Kenya Moore is a well-renowned actress and a multi-talented TV personality. She not only appears in movies and TV shows, but she is also a businesswoman, author, and model. Kenya is one of the few women who has proudly won the title of Miss USA, and later on went to land a spot of number 5 at the Miss Universe event. She showcased the capability of women and proved to the world that you can become successful with sheer will and hard work. In this article, we are going to tell you how much is Kenya Moore worth, and also how she became famous. We have some other posts on her colleagues from shows of a similar format too if you are interested. Sutton Stracke’s and her earnings can be something that you can relate Kenya Moore to.

How Much Is Kenya Moore Worth?

As of February 2022, Kenya Moore net worth is around $700k to $800k. She appeared in many famous TV shows and also in Hollywood movies. Moore did not stop here, she went on to start her own production company and later also began her hair care products. Moore became made the headlines when she earned the title of Miss USA in the year 1993 and later on went to represent America in Miss Universe.

Name Kenya Summer Moore (a.k.a. Kenya Moore) Net Worth $800k-$900k Born 24 January 1971 in Detroit, U.S. Nationality American Age 51 Height 178 centimeters Weight 68 kilograms Occupation Model, Actress, Entrepreneur, TV personality, Author Parents Ronald Grant (Father) and Patricia Moore (Mother) Career 1992-Present

How Did Kenya Moore Became Famous And Rich?

Just at the mild age of 14, Kenya began modeling. She soon started posing for magazines and just at the age of 22, she won the honor of Miss Michigan USA in the year 1993. In the same year, she won the number 5th spot in the Miss Universe pageant. Her participation in the Miss Universe event gave her media exposure, and she rose to fame. After that, she also appeared in an episode of the hit comedy television show (which also featured legendary actor Will Smith) “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”. Moore starred as ‘Dana’ in the 4th season of the show in the episode “Mother’s Day”.

After that, she made appearances in many other hit shows like Martian, In the House, Smart Guy, and many more. Then slowly she got a chance to act in movies too, she made her first appearance on the screen for a side role in the movie “Waiting To Exhale”. In the year 2008, Kenya Moore commenced her production house known as “Moore Vision Media”. Later in the year 2012, she bagged her place in the reality series “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” which took her career to new heights. Another Atlanta Native that you can take a look at is Ludacris. Check out our article on Ludacris’s Net Worth and assets right here.

How Did Kenya Moore Became Rich?

Like many actors, Kenya Moore also earned her bread and butter by acting. It is estimated that she makes more than $500k each year, while she earns around $25k every month. Unlike many actors, she did not depend on just her income from acting. She also made money from her book publication, exercising videos, hair care products, her production house, modeling, and last but not least from reality TV shows.

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Kenya Moore gave her competitors a run for their money in the reality TV series ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’. She joined the show in the year 2012 and soon became a fan favorite. It is reported that she earned more than 1.5 million dollars each season. To everyone’s shock, Kenya was kicked out of the show after season 10, when it was found by the show’s creators that she is secretly married to Marc Daly. Then to everyone’s relief, she got back on board on the show from season 12, but she is now paid only $500k each season.

Kenya Moore Production House

In 2008, Moore started her production company, which is known as “Moore Vision Media”. She has gone on to produce thriller movies “The Confidant” and “Trapped: Haitian Nights”. The movie “The Confidant” was released in the year 2010 and got an “average” rating from the critics and audience. The Confidant collected around $150k worldwide. Her next movie ‘Trapped: Haitian Nights’ was released in the following year and received better reviews than her previous produced movie. Moore had to take over the production and direction of the movie “The Confidant” after the director left. The film Trapper: Haitian Nights is estimated to make around $1.5 million around the globe.

Publication

Apart from being an actor and a model, Kenya Moore is also an author. She launched her book in the year 2007, titled “Game, Get Some!: What Women Really Want”. The book dives into the psychology of love and guides to win the heart of a woman. The book is based on the author’s real-life experiences of her love and personal life. It also provides tips and advice to make relationships work and also how to repair the broken bonds with your partner. Her book became popular among the audience, and each copy of the book costs around $8 to $15.95.

Moore’s House

Kenya has purchased a lavish home for a hefty amount between $500k to $800k. The mansion consists of 5 huge bedrooms, and it is located in Atlanta. It has 4 bathrooms that come along with a beauty spa, a great kitchen, and it is spread over 2500 square feet and is surrounded by pleasant woods. By the way, if the lavish nature of these people interests you, you should glance at another lavish grifter called Dan Bilzerian and his Luxury Assets.

