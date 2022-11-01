The former National Basketball Association (NBA) player, Kenny Smith was born in New York City United States. His professional career started in the year 1987, and he was selected by Sacramento Kings in the first round of the NBA Draft. Kenny Smith went on to play as a professional basketball player for a decade thus retiring in the year 1997. After retirement, Kenny Smith continued to work as a basketball analyst and sports commentator.

During his basketball career, Kenny Smith played for Sacramento Kings from 1987 to 1990, Atlanta Hawks in 1990, Houston Rockets from 1990 to 1996, Detroit Pistons in 1996, Orlando Magic from 1996 to 1997, and Denver Nuggets in 1997. Kenny Smith went on to become NBA champion two times i.e, in 1994 and 1995 respectively. By the time Kenny stepped down as a professional basketball player, he had 9,397 points, 1,454 rebounds, and 4,073 assists in his name.

What is Kenny Smith Worth?

According to our reports, the retired NBA player Kenny Smith net worth is an amazing $22 million as of this writing. Smith earned most of his wealth from his career as an NBA point guard. In addition to this, he also made thousands of dollars through endorsements, guest appearances, and commentating. Kenny Smith is a 2 time NBA champion i.e, 1994 and 1995. He earned the title of NBA All-Rookie First Team and Consensus First-Team All-American in the years 1988 and 1987 respectively. Smith is also the First-Team All-ACC, Second-team All-ACC (in 1985 and 1986), North Carolina Tar Heels Award, Second-team Parade All-American, and McDonald’s All-American. See the details on how much does Kenny Smith make? in the next section.

Name Kenny Smith Net worth $22 million Birth 8 March 1965, New York City, USA Nationality American Age 57 years Height 6ft 3in Weight 77 kg Partner Gwendolyn Osborne (2006-2018) Profession Former NBA Player, Sports Analyst, Commentator Career 1987-1997

How Much Does Kenny Smith Make?

Every year from his analyst and commentator work Kenny Smith manages to bring in up to 4 million dollars every year. He acquired most of his wealth from his NBA salary. Not only this, but he earned millions of dollars from brand promotions and advertisements as well. Kenny Smith was also heavily paid in performance bonuses. It is estimated that Kenny Smith earns up to $400k from his various works. Kenny Smith’s weekly income is around $100k per week. Check out Kenny Smith’s NBA salary in detail in the below section.

Kenny Smith Earnings

As mentioned earlier, Kenny Smith was the 1st round pick in the 1987 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings. Smith was the 6th overall pick, and he was signed with the Sacramento Kings with a yearly stipend of $600k. In the following year, Kenny Smith went on to earn the same stipend and in the year 1991, he was released by the Sacramento Kings. Kenny was offered a contract worth $700k for 1 year by the Houston Rockets. Kenny Smith made negotiations with the Rockets after the 1991 season, and thus he was taking home a massive salary of $1.6 million. In 1993, Rockets and Smith renegotiated the contract, and the latter’s pay was increased to $2 million a year.

After the expiration of the contract, Kenny Smith and Houston Rockets came to a new agreement for a year. This time, the annual takings of Kenny Smith were more than $2.15 million. In 1995, Kenny Smith and Houston Rockets made a new contract for 2 years with Smith getting an annual salary of over $2.68 million. After the 1996 season, Kenny Smith was released by the Houston Rockets and was signed by Detroit Pistons. However, Kenny played a few matches for the Pistons and later joined the Orlando Magic. Orlando Magic offered a 1-year contract to Smith worth $190k. Kenny Smith also played briefly for the Denver Nuggets before retiring from the game.

Other Earnings

After his retirement from NBA in the year 1997, Kenny Smith started working as a sports analyst and commentator. He initially worked for Turner sports and later joined the famous sports show called “Inside the NBA”. Smith has collaborated with the likes of Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Ernie Johnson Jr., etc. while working at Inside the NBA. Kenny Smith also made sporadic appearances from 2005 to 2008 on MSG Network shows and NCAA March Madness. According to reports, Kenny Smith is paid a whopping stipend of over $4 million every year for his work as a commentator and sports analyst.

