his daughter. Furthermore, he has also revealed that he has battled depression and suicidal desires. To cope with depression and loneliness, Kid Cudi started taking anti-depressant medicines, to which he became addicted as well. All of these led him to think that he does not deserve all of his success, which is termed “Survivor Guilt”. Fortunately, in 2016, Kid Cudi admitted himself into rehab to get rid of his depression and suicidal desires.

Conclusion

Kid Cudi has delivered many hit songs throughout his career. He has also enjoyed success in television and movies as well. Thanks to Kid’s success in music, he was able to launch his record label and production companies. In addition to this, he has also launched an application that acts as a medium between artists and their fans. Above all these, his greatest accomplishment is winning over his drugs addiction and depression.

Not only this, but he has also won the battle over his suicidal desires as well. One should take lessons from the life of Kid Cudi that having a lot of money does not give you contentment and happiness. We should also learn from Kid Cudi that no matter what happens to give away your life is not the solution. The rapper has announced that his next studio album titled “Entergalactic’ is going to be released this year.

