Josephine Victoria Behar, popularly known as Joy Behar has been working as the co-presenter of the daily talk show “The View” since 1997. She started off as a guest host in 1997 and was eventually granted a permanent position as a co-host of The View. Aside from presenting television shows, Joy Behar is also an actress, comedian, and writer. She has worked in films like Hiding Out, Cookie, This Is My Life, Love Is All There Is, Madea Goes to Jail, Hall Pass, Ice Age: Continental Drift, and a few others.

Behar has appeared as a guest in television shows such as Baby Boom, Wisecracks, Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist, Spin City, Real Time with Bill Maher, One Life to Live, Ugly Betty, Nashville, Crashing, and a few more. She has authored the book titled “The Great Gasbag: An A-Z Study Guide to Surviving Trump World”. As you can see in the title, Joy Behar roasted the controversial American president Donald Trump in this book.

What is Joy Behar Worth?

As per our records, the American presenter Joy Behar net worth is a huge $30 million as of October 2022. Joy Behar made her fortune through sources like television, acting, comedy, and writing. Behar has been honored with a CableACE Award, Daytime Emmy Award, GLAAD Excellence in Media Award, and OFTA Award (2 times). Also, Joy received nominations for numerous accolades including a People’s Choice Award and BTVA (Behind the Voice Actors) Feature Film Voice Acting Award. Joy Behar has also performed in stage plays titled Comedy Tonight (1994), The Vagina Monologues (1999), The Yellow Brick Road Not Taken (2008), and Me, My Mouth and I as “Herself” (2014).

Joy Behar has authored 5 books so far namely Joy Shtick: Or What Is the Existential Vacuum and Does It Come with Attachments (published in 1999), Sheetzu Caca Poopoo: My Kind of Dog (published in 2006), When You Need a Life: But Don’t Want to Eat Chocolate, Pay a Shrink, or Drink a Bottle of Gin (published in 2007), Sheetzucacapoopoo 2: Max Goes to the Dogs (published in 2009), and The Great Gasbag: AN A-Z Study Guide to Surviving Trump World (published in 2017). See, how much does Joy Behar make? in the following section.

Name Joy Behar Net Worth $30 million Birth 7 October 1942, New York City, USA Nationality American Age 80 years Height 5ft 6in Weight 65 kg Partner Steve Janowitz Profession Comedian, Actress, Writer, TV Personality, Host Career 1984-Present

How Much Does Joy Behar Make?

You will be stunned to know that Joy Behar earns around $7 million annually as a stipend alone from her hosting work. Joy Behar might earn an extra $1.9 million through acting in movies, television programs, making guest appearances, brand endorsements, investments, royalties from her authored works, and much more. In addition to this, Joy Behar has thousands of followers on social media, and thus her social media accounts reportedly bring plenty of cash through paid sponsorships or promotions. Joy Behar is stated to make between $160k to $250k a month from her various jobs. Behar reportedly takes home more than $50k a week.

Joy Behar Earnings and Investments

As per our sources, Joy Behar walks away with a handsome check of $500k every month as her stipend for presenting The View. It is reported that Joy Behar has invested a huge sum of money into shares and bonds. She has shares in renowned companies such as Ford, Intel, General Motors, Netflix, Starbucks, etc. As per our estimation, Joy Behar’s investment portfolio is evaluated to be at least $8 million as of this writing. Behar has also spent a considerable sum of cash on real estate properties and cars. Check out the following section to know more.

Joy Behar Real Estate

The View co-presenter use to own a home in East Hampton. She listed the place for sale in the year 2016 and reportedly got over $3.8 million out of it. Then in the same year, Joy bought a 4,500 square feet abode worth over $4.75 million in the same area. Later in 2017, Joy Behar took over a New York apartment worth $2.4 million. As per reports, her New York apartment features 2 bedrooms and is located in Upper West New York City. After making some redesigns to the house, Joy Behar listed her place on market in 2018. Joy Behar reportedly received a whopping $3.28 million for her home. Also, Behar reportedly resides in an 11,500 square feet New York apartment, for which she reportedly paid more than $9 million.

