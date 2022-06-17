Josh Flagg Net Worth: Age, Height, Career, Biography, Assets, Family

Josh Flag is a popular real estate professional, a television reality show star and a public figure of America. He is widely known for his exceptional knowledge and experience in properties and lots and has gained a massive amount of success in his career. He often offers his expert opinion in this field in various magazines and other publications. While Flag has already established himself as one of the best real estate agents of California, he gained international fame by starring in “Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles”. The show features real estate agents and how they sell high-end properties to their clients using their charm and skills. As he continues to climb up the ladder of success, fans are more keen about Josh Flagg net worth.

The celebrity real estate star has garnered a huge fan following thanks to his charismatic ·personality and amassed a fortune that is worth drooling over. As of 2022, Josh Flagg net worth is reportedly $35 million. aside from his mainstream real estate career and his television appearance, Flag has expanded his horizon to other fields like writing and publishing books and launching a mobile app. The app acts as a guide for finding the various properties owned by the celebrities in Los Angeles. It is mainly for the tourists who love to visit these famous estates that their favorite stars own.

If you have been watching Bravo’s popular television reality series “Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles” and want to know more about Josh Flagg Net Worth, then we have got you covered here. In this posting, you will learn about professional and personal life of Flag, how much does Josh Flagg make, how old is Josh Flagg and more. let’s move on without a further delay.

Josh Flagg Net Worth, Biography and Early Life, Career, Awards, Assets and Personal Life

What is Josh Flagg Worth

Josh comes from a business class family where both his paternal and maternal grandparents operated successful businesses. His mother’s father, Herman Platt, dealt with electronics and was a renowned philanthropist. Josh’s maternal great grandfather, Benjamin Platt, was the founder of the nationally recognized “Platt Music Corporation” which had multiple chains across the country. Edith Flagg, his paternal grandmother was a fashion designer by profession and his father, Michael Flagg is a producer/ actor. So coming from a family that has its own successful ventures, Josh Flagg grew up around quite a bit of wealth.

Flagg’s family’s estimated net worth is reported to be around $100 million which may make many think that he was born with a silver spoon. Well, some sources say that he would have likely inherited a portion of finances to start his real estate business. But, the success that he has achieved through the course of his career is because of sheer hard work and perseverance. Currently, Josh Flagg net worth is $35 million which speaks volumes of his capability in his field.

How Much Does Josh Flagg Make

So now that you know what is Josh Flagg worth, you might be wondering how much does he take home a year. The exact figure is unknown but depending on his various ventures experts say that he makes somewhere around $3 to $4 million annually.

Josh has been involved in some very high profile real estate sales in his career that has helped him rake in a huge fortune contributing to Josh Flagg net worth. In fact he made record by making the greatest sale in the history of Brentwood Park neighborhood. He also made a sale worth $25 million in Beverly Hills. Josh Flagg has worked with several different celebrities. Thanks to his experience and connections with big names in the industry, many prefer him to deal with their properties. He reportedly has closed around $1 billion worth of sale so far in his career. So you can see where does that stunning net worth comes from.

Money from “Million Dollar Listing”

Another major source of income of Josh after his real estate firm is Bravo’s hit television show “Million Dollar Listing”. The channel began airing the show in 2012 and has ran 9 seasons so far with more than 102 episodes. Josh has been a main cast of the show from its fourth season in 2006 and remained until the 10th that aired in 2017. Clearly he has collected a hefty amount of cash by appearing in the television.

Earning From Ventures Other Than Real Estate

In addition to his mainstream real estate business, Josh has also penned down several books. He surely has been enjoying the royalties from those that are giving a significant boost to his financials.

Another means of earning for this star real estate agent is the successful mobile application that he has developed. He launched this app with a purpose that the tourists or anyone can locate the high-profile, historic, watch-worthy properties of various celebrities in the Los Angeles neighborhood.

Now that you know about how the “Million Dollar Listing” star has achieved his financial success, let’s take a delve into his childhood days and family.

Biography and Early Days

Real Name Joshua Daniel Flagg Popular Name Josh Flagg Date of Birth 20 August, 1985 Age 36 years Place of Birth Los Angeles, California, United States Parents Father: Michael Flagg

Mother: Cindy Platt Flagg Spouse Bobby Boyd Children None Net Worth $35 million Profession Real Estate agent, Businessman, Television Reality Star

So seeing his incredibly successful career, many are curious as to how old is Josh Flagg. Well, Josh Flagg was born Joshua Daniel Flagg on the 20th of August, 1985. So he is 36 years old at the time of writing this article.

Josh’s parents are Michael Flagg and Cindy Platt Flagg who are from Los Angeles. Both of them come from a wealthy business class family. Josh’s father is an actor and a producer. His paternal grandfather and great grandfather were electronics industry personnel and owner of the Platt Music Corporation chain respectively. His maternal grandmother was a Romanian-American fashion designer. The real estate agent was thus inherently born and brought up in a wealthy family.

Josh grew up in the Los Angeles area and started attending Stephen S. Wise Temple Elementary school. He then went to Brentwood School, a private school in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. Later moved to Beverly Hills High School in 2003. But before completing his high school, Josh had already entered the real estate business.

Flagg always knew from a very young age that he was only interested in pursuing a career in real estate. Therefore, at the young age of 18, Flagg had already began selling properties in the sophisticated areas like Beverly Hills and Sunset Strip. He did this under the mentorship of Bruce Nelson, a local real estate agent. This was even before he graduated from his high school.

