One of the rising internet personalities, Kareem Hesri, who is popular around the world as “Keemokazi” was born in Los Angeles, California. He started his career with YouTube in 2015 by uploading musical videos. As time went by, he started making funny and prank videos as well. Soon, he started getting attention from the public and thus became a social media star. Hesri uploads content on various social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, etc.

Aside from being an internet personality, Keemokazi is also an actor, who has appeared in television shows and programs. In addition to this, he is also a rapper and entrepreneur as well. Kareem was born in a Muslim family and is of Arabian ethnicity. He has 5 siblings. Many believe that Keemokazi started as an internet personality and his fame eventually landed him, television roles. In fact, it is the opposite. Kareem first appeared as an actor in the famous television drama program “The Last Ship”. In the show, Keemokazi made a guest appearance in 2 episodes as a refugee named “Walid”.

Stick with this post till the last to know more about Keemokazi like Keemokazi net worth, how much does Keemokazi make, Keemokazi earnings, how old is Keemokazi, Keemokazi’s career beginnings, and much more.

What is Keemokazi Worth?

Kereem Hesri, who is famous across the globe as “Keemokazi” has an estimated net worth of over $1 million as of this year. Kereem makes most of his money by posting content on social media platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, etc. He currently enjoys a massive following of over 3.17 million on YouTube, 31.5 million followers on TikTok, 3.2 followers on Instagram, and so on. Keemokazi initially intended to become a movie actor, while also pursuing his music career simultaneously.

He started uploading musical videos on YouTube in 2017. However, as TikTok boomed across the world, where people upload vines and short-duration videos, Keemokazi decided to change his approach. Kareem started making TikTok videos that mainly stuck to the funny or prank genre. Look at how much does Keemokazi make? below.

Name Keemokazi Real Name Kareem Hasri Net worth $1 million Birth 29 November 2002, Los Angeles, USA Nationality American Age 20 years Height 5ft 9in Weight 65 kg Profession Actor, Internet Personality, Content Creator, Rapper, Entrepreneur Career 2015-Present

How Much Does Keemokazi Make?

Given that, Keemokazi has a net worth of $1 million, his annual earnings are reported to be between $3 million to $5 million. He largely acquires his wealth from his social media handles. Furthermore, he makes extra money from his social media accounts by running advertisements and sponsored posts on them. Not only this, but he also receives thousands of dollars for media and brand partnerships. Kareem also makes money from merchandise sales and by making guest public, private, or corporate appearances.

Hesri has also earned thousands of dollars from his career as a rapper. He has thousands of monthly listeners on musical platforms like Spotify. Keemokazi approximately makes over $150k a month from all of his works. His estimated weekly income is reported to be no less than $35k. Let’s see in detail about Keemokazi’s earnings.

Keemokazi YouTube Earnings

Kareem Hesri is currently followed by more than 3.17 million people from all across the world on YouTube. As per reports, Keemokazi created his YouTube channel “KEEMOKAZI” in April 2015, but it wasn’t until 2017 that he started uploading videos. His channel (as of this writing) has crossed 1.8 billion lifetime views and the annual revenue generated from the channel is projected to be up to $15.8 million. However, the above is an estimated figure, as the channel’s revenue is mainly based on views.

And Keemokazi’s channel is reported to get around 328 million views a month (on average). The internet personality, Keemokazi reportedly makes somewhere between $82.1k to $1.3 million a month from his YouTube channel alone. However, this is not the end, Keemokazi has the potential to earn extra cash from live streaming, super chat, affiliate marketing, sponsored posts & promotions, and donations from fans.

Keemokazi Instagram Earnings

Coming to Keemokazi’s Instagram, he has over 3.2 million followers (as of this writing). You might have already heard a million times that Instagram influencers get paid for paid sponsorships and collaborations, not for the number of followers they have. Anyway, Keemokazi derives money from his Instagram account through brand collaborations and endorsements.

For uploading a partnered Instagram story, Keemokazi reportedly gets up to $3k per post. Similarly, for a paid image posting, he gets double pay, i.e, $6k per post. And lastly for every paid video that Keemokazi posts, he receives between $8k to $11k, which is more than what an average American makes a month. In addition to this, Keemokazi also makes additional money from affiliated links or products.

