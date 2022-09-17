In every generation of NBA, there comes a personality who raises the bar to another level. One such personality is Ferdinand Lewis Alcindor Jr. Even if you are one of the biggest fans of basketball, you might have not heard this name. But let me tell you that Ferdinand Lewis Alcindor Jr. has been declared (and also accepted) as one of the greatest players in basketball history. Now you might be confused about who this athlete is, which you have never heard of. Well, you might better recognize him as “Kareem Abdul-Jabbar”. The American NBA player has numerous records and honors in his name.

Did you know? that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is often listed in the top 3 in the list of “NBA Greatest Players of All Time”. Not only this, but renowned basketball players like Pat Riley, Isiah Thomas, Julius Erving, etc. also admit that Kareem is one of the greatest players in basketball history. He has earned the title of Most Valuable Player 6 times during his career i.e, from 1969 to 1989. Not only this, but he also earned the title of NBA All-Star and All-NBA Team Member 19 and 15 times respectively. He was on the NBA Championship-winning teams 6 times and was also included in NBA anniversary teams 3 times.

Aside from this, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also found success as a basketball coach from 1998 to 2011. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is also an accomplished actor, martial artist, and author. Fun Facet: Kareem is one of the lucky personalities who had the honor to learn martial arts under the guidance of legendary Bruce Lee.

Read on if you are interested in knowing more. Check out Ron Perlman’s Assets and Earnings right here.

What is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Worth?

According to reports, the former NBA player, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar net worth is recorded as $20 million as of this writing. He amassed most of his wealth during his time as a professional basketball player and coach. Aside from this, he also made money by appearing in movies, television shows, and writing books. During his career, Kareem was declared NBA Champion 6 times, NBA Finals MVP 2 times, All-NBA Second Team 5 times, and NBA All-Defensive Second Team 5 times.

Also, he was named Rookie of the Year in 1970, NBA All-Rookie First Team (1970), NBA Scoring Champion 2 times, NBA Rebounding Champion, NBA Blocks Leader 4 times, Mr. Basketball 2 times, and many more. To know more details about Kareem Abdul-Jabbar such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar earnings, how old is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and how much does Kareem Abdul-Jabbar make? then don’t stop reading this article.

Name Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Birth Name Ferdinand Lewis Alcindor Jr. Birth 16 April 1947, New York, USA Nationality American Age 75 years Height 7ft 2in Weight 102 kg Net Worth $20 million Profession Former NBA Player/Coach, Writer, Actor Career 1969-Present

How Much Does Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Make?

According to our reports, the American former basketball player & coach, writer, and actor, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar earns at least $10 million from his different works. He has earned a large share of his riches during his basketball player. Also, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar made a fortune by doing commercials and brand endorsements. After his retirement, Kareem continued to make cash by working as a basketball coach. In addition to this, Jabbar has authored many books and most of them have gone to become New York Best Sellers.

You might have forgotten that Kareem is also a well-known actor, who has appeared in many movies and television programs. For making an appearance on screen, he is (no doubt) paid profusely. Every month, Kareem reportedly takes home almost a million dollars i.e, $833k. The weekly earnings of the former NBA player turned actor, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is around $192k. Read the next section to know about Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s earnings.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Earnings

Throughout his 2 decade career, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar played for two NBA teams i.e, for Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers. He played for the former from 1969 to 1975 and for the latter, he played from 1975 to 1989. In the year 1969, Kareem was the first pick of the Milwaukee Bucks. According to reports, Jabbar signed a 6-year contract with the team worth around $1.4 million. If we calculate, Jabbar took a base salary of a whopping $233333 a year from the Bucks.

It is reported that during the 3rd season, the NBA player walked away with a whopping $11.5 million in his pockets, which consisted of bonuses, endorsement earnings, and much more. After leaving the Milwaukee Bucks, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar signed a new deal with the Los Angeles Lakers worth $2.03 million in the year 1985. He went on to play for the Lakers for around 14 years. And before he retired from NBA, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was paid a massive stipend of $2 million and $3 million in the years 1987 and 1988 alone. As per our analysis, Jabbar has earned more than $100 million throughout his NBA career as a professional player and coach.

Please take a closer look at our post about Ben Simmons’s Net Earnings right here.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Endorsements & Other Earnings

As for endorsements, Jabbar managed to make negotiations that brought thousands of dollars into his pockets. During his 20-year-long run in NBA, he advocated numerous brands and companies like AT&T, Nestle, NBA2K, and many more. One such company was Adidas which offered him an endorsement deal worth $30k. This figure may not look big today, but around the era of 1960s and 1970s, it was a big deal. According to our reports, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s overall takings from endorsement (in the 1960s-70s era) were a whopping $2 million.

