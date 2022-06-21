Josh Peck Net Worth: Age, Height, Career, Assets, Earnings, Cars, Family

Do you remember the chubby child actor from the mid-2000s who is famous for portraying the character of Josh Nichols in the popular sitcom “Drake & Josh”? Well, the handsome hunk that you see in the above picture is him. A great transformation from fat to fit, isn’t it? In case you are wondering, I Am talking about Joshua Michael Peck, who is well recognized as “Josh Peck”. The child actor grew up to appear in movies like Mean Creek, Drillbit Taylor, The Wackness, and ATM. He is also known for his roles in movies like Red Dawn, Battle of the Year, Danny Collins, Take the 10, etc. In addition to this, Josh has also acted in TV shows like Turner & Hooch, Grandfathered, How I Met Your Father, etc. Apart from this, Josh Peck is also a talented comedian and a YouTuber as well.

What Is Josh Peck Worth?

The Drake & Josh fame, Josh Peck net worth is guessed to be over $9 million as of 2022. Josh rose to fame by playing the role of Josh Nichols along with Drake Bell who played the role of Drake Parker. Both the actors have similar beginnings, but today Josh is more successful when compared to his co-actor Drake Bell. Want to know why Drake Bell isn’t much successful as Josh Peck, then check out our post on Drake Bell’s net worth on this website.

Though Josh made pretty decent money through his acting career, he now mostly earns his wealth through his career as a social media influencer. Unlike most actors, Josh explored his opportunities and started working as a comedian and as a voice artist as well. I don’t know if you know this, but he is the voice behind the character of Eddie, one of the possum brothers from the iconic animated franchise the “Ice Age”. Not only this, but Josh has also given his voice to the vigilante character, “Casey Jones” in the 2012 animated series of another super popular franchise, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”. Let’s find out how much does Josh Peck make?

Name Josh Peck Net Worth $9 million Birth 10th November 1986, New York, USA Nationality American Age 35 years Height 6ft Weight 82 kg Partner Paige O'Brien Profession YouTuber, Social Media Influencer, Actor Career 1996-Present

How Much Does Josh Peck Make?

Given that Josh Peck possesses multiple talents, he has no problem drawing a whopping sum of $2 million a year from his various careers. A majority of his wealth comes from his acting and social media handles. While he also manages to earn good money from his career as a voice actor and comedian. According to our estimation, Josh Peck makes an average of $90k to $100k a month. Josh Peck’s hebdomadally takings are at least $25k. Wondering what is the meaning of “hebdomadally”? Don’t worry it’s just another word for “week”. Let’s talk about how much did Josh Peck make from Drake & Josh Show.

How Much Did Josh Peck Make From “Drake & Josh”?

There is no denying the fact that Josh Peck earned worldwide fame for portraying the character of Josh Nichols in Drake & Josh. The sitcom aired its first episode on Nickelodeon on the 11th of January 2004 and concluded on the 16th of September 2007. The show has 4 seasons consisting of a total of 56 episodes. However, his takings from the show were not so pretty.

According to the actor himself, he stated that he used to receive a stipend of just $15k an episode. He went on to add that he made just $900k by the end of the show. After deducting all the legal charges and management fees, Josh Peck was left with a sum of just $450k. Josh was making an estimated sum of $100k a year from the show. Below are the details of how much Josh Peck makes from a movie, TV episode, and comedy show.

Josh Peck Earnings From TV, Movies, and Stand-Up

Despite receiving low pay for his role in Drake & Josh, Josh Peck now can easily make around $50k an episode. Coming to his stand-up shows, Josh charges between $40k to $75k, depending on the type of show and venue. On the other hand, Josh Peck can make between $0k to $50k for any speaking event. As for movies, it is guessed that he can make at least $500k for his work. Given below are the details of Josh Peck’s earnings from YouTube and Instagram.

Josh Peck YouTube and Instagram Earnings

Josh Peck has found even bigger success as a social media influencer when compared to his acting career. The actor has been uploading videos on YouTube since June 2017 and currently has over 3.62 million subscribers. As per our calculations, Josh Peck’s YouTube channel generates profits up to $420k a year. Josh mostly uploads vlogging videos on his channel. He also posts funny videos on his channel now and then. Josh’s monthly takings from this YouTube channel are estimated to be at least $30k. Furthermore, Josh Peck can earn additional cash through paid sponsorships and promotions as well.

Coming to Josh’s Instagram account, he currently has over 13.7 million followers. His huge fan base allows him to make over $687 by creating a sponsored Instagram story. The actor mostly shares photos and videos of his family, and he also uploads information related to his upcoming projects as well. It is estimated that uploading a promotional image can make Josh $2k. Likewise, Josh can charge up to $4k for endorsing a brand or product on his Instagram channel through a video.

Josh Peck Earnings From Endorsements

I have mentioned earlier that Josh Peck makes good money from endorsements and paid promotions, but in this section, I will tell you how much Josh Peck makes from his endorsement agreements. He has endorsed brands like Citizen Watches, Bank of America, and Twix. He has also promoted Vitafusion, Little Caesars, AXE Hair Creators, etc. According to our sources, Josh Peck’s takings from his endorsement deals are between $03k to $60k a year.

Early Life

Josh Peck is the child of Barbara Peck, who worked as a career coach. Currently, there is no information available on the biological father of Josh Peck, but we will update you as soon as there’s any update. Barbara welcomed her son, Josh Peck on the 10th of November 1986 in New York City. Later on, Barbara and Josh relocated to Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan. Josh was sent to P.S. 40 and later on to The PPAS, which stands for Professional Performing Arts School.

Unlike other children, Josh couldn’t participate in physical activities or exercises due to asthma. So instead, Josh spent most of his time watching sitcoms and got inspired to become a stand-up comedian. At that time, Josh Peck was just 8 years old. Josh soon started doing stand-up at Carolines on Broadway comedy club.

Soon Josh started garnering fame and by the age of 10 years, he appeared on The Rosie O’Donnell Show. Then in1999, Josh received an offer to join the live sketch TV show “The Amanda Show”, which he accepted. After landing the part, Josh Peck relocated to Los Angeles to become an actor.

Personal Life

While filming for the 4th season of Drake & Josh, Peck started focusing on his health by hiring a personal trainer and going on a diet as well. Josh states that his role on TV influences children all over the world, and thus he needs to become the role model that everyone looks up to. Around 2010, Josh Peck met a woman named Paige O’Brien, who worked as a cinematographer and editor. Soon, Josh and Paige started seeing each other and after dating for a few years, the pair decided to get married. Josh and Paige tied the knot in June 2017 and a year later the couple welcomed their first child. Paige gave birth to a son in December 2018. Peck and Paige named their child “Max”.

Final Thoughts on Josh Peck

Just like most of the actors, Josh Peck too had a humble beginning. He started his career by doing stand-up and soon worked his way to becoming part of TV sitcoms. Peck received worldwide fame for his role in Drake & Josh, and he went on to act in movies as well. Josh also found success as a voice artist, and he is currently working as a social media influencer, shaping the lives of countless people. There has been news on the web claiming that Josh Peck and his wife Paige are going to become parents for the second time. We wish Josh and his family good health.

