This post is about yet another celebrity, who earned millions of dollars throughout his career, but unfortunately is now left with just a tiny fraction of what he earned. This post is about the American rapper and record producer Keith Sweat. He rose to prominence with songs like I Want her, Make It Last Forever, Make You Sweat, Nobody, and many more. Keith went on to deliver hit songs and earned millions of dollars. So far, the singer has released 13 studio albums. So if you want to know What is Keith Sweat net worth? How old is Keith Sweat? And How much does Keith Sweat make? then stay with this post till the end.

What Is Keith Sweat Worth?

The American singer is now left with a few thousand dollars in his bank account. According to reports, Keith Sweat net worth is projected around $250k as of 2022. He used to make millions of dollars through album sales, royalties, ticket sales, and music tours. However, Keith Sweat landed into financial troubles, which left him with just a few thousand dollars in his pocket (more about this in a later section). Below are the details of Keith Sweat’s earnings throughout his music career.

Name Keith Sweat Net Worth $250k Birth 22nd July 1961, Harlem, New York Nationality American Age 60 Years Old Height 5Ft 8In Weight 72 Kg Partner Lisa Wu (Married-1992, Divorced-2002) Profession Rapper, Singer, Record Producer Career 1975-Present

How Much Does Keith Sweat Make?

Unfortunately, the income of Keith Sweat is just some hundred thousand dollars. According to reports, it is stated that Keith Sweat earns approximately around $500k to $800k every year. His income is generated through his music career, royalties, album sales, concerts, and social media. Though there are no confirmed reports, it is said that Keith Sweat’s monthly income is around $50k. Now you might be confused by the fact that how come Keith earns around $500k to $800k every year and is still left with just $250k? The answer is that most of Keith’s money will be taken for unpaid mortgages and taxes. Let us have a look at how much did Keith Sweat used to earn?

Keith Sweat Earnings

The rapper released his first album titled “Make It Last Forever” back in 1987, which went on to earn not one but 3 platinum certifications by the RIAA. According to reports, Keith Sweat took home a colossal profit of more than $3 million to his home from the album sales.

Then in 1990, Keith Sweat dropped “I’ll Give All My Love to You” which made him $2 million richer. Later the album Keep It Comin’ was released in the market, which brought a sum of $1 million into Keith Sweat’s pocket.

After a few years, Keith Sweat dropped another hit album in the market titled “Get Up on It” which also brought $1 million into the rapper’s pocket. Two years later, “Keith Sweat” was released, which brought a whopping amount of $4 million into Keith Sweat’s bank account.

The American rapper’s earnings from “Still in the Game” are estimated at around $1 million. Then the albums named “Didn’t See Me Coming” and “The Best of Keith Sweat: Make You Sweat” earned him a sum of $500k, which were released in 2000 and 2004 respectively. In addition to this, Keith Sweat also earned money through royalties as well. According to reports, Keith Sweat can demand between $75k to $150k for an event or a concert (which brings a few thousand dollars into his pocket).

Keith Sweat Earnings From Social Media

The rapper is also active on social media as well, and it is one of his income sources as well. Keith graced the YouTube platform back in the year 2006 and since has uploaded 17 videos. The channel has more than 680k subscribers, with more than 495 million overall video views. The channel attracts an average of at least 14k new subscribers every month and its monthly earnings are projected between $1k to $18k (depending on views). According to reports, Keith Sweat earns around $219k every year from his YouTube channel.

Similarly, the rapper also has a fan following of over 503k on his Instagram page as well. Instagram is also one of the income sources for Keith Sweat, as he can make a few bucks for posting sponsored content on his page. According to reports, Keith Sweat can get around $50 to $100k for a promotional story. Likewise, he can demand at least $150 to $200 for each sponsored photo and can charge at least $300 for posting a sponsored video on his Instagram page.

The rapper also has a colossal following on his Facebook page as well. His Facebook page enjoys a colossal fan following of more than 4.1 million. Keith Sweat can charge a few thousand dollars for endorsing products or brands on his social media handles, or he can just earn decent money through monetization.

