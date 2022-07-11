We often talk about how much a vocalist or a rap artist makes, but rarely do we get to see anyone who has earned millions through their career as an instrumentalist. Kenny G is one of most successful musicians in the world, the best-selling saxophone artist, composer and producer of America. He is mainly known for playing smooth and contemporary jazz music and has, to date, sold more than 80 million copies of albums globally. This alone speaks volumes about how much people love and appreciate his work. Kenny has worked with many big names in the music industry be it instrumentalist or vocalist which has resulted in an incredibly illustrious portfolio. So what is Kenny G worth? As of writing this article, Kenny G net worth is a staggering $100 million.

Kenny’s massive contribution to the industry includes countless number of albums and tracks. But, some of the most notable, gold-standard works of sax player are “Miracles: The Holiday Album”, “Breathless”, “Duotones”, “Gravity” and more. He actually became an international star after releasing his fourth album “Duotones” that he dropped in 1986. The majority of the credit goes to its single “Songbird” that raised the album to 5X Platinum and created sensation among the listeners. The saxophone star has been honored with a Hollywood walk of fame for his unparalleled work.

There has also been a rumor that the Saxophonist has made more money from his Pre-IPO investment in Starbucks that his music career. Well, in this posting you will learn about this and more about the artist, how much does Kenny G make, his career, how old is Kenny G and more.

What is Kenny G Worth

Kenny has had a successful music career that spans for more than 4 decades. It has not only helped him garner millions of fans but is also the reason behind his nine-figure bank balance. As of 2022, Kenny G net worth is $100 million and it is constantly growing to date.

How Much Does Kenny G Make

Kenny financial growth sure attributes to his musical projects but other than being a high profile saxophonist he has also proved to be a smart business person. The musician has expanded into different verticals like investing in different shares, real estate among the most significant ones.

While it is hard to say how much does he earn on an annual basis, Kenny’s staggering net worth is the proof that his annual paycheck is nothing less that several millions. That said, here is a quick glance at some of his most notable works that majorly added to Kenny G net worth.

Earnings From Music Career

The award-winning saxophonist has sold more than 80 million records so far. While almost all of his albums have resulted in chartbuster success, of his earlier works was “Duotones” that reached Platinum 5 times. The song peaked on the #5 in the Billboard 100 and has undoubtedly been one of the major factors for Kenny’s skyrocketing wealth. Some of his other remarkable albums that have added heavily to Kenny G net worth include album “Breathless” and “Miracles: The Holiday Album” that hawked 12 million and 8 million copies worldwide respectively.

Through the course of his career Kenny G. collaborated with many top-notch artists to create music which have been extremely profitable. The artist also pockets a hefty cash from the ticket sales of the various tours and concerts. His tickets reportedly cost between $38 to $125 and given his fan following, he likely attracts a huge number of audiences per show. This means that his earnings come in millions from his musical tours.

Other Ventures

Other than his mainstream profession as a saxophonist, Kenny’s other ventures boost his net worth in a big way. Being an accounting graduate, he has put to use his knowledge and experience in this field effectively. This has helped him build an impressive portfolio in the stock market. During the 80s, Kenny encountered Howard Schultz, an entrepreneur who went on to acquire the popular coffee cafe chain, “Starbucks”. Using some of the royalties he had earned from his early music career, he bought a few stakes ore-IPO in the then cafe startup.

We do not know what his investment is worth in the present day. However, as per the known fact, had you invested $1000 in 1992 when the company made the initial public offering (IPO), the value of your share would be $300,000 today. Given this, Kenny’s stake in Starbucks today is likely worth several millions of dollars. The legendary saxophonist owns stakes in some of the big names like Microsoft, Apple and United Airlines. He revealed once that the earnings from his financial portfolios are as much as he has earned from his prolific music career.

Aside from that, Kenny G has secured a significant portion of his wealth in real estate. He is the owner of quite a few properties and has also sold one of his assets at a profitable price. (More on the assets in the later section).

