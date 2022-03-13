Kevin Spacey Fowler is perhaps a more familiar face today because of the controversy he has got himself into, but he is also, undeniably, one of the most skillful actors of his time. In addition to being an actor, he is also a great screenplay writer, producer, and director who performed with excellence in every field listed. Being one of the most featured characters of his generation, the actor had accrued a lot of wealth, through his acting career alone. However, post legal battle and an enormous loss to the court, his fans are left wondering how much is Kevin Spacey worth now. Specifically speaking, after all the payouts, Kevin Spacey net worth still stands at $70 million as of today.

Spacey has starred in a number of television series and films and has played many roles in the theatre as well. His work has got him appreciation from all around the world combined with an uncountable number of awards and nominations. Some of the prominent works that the actor is best known for are “Swimming with “American Beauty”, “The Usual Suspects”, “Se7en”, “Superman Returns”, “Horrible Bosses” and of course the “House of Cards” among many others.

Kevin Spacey, who is also the executive producer of the “House of Cards” played the title role of ‘Francis Underwood’. The show ran for a little over 5 years through six seasons and clearly was one of the major sources of income responsible for Kevin Spacey net worth. However, after the sexual harassment allegations emerging from the sets of this television popular series, he was ordered by the court to pay a sum of $31 million as compensation for the losses that the series has faced because of this.

We are not talking about someone who has been in the entertainment industry for 10 or 15 odd years- It is Kevin Spacey who has contributed for more than three decades to showbiz. While he is popular among his fans for his excellent acting and producing talent, lately, the actor has been making headlines for much-publicized controversy. Nonetheless, when it comes to the performance, it clearly shows in Kevin Spacey Net Worth which is between $70 to $80 million despite the payout he needed to make as per the court’s orders.

Kevin Spacey Net Worth and Salary

Spacey’s career started during the ’80s with huge success in various theatres and broadway productions like “Ghosts”, “The Seagull”, “Lost in Yonkers” and more. As he was becoming a popular face in the broadway scene, he was also keeping an eye on various opportunities to be a part of the spotlight. The theatre projects were bringing him earnings, but stepping into the television world and then into Hollywood made him financially sound eventually increasing Kevin Spacey Net Worth.

One of the most highlighted accomplishments of Kevin was his lead role in “American Beauty”, a Sam Mendes film. The movie was made with a budget of just $15 million, but it grossed over a whopping $350 million internationally. This type of record revenue is usually not seen unless for an extraordinarily wonderful performance like Spacey’s. The movie not only got all the heads turned towards his talent but also got praises from the critics. The success of this level sure pulled up a big paycheck to add to how much is Kevin Spacey worth today.

Some other major earnings of Spacey came from the “The Horrible Bosses” series that grossed over $300 million and “Seven” brought in more than $320 million. Then there was “Superman Returns” that grossed roughly around $400 million making a huge addition to the net worth of Kevin Spacey.

Salary

With growing popularity, Stacey was flooded with roles, and he was picked for various awards for his laud-worthy performances that have attracted millions of audiences. There isn’t much information about the actor’s exact salaries that he would have drawn for every movie. However, it isn’t difficult to make an estimation looking at the box-office earnings as to what percentage would have gone into Kevin’s bank as an income.

As for the known ones, the actor took home pay of $16 million for his projects in 2014. Furthermore, his salary was reportedly over $4 million for his role in the movie “The Negotiator”. Some sources have also pointed out that Kevin Spacey had started collecting close to $20 million annually for his movie projects since 2013. Well, it goes unsaid that with each year passing by and the more his movies and shows are grossing, he is obviously offered a higher percentage of money as salary for each new role. Close to the final years of the “House of Cards”, the actor was reportedly taking home $500,000 per episode.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name: Kevin Spacey Fowler KBE Popular Name: Kevin Spacey Date of Birth: 26 July 1959 Age: 63 years as of 2022 Place of Birth: South Orange, New Jersey Parents: Father: Thomas Geoffrey Fowler

Mother: Kathleen Ann Spouse: None Height: 1.78 m or 5 ft 8 inches Profession: Actor, Screenwriter, Producer, Director Net Worth: $70 million

Kevin Spacey, was born Kevin Spacey Fowler on the 26th of July 1959, in South Orange, a suburban township in Essex County in New Jersey. Kevin’s father, Thomas Geoffrey Fowler was a technical writer by profession, and his mother, Kathleen Ann was a secretary. The actor grew up with his two other siblings and when he turned 4, he moved to Southern California along with his family.

Kevin Spacey had troubled early days. He had once admitted that the actor had a sexually and physically abusive childhood. The actor went to Canoga Park High School, Northridge Military Academy and for his senior year he moved to Chatsworth High School in Chatsworth, California. He graduated from high school in 1977.

Spacey loved to take part in drama from his childhood days. During his school days, the actor was a part of the musical theatre production, “The Sound of Music.” He started using the name Spacey on stage once he completed his graduation. As an aspiring actor, he began taking up different roles in various plays in order to fine-tune his acting skills. From 1979 to 1981, the actor also enrolled himself at Juilliard School in New York City. During this time he tried to explore his talent and succeed in the comedy segment. So he started taking up small gigs as a stand-up comedian in bowling clubs and took part in other contests.