Keith Sweat Financial Losses

The Make It Last Forever artist started to get into financial trouble after PMI Mortgage filed a case against him in court in 2012. PMI Mortgage claimed that Keith owed a hefty sum of more than $450k for his mansion in Detroit. Eventually, the house was listed on the market to recover the unpaid mortgage money.

Unfortunately, even after selling the house, Keith still owed over $200k. Later, the matter was taken to the court, where Keith received a sentence to pay around $253k to the mortgage company, which included the amount due plus damages to the company’s reputation.

However, this does not end here, the company also received the right over a part of Keith’s earnings and received rights over Keith’s assets as well. So to sum this up, a part of Keith’s earnings will go to the mortgage company and the remainder will be left with the rapper.

Early Life

Keith Sweat is the son of Charles Sweat and Juanita Thompson. His father used to work at a factory, while his mother had a job as a hairdresser. Charles Sweat and Juanita Thompson welcomed Keith Sweat on the 22nd of July 1961 in Harlem, New York City, USA. Sadly, Keith had to witness the unfortunate passing of his father in 1973, at that time his age was just 12 years.

Due to this, all the responsibility of raising Keith and his siblings fell on his mother, Juanita Thompson. Later on, he started to take up jobs to financially support his family. Keith served as a stock boy at Macy’s and later clerk at Paine Webber. Soon he secured the post of brokerage assistant at the New York Stock Exchange, and also got a job at New York Mercantile Exchange as a supervisor.

Career

In the year 1975, Keith Sweat became a member of a group called Jamilah and started to perform songs in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Later in 1984, Keith bid adieu to Jamilah and embarked to pursue a solo career. Then in 1987, Keith Sweat caught the eye of Vincent Davis of Vintertainment Records, and Keith was signed to the record label. Before signing a deal with Vintertainment Records, Keith used to perform at nightclubs.

By the end of November 1987, Keith Sweat dropped his first album “Make It Last Forever”, which went on to become a huge hit and recorded more than 3 million in album sales. Keith went on to become more popular with the release of his second album titled “I’ll Give All My Love to You” which was released in 1990. Sweat impressed the audience once again with his album named “Keep It Comin” released in 1991.

Keith Sweat went on to release albums in the late 1990s like Get Up on It, Keith Sweat, Still in the Game, and Didn’t See Me Coming. Sweat has also dropped Rebirth, Just ME, Ridin’ Solo, Til the Morning, Dress to Impress, and Playing for Keeps. The rapper has also released collaborative albums like Levert.Sweat.Gill and LSG 2 with a group called LSG in 1997 and 2003.

Personal Life

Keith Sweat got into a romantic relationship with the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fame Lisa Wu. The couple walked down the aisle in the year 1992, and later in 1995, they welcomed their first child a son named Jordan. After 2 years, Keith and Lisa became parents for the second time to another son named Justin in 1998.

Apart from this, Keith Sweat is also the father of another 4 children. He is the father of 3 girls namely Keisha, Keiam, and Amaya. The rapper also has another son named Joshua, and his four children are born from his other relationship. Later in 2002, Keith Sweat and Lisa Wu ended their marriage.

Conclusion

Keith Sweat earned millions of dollars throughout his career. However, his financial troubles left him with just a couple of hundred thousand dollars. Keith claimed the ladder of success on his own and won the hearts of millions of people with his songs. Most of his wealth was taken away due to the nonpayment of mortgage and taxes to the government. Now whatever the money he earns, a part of it will be taken away by the mortgage company. Keith Sweat’s last album was “Playing For Keeps”, which was released in 2018 by KDS Entertainment.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Keith Sweat worth? A. Despite earning millions of dollars through his music career, Keith Sweat net worth is only $250k. The rapper lost most of his wealth due to financial problems. 2. How old is Keith Sweat? A. Keith Sweat is 60 years old. 3. Who is Keith Sweat’s wife? A. Keith Sweat was married to the Real Housewives of Atlanta fame, Lisa Wu. The couple walked down the aisle back in 1992 and ended their marriage a decade later i.e, in 2002. 4. How tall is Keith Sweat? A. Keith Sweat is 5Ft 8In tall.