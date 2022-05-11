Kenny Chesney Net Worth: Age, Height, Weight, Earnings, Assets, Cars

Who said that you cant earn money if you follow your passion? If you ever feel that chasing your dreams is not worth it, I suggest you read about Kenny Chesney. If you don’t know who he is, then let me tell you that Kenny Chesney is included in the list of one of the world’s richest country singers. Apart from winning the hearts of people with his voice, he is also a record producer and songwriter. The country singer has sold more than 30 million copies of his albums all over the world. You should know that more than 40 of Kenny Chesney’s singles have managed to make their way into the US Billboard Hot Country Songs’ top 10 lists. Out of this, 32 of them have managed to earn the top spot.

So are you curious to know What is Kenny Chesney worth? How old is Kenny Chesney? and How much does Kenny Chesney make? then stay with this post till the end.

What Is Kenny Chesney Worth?

If anyone asks you What is Kenny Chesney worth? then tell them that Kenny Chesney net worth is a staggering $200 million. The country singer has acquired most of his income through his music career. Like many big music artists, Kenny Chesney started his career from the bottom and made his way to the top. He initially used to perform at local venues around Nashville, and soon he worked his way to become one of the most successful country singers. Let us have a look at how much does Kenny Chesney make?

Name Kenny Chesney Net Worth $200 Million Birth 26th March 1968, Tennessee, USA Nationality American Age 54 Years Old Height 5Ft 6In Weight 65 Kg Partner Mary Nolan Profession Singer, Record Producer, Songwriter Career 1988-Present

How Much Does Kenny Chesney Make?

Now that you know Kenny Chesney’s staggering net worth, let us see his staggering annual earnings. According to reports, it is estimated that Kenny Chesney makes between $30 million to $40 million every year. His massive income is generated through album sales, performing concerts, ticket sales, and merchandise sales. Kenny’s income is further boosted by his musical tours, which generate revenue not in thousands but in millions.

Apart from this, Kenny Chesney also earns decent money through his social media and online streaming platforms. It is estimated that Kenny Chesney earns at least $3 million to $4 million every month. His weekly earnings are more than the annual earnings of most music artists i.e, $600k to $900k. Have a look at Kenny Chesney’s earnings.

Kenny Chesney Earnings

Kenny Chesney’s majority of income is generated through the album and ticket sales of his live performances. He also receives huge paychecks from the revenue generated from his musical tours. According to reports, Kenny Chesney’s income from album sales and musical tours in 2009 was a whopping $65 million.

Then in the following year, his annual income was recorded at $50 million. He earned around $44 million in 2011 and 2012 respectively. Kenny Chesney’s income in 2013 from album sales and musical tours, was around $32 million, while his overall income was recorded at $53 million. So if we look at his annual earnings, it does not fall below $30 million.

According to reports, it is estimated that Kenny Chesney charges around $2 million to $4 million for a concert. So if he performs at least 5 concerts, he will easily get $10 million into his bank account. Also, Kenny Chesney receives huge paychecks in the form of royalties as well. So if he decides not to perform anymore, he can still survive with his royalties payments.

Kenny Chesney Music Tours

In this section, you will read how much revenue Kenny Chesney’s musical tours generate. Back in 2018, Kenny Chesney embarked on a musical tour called “Trip Around the Sun Tour”, which generated a whopping revenue of more than $115 million. According to reports, the tour sold more than 1.2 million tickets. In 2016, Kenny started a musical tour called “Spread the Love Tour”, which generated around $69.8 million in revenue.

Out of which $4.8 million were generated at the Miller Park concert. Similarly, his 2009 Sun City Carnival tour generated more than $66 million in revenue. Kenny Chesney’s 2013 “No Shoes Nation Tour” and 2015 “The Big Revival Tour” generated profits of $90 million and $116 million respectively. The country singer is currently on a musical tour called “Here and Now Tour”, which started on April 23, 2022, and will conclude in Foxborough on 27th August 2022.

