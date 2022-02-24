Juice Wrld is a Remarkable Rapper, who has achieved fame and popularity very early in his career. And if you are a fan of him or love his songs. Then you are definitely in the right place. Because in the below article, we will discuss in great detail what was juice wrld net worth?. As well as share interesting stories from his childhood, and the struggles he faced when he started his journey in the music industry. Besides, we will provide brief information on the multiple luxury assets of Juice Wrld, and state their value as of this year. Next, we will talk about his personal life, and about the people he has dated so far. And lastly, we will share some insights on the reasons behind his untimely demise.

Who Is Juice Wrld?

As stated in the above sections, Juice Wrld is an American Singer, Songwriter, and Rapper. Who became a global sensation with the song, Lucid Dreams, which is still popular after all these years. He named himself after the film, Juice, as a reference to taking over the world with music. Throughout his career, Juice Wrld released multiple hit songs, which topped the Billboard Charts, Armed and Dangerous, Robbery, All Girls Are the Same, Wasted, and Lean With Me. At the top of his career, he ranked among the Top 3 most popular musicians in the country.

What Is Juice Wrld Net Worth?

Before his death, Juice Wrld has an upcoming sensation in the music industry and had a net worth of $4 million. This net worth is said to have raised furthermore, after his death, because of the sale of his estate, and the merchandise. Currently, his net worth is said to be around $3 million. However, Juice Wrld made a majority of his earnings from his songs and albums, as they have ranked among the US Billboard Charts multiple times. Besides, he also performed exclusively at venues as well as TV Shows.

In addition to this, Juice Wrld had a good social media presence, as he was constantly sharing and communicating with his fans on multiple social media sites. This presence helped him to endorse various brands and deals successfully earning thousands of dollars in income. Furthermore, Juice Wrld also had collaborations with other popular stars, which helped him increase his popularity as well as earnings. And not just that, he also had his own merchandise, which acted as an extra income for the rapper. However, after his death, his net worth has grown as stated above, and it is predicted to grow further as long his albums or songs released in the last year continue to trend.

Childhood of Juice Wrld

Name Jarad Anthony Higgins(Juice Wrld) Age 21 Height 5'7" Weight 75 Kg Spouse Unmarried Net Worth $4 Million

Juice Wrld, had originally been named Jonathan Anthony Higgins, by his parents. He was born on December 2, in the year 1998, in the Chicago City of Illinois State. His parents got separated when he was just 3 years old and was living in the Calumet Park Village. After this, he moved to Homewood Village with his mother Carmella Wallace, and an older brother. Where he attended the Homewood-Flossmoor High School in the neighborhood. From this school, he completed his graduation in the year 2017. While talking about his childhood, he revealed that his mother was very conservative.

So he was not allowed to listen to any rap music in the house. However, when playing video games like Guitar Hero and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, he discovered his interest in Hip Hop and began following Hip Hop artists like Panic At The Disco, Billy Idol, Megadeath, Black Sabbath, and Blink 182. These singers have influenced his rapping style over the years. Besides, after that, he went on to create and record songs and started posting them on the Sound Cloud Platform, which earned him popularity and more streams. Apart from this, Juice Wrld suffered from drug and cigarette addiction during his childhood.

Career Beginnings of Juice Wrld

Soon after joining the Sound Cloud platform, Juice Wrld named himself JuiceTheKidd, and released his first single, Forever all while in his Sophomore year. In addition to this, Juice Wrld became quite popular with his first single. After this, he released, the “Too Much Cash” single which also received positive responses, Because of this popularity he was invited to join the Internet Collective group known as Internet Money. Through this, he released his all-time best single, Lucid Dreams which made him an overnight celebrity.

As it landed in the top 10 rankings on US Billboard Charts and stayed there for many consecutive months. This in turn helped him to grab the attention of other rappers, Lil Bibby and G. Herbo, as well as got him a record deal with Grade A Production, which is founded by Lil Bibby. Next, he went on to release three songs, under this new label. From which, the “All Girls Are Same” went viral. This song helped him to get another record deal with Interscope Records label, reportedly for more than $3 million. After this, he once again became popular with his first full-length album, “Goodbye & Good Riddance”. He also went on a world tour, and died, unfortunately, nine days after his performance in Australia.

Luxury Assets of Juice Wrld

Juice Wrld has a luxury mansion in the Premium, Encino Neighborhood in California, which is reportedly worth more than $3 million. This house was featured in many YouTube videos, and it is said to have various luxury amenities such as 5000 sq feet of living space, 6 bedrooms & bathrooms, a swimming pool, outdoor patio, top of the line kitchen cabinetry, indoor gym, recording studio, additional driveway space, parking garage, outdoor pond, garden and many more. Besides, he also had an impressive watch collection, from which one watched was adorned with gold and diamonds is said to be worth more than $500,000.

In addition to this, Juice Wrld has an impressive car collection in his garage. Starting with Nissan 370 z with custom colors and additional modifications. Besides, he also owns a Corvette Stingray that features a 6.2 L V8 engine pumping out 755 Bhp. And not just that but also the Red Ferrari 488 GTB, which he used to drive most of the time while attending events and shows. Apart from this, he also said to own an old-school Mercedes, which has been featured in some of his old Instagram posts. Lastly, similar to other Hip Hop stars, Juice Wrld has various luxury jewelry, which he shows off often in his songs and posts.

How Did Juice Wrld Die?

As you know, the upcoming rapper Juice Wrld passed away in the December of the year 2019. During this time he was on a flight and was heading from Chicago International airport to California. However, the Anti Drug Agencies as well as the Airport agencies received the information, that Juice Wrld rented jet, has illegal substances and arms aboard. On this intel, the agents stopped the flight and searched the cabin for illegal possessions. During this time, Juice Wrld was seen taking a pill which was said to be some kind of drug. And as a result, he was bleeding, seeing this the agents requested paramedics’ assistance.

Soon after that, the rapper started convulsing, having gone into a seizure. Which led the agents and the paramedics to take him to a hospital nearby. However, soon after he was admitted into the hospital, the authorities reported that he died. After careful research into his death, the Police department’s representative reported that Juice Wrld Died due to drug overdosage. According to the people who were on this plane along with him, have seen him taking multiple pills confirming the claims. Many people and his fans worldwide were saddened by his early demise and shared heartfelt stories about the rapper.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was juice wrld’s net worth before his death? The Rapper, Juice Wrld had a net worth of $3 million before his death. However, after his death, his net worth further increased with the sale of his estate and merchandise, etc. How did the rapper, juice wrld become popular? Juice Wrld attained his fame and popularity, through the song, Lucid Dreams, which went viral across the world and also topped the Billboard Charts. Name some of the best hits of Juice Wrld? Stay High, Lucid Dreams, All Girls Are The Same, Lean Wit Me, Rockstar In His Prime, Rich and Blind, Armed and Dangerous, Wasted and Wandered to L.A. are some of the best songs of the rapper, Juice Wrld.