This brings to the end of Kenny G net worth details and the various sources of his income other than as an instrumentalist. Let’s tale a delve into his family and childhood days to see where did his interest for Saxophone emerge and how did he step into the industry.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Kenneth Bruce Gorelick Popular Name Kenny G Date of Birth 5 June, 1956 Age 66 years Place of Birth Seattle, Washington, United States Parents Morris Gorelick (father) Evelyn Gorelick (mother) Spouse Janice DeLeon (m.1980 - 1997)

Lydie Benson (m. 1992 - 2012) Children Two sons.

Max and Noah Gorelick Profession Saxophonist, Musician, Composer, Business person Net Worth $100 million

How old is Kenny G? Kenny was born Kenneth Bruce Gorelick on the 5th of June, 1956 in Seattle, Washington. As of 2022, he is 66 years old. He is the son of Morris Gorelick (father) and Evelyn Gorelick (Canadian mother). Kenny grew up in a Jewish household. He first heard saxophone in “The Ed Sullivan Show” and it made a mark in his mind such that he decided to pursue it as a career for the rest of his life. as a child he went to Whitworth Elementary school and first play saxophone when he was 10 years old. He then attended Franklin High School where he had auditioned for the first time for an entry into a jazz band but was rejected.

Kenny waited for a whole year for his next audition while taking Saxophone lessons from Johnny Jessen. This time he got an entry into a band which was the first step into his professional journey. After graduating from his high school, the future sax star took up accounting major at the University of Washington in Seattle, WA and earned a Bachelor’s Degree. This was mainly so he could have a back up to lean on in case his music career didn’t fall through. The rest is history. One of Kenny’s high school friends named Robert Damper still plays in his band to date.

While on one hand he was extremely passionate about music, on the other hand he also had interest in sports. Kenny was a part of his school’s golf team and has reportedly been a part of several tournaments. He also has taken pilot training.

Career

Early Career

Kenny had already started performing professionally right from his college time. At the age of 17, he performed for the very first time as a professional saxophonist for a band called “Love Unlimited Orchestra”. The group was owned by Barry White. Even though his work was uncredited here, he soon got opportunities to play with other bands where he got the credit. After playing for another Seattle-based band called Cold, Bold & Together, he joined The Jeff Lorber Fusion as a credited member.

Breakthrough

After being a part of The Jeff Lorber Fusion, Kenny began his solo career. He soon grabbed the attention of the American Record producer Clive Davis who signed him with his company Arista Records in 1982. Under this record label, the same year Kenny released his first album which was well recieved by the audiences. The album managed to go gold. Following this, he dropped his next two albums “G Force” and “Gravity” in 1983 and 1985 respectively. Both this albums made huge sales and got Platinum status.

Although by this time he was had already stacked many fans gaining a name in the industry, his fourth Album “Duotones” that he gifted to the listeners in 1986 made the sax artist globally famous. The major reason behind the success of this album was its hit single “Songbird”. This track is the only other instrumental one along with Jan Hammer’s “Miami Vice Theme” (1985) to reach the Billboard Hot 100’s 5th place till date.

Kenny G enjoyed a significant upturn in his career after the commercial triumph of the aforementioned album. He went to to release several other commercially successful albums that made huge sales. Some of those amazing works include “Breathless”, “Miracles: The Holiday Album”, “Faith: A Holiday Album”, “The Moment” among several others. While Breathless generated a massive revenue by selling 12 million copies, “Miracles” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart and sold 13 million units.

Career Post 2000

Kenny G continued to advance in his career through the next decade from 2000. His notable works the world has witnessed during this time include “I’m in the mood for love”, “Paradise”, “Heart and Soul”, “Namaste with Rahul Verma”, Brazilian Nights” and many more. Among his latest work is the 2021 released “New Standards”. The same year he also appeared in a documentary called “Listening to Kenny G”.