Kenny Chesney’s Earnings From Online Platforms

Let us start off this section with Kenny Chesney’s earnings from YouTube. He created his YouTube channel back in May 2016. Since then the channel has had 108 uploads and more than 1.1 billion overall views. the channel has more than 1.17 million subscribers and generates revenue up to $809k every year. The channel attracts an average of 10k new subscribers each month, and it is estimated that Kenny’s monthly earnings from his YouTube channel are between $4.2k to $67.5k.

Similarly, Kenny Chesney also has a huge fan following of 1.6 million on Instagram. He attracts around 250 new followers every day and his earnings from each promotional story are around $430. Similarly, he can charge up to $850 for posting a promotional image. Kenny Chesney can earn at least $2k for posting a sponsored video on his Instagram account.

The artist also has a massive 7.1 monthly listeners on Spotify. However, there is no information on how much Kenny Chesney earns from Spotify, but it is for sure that he earns thousands of dollars from it.

Kenny Chesney Real Estate

Back in the year 2010, Kenny Chesney became the owner of an 11,100 square feet property in Franklin, Tennesse. According to reports, the country singer paid a whopping sum of $9.2 million for the house and also spent another $755k on an adjoining property. Reports states, that the house has 4 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms. It also has a home theatre, gym, private pond, and a billiard room. It also has a huge swimming pool, two large garages, and even a helipad. The mansion is also surrounded by greenery, which sends out positive vibes.

After residing in this property for almost a decade, the singer decided to give away the property for $14 million in August 2021. Eventually, he parted with his 11,100 square feet Franklin property for a hefty sum of $11.5 million by the end of 2021.

According to reports, Kenny Chesney also used to own a property around Virgin Lands. In 2007, Kenny sold the place for $4.7 million. Also, he reportedly owns many houses and mansions around Virgin Lands, that are worth millions of dollars.

Early Life

Kenny Chesney is the eldest child of David Chesney and Karen Chandler. His father used to work as an elementary school teacher, while his mother had a job as a hairstylist. David Chesney and Karen Chandler became parents to Kenny Chesney on the 26th of March 1968 in Knoxville, Tennessee, USA. Apart from Kenny Chesney, David and Karen are also parents to a daughter named Jennifer Chandler. Kenny Chesney went to Gibbs High School and completed his studies in 1986.

During his time in high school, Kenny used to play baseball and football and also learned to play guitar. After this, Kenny joined the University of East Tennessee to pursue higher studies. Just before completing his graduation, Kenny worked on his album at Classic Recording Studio.

He began performing his album songs at various clubs and managed to sell around 1k copies. Then in1990 he came out of college with a degree in advertising and went on to pursue his music career. He initially performed at local clubs in Nashville. After this in 1992, Chesney signed a contract with Capricorn Records, and thus his journey to becoming one of the most successful and rich country singers began.

Career

After signing with Capricorn Records, Kenny Chesney released his first album called “In My Wildest Dreams” in 1994. Unfortunately, Capricorn Records went out of business in Nashville, and Kenny went on to sign a deal with BNA Records. In 1995, Kenny released his other album “All I Need To Know” under the BNA Records banner. After this, Kenny went on to release hit albums like Me and You (1996), I Will Stand (1997), Everywhere We Go (1999), and No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems (2002).

He also went on to release albums like When the Sun Goes Down, Be as You Are, Life on a Rock, The Big Revival, etc. Then in 2020, Kenny released his 19th studio album called “Here and Now”, which went on to grab the number 1 spot on the US Billboard 200. Currently, Kenny Chesney is busy promoting his 19th album “Here and Now” on his musical tour with the same name.

Personal Life

The country singer met actress Renee Zellweger back in the mid-2000s at a disaster relief event. The couple later walked down the aisle on the 9th of May 2005. However, they decided to end their marriage in September. Then in December of the same year, their marriage got annulled. After this, Chesney started dating a woman named Mary Nolan in 2012. However, there isn’t much information available on the couple’s relationship, as Kenny and Nolan have chosen to keep their relationship details private.

Conclusion

Kenny Chesney is one of the best country singers of this era. He rose to fame for doing what he loves the most. The lesson we can learn from Kenny’s journey is that success will come to you as long as you follow your passion. Kenny has sold more than 30 million album copies and he is still going strong. Currently, the singer is busy with his “Here and Now” musical tour, which will conclude in August this year.