Joy Behar Car Collection

Coming to Behar’s car collection, she has some interesting pieces in her possession. The television personality is reportedly the keeper of a Ferrari F8. As per our reports, the car is worth an amazing $590k. Joy also made another big purchase of a Volvo XC90, which cost her a handsome $185k. Aside from this, Behar is also the owner of a Bugatti Divo and Mercedes-Benz AMG GT. The price of the former is a whopping $5 million and the cost of the latter is around $100k. Behar also bought a McLaren 720S worth more than $300k. Aside from this, Joy Behar also has an eco-friendly car called Tesla Model Y that runs on battery power. According to reports, the starting cost of this ride is at least $65k.

Joy Behar Early Life

The American television personality is the daughter of Gino Occhiuto and Rose. Gino and Rose welcomed their daughter on the 7th of October 1942 in New York City, United States. By profession, Gino used to drive Coca-Cola trucks to earn a living. In 1962, Joy Behar graduated from Queens College with a bachelors of arts degree with Sociology as the major. Later in 1966, Joy Behar earned her master’s degree in English at Stony Brook University.

After this, Joy Behar started giving English lessons at Lindenhurst Senior High School and also started taking acting lessons at HB Studio. Later in 1980, Joy started to work as a host and went on to present television programs like Good morning America, The New Show, Way Off Broadway, Live from Queens, etc. Then in the year 1997, Behar was hired as a guest replacement for “The View” presenter Barbara Walters. Impressed by Joy Behar’s skills, the makers made Joy a permanent co-presenter.

Joy Behar Career

Aside from presenting The View, Joy Behar has also been part of other popular television shows as well. She sporadically made appearances on Larry King Live as a guest presenter around 2007. Later in 2009, Behar was offered a show of her own by CNN. Joy Behar went on to present her show titled “The Joy Behar Show” and at the same time continued to keep up appearances on The View. By the end of December 2011, The Joy Behar Show was pulled off air despite having 2nd highest viewership.

Soon, another talk show presented by Joy Behar “Joy Behar: Say Anything!” was announced. The show aired from June 2012 to August 2013 on Current TV Network. Joy Behar briefly hosted a late talk show titled “Late Night Joy” in November 2015, which was pulled off the air just after 5 episodes. Keeping television aside, Joy Behar has also been part of other projects as well.

She appeared as a performer in stage plays such as The Food Chain, The Vagina Monologues, ‘Love, Loss and What I Wore’, ‘Me, My Mouth and I’, etc. Also, Joy went on to author some books as well. She published Joy Shtick, Sheetzucacapoopoo: My Kind of Dog, etc. Her appearances on other TV shows include Baby Boom, Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist, Spin City, One Life to Live, Ugly Betty, Nashville, Crashing, etc.

Joy Behar Personal Life

Behar’s first marriage was to a college professor called Joe Behar. The pair tied the knot back in the year 1965 and their union lasted till 1981. During this time, Joy and Joe produced a daughter named, Eve Behar. After the divorce, Joy Behar continued to keep “Behar” as her last name. Then in 1982, Joy Behar met Steve Janowitz and started dating him. Joy and Steve dated each other for over 29 years and finally, in the year 2011, they both tied the nuptials.

Joy Behar is one of the original panelists of The View, who has been presenting the show since it got aired. During her career, Joy Behar made appearances in numerous television programs and movies. Joy Behar has also written some best-selling books and is currently living in The Hamptons. She recently celebrated her 80th birthday with her program The View and its staff.

Frequently Asked Questions About Joy Behar

1. What is Joy Behar worth? A. According to our reports, Joy Behar net worth is an amazing $30 million as of this writing. 2. How old is Joy Behar? A. As per records, Joy Behar recently turned 80 on the 7th of October 2022. 3. How many children does The View host, Joy Behar has? A. Joy Behar has a daughter named Eve Behar Scotti with her former husband, Joe Behar. Joy and Joe were married from 1965 to 1981. Behar is currently married to her longtime boyfriend, Steve Janowitz since 2011. 4. What is the height of the American TV personality, Joy Behar? A. As per our records, Joy Behar’s height is measured to be 5 feet and 6 inches.