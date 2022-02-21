Life is hard for everyone, and even harder if you are talking about your dating life. Things always don’t work out the way you want to, and the one you thought who would be forever could just be someone temporary. Many people have difficulty navigating their love life and sometimes seek external help. When it is love/relationship advice, one such person who comes to mind is Kevin Samuels. In this article, we are gonna see who he is and what is Kevin Samuels’s net worth.

What’s Kevin Samuels’s Net Worth?

So you may or may not have heard about Kevin Samuels. For those who belong to the latter category, this article will help you know everything about him. For starters, he is an Image Consultant, dating guru, and lifestyle coach. Kevin Samuels’s net worth is $4 million. You can find him in YouTube videos, on his own channel. He talks about dating and life and helps people navigate through various life situations, mostly dating though.

Most of his tips and services are for the back community, though he does offer them to others as well. All the net worth that he amassed so far is from his YouTube video and coaching. He is known for his controversial statement, mostly against black women. Hence they are also popular, and so get a good amount of views. The views on his channel range from 100k to 400k, and a few videos even have a higher count.

People will do anything to find love and if you can spend some thousand dollars on a coach who can get them that, they shut up and take my money. So it is surprising that Samuels made a net worth of $4 million doing this job. While all this sounds like a good thing, Samuels doesn’t exactly have a good reputation, especially with women of color as he had a lot of controversial statements against them. We shall discuss this later.

Name Kevin Samuels Age 52 years Nationality American Profession Influencer and Dating Guru Net Worth $4 million Date of Birth March 13, 1969 Place of Birth Atlanta, Georgia, U. S.

Kevin Samuels’ Assets

Samuels is a man of style which is evident from the way he dresses. He is always seen sporting some amazingly tailored suits. These suits cost around $2,000-$3,000, which is way above what an average suit costs in the US. Well, does earn a good amount from his consultation that cost $10,000. So this ain’t exactly something that everyone can afford.

When you dress up in style, it ain’t gonna look good if you just get out a cheap car. Even if that’s not the case, many men love cars and have at least one dream car that they want in their garage. In case of Kevin Samuels, well, he has a good number of luxury cars. He has 5 unique cars in his garage that are worth at least $800,000 in total. His car collection includes BWM Sedan($19,000), Mini Cooper($40,000), Tesla Model X($90,000), Mercedes AMG G-63($200,000), and Lamborghini Urus($300,000).

Samuels also has an undisclosed property in Los Angeles and its value is unknown. Though you can bet that this property could be above $1 million, considering his lifestyle and cars collection. He is currently living in Atlanta, Georgia.

Samuels’ YouTube Channel

As mentioned earlier, one of the main sources of his income is through his Youtube channel where he posts a lot of videos on life coaching and relationship. Currently, you can find 1.33 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. Just to give you a brief idea of the kind of post you can find there, his channel has videos titled, “What’s a High Demand Woman?”, “Why men are Intimidated by Women Like Me?”, “Strategic Singlehood of Black Woman”, and many others.

If you were to check SocialBlade stats for his YouTube channel then it states that he earns around $4k-$64k in a month. This is from his channel, and similarly, these numbers for annual earnings are $47.2K – $755.5K. In the last 30 days, videos got a total of 15.74 million views, which ain’t a joke. It also shows how desperate people are to get help for their relationships. Also, his channel has had 20,000 subscribers in the last 30 days.

Apart from his Youtube channel, Samuels is also pretty active on his Instagram account. While it is unknown if he does earn anything from there, he does enjoy a following 1.14 million people.

Early Life and Career

Samuels was born in Atlanta, Georgia on March 13, 1969. As stated multiple times in this article, he is a love guru, an influencer, and a life coach. though this wasn’t the case always, he came from a family which wasn’t doing great financially. At an early age, his parent got separated and moved with him to Oklahoma since he was closer with her than his father. There, he joined the Millwood High school and then went to the University of Oklahoma, and graduated.

it would be surprising to know that he got his degree in Engineering, specifically in Chemical Engineering. After graduating, he worked as a business manager and consultant. Despite that, he enter the field of media and did a pretty great job. though this was tanks to his previous work as the business manager. The reason being, he worked with the company’s(Office Depot) advertisement department as he was pretty good at getting clients for them.

