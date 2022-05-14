Kendra Wilkinson Net Worth: Assets, Earnings, Career, Biography, Age, Height

This post is one of the former playboy models i.e, Kendra Wilkinson. She rose to fame for being one of the girlfriends of the Playboy magazine founder i.e, Hugh Hefner. Kendra became a television personality after appearing in a reality television show called “The Girl’s Next Door”. This reality show documented the lives of Hugh Hefner’s girlfriends residing at the Playboy Mansion. Kendra was featured on the show as one of Huge Hefner’s girlfriends from 2005 to 2009. She has also garnered fame by appearing in other reality shows like Kendra, Kendra on Top, etc.

Do you want to know What is Kendra Wilkinson net worth? How old is Kendra Wilkinson? and How much does Kendra Wilkinson make? then kindly stay with this post till the end.

What Is Kendra Wilkinson Worth?

The former playboy model, Kendra Wilkinson net worth is reported to be at least $6 million as of 2022. She has earned most of her money from posing for Playboy magazine as a model. She also received huge paychecks for appearing being and appearing as one of the girlfriends of Hugh Hefner in the reality show “The Girls Next Door” from 2005 to 2009. After leaving the show, Kendra Wilkinson managed to star in a reality show of her own called “Kendra” which aired from 2009n to 2011.

Then Kendra Wilkinson starred in another reality television show called “Kendra on Top”, which premiered from 2012 to 2017. Apart from this, Kendra Wilkinson has also earned decent money by appearing as a guest in other reality shows like Las Vegas, Entourage, Celebrity Rap Superstar, etc. Now let us have a look at how much does Kendra Wilkinson make?

Name Kendra Wilkinson Net Worth $6 Million Birth 12th June 1985, San Diego, California Nationality American Age 36 Years Old Height 5Ft 6In Weight 52 Kg Partner Hank Baskett (m:2009, d:2018) Profession Model, TV Personality Career 2004-Present

How Much Does Kendra Wilkinson Make?

According to reports, it is estimated that the former girlfriend of Hugh Hefner makes between $1 million to $2 million every year. She has amassed most of her income by working with playboy magazine as well as living with Hugh Hefner in the playboy mansion as his girlfriend. In addition to this, she also received decent payments for featuring in reality shows. Kendra Wilkinson is currently making an appearance and working as a realtor in an American reality show called “Kendra Sells Hollywood”. It is estimated that Kendra Wilkinson makes around $90k to $150k every month, while her weekly earnings are estimated between $20k To $40k. Below are the details of Kendra Wilkinson’s earnings.

Kendra Wilkinson Earnings

Most of Kendra Wilkinson’s earnings made from reality shows are unknown. However, it is estimated that Kendra Wilkinson received around $50k for doing a pictorial. Also, Hugh Hefner used to hand over a sum of $1k as “Clothing Allowance” to every one of his girlfriends (including Kendra Wilkinson) during their stay at the playboy mansion

. As per reports, Kendra Wilkinson received a sum of $25k for each episode of “The Girls Next Door”, till her departure in 2009. If we take a look at the list of “The Girls Next Door” episodes, Kendra Wilkinson has probably appeared in 91 episodes. Now if we add the figures, Kendra Wilkinson took home a massive $2.27 million paycheck from “The Girls Next Door”.

According to reports, Kendra Wilkinson also received a payment of $680k for allowing the release of her sex tape, which featured her and her former boyfriend from school. Not only this, but Kendra Wilkinson also managed to secure a deal, which allowed her to receive 50% of the profits made from the video.

Kendra Wilkinson Real Estate

Kendra Wilkinson previously used to reside in the Playboy mansion. According to reports, the playboy mansion is said to cover an area of 22,000 square feet and it sits on 6 acres of land. The mansion is located in Bel-Air, Los Angeles, and has around 29 rooms. The property also included 3 zoos, numerous swimming pools, a wine cellar, a swimming pool, and many more. As per reports, Hugh bought the property back in 1971, for a whopping $1.05 million.

After, Hugh’s death the playboy mansion was eventually given away for a colossal $100 million. Kendra Wilkinson entered the playboy mansion in 2005 and stepped out of it in 2009 to marry Hank Baskett. After her marriage to Hank Baskett, Kendra Wilkinson relocated to a 5,300 square feet mansion in Calabasas. After residing in the house for nearly a decade, Kendra Wilkinson decided to sell the property after she found out that her husband is having an affair. She listed the property for sale in 2019 for $2.5 million. Eventually, she accepted just $500k as she wanted to leave the house as soon as possible.

