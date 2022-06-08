Katie Holmes Net Worth: Career, Bio, Assets, Family, Age, Height, Weight

Hey readers. In this post, you will read about the actress who played the role of “Rachael Dawes” in Chris Nolan’s Batman series. Now I Am not talking about Maggie Gyllenhaal, but rather about Katie Holmes (not related to Sherlock Holmes whatsoever). If you are a fan of Dawson’s Creek, you can see that the character of “Joey Potter” is played by none other than Katie herself. Katie Holmes is known for her roles in the movies Jack and Jill, Logan Lucky, Dear Fictator, Brahms: The Boy II, Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark, and many more. Read on till the end to know more interesting things about Katie Holmes.

Make sure you don’t miss important details about Katie Holmes like What is Katie Holmes net worth? How old is Katie Holmes? How much does Katie Holmes make? and Katie Holmes earnings.

What Is Katie Holmes Worth?

The Joey Potter fame, Katie Holmes net worth is appraised to be around $25 million as of 2022. A large part of her money comes from her acting roles in movies and TV shows. She has also made money by directing and producing movies and TV shows. Katie also received a decent sum of money through her work as a model. Now, let’s move on to the next section, which is “how much does Katie Holmes make?”

Name Katie Holmes Net Worth $25 Million Birth 18th December 1978, Boston, USA Nationality American Age 43 Years Old Height 5Ft 9In Weight 55 Kg Partner Bobby Wooten III Profession Actress, Director, Producer Career 1997-Present

How Much Does Katie Holmes Make?

As you know, Katie Holmes has a fortune of $25 million, but do you know that Katie Holmes can easily pull off $4 million through her various endeavors. Holmes’s income is generated through her acting, directing, producing, business, and model works. Katie Holmes’s monthly takings are appraised to be $400k (more or less). The American actress’s weekly income is at least $100k. Below are the details of Katie Holmes’s earnings from movies.

Katie Holmes Movie Earnings

Back in the year 2000, Katie Holmes starred in a movie called “The Gift”, which was released in December 2000. The movie was directed by Sam Raimi, and it had a budget of $10 million. The movie managed to collect more than $44 million at the box office. Katie Holmes reportedly received $200k for playing the role of “Jessica King” in the movie.

Then in the year 2002, Katie Holmes starred in not one but two movies ie, Phone Booth and Abandon. The former was released in April while the latter was released in October. Katie Holmes played the role of Pamela McFadden for which she received a sum of $500k. The movie collected more than $97 million at the box office against a mere $13 million budget.

While Phone Booth proved to be a hit, Abandon was a huge flop. The movie had a budget of $25 million, while it managed to collect only $12 million. In this movie, Katie Holmes played the role of “Katie Burke” and reportedly received around $1 million as her fee.

Then in 2005, Katie Holmes appeared as the love interest of “The Caped Crusader” i.e, Rachael Dawes in the Batman Begins. The movie had a budget of $150 million, and it collected more than $373 million across the world. For her role in the movie, Katie Holmes was paid a whopping stipend of $1 million.

Katie Holmes Earnings From Dawson’s Creek

Sources reveal that Katie Holmes received a sum of just $30k for each episode of the first three seasons. As the show became popular, her salary was eventually increased to $175k for each episode. The show ran from January 1998 to May 2003 and it has a total of 128 episodes. The first season of the show has 13 episodes and Katie reportedly made more than $390k by the end of 1st season.

Later on, the second season of the series has 22 episodes, and Katie’s takings from season 2 are calculated at around $660k. By the end of season 3 (which has 23 episodes), Holmes walked home with a check of $690k in her pockets. Then from season 4, Katie receive a hike and started making $175k for each episode.

Season 4 premiered from October 2000 to May 2001, consisting of 23 episodes. If we add the figures, Katie Holmes received a massive stipend of $4.02 million for season 4 alone. Holmes’s takings remained the same for season 5 as well. Then for season 6, Katie Holmes reportedly received a stupendous sum of $4.2 million.

So if we add all the figures, Katie Holmes’s takings from 6 seasons of Dawson’s Creek add up to a total of a staggering $13.9 million. Sources reveal that Katie also makes money through the show’s syndicated runs, but the actual earnings have not been made public.

