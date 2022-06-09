Ketanji Brown Jackson is an accomplished attorney and a legal expert of the United States of America. She made headlines recently by becoming the first ever ‘woman of color’ to sit on the the country’s highest Court of Justice bench. President Joe Bidden nominated her as the associate justice-designate of the Supreme Court. And, it would be fair to say that Jackson made it to the President’s list of nominees for her exceptional work as a public defender and her superior knowledge and ability. As she creates history in the country, many have been interested to know what is Ketanji Brown Jackson net worth.

As of 2022, Ketanji Brown Jackson net worth is $1.5 million which is said to be a combined figure with her husband, Dr. Patrick G. Jackson. Her personal wealth is estimated to be around $400,000.

Before confirming her new role, Jackson was serving as a jurist for the Federal Court of D.C from 2013 to 2021. Earlier in her career, she also held the position of vice chair and public defender for the United States Sentencing Commission. This was during the period between 2010 and 2014. As for her seat in the Supreme Court, she has taken the vacancy created by Antonin Scalia, who passed away.

In fact, Ketanji Jackson had once served as a clerk for Justice Stephen Breyer of Supreme Court during her early career days. Breyer, who has served the second-longest term as Justice here and is on his verge of retirement. Many online sources also speculate that Jackson will take the seat that Justice Stephen Breyer is vacating.

With that, let’s move on to the next section. This article will take you through the life and career of Ketanji, how much does Ketanji Brown Jackson make, her personal life and more.

Ketanji Brown Jackson Net Worth, Biography and Early Life, Career, Awards, Assets and Personal Life

How Much Does Ketanji Brown Jackson Make

One of the most capable judges of the nation, Jackson was announced as the 116th Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court by The President. On April 7, she was confirmed by the vote of the Senate. Indeed a historic moment for the country as Judge Jackson becomes the very first Afro-American to take a place in the Supreme Court of America. But this also made way for several enquiries from the public as to what is Ketanji Brown Jackson worth, her monetary benefits in her new position among others.

Well, as reported by several sources and per the information in the Judge’s federal financial disclosure form, Jackson was taking home a paycheck of close to $230 thousand annually as a Federal Judge. In addition to this, she also teaches as an adjunct professor in George Washington University. This means that apart from her salary from from the Federal Court, she makes around $3000 a year for the classes she takes at the University. In addition to that, she also has been pocketing some amount from private legal sessions.

According to the disclosure, Ketanji reportedly has invested $130,000 in Charles Schwab’s S&P 500 index fund. She also has an investment portfolio of $30,000 with Vanguard. All of these together has a significant contribution to Ketanji Brown Jackson net worth.

Now if you consider, Judge Jackson’s husband, Dr. Patrick Jackson’s earnings that reportedly adds to her total worth, then he earns around $400,000 a year. Dr. Patrick is a surgeon at Georgetown University’s hospital- MedStar and owing to his profession, the figures in his salary may vary due to numerous factors.

Earnings as Justice of Supreme Court

On taking the position as the Supreme Court Justice, she will likely have a moderate raise from what she has been making so far. The annual salary of an Associate Justice is around $274,200 whereas that of chief justice is $286,700. According to the constitution, the congress cannot reduce the pay of the Justices in power.

Now that you know how much does Ketanji Brown Jackson make and the various sources of her earning, let’s take a look at her family and early life.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Ketanji Onyika Brown Jackson Celebrated Name Ketanji Brown Jackson Date of Birth September 14, 1970 Age 51 years Place of Birth Washington, DC, United States Parents Father: Johnny Brown Mother: Ellery Brown Spouse Dr. Patrick G. Jackson Children Two daughters – Talia and Leila Profession Attorney and Jurist Net Worth $1.5 million

how old is Ketanji Brown Jackson? Ketanji was born on the 14th of September, 1970 in Washington, DC. At the time of writing this article she is 51 years old. She is the daughter of Johnny Brown and Ellery Brown who were patrons of education. Both of Jackson’s parents completed their graduation from historically black educational institutes. Both Johnny and Ellery were working as public school teachers when Ketanji was born. Jackson’s family soon moved to Miami where her father attended the University of Miami School of Law.

Jackson grew up seeing him study law and rack up his law books on the kitchen table. She also has a brother (Ketajh) who first worked as a secret agent in the narcotics department. He later joined the Maryland Army National Guard as an Infantry officer.

Ketanji attended Miami Palmetto Senior High School from where she graduated in 1988. She was very studious right from her school days which of course she has inherited from her parents. After completing her high school, Jackson enrolled herself at Harvard University to pursue Government. In addition to her coursework, she also actively participated in other things like debate and speech, comedy, drama, etc. After earning a Bachelor’s Degree in 1992, she worked for a year with the “Time magazine”. The future judge then went back to Harvard Law School to pursue Juris Doctor. She graduated with honors in 1996.

