Justin Thomas Net Worth: Career, Assets, Age, Height, Earnings, Biography

The American golfer, Justin Thomas was born in April 1993 in Louisville, Kentucky. He is named one of the finest golfers of this era. Justin currently plays on the PGA Tour, and he started his career as a professional golfer in 2013. Thomas has won two major championships i.e, the PGA Championship in the years 2017 and this year. Also, 2017 was the year during which, Justin Thomas became a known figure around the globe. In that year alone, Justin won 5 PGA Tour competitions and also the FedEx Cup.

Due to this, Justin Thomas claimed the top rank on the Official World Golf Ranking List by beating Dustin Johnson and held the place for a few weeks. By doing so, Justin Thomas became the 21st player in the world to earn the top place in the Official World Golf Ranking List. However, he soon lost his place to Dustin Johnson. Johnson has 15 PGA Tour wins and 4 European Tour wins in his name. He also won the Asian Tour twice and Korn Ferry Tour once.

What is Justin Thomas Worth?

According to our sources, the professional golfer Justin Thomas net worth is at least $30 million as of this year. Justin Thomas garnered a large share of his wealth from his endorsements and brand partnership agreements. In addition to this, he also earned millions of dollars as his golf salary. For his golf achievements, he earned the Haskins Award for “Most Outstanding Collegiate Golfer” in 2012. He also won a CJ Cup in 2019 and ESPY Award for the “Best Athlete in Men’s Golf” category earlier this year. Justin secured 4th place in the 2020 Masters Tournament.

Also, in the same year, he finished 8th at the U.S. Open along with Tony Finau, Zach Johnson, Rory Mcllroy, and Webb Simpson. While at The Open Championship 2019 Tournament, Justin Thomas finished in 11th place. Aside from this, Thomas also earned many titles during his career. For instance, he was the PGA Tour Leading Money Winner 3 times i.e, in 2017, 2018, and 2019. Not only this but he was also named the “PGA Player of the Year” in the years 2017 and 2020. Justin Thomas also became the “PGA Tour Player of the Year” in the 2016-2017 season. Let’s see how much does Justin Thomas make?

Name Justin Thomas Net worth $30 million Birth 29 April 1993, Louiseville, USA Nationality American Age 29 years Height 5ft 10in Weight 73 kg Partner Jillian Wisniewski Profession Professional Golfer Career 2013-Present

How Much Does Justin Thomas Make?

According to our reports, the American golfer Justin Thomas reportedly makes over $5 million a year from his golf career. In addition to this, he also makes millions of dollars from his endorsement deals. He is sponsored by many big brands such as Citi Entertainment, NetJets, Lineage Logistics, and Liv Pur. Also, he is backed by Whoop (a fitness brand), Woodford Reserve, Ralph Lauren, Beats Electronics, FootJoy, etc. His income from endorsements is reported to be at least $10 million annually. Aside from this, Justin also participates in various golf tours and tournaments and earns thousands of dollars.

Justin Thomas is also paid handsomely for making guest appearances in public, corporate events, media, and television. It is reported that Justin reportedly charges between $100k to $200k for making a live appearance. And for a virtual meeting or event, the fee of Justin Thomas is around $50k to $100k. Each month Justin Thomas is reported to earn over $250k and his weekly takings are $75k. read in detail about Justin Thomas’s earnings in the following paragraph.

Justin Thomas Earnings

Every year, Justin Thomas participates in numerous tournaments and golf events. Some are official, while some are unofficial events. It is not possible to cover Justin’s earnings from every match, but we will share with you the biggest paychecks he has received during his career.

2013-2014 Season

As you know that Justin Thomas made his debut as a professional golfer in the year 2013. During the 2013-2014 season, Thomas participated in the Memorial Tournament, which was organized by Nationwide Insurance. He finished in 37th place and earned around $25k. Aside from this, he also participated in the Farmers Insurance Open and Frys.com Open and won over $135k and $9.6k respectively. The overall earnings of Justin Thomas in the 2013-2014 season are $170k.

2014-2015 Season

In the 2014-2015 season, Justin Thomas participated in the Sony Open and won over $163k by finishing in 6th place. Aside from this, Thomas competed in the BMW Championship, PGA Championship, and Humana Challenge and finished at 13th place, 18th place, and 7th place respectively. Coming to the earnings, Justin Thomas reportedly earned $145k from BMW Championship, $126k from PGA Championship, and $177k from the Humana Challenge event. The total earnings of Justin Thomas in the 2014-2015 season are over $2.27 million.

