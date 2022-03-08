Kendra Scott has the reputation of being one of the biggest fashion designers in the fashion world. She began her journey back in the year 2002, and now a couple of decades later, she is one of the leading fashion designers of the world. Like many millionaires, who kick start their career from their house itself, Kendra’s career was somewhat similar. She made her first collection in a spare bedroom, on top of that she was already a mother of a boy. So in this post, we will tell you the journey of Kendra Scott, and what is Kendra Scott net worth? And What is Kendra Scott salary?

What Is Kendra Scott Net Worth?

As per reports, Kendra Scott net worth is around $550 to $600 million as of 2022. Kendra amassed her fortune from her business empire. Kendra Scott is a self-made millionaire, who has acquired her wealth just from her talent and passion for fashion design. Apart from this, she also makes a great deal of money from her investments in various businesses, and also by endorsements.

Name Kendra L Baumgartner (a.k.a. Kendra Scott) Net Worth $550 to $600 million Born March 27, 1974, in Kenosha, U.S. Nationality American Age 47 years Height 5 Ft 4 In Weight 55 Kg Spouse John Scott (married 2000 to 2006) Matt Davis (married 2014 to 2020) Occupation Fashion Designer, Entrepreneur Career 2002-Present

How Much Is Kendra Scott Worth?

You might be very well aware of the fact that Kendra Scott is a multimillionaire. As per reports, It is estimated that her company earns a colossal sum of $324 million each year. Back in 2016, Kendra got more than $1 billion in return for a minority stake from Berkshire Partners. It is estimated that Kendra Scott salary is around $116 million each month. Coming to her earnings from endorsements, she can easily charge a whopping sum of $10 million for a single endorsement.

Early Life

Kendra Scott is from Wisconsin, and when she was just a teenager, her family relocated to Houston, Texas. She was born on the 27th of March 1974 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S. Scott went to Klein High School, and after completing her graduation she joined the Texas A&M University.

Kendra studied at Texas A&M University hardly for a year, as she had to drop out from her college to care for her sick stepfather. Kendra began her business career by launching “The Hat Box” company, which was in business for almost 8 years. The Hat Box products were hats, that are specifically designed for women who are going through chemotherapy. Scott sold numerous units to the patients, and in return donated most of her profits to cancer research.

Kendra Scott, LLC

In 2002, Kendra Scott inaugurated her business known as “Kendra Scott, LLC”, with just an investment of $500. Initially, Kendra approached local shops, to try to sell her collection, and to get orders. Thankfully, when Kendra sold her last unit, she made enough money to purchase the required materials for her orders. Kendra continued her struggle for a few years, and finally, in 2005, her hard work paid off, as her products were selected to be put on display at the 2006 Oscar de la Renta show.

Later in the year 2007, her products were also featured on the Randolph Duke show. As time went on, her company “Kendra Scott, LLC”, became popular. Everything was going well, until the Global Finance Crisis hit the market from 2007 to 2008. This financial crisis is said to be worse than the Great Depression, and almost every enterprise got affected by it. Many small enterprises and businesses were forced to shut down, and Kendra was about to close “Kendra Scott, LLC” as well.

Surviving Global Finance Crisis (GFC) And Business Expansion

Fortunately, her company was saved by Nordstrom stores, when they requested her products. Nordstrom sold Kendra’s collection at their stores, which in turn boosted “Kendra Scott, LLC” reputation. Due to this, Kendra got an opening to spread her business in other areas. Finally, in 2010, Kendra launched her first retail store at the South Congress Avenue in Austin.

Not only this, but she also diversified her business by creating an e-commerce website and also initiated a Color Bar experience, where the customer can easily create their personalized jewelry. Kendra continued to expand her stores and as per reports, there are almost 110 branches of Kendra Scott, LLC retail stores. In 2016, the minority stakes of Kendra Scott, LLC were purchased by Berkshire Partners for a colossal amount of $1 billion.

Apart from selling earrings, necklaces, and other types of jewelry, Kendra Scott also sells housewares, nail lacquer, and appurtenances. Now, Kendra Scott products are also sold at reputed enterprises like Bloomingdale’s, Von Maur, Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, and in many boutiques around the globe. Last year, Kendra Scott resigned from her C.E.O post, and was replaced by Tom Nolan. Although, she continues to serve as Executive Chairwoman of Kendra Scott, LLC.

