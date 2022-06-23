Keke Palmer Net Worth: Age, Height, Career, Assets, Biography, Family

Keke Palmer is a popular American actress who is also known for her multi-dimensional talents in various fields. Aside from her impressive acting skills, Palmer has also earned a good fame as a dancer, singer/ song composer, producer and a stylist. Starting her career as a child artist has given her a lot of time to explore various angles. She has also enjoyed great success in all the endeavors she has touched so far. Now, while Keke is continuing to create sensation with her incredible abilities, fans are interested to know more about Keke Palmer’s wealth starting with what is Keke Palmer worth. As of 2022, Keke Palmer net worth is estimated to be between $7.5 to $8.5 million.

As an entertainer, Palmer has been a part of several popular films, television shows and even Broadway productions. While she has a long list of projects credited to her name, she is best known for soundtracks in films like “Night at the Museum”, “Jump In”, “The Bee”, and “Disneymania 5 and 6” among many others. The actress has also appeared in various television commercials and podcasts and earned a good fortune from there as well. On the other hand, she is an accomplished stylist, whose clothes many people admire, especially the California natives.

That said, if you want to known more about this incredibly talented actress then you have landed on the right page. In this posting, we have delved into Keke Palmer net worth, her professional and personal life, how old is Keke Palmer and other interesting facts. So let’s get going without any further delay.

Keke Palmer Net Worth, Biography and Early Life, Career, Awards, Assets and Personal Life

What is Keke Palmer Worth?

Starting her career as a child actor, it’s no surprise that Palmer is one of the high-paying television actresses of the United States. She built her career from ground up and steadily advanced to earn quite an impressive fortune which has brought Keke Palmer net worth to $7.5 to $8.5 million at present. Keke’s million dollar bank balance is the result of the multiple different ventures she has invested in. This actually makes her fans wonder what might her paycheck look like.

How Much Does Keke Palmer Make

Most recent reports state that Keke makes more than one million dollars as an annual salary. There are various different sources that this income comes from. While she earns quite a lot from the entertainment industry, a significant portion of her wealth also comes from her off-entertainment endeavors like her fashion clothing line.

Earnings From Entertainment Endeavors

There aren’t much details regarding her earnings from her television career. But a few reports state that, for her role as ‘True Jackson, the teen Vice President of a company’, she earned a salary of $20,000 per episode. Given that she was the title character and was present on almost every episode (60 episodes combining 2 seasons), she has surely earned a significant amount upturning Keke Palmer net worth. She was recorded as the fourth highest-paid teen actor for this Nickelodeon sitcom.

The 2006 film “Akeelah and the Bee”, where Keke played the titular character, was a huge success. It not only earned him awards and appreciation but also pocket a hefty cash from this project.

In addition to her acting career, she has also had a very successful music career. In fact, for the above mentioned movie “Akeelah and the Bee”, Keke wrote and performed the song “Not in Your Video”. He has garnered a lot of attention and not to mention, it has brought in an additional paycheck as well. Other than this, the American artist has a huge list of hit songs that acts as one of the main source of income for her. Several expert evaluations report that to date, she has likely earned more than $6 million from her music career alone.

Keke has also lent her voice to several animated films and shows which cannot be ignored when talking about the various sources of earnings.

Non-Entertainment Ventures adding to Keke Palmer net worth

As for the endorsement deals, the actress has signed a contract in the past with Acuvue and appeared in its commercials. She has her own clothing line that sells through online website “kekepalmer.com”. Keke also tied up with Walmart to retail her, True Jackson clothing line’ like a few other celebrities like Miley Cyrus and others. Her clothes are designed by various independent fashion designers. There are various different types of outfits under her label that include hoodies, tops, tees, dresses, leggings, and hats among other wearables and accessories. The revenue generated from the sale of these clothes make a huge contribution to Keke Palmer net worth.

In 2016, the singer-actress also collaborated with “ShoeDazzle”, a shoes and accessories e-commerce website, to create two different collections for the subscribers. She dropped the first collection in October 2016 and the second one in 2017. Keke’s collections have been a huge success thanks to her amazing ability to relate to the customers. Her flexible and customer oriented approach has helped her earn pretty decent amount of money from this venture as well. In fact, all her clothing lines together reportedly earn her more than one million each year boosting her total net worth in a big way.

Book Royalties

The Emmy award winning actress has penned down her memoir “I Don’t Belong to You: Quiet the Noise and Find Your Voice”. The book in available on various popular e-commerce stores. She not only has recieved a lot of positive feedback and appreciation for the book but also enjoys the royalties from the sale.

So now you know how much does Keke Palmer make and what are the various sources of her warning that has helped her rake in the fortune she owns today. Let’s move on to her early life and family background to understand where does Keke come from.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Lauren Keyana Palmer Popular Name Keke Palmer Date of Birth August 26, 1993 Age 28 years Place of Birth Harvey, Illinois, United States Parents Father: Larry Palmer

Mother: Sharon Palmer Siblings Lowrencia, L'Oreal Palmer

Lawrence Palmer Spouse Styn (Stijn Derksen) Profession Actress, Singer, Songwriter Writer, Business person Net Worth $7.5 to $8.5 million

How old is Keke Palmer? Keke Palmer was born Lauren Keyana Palmer on the 26th of August, 1993 in Harvey, Illinois. She is the daughter of Larry and Sharon Palmer who are Christians. So as a child, she grew up learning and following the religion. While she is a self-made actress, Keke has had acting in her genes. Her parents were both into professional acting before they moved into other fields working full time. In fact, the couple met each other in a drama institute and then got into a relationship. Keke’s father later started working in a polyurethane company while her mother joined as a teacher in high school for children with autism.

