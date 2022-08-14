Greetings fellow reader! Thou have landed on the article about Julian Francis Edelman. Before we dive deep into this post, allow me to walk you through a quick overview of who Julian Edelman is and what he does. Julian Edelman is a former NFL wide receiver, who hails from Redwood City, California. He started to play as a professional in the year 2009 and stepped down from playing football in 2020. Unlike many NFL players who play for different teams throughout their career, Julian Edelman on the other hand played only for “New England Patriots”. Julian Edelman has taken his team, New England Patriots to Super Bowl victory not once but thrice i.e, in the years 2014, 2017, and 2018.

What Is Julian Edelman Worth?

You might already know that professional athletes retire with millions of dollars in their bank accounts. The same is with the retired quarterback turned return specialist, Julian Edelman net worth. It is reported that Julian Edelman net worth is a stupendous $25 million as of August 2022. I don’t think there’s any need to mention but still, Julian Edelman made his fortune by playing football. And thanks to football he landed lucrative deals with big brands that paid him thousands of dollars for endorsement.

As mentioned before, Julian Edelman has been declared Super Bowl Champion three times. Not only this but Julian was also declared the “Most Valuable Player” at the Super Bowl LIII (2018 Season). He has a record of 620 receptions and 6,822 receiving yards. As for return yards he has 2,612 points in his credit. Julian Edelman has made 4 return touchdowns and 36 receiving touchdowns during his career run. Let’s see how much does Julian Edelman make?

Name Julian Francis Edelman Known as Julian Edelman Net Worth $25 million Nationality American Age 36 years Birth 22 May 1986, Redwood City, USA Height 5ft 10in Weight 90 kg Profession Former NFL Player, Sport Analyst Career 2009-2020

How Much Does Julian Edelman Make?

After taking retirement from football, Julian Edelman started working as a sports analyst. It is estimated that Julian Edelman manages to draw more than $4.25 million every year from his works. A few years before retirement, Julian Edelman inaugurated a production company called “Coast Productions” along with Assaf Swissa, who is an advertising executive.

According to reports, the production company was incorporated in 2019. If you add Julian Edelman’s current works with the stipend he received over the years, it makes sense how Julian ended up with a massive fortune. It is reckoned that Julian Edelman makes more than $354k every month. Furthermore, Edelman gets massive payments from his endorsement agreements. Julian Edelman brings in a little over $81k every week from his various endeavors. Take a look at Julian Edelman’s career earnings given below.

Julian Edelman Career Earnings

Back in the year 2009, Julian Edelman began his football career as a professional. He was selected by the New England Patriots with a contract of 4 years. According to the contract’s stipulation, Julian Edelman was to receive an overall amount of $1.78 million. If we calculate, Julian Edelman’s salary was a little over $449k a year. Also, The New England Patriots paid Julian Edelman a sum of $48.7k as a signing bonus. After contract expiration in 2013, Julian Edelman managed to make negotiations with the Patriots and his contract was extended till 2014. As per the contract’s clause, Julian Edelman was to receive a stipend of $765k.

Later in 2014, The New England Patriots renewed Julian Edelman’s contract after making negotiations. This time Julian’s agreement was till 2017 i.e, 4 years, and his total salary was $17 million. In addition to his base salary (which was $4.25 million a year), Edelman also received a signing bonus of $5 million. In 2017, Julian struck a new deal with the Patriots and ended up getting a 2-year contract extension. This time, the New England Patriots were to pay Julian $5.5 million a year and also a signing bonus of $5 million.

After completion of the contract, The New England Patriots extended Julian’s contract for another 2 years. However, this time Julian Edelman’s overall takings were $15.5 million with a signing bonus of a whopping $8 million. According to reports, Julian Edelman was liable for a guaranteed payment of $12 million. In April 2022, Julian Edelman was released from the New England Patriots after he failed a physical test.

Post Retirement Earnings

If we add Julian Edelman’s overall stipend it amounts to more than a whopping $60 million. After his retirement, Julian Edelman continued to receive huge paychecks for endorsing products or brands either through television or his social media handles. The retired footballer has promoted big brands like Puma, Ermenegildo Zegna, Joe’s, Roc Nation, John Varvatos, and many others. Julian Edelman also incorporated his business ventures such as JE11 (a clothing brand that sells various wardrobes like shirts, jeans, etc.).

In 2019, Julian Edelman shook hands with Assaf Swissa (an advertising executive) and started a production company called “Coast Productions”. The production company went on to produce a documentary titled “100%”, which covered Julian’s journey through the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Later in April 2021, Julian Edelman made negotiations with ViacomCBS.

Eventually, Julian managed to secure a multimillion deal with ViacomCBS. Edelman is going to join the sports show “Inside the NFL” as an analyst. Though the details of Julian’s deal with ViaconCBS haven’t been made public, there’s no denying Julian will make thousands of dollars out of it.

