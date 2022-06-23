Kevin Feige Net Worth: Career, Age, Height, Biography, Achievements, Cars

Can you imagine where would have Marvel been today if it wasn’t for Kevin Feige? Well, I won’t go on to ramble on and on about this, but I can tell you that there would have been no Marvel Cinematic Universe if it wasn’t for Kevin Feige. As you might already know that Kevin Feige is the current president of Marvel Studios. Not only this, but he also serves as the primary producer of MCU, and he has been taking care of Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2007. Did you know? that Kevin initially started his career with Marvel Studios as an associate producer (someone who works as a close assistant to the producer). It is said that the movies produced under the name of Kevin Feige have managed to generate profits of more than a whopping $26.8 billion.

Wait, we have more information on Kevin Feige like What is Kevin Feige net worth? How old is Kevin Feige? Kevin Feige’s career, and How much does Kevin Feige make? to get answers to the above questions, all you have to do is to keep on reading this post till the end.

What Is Kevin Feige Worth?

As per our reports, the president of Marvel Studious, Kevin Feige net worth is a massive $200 million as of this writing. Kevin has been able to acquire his enormous fortune through his post as the president of Marvel Studios. A major part of his income also came through his production works too. He has financially backed almost every film which came prior to and after MCU started. The list includes movies like The X-Men, Spider-Man, Hulk, Punisher, Iron Man, Thor, The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, etc. Let’s see how much does Kevin Feige make?

Name Kevin Feige Net Worth $200 million Birth 2 June 1973, Boston, USA Nationality American Age 49 years Height 6ft Weight 80 kg Partner Caitlin Feige Profession Film and TV Producer Career 2000-Present

How Much Does Kevin Feige Make?

When you are running the most profitable organization, it’s no wonder that your stipend will be enormous as well. You will be amazed to know that Kevin Feige makes a sum of a staggering $25 million a year. As said before his income is generated through his post as the president of Marvel Studios. Not only this, but he is now the Chief Creative Officer of Marvel comic. In addition to this, he also took over the position of Chief Creative Officer for Marvel Television and Animation as well.

Wait! this is just the tip of the iceberg. He also manages to draw huge paychecks through promotions and brand partnerships. While many struggles to make a good movie, which can reap profits, Kevin Feige on the other hand produces movies that gross at least $500 million. It may come as a shock, but Marvel’s current president and chief creative officer make over $2.15 million a month. Kevin’s weekly receipts are more than $500k.

Kevin Feige Production Works

As mentioned, Kevin Feige makes a substantial sum of money by producing movies. As of today, Kevin Feige has worked as a “Producer” for at least 33 movies, which have managed to collect more than $26.6 billion at the box office. He is also credited with producing 10 movies as the executive producer. The total revenue generated by the movies where Kevin Feige served as the executive producer is $3.8 billion. As of this writing, Kevin has been part of 4 movies, where he served as the “co-producer” and these movies collected more than $777 million across the globe. His movies as an associate producer have grossed over $1.1 billion across the world. Let’s take a look at some highest-grossing movies produced by Kevin Feige.

Highest Grossing Movies Produced by Kevin Feige

Until now, you have just read that his movies have collected over $26 billion in terms of box office collection, but do you know? that Kevin Feige declared the “Highest Grossing Producer of all time”. If you don’t believe it, then take a look at the below list of some of his movies, you’ll understand why he is called the highest-grossing producer.

Avengers: Endgame

We cannot deny the highest profitable investment of Kevin Feige is the Avengers: Endgame, which was released in April 2019. The movie had a budget between $300 million to $400 million, and it managed to collect more than $2.79 billion at the box office (it was also the highest-grossing movie in the history of Hollywood). This movie showed the dejected Avengers, who gather their courage once again to turn things back to normal once again.

Avengers: Infinity War

Yes, the prequel to the epic conclusion of Avengers i.e, Avengers: Infinity War. This was the movie that people were most excited about. Why you ask? It’s because this movie finally showed the villain, Thanos, after keeping us on the edge of our seats since the first installment of Avengers. The film was released in April 2018 with a budget of $350 million. Avengers: Infinity War collected more than $2 billion at the box office.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

This iconic movie was released last year in December. Though you can complain about its sluggish storyline, but that’s not what fans went to theaters to watch. The fans were expecting to see their favorite trio of actors who played personalized the role of Spider-Man i.e, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland. I must say that the movie didn’t disappoint the fans. The movie was co-produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal with a budget of $160 million. The movie grossed more than $1.1 billion worldwide thanks to the iconic cameos.