After working there, he then moved to Supermedia and had a career there for almost 3 years. Then later he worked at an advertisement agency named “The Real Yellow Pages”. This was in 2013 after quitting Supermedia in 2011. After 2013, there is no info on what he did for 3 years, but later in 2016, he started his YouTube channel. Since Kevin was already good at talking up people and making them understand stuff, thanks to his previous job experience, the YouTube thing worked.

On his channel, he talked about a myriad of things. Things like fashion, lifestyle, social issues, and a few other things. He had even done a lot of research on dressing style, and how to look good by doing simple things.

Start of His YouTube Channel

While he started his channel in 2016, it gets the attention he was expecting. Despite that, he kept working on it by posting videos constantly. He also had a showroom where he gave people lessons on lifestyle and relationships. And for those who cannot afford to take those sessions or for some reason cannot make it there, he even posted the same videos online on his channel. Samuels even works with many companies to provide them with advice on improving their business and increasing their brand’s awareness.

He then slowly got more views and subscribers after talking about relationships. The main reason for this is because one of his videos called “You Are Average at Best” went viral in 2020. Many people consider his videos to be a little sexist towards women, especially black women. One reason some people don’t like him or his videos is that they are brutally honest and he doesn’t pull his punches. To understand what we are talking about, you should check out his channel and watch some of the videos.

Kevin Samuels’s Controversies

His critique of black women about how they want everything from a man is something that had been a topic of controversy, though many men support that. Samuels’ views on women how they are to be accountable in relationships, and how they have to lower their expectations is something that is always talked about. His comments are always met with hate especially when they are about black women, though he also talks about black men.

He is also sometimes termed as racist and one who uses black women as the “fall guy”. Kevin Samuel talks about what he defines as a “market” for women finding men and breaks it down into a few simple things, or principles if you will. According to him, a man is desirable if get makes $10,000 in income in a month, if he has a huge network of well-respected men, has a good reputation in society, and a few other things.

While some of these things feel true, these ain’t the only criteria for a man to be judged. Also, men are only treated with respect when are capable to provide for others. Many people, especially women believe that his word has created a community of men who just talk bad about women and paint them as evil. Did you know there’s even a petition to take down his YouTube and Instagram accounts? This is due to all his talks about women, and how he is influencing other men.

Since he had created an image of standards of beauty for women, many people consider him to be a misogynist. One person in particular who hates him and his ideology is Dr. Umar Johnson, Black Thoughts leader. Johnson went live on his Instagram and bashed Kevin Samuels on the same.

Personal Life

A self-proclaimed dating guru and a professional Image consultant, these are things Samuels is known as. Now, the shocking thing is, he is a 58-year old single man. That’s right, a man preaches and helps understand relationships better, apparently sucks at being a good husband, or probably finding a good life partner. This doesn’t paint a good picture now, does it? He has had 2 failed marriages so far and keeps his personal life away from the limelight.

Also, it is reported that she also has a daughter, though details about her are also unknown. When it comes to his dating life, not much is known either. Although, he was previously stopped with Instagram model Brittany Renner, and obviously rumors started popping up stating the two might be dating. Then again, there is no official announcement or news on this. So you should just take it with a grain of salt.

Wrapping Up

There are a lot of controversial and interesting stories about him on the internet, but That’s it for now. You came to know how much is Kevin Samuel’s worth? And how was he able to get all that net worth. Check out his YouTube channel to find out the kind of content he offers his viewers. Also, if you can afford and need some help from him, then get ready to pay $10,000 for his one-hour consultation meet.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

What’s Kevin Samuels’s net worth in 2021? Kevin Samuels’s net worth in 2021 was around $3-$4 million. When it comes to his current net worth, it is $4 million. How much does Kevin Samuels earn from his YouTube channel? Samuels’ YouTube channel has 1.33 million subscribers and videos do have more than 250k views on average. He earns $5,000 from his channel videos every month. Is Kevin Samuels married? No. Kevin Samuels is a divorcee. He had been divorced twice and is single at the moment. What is Kevin Samuels’ monthly income? Every month Kevin Samuel earns around $10,000-$15,000 at his job, which is apart from his YouTube earnings.