Career and Accomplishments

Real Estate Career

Beginning his career early on, Josh has been able to build a strong and successful career at a very young age. He has earned a name in the industry for indulging in the high-profile property dealings for various celebrities. Some of them include Adam Levine, Shonda Rhimes, Steve Aoki, Dorothy Chandler and Merv Griffin to name a few.

One of Josh’s most notable accomplishments was a $25 million worth sale of a luxurious home located in Beverly Hills. In 2009, he founded his own real estate company called “John Flagg Estates” in partnership with Keller Williams Realty Inc. Josh later collaborated with Rodeo Realty to work together.

Josh Flagg has had numerous accomplishments through the course of his career in this field. He has graced the pages of several reputed magazines and has appeared in many television shows and news. He was the pick of 2012 Forbes’ edition for their ’30 Under 30′ as one of the top record-breaking real estate agents. aside from that he was also featured in the pages of The Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times, and Variety, among several others. Flagg has also appeared on NBC-aired “Today Show”, CBS’s “The Insider”, “Good Morning America E!” by ABC, and “Watch What Happens: Live” in Bravo.

Writing and Television Career

While Josh garnered a solid popularity among the elite groups for dealing with their real estate assets, he has become internationally famous for appearing in the reality show. He joined Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing” in 2006 and remained in the show until 2012. Flagg co-starred with Altman and Hildebrand for the first 4 seasons. Later after Hildebrand left the show, several other celebrities joined him like James Harris, Tracy Maltas, David Parnes etc. After the 10th season, Josh made an exit.

As for his writing career, he has penned down a number of books. Interestingly, he had been working on one from when he was 14. But finally in 2009, he completed it and published. This book titled “A Simple Girl: Stories My Grandmother Told Me” talks about his grandmother, Edith Flagg. Josh writes about how she pulled through the war (Holocaust) and earned a name in the US fashion industry by becoming a stylist. Flagg released his second book, his memoir in 2011, which he titled “Million Dollar Agent: Brokering the Dream”. In this book, the real estate star talks about his journey in this field, how he made a successful career in real estate and as a television reality star.

Mobile App

Josh has successfully built a mobile application called “Stars Map” that has also become a huge hit. Through this application, the users can spot a property owned by a celebrity in the Los Angeles area using GPS. The app has gained huge popularity among the sightseers as they can hop from one property to another with ease and get to know interesting or historic facts encapsulating these. Flagg has worked in this app using his own knowledge and experience after verifying the accuracy of the information with public municipal records.

Personal Life

Josh Flag has always been open about his sexual orientation. He is homosexual and is currently married to Bobby Boyd who is also a real estate agent and a model. The duo came out as gay in March 2011. After dating for a few years, Flagg reportedly proposed Bobby for a marriage in 2016 amidst a flash mob performance that was taking place in the Four Seasons Hotel George V. They later married on the 10th of September, 2017. The wedding took place in Beverly Hills Hotel, LA, California. the couple have been living in a luxurious flat in Beverly Hills.

Josh and his husband Bobby were together since 2017 until 2022. But lately, there have been news about their split and the duo have also confirmed on their own social media handles that they are separating.

In addition to his obvious interest in real estate, Flagg also keeps special interest in contemporary art work, high-end furniture and admires different architectural designs and styles. He reportedly owns the biggest collection of Billy Haines’ furniture in the world. Aside from that, he loves to collect rare or vintage cars. The “Million Dollar Listing” star has 1960’s convertible Rolls Royce Cloud II in his possession.

Assets

As a real estate broker himself, it’s no surprise that Flagg has owned and flipped several properties of his own. He bought a property in 2015 in Beverly Hills for $4.4 million. He later sold it at a profit of $1.1 million. Three years later, he bought another luxurious mansion for $7 million in Beverly Hills. Built in 1928, the property features the architecture of its time and includes 5 baths and 5 bedrooms. It also has a massive living space sitting on 4,500 sq.ft. area. Flagg was sharing the house with his husband Bobby Boyd.

After splitting from Bobby, Flagg moved out and later in March 2022, bought another mansion paying $9.2 million as per various sources. His new residence sits on 7,000 sq.ft. area and features 7 bedrooms and 8 baths.

Wrapping Up

Josh is a mighty successful real estate broker who has achieved a lot at a very young age. His financial success is the result of his incredibly illustrious career that stretches for more than 10 years. His expertise and knowledge in the field has attracted numerous celebrities who now prefer Josh as their broker over others. In addition to his actual profession, he has also earned substantial fame by appearing in Bravo’s reality show. As of 2022, Josh Flagg net worth is $35 million and the way he is proceeding with his businesses, you might see his net worth shoot up pretty soon.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Josh Flagg worth? Josh Flag net worth is $35 million as of 2022. He has earned his wealth from his extremely successful career in real estate. He also had quite a decent earning from his television project, royalties from his publications and the mobile app. How old is Josh Flagg? Born on Josh Flagg 10 August 1985, Flagg is currently is 36 years old. How much does Josh Flagg make? Based on his businesses and other ventures, Josh Flagg likely makes around $3 million annually. Who is Josh’s spouse? Josh is married to Bobby Boyd since 2017. However, the couple is planning to legally separate.