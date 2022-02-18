Kendrick Lamar is the biggest name in the music industry and by far one of the best rappers in the business, right now. He has given numerous singles and albums that have been massively successful and when we are talking about someone this famous, it is obvious that they are going to have a very big net worth. After his big debut in 2012 Kendrick Lamar is considered the most influential rapper of his generation, and he has truly lived up to that title. So what is Kendrick Lamar’s net worth, and how much does Kendrick Lamar make? Let us find out, after a short introduction, of his career and achievements.

About Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar Duckworth was born on 17 June 1987 in Compton, California, United States of America. Kendrick Lamar was a very shy kid, but a lot of his growing up he was around gangsters. His father also being a gangster disciple. Kendrick Lamar did not have an easy childhood and was raised in a welfare society in Section 8 housing. He would attend the McNair Elementary school and the Vanguard Learning center, which is in the Compton Unified School District. Kendrick Lamar was a very bright student in his school and would always get straight A’s. He once even said that he was a very shy person as a child and did not have any friends until he turned 7. Later, he would go on to graduate from Centennial High School, which is located in Compton. As a child, Kendrick Lamar would consider Tupac Shakur and Dr.Dre as his idol. He once got to witness both of them film a video for their hit song California Love and said that it was a very important moment in his life.

In the year 2004, when Kendrick Lamar was only 16 years old, he released his first mixtape and titled it The Youngest Head Nigga in Charge. It was released under the name Konkrete Jungle Muzik. The mixtape was responsible for getting Kendrick Lamar a lot of local attention. It also made sure that Kendrick Lamar got to sign with a record label with Top Dawg Entertainment, which was located in California. After signing, he began working on his first project. A year later in 2005 he would release a mixtape under the Top Dawg Entertainment name and would title the mixtape Training Day. This mixtape would consist of 26 tracks.

In the coming years of 2006 and in 2007 Kendrick Lamar would start to appear with a few upcoming artists of the West Coast rappers such as Jay Rock, Ya Boy, etc. He would also come as the opening act for the artist The Game, he was also featured in a few of his songs such as Cali Niggaz and The Cypha. During this time, Kendrick Lamar’s stage name was K.Dot.

Kendrick Lamar would start to work with Jay Rock in the year 2008 and would be featured in Jay Rock’s first single All My Life In the Ghetto. The song would also feature Lil Wayne. The song was released under the name of Top Dawg Entertainment and Warner Bros. Recordings. Kendrick Lamar would start to gain a lot of attention after a video of the Charles Hamilton show went viral. In the video, Kendrick Lamar was battling other rappers. He was seen performing a song by Miilkbone’s song called Keep It Real. After this, Kendrick Lamar would go on to release his third mixtape which would be titled C4 and would release it in the year 2009. The mixtape was themed with Lil Wayne’s sixth studio album, which was Tha Carter III. During this year, Kendrick Lamar decided to change his name from K.Dot and would go on to release an extended play which would title Kendrick Lamar in the year 2009. After this, Kendrick Lamar would join hands with his fellow Top Dawg Entertainment rappers and would join a rap group with some of the biggest rap names such as Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul and would name their group Black Hippy.

From the year 2010 Kendrick Lamar would begin touring with rapper Tech N9ne and his fellow Top Dawg Entertainment rapper Jay Rock. They would be touring for the Independent Grind Tour. After this, he would go on to release visuals for P&P 1.5 which is a song from his mixtape Overly Dedicated which would feature his Black Hippy group member Ab-Soul. After completing his work with Overly Dedicated, he would publish it by giving it to various digital retailers and would release it under the name of Top Dawg Entertainment. The mixtape would go on to be a big hit and would be listed at number 72 in the Billboard Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums. After listening to this album, Dr.Dre wanted to work with Kendrick Lamar. J, Cole would help Kendrick Lamar get in contact with Dr.Dre. After this, Kendrick Lamar would work with Dr.Dre and Snoop Dogg on one of Dr.Dre’s album Detox.

In the year 2011 Kendrick Lamar would announce the release of his first studio album which was titled Section .80. The very next day after, he released his first single called HiiiPoWeR. This song was produced by J. Cole, making it their first production together. During the same year, he released a single from his album Section .80 which was titled Ronald Reagan Era (His Evils) which featured RZA who was the leader of the hip hop group Wu-Tang Clan. By July of the same year, he released Section .80 it had several appearances by artists such as Schoolboy Q, GLC, Colin Munroe, Ab-Soul. It was released under the name of Top Dawg Entertainment. The album would sell 5,300 units digitally in the first week of its release and received a lot of positive reviews. After this, he would go on to perform in the West Los Angeles concert he would be called the King of West Coast by artists such as Snoop Dogg, Dr.Dre, The Game. Kendrick Lamar would go on to release the music video for the song A.D.H.D which is a single from the album Section .80. He would even go on to be featured in various albums of big artists such as The Game, Tech N9ne, and the 9th Wonder.