The Avengers

The film that made the longtime dream of every Marvel fan bringing the earth’s mightiest heroes into one frame. The Avengers was released in May 2012 with a budget of $220 million and the movie collected more than $1.5 billion across the world. P.S. This movie also marked the first appearance of the mad titan, Thanos on the big screen.

Avengers: Age of Ultron

This movie is the second installment of the Avengers franchise. Though it is not as successful as its predecessor (all credit goes for not utilizing Ultron to its full potential) the movie collected a little over $1.4 billion at the box office. The movie had a budget of a whopping $365 million, while its predecessor managed to make more than this movie with a lesser budget of $220 million. Now, that we are talking about Ultron, do you know who voiced the A.I. super villain? It’s the famous actor/producer James Spader. You can check out what is James Spader’s net worth on our website.

Kevin Feige Real Estate

Back in the year 2009, Kevin and his better half, Caitlin took over an exclusive 4,000-square feet mansion, which is located in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles. As per our reports, the lovers paid a sum of a whopping $3.1 million for the property. After a few years, Kevin bought another property in Pacific Palisades for a sum of $9.4 million. The house covers an area of 9,000 square feet, and it features 7 bedrooms and 2 half bathrooms. The residence also includes 8-full bedrooms and also a fireplace. It also has a secret basement which consists of a wine room in it. The house also has a theater and a gym as well. As for the outdoor arrangement, it has a kitchen, a huge swimming pool, and a spa.

Early Life

Kevin Feige is the descendant of a TV producer, Robert E. Short. Robert is a renowned producer from the 1950s who has backed TV shows like The Guiding Light, As the World Turns, etc. Despite being one of the biggest producers in the world, there is no reliable information on Kevin Feige’s parents. Kevin Feige was sent to Westfield High School to study.

After completing his studies, Kevin Feige applied to the University of California’s School of Cinematic Arts, which has given us the likes of George Lucas, Ron Howard, Robert Zemeckis, etc. However, getting admission into the California School of Cinematic Arts is no walk in the park and no one can understand this better than Kevin Feige himself.

The American producer applied to the college 6 times out of which his 5 applications were rejected. After this, Kevin Feige started working as an assistant to Lauren Shuler Donner, who is a renowned producer. Kevin’s early work with Lauren includes movies like Volcano, You’ve Got Mail, etc. Then in the year 2000, Kevin Feige joined Marvel as a producer and has been working with Marvel ever since.

Personal Life

There is no shady information on Kevin Feige’s romantic relationships. He fell in love and walked down the aisle with a woman named Caitlin, who worked as a cardiothoracic nurse. The pair united in 2007 and two years later they had their first child, a daughter named Ella. Then later in 2012, Caitlin gave birth to Kevin Feige’s second child, a son named Erik.

Final Thoughts on Kevin Feige

There is no denying that there is no one who can run Marvel as great as Kevin Feige can. He joined Marvel when it was on the verge of shutting down and took it to the heights that we know of Marvel for. Kevin has played a crucial role in planning and executing almost every project of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So far, he has given us 4 great phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With all the exciting upcoming TV shows and movies, it’s exciting to think about what more Kevin Feige has in store for us in MCU Phase 5.

Frequently Asked Questions About Kevin Feige

1. What is Kevin Feige worth? A. The current president and Chief Creative Officer of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige net worth is an astounding $200 million. 2. How old is Kevin Feige? A. As of this writing, Kevin Feige is 49 years old. 3. Who is Kevin Feige’s wife? A. Kevin Feige’s spouse worked as a cardiothoracic nurse and her name is Caitlin. Caitlin and Kevin tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed their first child, a daughter in 2009. Later in 2012, the pair became parents for the second time to a son named Erik. 4. What is Kevin Feige’s height? A. The American producer, Kevin Feige stands 6 feet tall.