Keemokazi TikTok Earnings

When compared to his other social media accounts, Keemokazi has the most number of followers on TikTok. As of this writing, Kareem enjoys more than 31.5 million followers on TikTok. Just like Instagram, TikTok creators also make money from paid posts or promotions. When compared to other platforms, Keemokazi has the most engagement rate on TikTok, and thus he makes more than $25k a month from his TikTok account. Just like Instagram, Kareem can also make additional cash by running affiliated links or products on his account.

Keemokazi Early Life and Career Beginnings

The American internet personality, Keemokazi was born Kareemm Hesri on the 29th of November 2002, in the city of Los Angeles, which is in California, United States. His family hails from Syria and his father is referred to as “Mr. Hesri” as his name hasn’t been disclosed to the public (yet). While on the other hand, Keemokazi’s mother is Nina Hazem, who also rose to fame as she started featuring in her son’s videos. Thanks to the exposure gained by appearing in Keemokazi’s videos, Nina herself became a famous internet personality and influencer.

According to reports, Keemokazi’s father is a car dealer and thus the family is well-off. Aside from Kareem, Mr. Hesri and Nina have 5 more children namely Sophie Hesri, Serene Hesri, Saby Hesri, Sara Hesri, and Sima Hesri. All of Keemokazi’s family have been featured in his videos. Keemokazi completed high school education from a local institute and during this time he started his journey as an influencer and internet personality. Kareem has revealed that he has no intentions of pursuing higher education. Instead, he wants to dedicate his time and energy to growing his social media platforms and other pursuits.

Kareem Hesri (Also Known as “Keemokazi”) Career

While growing up, Kareem Hesri wanted to become an actor and singer. Originally, Keemokazi started uploading cover songs sung by him on his social media accounts. Eventually, he shifted to making funny, prank, and challenging videos as they were in high demand by the public at that time. As his popularity grew, Keemokazi started to pursue his singing career as well. According to him, he didn’t get enough responses from the public for his musical content.

The internet personality later signed to “Arab Money Entertainment”, in which his elder sister, Serene played a huge role. Keemokazi’s first song titled “Foreign” was released in 2017, and gained worldwide attention. After this, Keemokazi went on to release the single “New Kid”, which also received favorable reviews from the audience. Then he released the singles “Philosophy” and “Feel”, which recorded more than a million views on digital platforms.

Last year Keemokazi released his first album titled “Kimbo V.S. Kazi”. His musical release “king of My City” is the biggest hit that he has produced so far. It grossed over a million listens on Spotify in just 2 weeks post its release. As of this year, Keemokazi has more than 14.5k listeners on the music streaming platform “Spotify” (which is just 14.5k more than the listeners I have as of this writing).

Keemokazi Personal Life

Kareem’s family are immigrants, who relocated from Syria to the United States. His father is reported to work as a car dealer. While on the other hand, Keemokazi’s mother Nina became an Instagram model and influencer, who has thousands of followers on social media. Though Keemokazi comes from an Arabic Muslim family, he barely speaks Arabic. However, Kareem has admitted that he understands Arabic but isn’t fluent in terms of speaking the language.

Thanks to this, Keemokazi and his family are also famous all across the Arab world as well. Coming to his romantic life, Keemokazi hasn’t revealed anything. Nor there are any reports claiming Keemokazi is in a relationship. As of this writing, Keemokazi is single, and he isn’t seeing anyone. And if there is any update regarding Keemokazi’s dating life, we will make sure to update you guys through our website.

Conclusion

Kareem Hesri wouldn’t have imagined in his wildest dreams that one day the whole world would become a fan of him. His journey tells us that sometimes, things wouldn’t go the way we want (like his initial desire to become a singer). But eventually, things will end up working out by themselves (like Keemokazi’s career as an internet personality and content creator). We can learn from Keemokazi’s journey to fame that we should be open to mending or changing our approach if things don’t go as we plan. As for Keemokazi net worth, it is expected to grow exponentially in the coming days.

Frequently Asked Questions About Keemokazi

1. What is Keemokazi worth? A. The American internet personality and entrepreneur, Keemokazi net worth is $1 million as of this year. 2. How old is Keemokazi? A. Kareem Hesri, who is popular as Keemokazi was born on the 29th of November 2002 in Los Angeles, California. As of this writing, he is 20 years old and will turn 21 this month. 3. What is the real name of the internet personality and singer, Keemokazi? A. The American singer and social media star, Keemokazi was born Kareem Hesri to Mr. Hesri and Nina Hazem in Los Angeles, California. 4. What is the height of the American social media influencer, Keemokazi? A. It has been reported from various sources that the social media star, Keemokazi stands 5 feet and 9 inches tall.