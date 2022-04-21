Justin Hartley Net Worth: Age, Height, Career, Assets, Earnings, Cars, Family

Many are curious about how much does Justin Hartley make and what might be his net worth especially after his “This Is Us” paycheck. Yes, this is the popular 2016 NBC drama series for which Hartley is best celebrated for. Now, for those who are not quite familiar with this name, Justin Hartley is a popular television star/actor, director and writer of America who has got several television series to his credits. And, aside from his role as Kevin Pearson in “This Is Us”, people also relate to his name for his sudden dissolution of his marriage with Chrishell Stause, the well known television actress. At present, Justin Hartley net worth is estimated to be $7 million.

Hartley has been a part of several television series like “Passions”, “The Young and the Restless”, “Mistresses”, and more. In addition to that, the Chicago native has also been a part of many hit movies like “Red Canyon”, “Race You to the Bottom”, “A Bad Moms Christmas”, and “Spring Breakdown” to name a few. With a career stretching over two decades, the “This Is Us” actor has has assimilated a lot of wealth adding up to what is Justin Hartley worth.

In this article you will learn about the actor’s professional and personal details like how old is Justin Hartley, his family career, how much does Justin Hartley make and more.. Let’s get started.

Justin Hartley Net Worth, Biography and Early Life, Career, Awards, Assets, Personal Life

What Is Justin Hartley Worth

There is no denying that Justin is a talented actor and his wealth speaks volumes proving this fact. As of 2022, Justin Hartley net worth is reported to be $7 million. A couple of websites have also mentioned his worth to be $10 million. Nonetheless, he has earned the majority of this wealth from his acting career with the biggest contribution being his role in “This Is Us”. The next section will give you a breakdown of his salary in this popular television series for you to have an idea of his income.

How Much Does Justin Hartley Make

Justin has worked in multiple different television series and films and each of them surely have paid him pretty well. That said, the actor had his breakthrough with his character “Kevin Pearson” in the NBC series. It has not only helped him expand his fan base but also has been a major player in building Justin Hartley net worth to what it is today. “This Is Us” ran for 6 seasons with the last season premiered in January this year (2022) so you can imagine how much Justin would have cashed from this project alone. well, let’s see more details-

Hartley reportedly began starring in “This Is Us” with a paycheck of $40,000 for one episode in its first season. He was widely appreciated for his acting and his amazing onscreen presence. In the show’s second season, the actor got a significant raise where his salary reportedly moved up to $125,000 an episode. Given that the season ran for 18 episodes, Hartley would have earned somewhere around $2.2 million for the season.

Then, in third season, Justin Hartley and his co-actors from the show were able to negotiate their salary to a much higher figure than what they were making. In fact, they became one of the highest paid actors on primetime TV with a salary of $250,000 per episode. Considering there are 18 episodes in this season as well, and an average of 18 to 22 episodes per season for the rest, the actor pulled in around or more than $4.5 million annually. So you can only imagine how much Justin would have made until the last season- 6. By this time Justin Hartley net worth shot up drastically.

Now that you know how much does Justin Hartley make, lets take a look into his early life and career.

Biography And Early Life

Real Name Justin Scott Hartley Celebrated Name Justin Hartley Date of Birth 29 January, 1977 Age 45 years Place of Birth Galesburg near Knoxville, Illinois Parents Father: Mark Hartley Mother: Jackie Hartley Spouse Chrishell Stause (m. 2017 - 2019)

Lindsay Hartley (m. 2004 - 2012) Children One daughter (Isabella Justice) Profession Actor, Producer, Director, Screen Writer Net Worth $7 million

With his growing popularity owing to the NBC drama series, fans are wanting to know everything possible about the actor. Some of those are how old is Justin Hartley and what is his height. Justin Scott Hartley was born on 29th of January, 1977, at a place called Galesburg near Knoxville, Illinois. So he is 45 years old as of 2022. Justin has a well maintained physique and is 1.89 meters / 6.2 feet tall.

Moving on, Justin is the son of Mark Hartley and Jackie Hartley. His mother is of Irish-English descent while his father is American so Justin has a mixed ethnicity. There isn’t much known about his parents profession. But, Hartley grew up in Orland Park, a suburb in Cook County, Chicago along with his elder brother Nathan and younger sisters Gabriela and Megan. As a child he attended Carl Sandburg High School in Illinois. After graduating from there he enrolled himself at Southern Illinois University Carbondale and later University of Illinois at Chicago to pursue a degree in theatre and history.

Career

Justin Hartley made his debut in 2002 with the role of Fox Crane in “Passions”, a NBC telecasted soap opera. It was a popular show back then and he recieved a lot of appreciation for his acting. He appeared in this series from 2002 and 2006. The actor then went on to play the role of the lead character Aquaman in another then famous Cartoon Network series called “Aquaman”.