After this, Kendra Wilkinson moved into an 1800 square feet property in Calabasas with her two children. As per reports, it is a rented house, and Kendra Wilkinson is paying around $3k every month as rent. The house is said to have 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It also has a huge backyard and it is a two-storeyed house.

Early Life

Kendra Wilkinson is the daughter of Eric Wilkinson and Patti Wilkinson. Eric and Patti welcomed Kendra Wilkinson on the 12th of June 1985, in San Diego, California, USA. Kendra’s father used to own numerous biotechnology companies, while her mother used to be a cheerleader for Philadelphia Eagles. After being married for a decade, Eric and Patti ended their marriage in March 1994. Kendra Wilkinson was brought up in Clairemont, San Diego. During her school days, Kendra Wilkinson used to play softball for Clairemont Boby Sox. After completing high school, Kendra Wilkinson took up a job as a glamour model. Soon after working as a glamour model, Kendra got an opportunity to go to Hugh Hefner’s birthday party to pose as a “Painted Girl” in 2004. Thus, Kendra Wilkinson began her career.

Career

Kendra Wilkinson caught the eye of Hugh Hefner on the occasion of his 78th birthday party, where Kendra appeared as a “painted girl”. Later, Hugh asked Kendra Wilkinson to become one of his girlfriends, which she accepted. Kendra moved into the playboy mansion in 2005 and went on to feature in the reality program called “The Girls Next Door” as his (Hugh’s) girlfriend.

After residing in the playboy mansion for almost 4 years, Kendra decided to move out after falling in love with Hank Baskett, who is a former NFL player. During this time, Kendra appeared in shows like Las Vegas, Entourage, and Celebrity Rap Superstar. She also appeared in music videos like Smack That (released in 2006) and Rockstar (released in 2005). The former was sung by Akon and Eminem, while the latter was sung by the group Nickelback.

Career After Leaving “The Playboy Mansion”

After her marriage, Kendra appeared in the spinoff series of The Girls Next Door called “Kendra” which started airing in June 2009. The show focused on the life of Kendra Wilkinson after leaving the Playboy mansion. The show became an instant hit after it got aired, and recorded a viewership of more than 2.6 million. Kendra ran for 3 seasons and aired its final episode in January 2011. After this, Kendra participated in a dance competition program called “Dancing with the Stars” with Louis Amstel.

Later on, Kendra started a show of her own called “Kendra on Top”, which was aired on WE tv. The show aired its first episode in June 2012 and concluded in 2017. Kendra also participated in the survival television program called “I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!” in 2014.

She ended up finishing in 6th place. Last year, Kendra started appearing in another reality series called “Kendra Sells Hollywood”, which documents her career as a realtor. The show got renewed for the next season in February this year.

Personal Life

There were rumors about Hank Baskett and Kendra Wilkinson’s relationship back in September 2008. However, Kendra initially denied the news, and later ended up admitting her relationship. After two months in November, Hank Baskett and Kendra Wilkinson exchanged engagement rings. Then in the following year in June, the couple walked down the aisle.

By the end of 2009, Hank Baskett and Kendra Wilkinson welcomed their first child, a son named Hank Baskett IV. A few years later in May 2014, the couple welcomed their second child a daughter named Alijah Mary Baskett. Then in 2018, Kendra Wilkinson ended her marriage with Hank Baskett after she found out that he was having an affair.

Conclusion

Kendra Wilkinson began her career as a model and soon found her way into the playboy mansion as one of Hugh Hefner’s girlfriends. The title of Hugh’s girlfriend opened the doors for Kendra Wilkinson to appear in many television shows. She went on to star in the famous reality show called “The Girls Next Door” until her departure in 2009. Then she went on to appear in the spinoff series “Kendra”. She also made guest appearances on many television programs. Recently, Kendra was seen in a reality program called “Kendra Sells Hollywood”, where she is seen making real estate deals. The show is set to return with a second season.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Kendra Wilkinson worth? A. As of 2022, Kendra Wilkinson net worth is estimated at around $6 million. 2. How old is Kendra Wilkinson? A. Kendra Wilkinson is 36 years old. 3. Who is Kendra Wilkinson’s husband? A. Kendra Wilkinson was married to former NFL player Hank Baskett. The couple got married in June 2009 and ended their marriage in 2018. 4. How many children does Kendra Wilkinson have? A. Kendra Wilkinson is the mother of two children a boy and a girl named Hank Baskett IV and Alijah Mary Baskett. The former was born in 2009, while the latter was born in 2014.