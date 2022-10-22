Keith Urban Net Worth: Career, Assets, Age, Height, Biography, Family, House

When talking about the most influential country musicians, it will be a grave injustice if we leave out the name of Keith Lionel Urbahn, popular as Keith Urban. Born in 1967, the American singer’s career spans over 3 decades and Urban is still going strong. Keith has released 11 albums so far and 37 songs of his have gone to make a spot on the US Hot Country Songs list. Keith Urban began his career in music with EMI ltd. who helped him to release his first album “Keith Urban” worldwide.

Some of the best works of Keith Urban include But for the Grace of God, Somebody Like You, You’ll Think of Me, Once in a Lifetime, and many more. His experience in music landed him the position of one of the panelists on popular reality shows like American Idol and The Voice. In addition, he has roots in the business world as he has been selling his themed guitars and accessories since 2013.

What is Keith Urban Worth?

As of this writing, the American country singer Keith Urban net worth is a stunning $75 million. The artist erupted this enormous net value from his career as a singer and panelist on reality television shows. During his career, Urban has been bestowed with many honors and awards. Some of his most notable award wins are the ACM (Academy of Country Music Award) 9 times, the CMT Music Award, the American Country Awards (3 times), the American Music Awards (4 times), the ARIA Music Award (6 times), BMI Country Awards (25 times), and the People’s Choice Awards. In addition to this, Keith Urban has also won the prestigious Grammy Award not once but 4 times. His musical works also earned him nominations for honors such as Golden Globes, iHeartRadio Music Award, Critics Choice Award, Billboard Music Award, etc. Read how much does Keith Urban make? in the next section.

Name Keith Urban Net Worth $75 million Birth 26 October 1967, Whangarei, New Zealand Nationality American/Australian Age 54 years Height 5ft 10in Weight 75 kg Partner Nicole Kidman Profession Singer, Songwriter Career 1990-Present

How Much Does Keith Urban Make?

From his musical, television works, and guitar business, Keith Urban manages to bring in more than $10 million each year into his pockets. His earnings mostly consist of record sales, concert performances, merchandise sales, guest appearances on television, events, etc. In addition to this, Urban pulls out plenty of money from musical tours and social media accounts. The monthly income of Keith Urban from these works is close to a million. Urban reportedly earns more than $225k a week. Below is the breakdown of Keith Urban’s earnings.

Keith Urban Earnings

As mentioned before, Keith Urban made his debut in the music industry with his self-titled album in the year 1991. The album “Keith Urban” was initially released in Australia in 1991 and later in 2005, it received a worldwide release. Keith Urban charted at 98th position on the ARIA. Later in 1999, Keith Urban released another album with the same name i.e, “Keith Urban” in October 1999 under the label of Capitol Nashville records. Unlike its previous release, this album made Urban an overnight sensation. From “Keith Urban” record sales, the musician reportedly made profits of $1 million from the record sales.

A few years later, Urban dropped his third album titled “Golden Road”. Singles like “Somebody Like You”, Raining on Sunday”, “Who Wouldn’t Wanna Be Me”, and “You’ll Think of Me” became evergreen hits. As for the album, it took over 11th place and 2nd place on US Billboard 200 and Billboard Top Country Albums list respectively. The earnings of Keith Urban from Golden Road are approximately $3.27 million. In 2004, Keith released his new album “Be Here” which went on to earn certifications from the likes of RIAA, ARIA, Music Canada, etc.

Be Here generated about $4.41 million (more or less) in revenue. Keith Urban released a studio album titled “Love, Pain & the Whole Crazy Thing” and a compilation album of his hit songs titled “Greatest Hits: 18 Kids” in 2006 and 2007 respectively. Both albums received positive responses from critics and fans. The former album brought profits of $1.2 million and the latter made Urban $740k richer.

Other Release

After this, Keith Urban made an album “Defying Gravity”, which was released in 2009. This album also went on to earn certifications from RIAA, ARI, and Music Canada. From the album sales of Defying Gravity, Urban reportedly made more than $1.17 million. In the following year, Keith Urban released “Get Closer” which brought around a million dollars into his pockets. Keith Urban released the albums “The Story So Far” and “Fuse” in 2012 and 2013 which earned him $70k and $597k respectively.