Inspired by her father, Jackson always wanted to take up law as her profession. She had also mentioned in her high school year book that one day she will become a part of the Supreme Court.

Career

Early Career

After completing her law school, Jackson started working as a clerk to a couple of judges. She worked with Judge Patti B. Saris in US District Court for the District of Massachusetts, and then Judge Bruce M. Selya of the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit. She also practiced privately at Miller Cassidy Larroca & Lewin located in Washington, D.C. after one year of beginning her career. As she was gaining her experience with private practice, she went back to work as a clerk for the Supreme Court Judge Stephen Breyer. She later returned back to working at the private firms. She first joined a Boston-based law firm called Goodwin Procter and then worked at Feinberg & Rozen.

Ketanji Jackson also served as a special counsel assistant to US Sentencing Commission from 2003 to 2005. The next years she gained experience as a public defender/ assistant. The next three years, from 2007 to 2010, she spent working as appellate specialist at Morrison & Foerster. By now, Jackson gained a good amount of experience and ready for bigger roles.

Professional Journey

In 2009, then President Barrack Obama nominated Jackson as the “United States Sentencing Commission’s” vice chair after Michael E. Horowitz. The Senate unanimously voted for Jackson. She remained in that capacity until 2014. During her time there, the Commission made some changes to its guidelines to bring down the extremity of criteria for some specific drug crime offenses. This led to reduction of such crimes by two levels of offence.

In 2012, Obama again nominated Ketanji Jackson to replace Judge Henry H. Kennedy Jr. in “US District Court” for the D.C. She took the position in 2013 and was there until 2021. During her 7+ years tenure there, Jackson wrote several decisions against the positions pertaining to the Trump administration. She adjudicated that the provisions in several of his administrative regulations clashed with federal employee collective bargaining rights and other. She also directed that a few government bodies like the US Department of Homeland Security, Food and Drug Administration, and the DC Department of Corrections contravened some of the rights and legislations.

In March 2021, President Joe Bidden nominated Jackson to take the seat in US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that Judge Merrick Garland vacated to take the position as Attorney General.

US Supreme Court Nomination

This is not the first time Judge Jackson recieved a nomination for the country’s Highest court. In 2016, Jackson recieved the nomination to fill the vacant seat of the deceased Antonin Scalia. Obama administration considered as a potential for this replacement, however, she was not finally chosen. This year, in February 2022, President Joe Bidden nominated her. The Senate unanimously confirmed her and the hearings before the Senate took place in March.

Affiliations Beyond Federal Government

Outside her work in the federal government, Jackson is involved in several other legal and non-legal endeavors. She is one of the board member of Harvard’s Board of Overseers. She is also part of the Council of the American Law Institute, a board member of the Georgetown Day School. Among her other works in the past include being a member of the advisory board of Montrose Christian School, a panelist at a National Constitution Center town hall in 2018 and judge in various mock courts.

Personal Life

Judge Jackson tied the knot with Dr. Patrick Graves Jackson, a gastrointestinal surgeon in 1996. She met Patrick during her college days in Harvard. The duo are pretty different in terms of their educational background. While one is a legal professional, the other is a medical professional. But according to sources, Dr. Patrick was Ketanji’s first serious relationship. They were is romantic relationship for 6 years after which they married in 1996. The couple have two daughters together named Leila and Talia.

As for Dr. Patrick Graves Jackson, he comes from the family of the politician and businessman, Jonathan Jackson. Jonathan became the Massachusetts delegate on the Continental Congress in the year 1782.

Assets

There isn’t any details about the types of assets and real estate properties that Judge Jackson holds. She likely prefers keeping those details private.

Summing Up

With this we come to the closure of the posting Ketanji Brown Jackson net worth. An incredibly capable legal professional, Jackson has reached this level with sheer determination. She always knew that she was going to study law and one day become a member of the Supreme court. Ketanji Jackson’s confirmation to backfill the position of Justice Stephen Breyer created history as she becomes the first African-American to fill a seat in the nation’s highest court. Some notable individuals from the progressives also revealed that out of more than 500 to 600 ruling of Ketanji, only around 12 were overruled. It therefore comes as no surprise as to why President Joe Bidden thinks she is the best candidate for this seat.

As of 2022, Ketanji Brown Jackson net worth is $1.5 million and she has accrued this from her successful legal career.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Ketanji Brown Jackson worth? Ketanji Brown Jackson net worth is around $1.5 million combined with her husband. Her personal wealth is estimated to be $400,000. How much does Ketanji Brown Jackson make? As an associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Ketanji Jackson will receive a monthly salary of around $274,200. In addition to her other legal endeavors, non-legal ventures etc. How old is Ketanji Brown Jackson? Born on September 14, 1970 in Washington, DC, Ketanji Brown Jackson is 51 years old as of May 2022. Who is Ketanji’s husband? Ketanji has married Dr. Patrick Jackson who is a gastrointestinal surgeon in MedStar hospital at Georgetown University.