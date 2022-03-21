Jussie Smollett is an American singer, actor, and director from California who began his career as a child artist in 1991. He is widely known for playing the role of Jamal Lyon in the popular television sitcom “Empire”. However, the actor is currently trending for the infamy he has earned for hoaxing a hate crime against himself. We will be covering more on this later in the article. Meanwhile, those who know him and have happened to come across various instances of his affluent lifestyle might be interested in knowing how much does Jussie Smollett make and what is Jussie Smollett worth! As of 2022. As of 2022, Jussie Smollett net worth is believed to be between $1 to $1.5 million.

Even though he started his career at a very young age, Jussie remained out of the spotlight for a long time. He got his breakthrough in 2012 with the film “The Skinny”, a comedy-drama with an LGBTQ concept. The actor was successful in grabbing the attention of the audience through his role as Magnus in the film. Before signing in for “Empire” he appeared in several other shows and films that have resulted in Jussie Smollett Net Worth so far. However, the truth is he could have probably been at a higher worth if not for the court trials pertaining to the felony charges and the subsequent sentence he has received.

We are going to go deeper into Jussie Smollett Net Worth, why was he convicted, his professional details, how old is Jussie Smollett, and more. Keep reading for more details.

Jussie Smollett Net Worth and Salary, Biography and Early Life, Career, Assets, and Personal Life

Jussie Smollett is a multi-talented individual who has displayed impressive acting skills through the course of his career so far along with directorial ability, songwriting, and composing skills. So between different skills and various entertainment gigs, what is Jussie Smollett worth? Currently, the actor stands at close to $1.5 million.

Jussie Smollett Net Worth and Earnings

While there is not much information if you ask how much does Jussie Smollett make on an annual basis, it is clear that much of the actor’s earnings have come from his character “Jamal Lyon” on the television series “Empire”. According to a few sources online, he was getting a paycheck of about $65,000 an episode. This was increased to $100,000 an episode when he reached the fifth season. However, he was written off from the final two episodes of the fifth season onwards owing to the case he entangled himself into. So, overall he appeared in about 64 episodes. You can hence make an estimation on how much he would have collected from this show alone leading up to Jussie Smollett Net Worth.

Before landing upon his role in Empire, Jussie was a part of several other television shows and films that have also significantly contributed to his bank balance. In addition to that, he is an accomplished singer and songwriter. He certainly earns a good revenue by selling his songs and albums that play a crucial role in what is Jussie Smollett worth today. Not to forget the cash prizes that he has received along with various awards for his musical projects, television, or film projects have filled his pockets as well. The latest of his work, his directorial debut of the movie “B-Boy Blues” sure has helped him pull in a fair amount of money to add to his account.

So now you probably have an idea about how much does Jussie Smollett makes. But do you know where this talent emerged from and what his childhood day was like? Here’s a quick insight into his early days as a child.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Justin Smollett Popular Name Jussie Smollett Date of Birth June 21, 1982 Age 39 years Place of Birth Santa Rosa, California Parents Father:

Mother: Siblings Jake Smollett, Jocqui Smollett, Jojo Smollett, Jazz Smollett and Jurnee Smollett Relationship relationship with boyfriend Raven-Symone (2007-2011)

Michael Sam (2015)

Anthony Hemingway (2016) Profession Actor, Musician, Director Net Worth $1 to $1.5 million

So how old is Jussie Smollett? Well, Jussie Smollett was born Justin Smollett on June 21, 1982 in Santa Rosa, California. This makes him 39 years old. He is the son of Joel Smollett (father) who is Jewish and Janet Harris (mother) who is of Afro-American origin. Jussie was mainly raised by his mother because his father was not around most of the time during his childhood. The actor grew up along with his five siblings – two sisters (Jazz and Jurnee) and three brothers (Jojo, Jake, and Jocqui). All of Jussie’s siblings are also in the entertainment or arts field. Some of them are artists while others are actors.

When Jussie was 2 years, he relocated with his family from California to live in the Elmhurst neighborhood of New York City. But they lived there for a short while and then moved back to Los Angeles, California to settle there when he was seven years old. He, however, later ended up moving back to the east to complete his high school from Paramus Catholic High School in New Jersey. There isn’t any information about further education after he graduated from high school. At the age of 19, Jussie disclosed to his parents that his sexual orientation is gay.

Career

Jussie’s stepped into the professional world from when he was a youngster. He first worked as a child model in various ads and other commercial projects in New York. He later got introduced to films and television shows where he appeared as a background performer. Some of those movies include “Mo’ Better Blues”, a 1990 film directed by Spike Lee, “New Jack City” filmed and released in 1991, and more.

