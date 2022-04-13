Kelly Rowland Net Worth: Career, Age, Height, Weight, Assets, House, Family

Let us talk about one of the prestigious members of Destiny Child i.e, Kelendria Trene Rowland. Not familiar with who Kelendria Trene Rowland is? Then perhaps you might better know her by her stage name “Kelly Rowland”. She is one of the few singers to enjoy success in solo as well as in group career. As per reports, Kelly sold more than 30 million copies as a solo artist, while in Destiny Child she sold more than 60 million copies. The best thing about Kelly Rowland is that apart from being a successful singer, she is also a great actress. If you are wondering “What is Kelly Rowland net worth? then you have come to the right place. As in this post, we are not only going to tell you What is Kelly Rowland worth? but also how old is Kelly Rowland, and how much does Kelly Rowland make?

What Is Kelly Rowland Worth?

The Destiny’s Child member, Kelly Rowland net worth is projected between $15 million to $30 million as of 2022. The member of The Destiny’s Child has amassed most of her riches through her singing career. In addition to this, she has also earned decent money by appearing on television programs and as well as in movies. She was seen in hit movies like Freddy vs. Jason, The Seat Filler, Think Like a Man, Bad Hair, and a few others. Without any further delay let us see how much does Kelly Rowland make?

Name Kelly Rowland Birth Name Kelendria Trene Rowland Net Worth $15 to $30 Million Birth 11th February 1981, Atlanta, Georgia Nationality American Age 41 Years Old Height 5Ft 8In Weight 58 Kg Profession Singer, Actress, TV Personality Career 1997-Present

How Much Does Kelly Rowland Make?

Kelly Rowland takes home a massive salary of at least $3.4 million every year. She acquires her money through her music career. In addition to this, Kelly also receives a huge check from her record sales, tours, and royalties as well. Coming to her monthly income, she reportedly makes around $200k to $300k and Kelly’s weekly earnings are at least $60k to $70k. Let us have a more detailed look at how Kelly Rowland earned her massive fortune.

Kelly Rowland Earnings From Music Career

Kelly Rowland’s very first album titled “Simply Deep” took the music lovers by storm. The album was released in the year 2002, and it recorded a massive 2 million copies in sales. According to reports, the album’s sales generated a revenue of more than $2.5 million. This does not end here, following the success of her album, Kelly Rowland embarked on a musical tour called “Simply Deep Tour” in 2003. Kelly Rowland took home a colossal payment of $16 million from the tour.

Later in 2007, Kelly released another album which broke the records of her debut album in record sales. Her album titled “Ms. Kelly” was released in June and sold over 2.5 million copies. Reportedly, the album sales collected a huge sum of $3 million. In the same year, Kelly Rowland started her “Ms. Kelly Tour” and got $6 million out of it.

However, Kelly’s third album “Here I Am” couldn’t achieve the milestones set by its predecessors. The album managed to sell just 178k copies, generating a revenue of $180k. Two years later, Kelly released her fourth album titled “Talk a Good Game”. This album, however, performed better than “Here I Am”, but it too did not enjoy the success that “Simply Deep” and “Ms. Kelly” did. Talk a Good Game sold 215k copies and generated $220k in revenue.

Kelly Rowland Earning From Television

The American singer has graced numerous reality programs. Kelly Rowland appeared in reality programs like Clash of the Choirs, The Fashion Show, Everybody Dance Now, and The Voice. Furthermore, she also appeared in American Soul, Chasing Destiny, and The X Factor. Her appearances in these popular shows earned her thousands of dollars.

For instance, Kelly Rowland appeared as a judge on the famous singing reality show called “The X Factor” in 2011. According to reports, Kelly was paid a hefty sum of $750k for being a judge at The X Factor (UK). Later in 2013, Kelly Rowland returned to the panel of judges post in The X Factor (US). Reportedly, Kelly Rowland was paid a salary of $1 million.

How Much does Kelly Rowland Charge For a Performance?

The American singer charges around $100k to $200k for a performance. If we assume that Kelly performs once a week, then she easily takes home somewhere between $400k to $800k every month. So if you are looking to hire Kelly Rowland then make sure you have at least $200k to spare.

How does Kelly Rowland Spend Her Wealth?

Apart from earning millions of dollars, Kelly also spends a huge amount of her wealth on expensive cars and other costly items. Kelly admitted in an interview that she is a fan of driving luxurious cars and has many cars in her possession. For instance, Kelly likes to drive a Bentley Continental GT, which is one of the fastest cars that can reach the speed of 60 mph in less than 5 seconds. This superfast car is worth at least $350k. She also has a Lotus Elise that can be purchased for at least $50k.