Katie Holmes Real Estate and Ventures

As per reports, Katie Holmes used to reside in a 6,200 square feet house, which is located in Calabasas, California. The house is said to have 6 bedrooms and bathrooms, and she reportedly purchased the mansion for $3.7 million. Later on, Katie Holmes listed the property for sale around last year, and eventually gave the house away for $4 million. Reports also claim that Katie Holmes resided in a huge condo in Manhattan,w which is valued at $23 million.

Apart from being an actress, Katie Holmes is also recognized as a businesswoman. Back in 2008, Katie Holmes started a fashion line called “The Holmes & Yang Clothing Linne”. After a few years, Katie Holmes launched her personalized cosmetics collection at the end of 2013. In addition to this, Katie Holmes has appeared in numerous commercials for companies/brands like Gap, Garnier, Coach, etc.

Not only this, but she also became the spokesperson and the cover face of fashion brands like Miu Miu and Bobbi Brown Cosmetics in the years 2009 and 2013 respectively. Have a look at Katie Holmes’s impressive car collection below.

Katie Holmes Cars Collection

The American actress is the keeper of some pretty expensive branded cars. Sources reveal that she is the owner of an Aston Martin Vanquish Volante, which she purchased for a whopping $300k. Also, Katie Holmes has been spotted driving a Cadillac Escalade now and then.

The cost of the car is expected to be close to $90k. Holmes is also the proud owner of a Lexus RX car, which is valued at $45k. The actress also possesses an Audi Q7 car, and its value is appraised at $55k. Kate purchased a Mini Cooper car, and its price is estimated between $22k to $32k.

Lastly, she is also the owner of a Mercedes-Benz CLK and Lincoln MKS car, and the price of the cars are reckoned around $50k and $40k respectively. Below are the details of how much Katie Holmes made from her divorce settlement.

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise’s Divorce Settlement

Katie Holmes made headlines on every news channel when the news of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise’s marriage broke out in 2006. The same thing happened when everyone came to know that the actress is ending her marriage to Tom Cruise in 2012. You will be surprised to know that Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes spent a huge sum of more than $3.5 million on their lavish wedding in 2006.

According to some sources, Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise made an agreement (before their marriage), which paid a sum of $3 million to Katie for every year she stays with Tom. It was further stated that Katie Holmes would receive an enormous sum of $125 million after completing 11 years of marriage with Tom. However, none of this happened during the divorce settlement. Katie Holmes reportedly received a sum of $4.8 million from Tom Cruise as child support.

As per the rulings of the court, Tom will pay $400k each year (until 2024) to Katie Holmes as child support. The court also ordered Tom Cruise to take care of his daughter’s additional expenses like insurance, education, medical bills, etc.

Katie Holmes Settlement With Star Magazine

Now that we are talking about court settlement let me tell you one more incident (though it is not connected to Katie Holmes’s marriage to Tom Cruise but still…). Before her divorce, Katie Holmes filed a case against the famous “Star Magazine” in 2011. The heart of the matter is that the magazine claimed that Katie Holmes is a drug user. Holmes took the matter to the court demanding a colossal $50 million for damaging her reputation. The case was settled for an undisclosed amount in April.

Conclusion

Kate Holmes has made a name for herself by acting in many successful movies. She rose to fame for playing the character of Joey Potter in the TV series “Dawson’s Creek”. Her appearance in this show, opened pathways for her to star in Hollywood movies like Phone Booth, Mad Money, The Gift, Batman Begins, etc. Katie’s both marriage and divorce from Tom Cruise became a huge uproar. Katie Holmes was last seen in a 2020 drama movie titled “The Secret: Dare to Dream”, where she played the lead role.

Frequently Asked Questions About Katie Holmes

1. What is Katie Holmes worth? A. As per the latest reports, the American actress, Katie Holmes net worth is gauged to be around $25 million as of 2022. 2. How old is Katie Holmes? A. Katie Holmes is now 43 years old. 3. Who is Katie Holmes dating? A. Katie Holmes is the former wife of the famous actor Tom Cruise. The pair exchanged wedding vows in 2006 and later parted ways in 2021. Katie had a romantic relationship with Jamie Foxx. There is news on the web stating that Katie Holmes is in a romantic relationship with Bobby Wooten III. 4. How tall is Katie Holmes? A. Katie Holmes’s height is measured up to 5 feet and 9 inches.