Julian Edelman YouTube Earnings

Yes, you have read it correctly. The retired football player also makes money from his YouTube channel. His channel has more than 129k subscribers, and it generates money up to $300 annually. Julian Edelman generally receives between $2 to $25 every month from YouTube. Though the money he makes isn’t great, but it was worth mentioning as it is one of his income sources.

Julian Edelman Real Estate and Car Collection

One of the most crucial human necessities is shelter and Julian Edelman knows it. Edelman hasn’t spared any expense on his residencies. It is said that Julian is the keeper of a condo, which is situated on Commonwealth Avenue, Boston. As per reports, the condo features a 2,000 square feet abode. Julian Edelman’s initially featured 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Later on, Julian Edelman reshaped his bedrooms to a master site. Julian Edelman reportedly owns another property near Patriot Gillette Stadium.

Julian Edelman Car Collection

There isn’t much information available on how many cars Julian Edelman possesses. However, we know that he is the keeper of a Porsche Cayenne car. This amazing ride is said to be purchased by Julian Edelman for a whopping price of $62k. Apart from this, Julian Edelman is also the owner of a Porsche Carrera. You will be stunned to know that the cost of the car is more than $100k.

Julian Edelman Legal Troubles

It seems like fame and controversies go hand in hand. Back in the year 2016, Julian Edelman made headlines after Ella Rose (a Swedish model) filed a paternity case against Julian Edelman. Elle Rose claimed that she used to have romantic ties with the former NFL player. During the course of their relationship, Julian Edelman got Ella pregnant. Ella gave birth to a girl in November 2015 and later, Julian admitted to being the father of Ella’s child.

Julian Edelman also got into trouble for disturbing public peace and damaging public belongings. The incident took place in January 2020, when the residents of the Beverly Hills neighborhood summoned police. It was reported that Julian Edelman damaged the hood of a vehicle by repeatedly bouncing on it and also causing a disturbance in the neighborhood. A case was booked against Julian Edelman for vandalism. However, the case was dropped later in April, after Julian compensated the car driver for the damages.

Julian Edelman Early Life

Julian Edelman was born to Frank Edelman and Angela Edelman on the 22nd of May 1986. According to records, Julian Edelman’s birthplace is San Francisco Bay, Redwood City, California, United States. Though Julian Edelman was born Christian, he later became a Jewish follower. Aside from Julian Edelman, Frank is also the father of Jason and Nicole. As per reports, Frank runs a mechanic shop “A-1 Auto Tech”. Julian Edelman was sent to Woodside High School, where he frequently participated in football and basketball matches.

During high school, Julian used to serve as a quarterback on his school team. After graduating from Woodside High School, Edelman joined San Mateo College. However, he studied at San Mateo college for only a year and later on joined Kent State University. In 2009, he was selected by the New England Patriots a few days before NFL Draft 2009.

Julian Edelman Personal Life

The former NFL player Julian Edelman was in a romantic relationship with Elle Rose. It is said that the relationship between them was casual. However, Elle became pregnant with Julian’s daughter and later gave birth to a girl named Lily Rose. After this, there were rumors on the web stating Julian Edelman is seeing a model from Brazil named, Adrina Lima. As per reports, Julian and Adrina started dating in 2016 but were in an on/off relationship.

However, the pair ended their relationship after 2017 as Adrina wasn’t interested to settle down and start a family. After this, there were also reports on the web stating the possibility of Julian being in a romantic relationship with Daiane Sodre. Like Adrina, Sodre is also from Brazil and is a model. She is famous for being the rumored girlfriend of the likes of Joe Jonas, A$AP Rocky, etc.

Conclusion

Now, I think it’s time to end this article here. In this article, I have covered all the important topics relating to Julian Edelman like Julian Edelman net worth, Julian Edelman’s career earnings, Julian Edelman’s houses, cars, etc. Julian Edelman has made millions throughout his football career, and he continues to do so with his business ventures. Edelman is a proud father of a girl and is looking forward to finding an ideal stepmother for her. Well, what’s your take on this? Will Julian Edelman find an ideal stepmother for his daughter, Lily Rose? Let us know in the comment section.

Frequently Asked Questions About Julian Edelman

1. What is Julian Edelman worth? A. The former football player has amassed millions of dollars throughout his career. Julian Edelman net worth is calculated to be $25 million as of this writing. 2. How old is Julian Edelman? A. The ex-player of The New England Patriots, Julian Edelman turned 36 years this year on May 22. 3. Does Julian Edelman have a child? A. Yes, Julian Edelman is the father of a girl named “Lily Rose”. Lily Rose is the daughter of one of Julian Edelman’s former girlfriends, Elle Rose. 4. What is the height of former NFL player, Julian Edelman? A. The ex-wide receiver of the New England Patriots, Julian Edelman’s height is 5 feet and 10 inches.