Apart from this, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also found success in the entertainment industry as well. For instance, Kareem had a role in the American parody movie, Airplane! This film was made with a low budget of $3.5 million, and it collected more than $171 million at the box office. In this film, Kareem played the role of “Roger Murdock” and the film was released in July 1980. As per records, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar received a handsome payment of $35k for his role in this film.

As of today, it will take between $40k to $75k to hire Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for a private, corporate event, and special appearance. It is estimated that Jabbar charges a sum between $50k to $100k for making a feature in any movie or television show. Read the following section to know how does Kareem Abdul-Jabbar spend his money?

How Does Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Spend His Money?

The legendary NBA player, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has spent a fair share of his riches on houses and mansions. Back in the year 2011, he took over an enormous home located in Los Angeles, California by paying a whopping $1.5 million for it. Later in the year 2016, Jabbar felt it was time to part with the property and thus listed the place on market. As per reports, the asking price of the mansion was an amazing $3 million. He also reportedly used to own a 6,000-square feet abode in Hawaii, which he sold for $5.9 million in 2014. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is also reported to possess a mansion in Beverley Hills, California.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Car & Watch Collection

The former NBA player is also the owner of some pretty rides. As per reports, he is the owner of a Packard Super 8 Convertible car, which was built in the year 1948. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar made the transaction worth $100k in exchange for the car in the year 2014. Aside from this, he also bought a Volkswagen Atlas SUV. It is estimated that Jabbar paid a sum of $55k for this vehicle. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is also said to be the keeper of a Mercedes-Benz Sedan.

Please take a closer look at our post about Derrick Rose’s Net Earnings right here.

The NBA player has also been spotted wearing beautiful watches at events. As per reports, he is said to possess a Tiffany Tesoro watch. The watch is entirely made up of gold and is said to be worth at least $5k. Aside from this, Kareem also purchased a Patek Philippe Aquanaut Travel 5164 watch. Just like its sophisticated name, the watch is worth a whopping $90k. He also has a Rolex watch and the cost of this watch is evaluated to be more than $10k.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Early Life

An American couple named, Ferdinand Lewis Alcindor Sr. and Cora Lillian gave birth to a boy on the 16th of April 1947 in New York City, New York, United States. Ferdinand and Cora named him, Ferdinand Lewis Alcindor Jr. and sent him to Power Memorial Academy. As per reports, Ferdinand Sr. used to work as a police officer, who often played jazz music. On the other hand, Cora was employed as a price checker at a department store.

Ferdinand Jr. was often bullied by his classmates due to his height, because unlike most of us, Kareem was taller than his age. For instance, at the age of just 9 years, Jabbar grew 5 feet and 8 inches. And by the age of 13, he measured 6 feet and 8 inches. Post high school, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar joined California University, where he played for the UCLA Bruins Basketball team. Then in the year 1969, Jabbar was picked by Milwaukee Bucks.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Personal Life

In the year 1971, Ferdinand changed his name to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar after accepting Islam. At that time, his age was 24. During his time in college, Kareem met Janice Brown and started dating her. The pair tied the knot in 1971 and Janice changed her name to Habiba Abdul-Jabbar. Kareem and Habiba produced three children during their union. They have two daughters namely, Habiba and Sultana, and a son named, Kareem Jr. Then in the year 1978, Kareem and Habiba ended their union and Kareem went on to have a son with Cheryl Pistono. Cheryl and Jabbar named their son, Amir. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is also the father of another son named, Adam.

Conclusion

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is a man of many talents. He is an excellent basketball player, who not only made and broke several records but is also considered as one of the best NBA players of all time. Aside from this, he is also an accomplished actor and businessman. He has also authored several books, including Mycroft and Sherlock Holmes. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is reportedly going to reunite with Showtime Lakers in Hawaii after a period of 33 years.

Finally, let me leave you with one last article about Steelo Brim’s Net Worth right here.

Frequently Asked Questions About Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

1. What is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar worth? A. The former NBA athlete, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar net worth is reported to be at least $20 million as of this writing. 2. How old is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar? A. As per records, the former NBA star, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar age is 75 years. 3. How many children does Kareem Abdul-Jabbar have? A. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the father of 5 children of which 3 he fathered with his former wife, Habiba. Habiba gave birth to 2 girls namely, Habiba and Sultana, and a boy, Kareem Jr. Aside from this, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has two sons called, Amir and Adam. 4. What is the height of the former NBA player, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar? A. According to reports, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar height is measured to be 7 feet and 2 inches.