Apart from riding expensive cars, Kelly Rowland also prefers to step out of her house in style. Kelly revealed that she spends a huge sum of money on designer dresses and accessories. She once purchased a Ruffle Biker Boots, which cost more than $1.5k. If you remember the Grammy Awards of 2013, Kelly Rowland graced the red carpet wearing a black sheer slit dress. Given her preferences, spending around $3k on a dress is no big thing to her.

Now if you are shocked to hear the cost of the dress Kelly wore at the Grammys then wait till I tell you the cost of the sandals she wore at the Saturn Awards. In 2012, Kelly Rowland appeared at Saturn Awards wearing long heel Gucci sandals that cost at least $650. Similarly, Kelly spent more than $1.3k on a Roberto Cavalli designer dress. She bought the dress to attend the annual party of Vegas Magazine.

Kelly Rowland’s Charities

What’s the point o living life if there is no give and take? Apparently, this is the rule that Kelly lives by. She has given away a huge part of her profits to various foundations. Rowland along with her friend Beyoncé started an organization called Survivor Foundation back in 2005.

In addition to this, Kelly joined an organization called “Staying Alive Foundation” in 2009. This foundation focused on educating African people about AIDS, where Kelly Rowland serves as the ambassador. Furthermore, Kelly teamed up with Elton John and his foundation called “Elton John AIDS Foundation” to spread awareness about AIDS to people. As per reports, Kelly and Elton have managed to collect over $230 million in donations.

Kelly Rowland’s Financial Troubles

Spending money to purchase the things you like is a good thing, as long as it does not empty your pockets completely. Unfortunately, this was the case with Kelly Rowland. Kelly purchasing expensive cars and designer dresses drained her bank account. In addition to this, her vacations and generous donations to charity and various donations made matters more difficult. She revealed in an interview that she is suffering from financial troubles due to her lavish spending. Kelly went on to describe her condition as “rich broke”.

However, despite going through financial troubles, Kelly insisted on giving away 20% of her earnings to charities. Kelly received retaliation from her manager, but she insisted by stating that she feels good about giving away money. Eventually, Kelly’s situation changed as she continued to donate her money to charity. However, it is unknown in which year(s) Kelly went through financial troubles.

Early Life

Kelly Rowland is the child of Christopher Lovett, who was a former Vietnam veteran, and Doris Rowland Garrison. Doris and Christopher welcomed Kelly Rowland on the 11th of February 1981 in Atlanta, Georgia. Before Kelly, Doris gave birth to a son called Orlando. Doris left Christopher due to his alcoholic abuse taking Kelly with her, who was just 6 years old.

Later, when Kelly attained the age of 8, her family moved to Houston, where Kelly Rowland befriended the popular singer Beyoncé. Kelly and Beyoncé grew up together, and around the 1990s they formed a group called “Girl’s Tyme” along with Tamar Davis and LaTavia.

The group participated in a talent show called Star Search but suffered a loss from a group called Skeleton Crew. The group joined Elektra Records in 1995 but was later dropped by the record company. Later, the group changed its name to Destiny’s Child and signed with Columbia Records in 1997.

Personal Life

Kelly Rowland started seeing her manager named Tim Weatherspoon. Later in 2013, Kelly announced publically on the Queen Latifah Show that Kelly and Tim are planning to be engaged. Then in the following year, the couple exchanged their wedding vows on 9th May. A month later, Kelly revealed that she is pregnant with Tim’s child through an Instagram post.

Later on November 4th, 2014, Kelly and Tim welcomed their first child, a son named Titan Weatherspoon. A few years later in 2020, Kelly announced that she is pregnant with Tim’s child for the second time. Then on 21st January in 2021, Rowland gave birth to her second son named Noah Weatherspoon.

Conclusion

Kelly Rowland grew up and later started her career with Beyoncé. Both went on to give many hit songs with their group Destiny’s Child. Unlike many artists who fail to make big after moving to a solo career, Kelly managed to maintain the same balance she had with Destiny’s Child in her solo career as well. Apart from singing, she has also appeared in many reality shows. Furthermore, she has also served as a judge on The X Factor as well. So far the singer has released 4 albums and there is news on the web that her 5th album is in the works.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Kelly Rowland net worth? A. Kelly Rowland net worth is estimated between $15 million to $30 million as of 2022. 2. How old is Kelly Rowland? A. Kelly Rowland is 41 years old. 3. How many children does Kelly Rowland have? A. Kelly Rowland is the mother of 2 sons Titan and Noah Weatherspoon 4. What is Kelly Rowland birth name? A. Kelly Rowland was born Kelendria Trene Rowland.