Keith Urban “American Idol”, “The Voice”, and Other Earnings

Urban joined American Idol Season 12 as one of the panelists in September 2012. He went on to serve as one of the judges of the show until the conclusion of American Idol Season 15. In case you are wondering, Urban didn’t leave the show. He was replaced by new judges when the show changed networks. According to reports, Keith Urban was paid around $5 million a season for his work as the judge. However, some reports also claim that Urban was paid $3.5 million for season 12 alone. Later his stipend was hiked from $3.5 million to $6 million for seasons 13 and 14.

And finally, for season 15, Keith Urban was reportedly paid $8 million. Though confirmation is yet to be done on the above figures, one cannot deny that Keith Urban made millions of dollars by serving as a panelist on American Idol. One can argue that Keith Urban was paid a meager sum of cash while the other judges made twice or thrice the amount that Urban made. However, Keith Urban never seemed to mind the low stipend, instead, he was looking forward to returning as a judge for season 16.

Keith Urban Earnings from Concerts, Guest Appearances, and YouTube

The American country singer reportedly charges up to $500k just for making a guest appearance be it a movie, television, or commercial. On the other hand, for performing at a concert, musical tour, or private event, Keith Urban is said to charge a fee of at least $750k per stop. However, the rates may vary depending on the place, venue, and attendance.

Coming to his YouTube channel, Keith Urban has more than 1.5 million admirers as of this writing. His channel approximately generates 11 million views a month and Urban is reported to make up to $531k annually from YouTube alone. Keith Urban’s channel has the potential to earn him extra money through live streaming, paid sponsorship, donations, and promotions.

Keith Urban Real Estate

You might already know that the country singer is happily married to the American actress, Nicole Kidman since 2006. During the course of their union, the pair purchased numerous properties. It is estimated that the total valuation of Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s real estate portfolios is greater than $30 million. A year after their marriage i.e, in 2007, Urban and his better half purchased a place in Franklin, Tennessee. As per reports, the property cost them a whopping $2.7 million and the couple later listed the house on market asking $3.45 million for it.

They listed the place for sale in 2016, but they couldn’t find a bidder for it. Ultimately, the Franklin home was sold for $2.7 million, which is the original purchase price. Urban bought a 12,000 abode in Nashville in 2008. The singer gave away $3.5 million for the residency and in the same year he took over another property in Beverly Hills, California. The Beverly Hills home cost Keith Urban around $5 million. Also, Keith and Nicole became owners of a farm located in Bunya Hill, Australia.

Sydney Penthouse

The farm sits on a 111-acre of land and reportedly cost the couple around $4.1 million. Owning a farm can be a great thing as one can get away from the daily life hassles and chill among the animals and nature. Another impressive purchase made by Keith Urban is his penthouse in Sydney. The singer paid around $4.2 million for the penthouse and later in 2012 made renovations by taking over the neighbor’s abode as well.

New York Property

Keith spent an additional $4.85 million to merge the two places and transform them into one big penthouse. Later in 2010, Keith Urban bought a duplex apartment in New York City. Unlike Keith Urban’s other purchases, this is so far my favorite. Urban’s New York apartment has a car elevator, which means that the singer can land on the ground floor in his ride. Seems like some cool Batman stuff, isn’t it? Anyway, the New York apartment was bought by Urban for a whopping $9.6 million.

Keith Urban Career Beginnings and Marriage

The American singer, Keith Urban is the last born of Robert Urbahn and Marienne. Marienne birthed Keith Urban on the 26th of October 1967 in Whangarei, New Zealand. Urban started showing interest in music when he was just 2 years old. His father eventually hired a guitar teacher named, Sue McCarthy to train Keith Urban. Soon, Urban’s skills in playing guitar improved, and he started competing in local music competitions. In 1983, Keith Urban participated in the singing show called “New Faces” and soon started making appearances on various singing shows. In 1990, Keith Urban started working on his first self-titled album, which was released in 1991.

Marriage

Urban met his future wife, Nicole Kidman in Australia in January 2005. They both took an instant liking to one another and soon came into a relationship. Kidman and Keith went on to date each other for 6 months before walking down the aisle. In June 2006, both Kidman and Keith were married in a great affair in Sydney. Later in 2008, the duo welcomed their first child named, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, followed by another daughter named, Faith Margaret Kidman Urban in 2010. Keith used to suffer from drinking problems in the past. He recovered from it by going into rehab in the late 1990s

Conclusion

Keith Urban made quite a name for himself through his music career. He is regarded as one of the greatest and richest country singers in the world right now. Urban released his album “The Speed of Now Part 1” in 2020 and is currently on a musical tour to promote the same.