Kendra Scott Charity Works

Apart from being a successful entrepreneur, Kendra Scott is also a kind human being. Kendra has donated millions of dollars for the welfare of the community. Back when she launched her first company “The Hat Box”, Kendra used to distribute most of her profits to cancer research institutes. Even after becoming a multimillionaire, Kendra continued to donate money for noble causes.

As per reports, Kendra has donated more than $30 million to charity since 2010. Kendra also gave a million dollars to The University of Texas in 2019, to establish Kendra Scott Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute. On top of this, she also supports many local shops by providing financial assistance, and backed many rising companies like Helm Boots, Darbie Angell dinnerware, and many more. Not only this, but Kendra has also organized over a thousand “Kendra Gives Back” events at her stores, and it is stated that she has given away more than 75,000 jewelry pieces.

Kendra Scott Honors

There is no way, that Kendra’s achievements and generous donations to society would go unnoticed. Kendra Scott has received numerous honors and awards in her name. In 2017, she received the Entrepreneur of the Year Award and Breakthrough Award from EY (Ernst & Young Global Ltd) and ACE (Accessories Council Excellence) Awards. She has been honored with the “Outstanding Mother of the Year” title by the Mother’s Day Council in 2019.

In the same year, she also earned a place at number 40 in the list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women by Forbes magazine. Women Chamber of Commerce named Kendra Scott “Businesswoman of the Year”, and she was also included in the list of Upstart Business Journal’s “Top 100 Entrepreneurs of the Year”. She is a notable constituent of the Fashion Designers of America’s council. Scott is also honored by Austin Business Journal as the “CEO of the Year” in 2017. Not only this, but Kendra is the 12th woman to be inducted into the Hall of Fame of Texas Business.

Career

Kendra Scott commenced her career in the fashion business, when she was just 19 years old. She started a business called “The Hat Box” which made fashionable and also comfortable hats for women going through cancer treatment. Scott made decent profits from her hat business, and donated most of the proceedings to cancer research facilities.

She ran this business for 8 years, and later launched Kendra Scott, LLC in 2002. Kendra’s successful business was born in her spare bedroom, where she created her first collection, by investing $500. She began selling her collection at local shops. After a few years, her collection was displayed at Oscar de la Renta and Randolph Duke events in 2007. Kendra was about to shut down her company due to the 2007 financial crisis. However, her business was saved when Nordstrom purchased Kendra’s collections for their stores.

Soon, Kendra Scott, LLC became more popular, and in 2010, she opened her first retail store in Austin. From here, there was no turning back for Kendra, as she currently runs around 110 retail stores. In 2021, she left the C.E.O. post of her company, and Tom Nolan took her place.

Personal Life

Kendra Scott married John Scott, back in June 2000. The couple has 2 sons from their marriage. The couple went on their separate ways in August 2006. Later in 2014, Kendra Scott met Matt Davis, and the two got married in June. The couple also welcomed a son named Grey. Kendra Scott and Matt Davis’s marriage lasted for six years, and the couple parted ways in September 2020. Scott’s first son, Cade was born in 2000, and later in 2004, Kendra gave birth to another son named Beck. She again became a mother for the third time in 2014, and gave birth to her youngest child Grey.

Conclusion

Kendra Scott’s story can be best described with the line “you reap what you sow”. Kendra gave away millions of dollars to serve the community, and in return, she received the same amount of respect and honors from society. She started her business from scratch, and worked hard on expanding it. Now, her business has roots all over the world, and Kendra Scott, LLC has more than 100 store branches. The credit for making “Kendra Scott, LLC” a big brand goes to Kendra alone. Scott is a proud single mother of three sons, and her business continues to expand exponentially.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How much is Kendra Scott worth? A. Kendra Scott worth is estimated to be around $550 to $600 million in 2022. 2. For how much did Kendra Scott sell her minority stake to Berkshire company? A. The Berkshire Partners purchased shares of Kendra Scott’s company for a billion dollars. 3. When was Kendra Scott born? A. Scott is born on March 27, 1974, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, U.S. 4. Who was Kendra Scott married to? A. Kendra Scott was married to John Scott and has two sons. She later divorced him in 2006. Scott then married Matt Davis in 2014, and gave birth to her 3rd son Grey. The couple parted ways in 2020.