2015-2016 Season

Justin won the CIMB classic event and received a $1.26 million cash prize. He also played in The Honda Classic and Frys.com Open and earned over $353k and $312k respectively. Thomas finished 3rd in “THE PLAYERS Championship” and took home $504k. His earnings in 2015-2016 were more than $4.126 million.

2016-2017 Season

Thomas again won the CIMB Classic event and again earned $1.26 million. Aside from this, he also won the SBS Tournament of Champions and Sony Open and earned $1.22 million and $1.08 million respectively. In the same year, Justin Thomas won the PGA Championship and was presented with prize money of $1.29 million. He also secured first place in the Dell Technologies Championship event and thus received $1.575 million. Justin Thomas’s earnings this year were a whopping $10.01 million.

2017-2018 Season

In this season, Justin participated in the CIMB Classic but secured 17th place. He earned over $100k cash prize. He was declared the winner of “The CJ CUP” and took home a $1.66 million cash reward. Justin then went on to participate in “The Honda Classic” and won $1.188 million for finishing 1st. He was the runner-up of the World Golf Championships and earned $1.07 million. In this season, Justin Thomas’s earnings were recorded to be around $8.8 million.

2018-2019 Season

Justin Thomas participated in the TOUR Championship and BMW Championship. He won 3rd place in the former event and 1st place in the latter event, earning over $3.5 million and $1.665 million respectively. Thomas also played the Genesis Open and finished 2nd thus, earning $799k in cash. He earned over $482k and $475k by finishing 3rd at Waste Management Phoenix and Sentry Tournament of Champions. His earnings this season were over $8.622 million.

2019-2020

The American golfer, Justin Thomas participated in “THE CJ CUP” and won the event thus earning over $1.755 million. He also won the Sentry Tournament of Champions and World Golf Championships earning more than $1.34 million and $1.82 million. Justin Thomas secured 2nd position at the TOUR Championship and took home over $4.5 million. His earnings in the 2019-2020 season are reported to be over $11.991 million.

2020-2021

Thomas won the “THE PLAYERS Championship” event and made over $2.7 million. He earned 4th place in TOUR Championship and won a $3 million cash prize. In addition to this, he was the runner-up of the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP and earned $704k. He competed in the Sentry Tournament of Champions and received a paycheck of $490k. Justin Thomas’s last year earnings were a whopping $13.58 million.

2021-2022 Season

Justin Thomas has participated in and won many golf tournaments this year. His greatest win so far has been the PGA Championship, for which he received a $2.7 million reward. Aside from this, he also played in the TOUR Championship and ended in 5th place. He received a payment of $2.75 million at the TOUR Championship. This year, Justin Thomas was also seen playing the RBC Canadian Open and earned $600k prize cash.

Justin Thomas’s earnings in the 2021-2022 season (so far) are more than a whopping $18.407 million. Thomas has made over $50.95 million by participating in Official Tournaments and more than $590.6k by playing in Unofficial events. So far, Thomas earned over $11 million in bonuses, and his overall career earnings are more than $78 million.

Justin Thomas Real Estate and Car Collection

Thomas is reportedly the owner of a large mansion and a few expensive cars. He reportedly resides in Florida, which also goes by the name “The Sunshine State”. The home sits on a 7,000 square feet area and has 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. In addition to this, it has many amenities such as a spa, pool, garage (that can hold 3 cars), basketball area, golf course, gym, and much more. It is reported that the professional golfer paid over $3.1 million for the property.

Coming to his car collection, Justin Thomas is the owner of a Range Rover car worth over $100k.

Justin Thomas Early Life and Career Beginnings

The professional golfer, Justin Thomas was born on the 29th of April 1993 in Louisville, Kentucky, United States to Mike Thomas and Jani Thomas. He was sent to North Oldham Middle School, where he competed in the PGA Tour in 2009. At that time, his age was only 16 years, which made him the 3rd youngest player to do so. He completed high school studies at St. Xavier High School in 2011 and joined Alabama University for higher studies. During his college days, Justin Thomas played for Crimson Tide and eventually earned the Haskins Award. Then in 2013, Justin Thomas became a professional golfer and thus his career began.

Justin Thomas Relationships and Marriage

Thomas met a reporter named, Jillian Wisniewski and the pair started seeing each other in 2015. After dating each other for many years, the couple finally walked down the aisle earlier this year.

Conclusion

Justin Thomas has achieved so much in such a short time. He has won numerous tournaments and golf matches in his career. Recently, he took the world by storm after winning his second PGA Championship. He currently holds 8th place on the list of the World’s Top Golfers. Justin Thomas net worth is $30 million, and it will soon become double in a couple of years (if Justin Thomas keeps up his current performance).