Palmer went to Rickover Jr High School and right after her graduation began her career in acting and music. In fact, she had already started performing in front of the audience as a part of church choir when she was very young. Her passion for music led her to write songs right from the age of nine. Keke attracted little bit of attention when she performed live on stage on Chicago tourist destination. She garnered more popularity when she auditioned for a Broadway production of The Lion King during that time. She released her first album when she was thirteen.

Career

Early Career

Keke Palmer made her film debut in 2004 with an American drama comedy called “Barbershop 2”. She portrayed the character of the ‘niece’ of Queen Latifah, a rapper and an actress. She eventually decided to move to Los Angeles the same year for better opportunities. The actress was quickly able to bag a small role in a television series. She appeared in one of the episodes of 2004 CBS series “Cold Case” and earned a good fame.

In 2005, Palmer simultaneously started her active career in music by signing a contract with Atlanta Records. She released her first single called “All My Girlz” under the contract. After this she went on to be a part of several films and television projects. Some of the most notable ones include “Knights of the South Bronx”(as guest star), “ER”, “Second Time Around” and in the pilot of Disney Channel’s “Keke and Jamal”. The latter was however not selected for airing.

Breakthrough

All this while the actress did take up some role in various projects while simultaneously focusing on her music career, her actual career break was in 2006. She got to play as lead actress in the movie “Akeelah and the Bee”. Her role as Akeelah Anderson gained her much appreciation from the audiences and the critics alike making her the recipient of the Black Reel Award and the NAACP Image Award. Over the next few years, Keke signed many on-screen projects like “Madea’s Family Reunion”, “Cleaner”, “Jump in”, “Just Jordan” and “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne”.

In 2008, Palmer recieved the lead role (Titular character) for the Nickelodeon sitcom “True Jackson, VP”. She was widely recognized for her performance. The show’s enormous success and her journey so far led her to become one of the highest paid teen actors of her time. Meanwhile in 2007, Palmer also dropped her very first album called “So Uncool” which wasn’t a great success and didn’t do well commercially. It managed to reach #86 on the US Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Keke went on to do several other projects. Some of the notable ones include “The Long Shots”(2008), “Joyful Noise”(2012), “CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story”(a 2013 biopic), “Animal” (2014). The same year, she also hosted the talk show called “Just Keke” in BET and earned a name as the youngest host in the history of US television. She has a long list of film and television projects to her credit. But, among her latest ones post 2015 include “Scream Queens”, “Strahan And Sarah” (where she served as a co-host), “Hustlers”, “Turnt Up with the Taylors” among others.

Music, Voice Acting and Others

Keke Palmer’s music career has been as prolific as her acting journey. During the course of her career, she has dropped several singles and albums. Her single, “You Got Me” featured Kevin McCall. In 2012, she released self-titled mixtape, “Keke Palmer”. 2014 witnessed her sign up a new record deal with ‘Island Records’. She released an extended album called “Virgo Tendencies” in 2020. Few months later, the same year, she became the host for the MTV Video Music Awards where she also performed her single titled “Snack”. This led her to sign a contract with Entertainment One.

As for her voice acting career, Keke’s first project was to be the voice of Aisha, a character in Nickelodeon’s “Winx Club”. The actress’s voice work in this got her the NAACP Image Award nomination. She also became the voice behind Peaches, a character in “Ice Age: Continental Drift.”

Awards And Accomplishments

Keke Palmer has made huge contributions to the industry so far for which she has been duly recognized. Apart from earning a name as being one of the highest paid TV actresses, she has a long list of nominations and awards to her name. In 2005, Keke became the nominee of Screen Actors Guild Award. She also won two BET awards out of 5 nominations. In addition to these, she bagged the Black Movie Award, 5 NAACP awards (out of 10 nominations), Young Artist Awards and several more.

Personal Life

Palmer hasn’t revealed much about her personal life. All that we know is in 2019 she got into relationship with the Dutch rapper named Styn. She also came out in public stating that she was fought with anxiety and depression the entire life.

Palmer is also known for her social work. She actively supports the ‘American charity Cool to Be Smart’, an initiative by the Boys’ and Girls’ Clubs. She also advocates Urban farming, and in the past has worked in support of anti-bullying campaigns initiated by organizations like YMCA and Saving Our Daughters’. The actress is a supporter of Girl’s scouts as well.

Summing Up

Keke Palmer is wonderfully talented actress who has also established herself as one most versatile artists/ performers of her time. While on one end she has won millions of fans through entertainment skills, on the other hand people admire her fashion sense and love to wear from her clothing lines. By extending her horizon to different skills and endeavors, the actress-singer has made millions of dollars. As of 2022, Keke Palmer net worth stands between $7.5 to $8.5 million. That said, the 28 year-old young lady still has a long way to go. If she she continues her professional journey at the same pace, we may see her double her net worth in no time at all.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Keke Palmer worth? Keke Palmer net worth is reportedly around $7.5 to $7.8 million. She has earned this through her exceptional ability as an actor, singer, as well as business woman. How much does Keke Palmer make? Given her multi-disciplinary endeavors, Palmer’s salary might be variable each year. But, according to various estimations online, she manages to pull in close to $1.5 million every year. How old is Keke Palmer? Born on on the 26th of August, 1993 in Harvey, Illinois, Palmer is 28 years old at the time of writing this blog. How many songs and television shows has Keke done so far? Palmer has been a part of close to 50 television shows and more than 60 songs including mixtapes, albums, promotional songs, singles, music videos.