The former NBA player also runs a YouTube channel. He currently has more than 19.3k subscribers and his monthly income from the channel is reckoned to be between $18 to $287. He created the channel back in 2011 and the annual revenue of Kenny Smith’s YouTube channel is up to $3.4k. Kenny Smith also has thousands of followers on Instagram. From making a promotion through an Instagram story, Kenny Smith is reportedly paid around $78. Similarly, for a sponsored image and video, Kenny Smith can get up to $156 and $321 respectively.

Kenny Smith Real Estate

Smith is said to be the owner of a spacious home. He is the owner of a 3,300 square feet abode, which is located in Stevenson Ranch, California. The home features 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms, and it is surrounded by beautiful parks and gardens, which makes it an ideal place to reside in. Smith’s home is also reported to include a basketball court, paved parking, a spa, a swimming pool, and a garden as well. According to reports, Kenny Smith paid a whopping $1.7 million for this home.

Kenny Smith Early Life

The American NBA player, Kenny Smith was born on the 8th of March 1965, in New York City, New York, United States. After his birth, Kenny Smith’s parents relocated to Queens and Smith went to Archbishop Molloy High School. During his time at high school, Kenny Smith started playing basketball under the supervision of Jack Curran. Kenny was heavily influenced by the former NBA player Bobby Lewis and derived inspiration from him to become a professional basketball player.

After finishing high school, Kenny Smith joined North Carolina University, where he played for the college’s basketball team. Smith played with the likes of David Robinson, Muggsy Bogues, Steve Kerr, etc. at the FIBA World Championship Tournament in the year 1986. Kenny ended up winning a gold medal at the event. Later in the year 1987, he was selected by the Sacramento Kings in the 1st round of the NBA Draft. The Kings offered, Kenny a contract worth $600k annual takings, which he accepted.

Kenny Smith Personal Life

The former NBA player has tied the knot two times in his life. His first marriage was to a woman named, Dawn Reavis. Both Dawn Reavis and Kenny Smith tied got married and went on to produce 2 children during their union. They have a girl named, Kayla Smith, who was born on the 13th of May 1993, and a son named, Kenny Smith Jr. Like his father, Kenny Smith Jr. also played basketball for North Carolina University. After parting ways with Dawn Reavis, Kenny Smith started seeing Gwendolyn Osborne.

Soon, Osborne and Smith got into a romantic relationship and later walked down the aisle in September 2006. their union took place at a charity event and the couple welcomed a boy named, Malloy in the year 2008. After this, Osborne got pregnant with Smith’s other child and later in 2012 gave birth to a girl named, London. Before marrying Kenny Smith, Gwendolyn had a child named, Monique (a girl) who was born from her past relationship. Then in the year 2018, Osborne and Smith filed for a divorce.

Kenny Smith and Gwendolyn Osborne Divorce Settlement

Last year in April, both Kenny and Osborne came to a settlement, and their divorce was finally finalized. It has been reported that Kenny Smith is going to pay his former wife a whopping sum of $1.4 million as a settlement. In case, Kenny isn’t able to provide the above amount to Gwendolyn, his California home will be handed over to the former. In addition to this, Kenny Smith is also liable to pay his former wife a sum of $16.6k and $27k every month. The former amount is for child support, while the latter is for spousal support. Kenny has been ordered to carry out these payments until the conclusion of the year 2028.

Conclusion

Kenny Smith enjoyed fame during his time as a professional basketball player. He continues to enjoy popularity by appearing as a sports broadcaster and analyst on various sports channels. Kenny Smith is making a hefty sum of money from his television career, and his net worth will grow even more in the coming days.

Frequently Asked Questions About Kenny Smith

1. What is Kenny Smith worth? A. The former NBA champion turned commentator & sports analyst, Kenny Smith net worth is a stunning $22 million as of this year. 2. How old is Kenny Smith? A. Kenny Smith was born on the 8th of March 1965, and he is currently 57 years old. 3. How many times have the former NBA player, Kenny Smith marry? A. Kenny Smith has walked down the aisle two times. His first marriage was to Dawn Reavis and his second marriage was to the ex-model, Gwendolyn Osborne from 2006 to 2018. 4. What is the height of the retired basketball player, Kenny Smith? A. Kenny Smith is reported to stand 6 feet and 3 inches tall.