As of 2012, Kendrick Lamar’s single Cartoon and Cereal which featured rapper Gunplay was leaked online. Kendrick Lamar would even state that Cartoon and Cereal was a single from a major record label, and he was even going to shoot a video with it. Kendrick Lamar would later release the song and even though it was leaked online it managed to come on number 2 on Complex’s Best 50 songs of 2012. During the same year, Kendrick Lamar would sign with record labels such as Interscope Records, Aftermath Entertainment and this would be the end of Kendrick Lamar as an independent artist would be making his project under the names of Interscope Records and Aftermath Entertainment. In October 2012 Kendrick Lamar released his second studio album Good Kid, M.A.A.D City under the names of Interscope Records, Top Dawg Entertainment, and Aftermath Entertainment. He released his debut single The Recipe in April 2012 on the radio station Power 106. The song also became the first single on the album Good Kid, M.A.A.D City. After almost 9 months, the album was certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and it became Kendrick Lamar’s first platinum-certified album.

In the year 2013, Kendrick Lamar made a verse in Big Sean’s single Control, in which he dissed many artists and said he would murder every rapper with his lyrics. He took the names of artists such as Drake, J. Cole, Big Sean, Tyler the Creator, Mac Miller, Meek Mill, Jay Electronica, ASAP Rocky, Pusha T, Wale, and Big K.R.I.T. Kendrick Lamar would even call himself the King of New York in his verse. This would obviously set a lot of controversies. Many rappers who were from New York such as Mickey Factz, The Mad Rapper, Papoose, JR Writer, etc. took a lot of offense to this, and many rappers such as Meek Mill, Cassidy, B.o.B, Joe Budden would come up with a diss track in a week of Kendrick Lamar’s verse. In a few days, Kendrick Lamar would get a lot of recognition and his Twitter followers would increase by 510%.

Kendrick Lamar would go to release many songs such as i which was a single from his third album To Pimp a Butterfly. He even released a single which was called Untitled, for which he received a Grammy Award for the Best Rap Song and the Best Rap Performance in the 57th Annual Grammy Awards. To Pimp a Butterfly would also go to be a massive success and Kendrick Lamar would revive 5 Grammy Awards for the album in the 58th Annual Grammy Awards. In the year 2007 Kendrick Lamar would release his lead single from his fourth studio album Damn called HUMBLE. The song went on to be listed on the number 1 spot in the Billboard Hot 100. The album Damn would be certified Platinum in the same year by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Kendrick Lamar Net Worth

As we all know, Kendrick Lamar has made and released many albums and singles that were very successful. He has even received many accolades. Kendrick Lamar has won the Grammy Award 13 times. This goes to prove that he has a very big net worth. So What Is Kendrick Lamar’s Net Worth? Kendrick Lamar has an estimated net worth of $75 million. This is seriously impressive as his net worth is not only high but has increased by a lot. His earnings initially in 2013 were $9 million. By 2018 he made $60 million and in 2019 he earned $39 million. It is estimated that he has earned more than $180 million since the beginning of his career, which is jaw-dropping. Now let us see what he spends all that money on.

Full Name Kendrick Lamar Duckworth Date of Birth 17 June 1987 Age 34 years Birthplace Compton, California, United States of America Height 5'6" Weight 145 lbs Net Worth $75 million

Kendrick Lamar’s Assets

Now that we have seen how much Kendrick Lamar is worth and how much he makes, let us take a look at how he spends all that money. Let us start with his cars, Kendrick Lamar owns many cars such as the Range Rover Sport which can cost $100,000. He also owns a Mercedes Benz G Class which can be worth $150,000. He also owns a Ferrari and his car collection is not very big, and his entire car collection would total up to $1.4 million. When it comes to living, Kendrick Lamar sure does know how to spend his money. Kendrick Lamar purchased a Manhattan Beach house in California for nearly $10 million. He even owns an estate in Calabasas, California, which costs $2 million. Kendrick Lamar would even buy a house in 2014 for $524,000.

Conclusion

Kendrick Lamar being the biggest name in the music industry and delivering many successful albums and singles is obviously going to have a net worth that will shock us. This is truly impressive as his earnings and net worth have grown by a lot even though he was on a 4-year hiatus. Now with him back to performing, it looks like this net worth is going to increase even more in the coming few years.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Where is Kendrick Lamar from? Kendrick Lamar is from Compton, California, and he did a lot of his growing up there and even finished his high school graduation from the same place. 2. Is Kendrick Lamar with anyone? Kendrick Lamar has been with Whitney Alford, who is his high school girlfriend. He has been engaged to her since April 2015. 3. Where does Kendrick Lamar Live? Kendrick Lamar currently lives in his $10 million house in Manhattan Beach, California.