Kenya Moore Social Media And Hair Products

Kenya Moore launched her hair care product, and she is the owner of the company. Kenya’s company provides many hair care products which consist of Shampoo, conditioner, oils and growth serum and masks, hair supplements, and many more. Her products start from $12 and go up to $17-$18 depending on the type of product. Moore also earns a good deal of money by endorsing products on her Instagram page. Kenya has more than 2 million followers on her Instagram page, and also she has more than 908k followers on her Facebook profile as well. It is estimated that she earns an average of $900 for each image post, while on the other hand, she makes an average of $2k per video post.

Career (1992-Present)

Kenya kick-started her career by modeling. She was just a teenager, when she started modeling. Kenya Moore’s photo was printed on many magazines’ front covers, and she was also featured in many magazines. In January 1992, she made it to the front cover of the Johnson Publishing Company’s monthly magazine known as Ebony Man’s magazine. In addition to that, she also posed for cosmetic products at Ebony Fashion Fair. Kenya was also the second African American woman to earn the honor of Miss USA. Not only this, but she also went on to compete in the Miss Universe event, where she made it to the top 5.

Other than that, she also was on the cover of many famous magazines like Glamour, Seventeen, and also on Essence. Then she acted in many movies and TV shows, and in 2008 also started her own production company called “Moore Vision Media”. She has also appeared in music videos like Money Ain’t a Thing, Street Dreams, I Don’t Wanna Be Alone, and Temptations.

Transition To Acting In TV Shows And Movies

She made his first appearance in movies as “Denise” in 1995, hit romantic movie Waiting To Exhale. Then in 1998, she appeared in the comedy movie Senseless as “Lorraine”, and in the year 2000, she was featured in the thriller movie Trois. After that, she also acted in the movies namely, Deliver Us from Eva (released in 2003), Brother in Arms (2005), Cloud 9, and in 2007, in the psychological thriller ‘I know who killed me’. After 3 years, her movie Trapped: Haitian Nights was released in 2010.

She also made guest appearances in many television programs as well. She made her debut in an episode of Will Smith’s starrer The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Then she went on to appear as a guest in many shows like Meet the Browns, Smart Guy, Damon, In the House, The Jamie Foxx Show, The Steve Harvey Show, Martians, and many more. We have a deep dive into Jamie Foxx’s Assets and Net Worth too, check it out.

Reality Shows

In 2012, she joined the reality television program known as ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ in season 5. She soon became a prominent member of the show, and is also joined the cast of the program’s spinoff. The spinoff series titled ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ aired its first episode in November 2021. Apart from this, she has also appeared in a dance reality TV show known as “Dancing with the Stars” season 30. The episodes were aired in September 2021, and Kenya participated in the show with Brandon Armstrong as her dance partner. The couple was evicted from the program and the couple ended up in 10th position. Apart from this, she has also launched her book, exercise video titled “Kenya Moore: Booty Boot Camp” in 2013. Then in the following year, she launched her own company that makes hair care products.

Early And Personal Life

Unlike most of us, Kenya was not blessed with the love of her mother. She was born to a teenage couple. Kenya is born to Ronald Grant and Patricia Moore on the 24th of January in 1971 in Detroit, Michigan. Her mother Patricia wanted to give up Kenya for adoption, but her father requested her grandmother ‘Doris Grant’ (Ronald’s mother) to take care of Kenya. She was raised by her grandmother and her aunt. Moore attended Cass Technical High School, and later completed her graduation in the year 1989. Then she attended Wayne State University and learned psychology and communication.

Kenya was married to a restaurant owner and a businessman named Marc Daly I’m 2017. Due to this, she was fired from ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ in season 10, for concealing the news of her marriage with Marc. The couple welcomed a daughter in November 2018, and was named Brooklyn Doris. Then the couple split up in 2020, when Kenya found messages in her husband’s phone, and eventually filed for divorce in 2021.

Conclusion

Kenya Moore’s both personal and professional life was filled with many struggles. She didn’t get to experience what mother’s love feels like, and she was also tormented by her ex-boyfriend. Not only that, but she was also kicked out of her show, for hiding the news of her marriage, and was later rehired by reducing her pay by $1 million. Despite the struggles, she went on to win the title of Miss USA and also represented America in the Miss Universe pageant. Then she also started her own production house, book, and hair care company and now serves as the CEO with her head held up high.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Kenya Moore’s net worth in 2021? A. Kenya Moore’s net worth in 2021 was around $800k. 2. Is there is any news of Kenya Moore new song? A. No, there is currently no news of Kenya Moore new song, but she is often seen singing ‘Gone with the Wind’. 3. At what age did Kenya Moore start modeling? A. Kenya Moore started modeling at the age of 14 years. 4. What is the name of Kenya Moore’s grandmother? A. The name of Kenya Moore’s grandmother is Doris Grant.