Hartley appeared in the series “Smallville” in 2006 portraying the character of Oliver Queen/Green Arrow. Initially he came in for a short period of time but the very next year, in 2007, Justin had a comeback in the show because many popular actors had left the show. He also got a chance to show his screen writing and directorial talent in a couple of episodes in the same show. He wrote the episode called “Sacrifice” and a few years later, in 2011, he directed the episode “Dominion” in the series.

While being associated with Smallville, Justin also appeared in the movie called “Red Canyon” as Tom in 2008. His work in Smallville led him to get roles in more television series like “Emily Owens M.D.”. He also guest starred in shows like ” Chuck”, “Melissa & Joey”, “Hart of Dixie”, and more.

In 2013, Hartley signed to play the character of Patrick Osbourne in one of the series called “Revenge”. he followed that with “Damaged Goods” as Tim and the soap opera “Mistresses”. Between 2014 to 2016, the actor became one the main casts in the CBS aired television drama sitcom “The Young and the Restless”. He portrayed the character of Victor ‘Adam’ Newman Jr. in the series and was lauded for his exceptional performance.

Justin got his biggest break in 2016 when he became a part of “This Is Us” a comedy drama sitcom aired by NBC. The first episode of the series was aired in September that year and then it went on for the next 6 seasons. The last of it, Season 6 began in January 2022 and reportedly this is going to the be the last season. This television show received glowing reviews and ratings from the audiences. Justin’s role as Kevin Pearson has got his fan count rise tremendously in addition to a solid boost in what is Justin Hartley worth in the present day.

While working in this show, Hartley also got an opportunity to co-star in the movie called “A Bad Moms Christmas” alongside actress Kathryn Hahn. Some of his other work in television and big screen include “Another Time”, “The Hunt”, “The Exchange”, “Jane the Virgin” and more.

Aside from his acting career, Justin has also lent his voice to a few characters in films and shows like “Injustice” for the characters Kal-El / Superman/ Clark Kent and “Robot Chicken”.

Awards and Accomplishments

Justin has had a very flourishing career that has won him several nominations and awards. He received the Screen Actors Guild Awards (Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series) for “This is us” twice- in 2018 and 2019. Aside from that, he was nominated for other awards for the same show like Critics’ Choice Television Awards, Teen Choice Awards four times during his tenure in the show. Among his nominations were for Daytime Emmy Award for the “Young and the Restless”, Streamy Awards, Soap Opera Digest Awards and more.

Personal Life

Justin got into relationship with Lindsay Korman, his co-star from “Passions” in 2003. After dating for 6 months, they got engaged in November 13, 2003 followed by a marriage ceremony in May of 2004. Their wedding was a small affair within a close group. The couple was blessed with a baby girl named Isabella Justice in July 2004, two months after their wedlock. However, their marriage didn’t last forever. After 8 years of staying together, Korman filed a divorce and they got separated. The duo share the joint custody of their daughter and are in cordial terms.

Hartley then started dating Chrishell Stause which was confirmed by the latter in 2014. Stause began appearing in the reality show “Selling Sunset” streamed by Netflix. The duo got engaged in 2016 and in October 28, 2017, they got into a wedlock. However, it was a pretty short marriage.

Justin Hartley reportedly filed a divorce just 2 years after their marriage. Chrishell (heart broken) said in a trailer clip of the TV series “Selling Sunset” that she got the message from Hartley just on November 22, 2019, just 45 minutes before the news of their separation got leaked in the media.

Hartley on the other hand claimed that their separation took place on July 8 the same year. This has left the fans wondering why would there be so much discrepancy in the dates the two have revealed or why would Hartley claim the divorce date to be July 8, 2019 when Chrishell got a sudden notice. Well, we leave it at that for now until there’s anything concrete on it.

Justin then began dating Sofia Pernas in 2020 and they got married in early 2021. The are happily wed since then. Sofia is the American actress best known for her NBC series “The Brave” and CBS sitcom “Blood & Treasure”.

Assets

Hartley and Stause together bought a newly constructed home in Encino, California. It reportedly cost them around $4.65 million. The luxurious property sits on 6700 sq. ft. living space with contemporary design following the architecture of a farmhouse.

Summing Up

Justin Hartley is one of the well-known actors in the entertainment industry. He has many films and television series to his credits but got recognition worldwide through the popular sitcom “This Is Us”. The actor, who played one of the main characters in the show, also recieved big paychecks from this show. This led to a sharp rise in his overall wealth. As of 2022, Justin Hartley net worth is $7 million and if he moves up at this pace, we are sure to see more success added to his name.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