The Saxophone star has worked collaboratively with some of the most distinguished names in the American music industry like Andrea Bocelli, Steve Miller, Celine Dion, Kanye West, Whitney Houston, Toni Braxton, Michael Bolton, Frank Sinatra, Smokey Robinson, and Katy Perry. Kenny іѕ well-versed with playing various types of saxophones like Tenor, Alto and Ѕеlmеr Маrk VІ ѕорrаnо ѕахорhоnеѕ. He hаѕ аlѕо devised hіѕ оwn ѕеt оf ѕахорhоnеѕ naming them Кеnnу G ѕахорhоnеѕ.

Awards and Accomplishments

Kenny G’s expansive contribution in the music industry has won him many different awards. He has been the recipient of the prestigious Grammy Award in the category “Best Instrumental Composition” in 1994 for the song “Forever in Love”. The same year he also bagged the American Music Award for his self-titled album “Kenny G”. He has recieved many other nominations for different awards during his career.

In 1997, Kenny cemented his name in the Guinness Book of World Records for playing saxophone for the longest note that has been ever recorded.

Personal Life

Kenny has married twice. He first tied the knot with Janice DeLeon in 1980 but they split after 7 years of their marriage in 1987. The duo didn’t have any children together. He then married Lyndie Benson in the year 1992.

Kenny and Lyndie have two sons together whose names are Max and Noah. Both of them have completed their college and earned their Bachelor’s Degree. Max reportedly completed his college degree from Columbia University, and is a composer now. His has been a part of the 2015 movie “The Order: 1986” and 2021’s Listening to Kenny G. His brother Noah earned the degree from the University of Southern California. He has worked in 2022’s “Gold” and has also worked in “Listening to Kenny G” in 2021.

Like his previous marriage, this marriage of Kenny also did not last forever. In January 2012, they filed for a legal separation on mutual agreement and which finalized in August of the same year. Since his divorce with his second wife, Kenny has been leading a single life until now. Many have also speculated about his sexual orientation since he has appeared with a male friend on several occasions. Kenny, however, denied all the rumors.

The saxophonist also has a pilot training and owns a De Havilland Beaver seaplane which he flies regularly.

Real Asset

Over the years, Kenny has purchased many properties in different parts of the country. He spent $8.8 million on a three-acre land in Washington’s Hunts Point in 1990. In 1995, he constructed a 12,200 sq. ft. palatial house on this estate. Three years later, in 1998, he then put it out in market for $26.5 million. In 1999, Kenny successfully sold the house to Craig McCaw, a billionaire businessman.

Other than that, the musician owns another massive property in Malibu, California which serves as the primary home for him. Kenny reportedly purchased one portion of the house initially in the year 1997 for which he gave $12.5 million. About three years later, he paid $3 million more to purchase the house right next to it. He then dismantled this second house and built a whole new one from ground up. It apparently took him around $3.5 million extra to complete this project.

This property have a number of different rooms and modern day provisions like two bedrooms four bathrooms, and a 1,500 sq.ft. recording studio. It also has additional things like a a 9-feet long piano, a tennis court and many more. The main home on the other hand has offices, a screening room and an ocean facing guest house among others.

Wrapping Up

Kenny G is one of the most talented known musicians from America. His tremendous contributions to the music industry has made him an internationally-famous instrumentalist who the aspiring artists of this generation look up to. The world admires his creations and love to listen to his work. Over the years, he has built an illustrious career by making music that has helped in amassing a gigantic fortune. In the present day, Kenny G net worth stands at $100 million and with his ventures spread across different dimensions, his wealth is skyrocketing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Kenny G’s actual name? Kenny G’s real name is Kenneth Bruce Gorelick. He uses ‘Kenny G’ as a stage name. What is Kenny G worth? As of 2022, Kenny G net worth is $100 million. He has earned this mainly from his career as a saxophonist. He also has made some significant Financial investments that have turned out to be extremely profitable for him. How old is Kenny G? Kenny was born on June 5, 1956 in Seattle, Washington. At the time of writing this article he is 66 years old. Who is Kenny’s wife? Kenny is leading a single life now. He and his second wife divorced in 2012 and since then he didn’t marry anyone.