Career

Kevin Spacey set his foot into the professional world in 1981, with his stage performance in New York Shakespeare Festival. While this one was a minor role, it opened the gates for him for several other stage shows and Broadway productions. Some notable ones in the early ’80s include “Ghosts”, “The Misanthrope”, “Hurlyburly”, “The Seagull”, and many more. He actually got his break when he acted in the production “Long Day’s Journey Into Night” that was critically acclaimed.

After that, he went on to work on various other major ones through the rest of the ’80s. The actor soon became a popular face in the Broadway scene and earned praises for his talent. He also won a Tony Award for his exceptional work in “Lost in Yonkers” in 1991.

After his success as a Broadway artist, Kevin got himself into his first television series “Crime Story -Season 2”, playing the character of an American Senator named, Kennedy-esque. The actor attracted a huge fan base through his extraordinary acting skills and was able to grab the attention of various producers as well. Soon he made an entry into the film industry.

Film career

After appearing in several minor roles during the late ’80s like “Wiseguy”, “The Usual Suspects”, “Glengarry Glen Ross” and many more, Spacey got his breakthrough in Hollywood in 1999 through “American Beauty”. The actor starred in the film as the lead actor. His intense acting depicting the character not only earned him appreciation from critics but also responsible for how much is Kevin Spacey worth today. he also won many awards for the same.

Some of the other films that he is remembered for during the ’90s are “Seven” where he acted as a serial killer, “A Time to Kill” which featured him as an attorney. Spacey then continued to achieve more success through the movies with the onset of the millennium. Some of the most renowned works from the 2000s are – “The Shipping News”, “K-Pax”, “Pay It Forward”, “Recount”, “Superman Returns” and “21”. Kevin’s acting as Lex Luthor in “Superman Returns” did perfect justice to the role. He was admired worldwide for his character role.

For the next few years, he was deeply involved in more theatre productions until he got the role of ‘Frank Underwood’ in the “House of Cards”. The show went on from 2011, and he got engaged with this role until 2018. From 2013, he also became the executive producer of the show. However, after the sexual assault allegations, the actor was compelled to exit from the show. Aside from “The House of Cards”, Spacey was applauded for his work in “Nine Lives”, his role as an antagonist in “Horrible Bosses” and in 2018, “Billionaire Boys Club”.

Other ventures adding to Kevin Spacey net worth

Other than his strong acting career, Kevin Spacey also made his directorial debut with the film “Albino Alligator”, followed by many others. In 2003, he served as an art director of Old Vic Theatre in London. He also started his own production company “Trigger Street Productions” although it was later taken over by Relativity Media. these different ventures have helped in further elevating the net worth of Kevin Spacey.

The actor has also earned money by hosting one of the shows “Saturday Night Live” several times. In addition to this, he has made appearances in popular video games like “Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare” and more.

Awards and recognition

Spacey has a good number of awards and nominations credited to name that he has earned through hard work. He was awarded the Tony Award for his exceptional work in “Lost in Yonkers” in theatre.

He impressed everyone with his role as ‘Frank Underwood’ in the ever-popular political drama “House of Cards”. This show alone got him two Golden Globe Awards for the best actor in a TV Series. He also won the Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance in a Male role for two consecutive years for the same. In addition to this, he was able to manage nominations for many more titles for the same.

Prior to this, the actor was also honored with Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor and Academy Award for Best Actor for the popular show “American Beauty” back in 1999.

Personal Life and Legal Issues

Kevin Spacey’s personal life was pretty much buttoned up until the “House of Cards” controversy in 2017. This is the time when many secrets of his life surfaced and people got to know him beyond his on-screen personality. In October 2017, while working in the Netflix political series, one of his co-actors, Anthony Rapp, opened up that Spacey had abused him sexually when he was 14 years old. In an apology letter related to that, the actor came out as gay.

This issue had also brought to light more than 15 other similar complaints and stories from other people who accused the actor of committing inappropriate behavior. Three of them had reported to the police as well. By 2018, many other situations came up including a suicidal case that took place post the harassment. These controversies brought Spacey’s reputation and career down. Even though he had to make rounds to various courts several times, all the cases have been closed without the actor being penalized.

many of the fans are curious about Kevin Spacey’s spouse and his family. The actor hasn’t got married yet and doesn’t have any children.

Wrapping up

Kevin Spacey’s journey from stage to the small screen and then to blockbuster films has been a long one. It has also made him a very likable actor despite the various controversies that he is associated with. His net worth today is because of his lucrative film career which is close to $70 to $75 million. The actor has collected several prestigious awards and titles and was nominated numerous times for his outstanding performances. He will always continue to be an inspiration for the youth when it comes to character acting and on-screen performances.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Who is Kevin Spacey’s spouse? Kevin Spacey is not married yet and doesn’t have kids. How much is Kevin Spacey worth? Kevin Spacey net worth is currently estimated to be close to $70 million most of which he has earned from his successful acting career. His net worth might have been more had he not got into the sexual assault controversies. He had to pay $31 million to the “House of Cards” producer for the show’s losses because of the allegations. How old is Kevin Spacey? Spacey was born on July 26, 1959, so as of 2022, the actor will be 63 years old. What is Kevin Spacey’s ethnicity? Kevin is of English, Swedish, and Welsh ancestry.