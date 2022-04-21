Ken Jeong Net Worth: Career, Assets, House, Cars, Age, Height, Weight

This post is about Leslie Chow, I mean Ken Jeong, who is a renowned actor and stand-up comedian. Many of you might have not noticed, but he also made a brief appearance in the Avengers: Endgame, where Ken played the role of a security guard. Now, I don’t think there is any need to mention how great Leslie Chow, Sorry I mean Ken Jeong was in the Hangover series (Can’t believe Leslie Chow is a fictional character). Apart from the Hangover series, Ken Jeong is also popular for his work in Knocked Up, Ride Along 2, Crazy Rich Asians, and a few more. In this post, you will read What is Ken Jeong worth? How old is Ken Jeong? and How much does Ken Jeong make? If you are curious to know the answers, then read the post till the end.

What Is Ken Jeong Worth?

The Leslie Chow fame, Ken Jeong net worth is predicted around $14 million as of 2022. The entertainer has collected his wealth by appearing in movies and television programs. Did you know that Ken Jeong is also a licensed physician?. Ken Jeong dropped his career as a physician to continue his acting career. Have a look at how much does Ken Jeong make?

Name Ken Jeong Net Worth $14 Million Birth 13th July 1969, Detroit, Michigan Nationality American Age 52 Years Old Height 5Ft 4In Weight 65 Kg Partner Tran Jeong Ho Profession Actor, Producer, Writer, Physician Career 1995-Present

How Much Does Ken Jeong Make?

The renowned actor and comedian take home a massive paycheck of more than $2 million every year. His income is generated through his acting career. He is currently serving as a judge on the reality singing program called “The Masked Singer”. Not only this, but he also serves as the presenter of another popular show called “I Can See Your Voice”. According to reports, Ken Jeong’s salary is around $180k to $200k every month, while his weekly earnings are calculated at around $50k.

Ken Jeong Earnings From Movies and TV Shows

Now we know that Ken Jeong has acquired millions of dollars through his acting career, it is no wonder that he charges thousands of dollars for appearing in movies or television shows. According to reports, it is estimated that Ken Jeong charges an average of between $500k to $1 million for making an appearance in movies or television.

However, Ken Jeong’s fee depends on the type of role in the movie 9and the budget of course). It is revealed that Ken Jeong took home a whopping amount of $5 million for playing the character of Leslie Chow in the third installment of the Hangover series.

It is also estimated that Ken charges a sum between $150k to $300k for making an appearance on any events or shows. Though there are no confirmed reports, it is estimated that the Masked Singer panelists take home a salary of at least $100k for each episode. If the estimation is correct, then Ken Jeong has taken home thousands of dollars for performing his duties as a panelist.

Ken Jeong Real Estate

The former physician took over a property in Calabasas in 2010 after paying a hefty sum of $1.6 million. A few years later in 2017, the actor gave away the house for $2.4 million. Later in 2016, Ken Jeong bought another property in Calabasas for a whopping amount of $3.9 million. The house covers an area of 6,700 square feet, including a large swimming pool, and a huge garden as well.

Ken Jeong Charity

Last year, Ken Jeong gave away a hefty sum of $50k after the spa shootings took place. A man named Robert Aaron Long took away the lives of at least 8 people. According to reports, 6 out of 8 were Asian women. Ken released a statement that people are frustrated with Asian people for the Covid pandemic. The killer admitted that he took the lives of people to suppress his sexual desires. However, the family members of the deceased do not believe his statements. Reportedly, Ken Jeong donated a sum of $10k to GoFundMe. Similarly, Ken has donated money to four more campaigns.

Early Life

Ken Jeong is the son of D.K. and Young Jeong. His father used to be a professor at North Carolina University. D.K. used to teach economics and possessed a Ph.D. for the same. D.K. and Young Jeong welcomed their son Ken Jeong on the 13th of July 1969, in Detroit, Michigan, USA. Ken Jeong was enrolled in Walter Hines High School. During his time at Walter Hines School, Ken used to play violin and also served on the student council. Not only this, but he also earned a Youth of the Year Award from Greensboro for his accomplishments.

Later, Ken completed high school in the year 1986. After high school, Ken joined the University of Duke, where he enrolled in the UNC School of Medicine. Ken pursued his higher education, and also started learning acting at the same time. Then in the year 1990, Ken walked out of the University of Duke with an M.D. in his hand.

Career

Ken Jeong embarked on his journey to becoming an actor back in 1995. At that time, he used to perform at the open mic at Charlie Goodnights and Tootie’s Durham Comedy Club. During this, he also used to study for his medical degree at the University of Duke. After completing his medical practice at Ochsner Medical Center, Ken went on to win “Big Easy Lass-Off” in the year 1995.

2 years later, Ken relocated to Los Angeles and maintained his balance in both careers i.e, in medicine and stand-up comedy. Thanks to his success in stand-up comedy, he went on to feature in popular television programs like The Office, MADtv, Entourage, and Curb Your Enthusiasm. Then later in 2007, Ken landed the part of Dr. Kuni in a movie called Knocked Up. which earned him praise. Thus, after getting praise from the audience and critics for his role in the movie, Ken decided to pursue acting as his full-time career.

Rise To Fame

After this, there was no looking back for Ken Jeong as he went on to appear in many television shows and movies as well. He has appeared in movies like The Hangover I, II, and III, Zookeeper, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Pain & Gain, etc. Ken Jeong also made appearances in movies like Step Brothers, All About Steve, Sell Hard, Couples Retreat, and many more. Later on, Ken Jeong went on to play the lead character in the television show called “Dr. Ken”, where he also served as the writer and executive producer.

In 2018, Jeong was hired as a panelist on the popular show “The Masked Singer”, and he also became the presenter of King of Mask Singer. Then in 2020, Ken Jeong began hosting a music game called “I Can See Your Voice” and in the same year, Ken launched a podcast with Joel McHale. The duo also became the presenters of a New Year’s Special program called “Toast & Roast” in 2021. Ken Jeong was also seen on Crime Scene Kitchen as a guest panelist. In the same year, Ken gave his voice to the character of Sprout Cloverleaf in the Netflix film “My Little Pony: A New Generation”.

Personal Life

Ken Jeong is the husband of a family physician called Tran Ho. The couple walked down the aisle in the year 2004, and later in 2007, they welcomed their twins named Alexa and Zooey. Just as the family was enjoying their life, Tran Ho got diagnosed with breast cancer. Fortunately, Tran Ho survived the battle and also supported her husband in adapting acting as his full-time career. Ken Jeong is a family man with a beautiful wife and 2 lovely daughters. Jeong resides in Calabasas with his family.

Ken Jeong Awards

Ken Jeong has taken home a “Best WTF Moment” award at MTV Awards in 2010 for his portrayal of Leslie Chow in the Hangover. Not only this, but he also earned a nomination for the Best Villain and Male Breakout Star at MTV and Teen Choice Awards. Later Ken Jeong took home a Streamy Award for his performance in “Burning Love”. Ken Jeong is also honored with a Visionary Award from a theater organization called “East West Players”.

Conclusion

Ken Jeong is one of the few who showed the courage to choose his acting dream, even though he was well settled as a physician. Jeong received the motivation from his wife to play the role of Leslie Chow, while she herself was battling breast cancer. The fate of Jeong changed after the success of The Hangover, which opened doors for him to star in other movies and television shows. Ken Jeong’s journey to becoming an actor teaches us to never give up on our dreams, and if we stick to our dreams long enough, opportunities come our way by themselves. Jeong is a proud father of twin daughters, and he resides with his family in Calabasas, California.