Jussie became a favorite among children by appearing in movies like “North” and “The Mighty Ducks”. He continued his career by taking up a role in “On Our Own” aired by ABC between 1994 and 1995. The show continued for one season that included 20 episodes but was later canceled due to low ratings. Despite that, the show got appreciation from the critics and his performance also attracted much attention. He acted in this series alongside his family – his five siblings.

Career from 2012 adding to the Jussie Smollett net worth

The actor stayed out of the public eye for a few years but returned in 2012 to work in a film called “Skinny”. The LGBTQ romcom drama film had him as the lead character “Magnus” which gave him recognition.

Between 2012 and 2014, Jussie made guest appearances in a few TV shows and films to like “Revenge” and “The Mindy Project”. He then finally got a proper chance to show both his acting and singing skills through Fox’s musical television series “Empire”. His performance as musician “Jamal Lyon” was appreciated by the audience. He worked alongside some other well-known actors like Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson. The series is based on the ‘Empire Entertainment’ company and the feuds between the co-founders and their families as each wants to control the company in their own way.

Jussie was a part of “Empire” from the first to the fifth season but following the controversy, he was eliminated from the last two episodes of season 5. While he was working in “Empire”, he also played a small part for the show called “Underground”, “Alien Covenant”, and others. His sister Jurnee Smollett was the star in the series “Underground”.

Other Ventures Contributing to Jussie Smollett Net Worth

In addition to acting, Jussie also has invested his interest, time, and efforts in building a singing career. This has helped him bring in some cash to make it to what is Jussie Smollett worth today. As a music professional, he dropped his very first EP in 2012 titled “The Poisoned Hearts Club”. It got a lot of appreciation from the audience. He also subsequently announced that he signed a deal with the record company Columbia Records. Jussie also has his own record label through which he released an album “Sum of My Music” that included songs like “Catch Your Eye” presenting Swizz Beatz.

While in “Empire”, Jussie also helped in writing many songs for the series the popular ones of which are “You’re So Beautiful”, “I Wanna Love You” among others. He also co-wrote the actual soundtrack of Empire from the first season.

Controversy

Jussie has been a part of a major controversy the investigation of which has led him to receive a sentence by the court on March 10, 2022. In 2019, Jussie was found guilty of faking an ‘attack’ in Chicago. In January that year, he filed a complaint with the police that he was attacked by two masked white men. He stated that they had tied a rope around his neck and beat him up and outburst profanity on his sexual preference and race.

On investigating the matter in detail, the police found that Jussie had staged the whole situation with the help of two other men who the actor had paid $3500 each. Jussie reportedly received a total of six charges of which five are for disorderly conduct, and he was sentenced to 150 days behind the bars on March 10, 2022. In addition to that, he also needs to serve 30 months of community service and pay up a fine of $120,106 as compensation to the city of Chicago.

After this incident, the Fox team removed Jussie from the remaining episodes of the series “Empire” and announced that he will not be returning to continue in the future.

Personal Life and Assets

Jussie revealed to his parents and to the public in an interview that he was gay when he was 19 in the year 2015. His family accepted his sexual orientation, and he later portrayed a black gay guy in the television series as well. According to one source online, he has been into a few relationships in the past. he was reportedly involved with Raven-Symone from 2007 to 2011. After that was said to be in brief relationships with Michael Sam in 2015 and Anthony Hemingway in 2016.

When it comes to the property, Jussie reportedly bought a $1.6 million worth home in Los Angeles, California in 2016. He later sold it in 2019 at $30,000 lesser value than what he had bought it for.

Summing Up

Jussie Smollett net worth is believed to be close to $1.5 million according to many sources. Starting his career very early on has helped him amass what he has now. He has contributed to the entertainment world in many ways like acting, creating songs and music albums. His acting talent has also got him different types of awards like the “Young Artist Award” and the “Teen Choice Award” as a mark of appreciation. Lately, he has been in the news for the Chicago Attack Controversy which seems to have affected his career significantly as Fox has already announced him not returning to the show. Nonetheless, it cannot be denied that he is a multi-talented individual that the industry is always on the look-out for.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How old is Jussie Smollett? Jussie was born on June 21, 1982, which means is 39 years old at present. He will be celebrating his 40th birthday this June 2022. What is Jussie Smollett worth? Jessie Smollett has accrued his wealth mainly from his acting career and then from the record sales of his albums and songs. As of 2022, Jussie Smollett net worth is estimated to be between $1 to $1.5 million. Where does Smollett live? Smollett is currently believed to be living in Santa Rosa, California. Is Jussie married? No, Jussie isn’t married and doesn’t have children. In fact, there isn’t much information about Smollett’s personal life and relationships.