Joseline Hernandez Net Worth: Career, Family, Assets, House, Cars, Age, Height

Joseline Hernandez is a popular face in the television scene. Holding her place strong over the last decade, the American-Puerta Rican celebrity has earned a solid fame as a reality show host, actress and a rap artist. She has a series of television shows to her credit. But, among all of those she is best remembered for being one of the main cast members in VH1 show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Between her television projects, music gigs and other ventures, what is Joseline Hernandez worth really? The actress come reality star has been able to accrue a good amount of fortune from her métier. As of the latest reports, Joseline Hernandez Net Worth is $300 thousand. Many sources have also pegged her at $400 to $500 thousand as well.

While Joseline is known for appearing in various small screen reality shows, she often grabs public attention due to her high-profile relationships with celebrities like DJ Stevie J, music producer and television personality Balistic Beats A.k.a Robin Ingouma. Some of the other notable shows the television star has been a part of include “Stevie J & Joseline Go Hollywood”, “The Wendy Williams Show”, “Joseline Takes Miami” among many others. In addition, to that the “Puerto Rico Princess” (as she is often addressed as) is also known for several of her musical numbers as well.

If you want to know more about this television figure like how much does Joseline Hernandez make, how old is Joseline Hernandez, her walk of life, assets and more, then read on.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star’s popularity in the small screen industry might surprise many when they hear about Joseline Hernandez net worth. But, it is also a number that many of you might also wish to see in your bank. It also speaks volumes of her journey so far in the industry. Various sources online have reported Joseline Hernandez net worth between $300 to $500 thousand. She has earned this mainly from her television and music projects.

There isn’t much information about Joseline Hernandez’s annual salary. The fact is it might be a variable everytime she picks up a new project which is why it is hard to determine what is her annual pay check. That said, the Joseline reportedly made a salary of $50,000 per episode back in 2012 for Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Later she made $400,000 for the show’s last season that is Season 6 in 2016.

The television personality joined the show from its very first season as a main cast and remained there for the almost six seasons. This show, therefore, became one of the main factors of what is Joseline Hernandez worth today. Hernandez was also a part of the Love & Hip Hop: Miami for two seasons where she sure made a lot of money.

In addition to her main stream television career, Hernandez has also been a part of a few promotional and endorsement deals. As per one of the sources online, she has collaborated with BOOMBOD, a healthcare line to promote their products. She has also signed endorsement deals with other beauty and cosmetic brands like Marcösmetics and Chiney Glow. The reality star is also frequently seen citing a couple of brands like Spex Photography Inc. and V74boutique (a fashion brand) which points out to her involvement or association with these brands for promotional purpose.

Being pretty active on social media platform, especially, on Instagram, the television star/ actress has garnered more that 3.5 million followers. She seems to have an engagement rate of 0.16%. A well-known magazine estimated that Joseline’s Instagram account can likely generate around $6,700- $11,600 per sponsored post.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Joseline Hernandez Celebrated Name Joseline Hernandez Date of Birth 3 November 1986 Age 36 years Place of Birth Ponce, Puerto Rico Parents Step Father – Luis

Mother – Carmen Hernandez Spouse Stevie J (m. 2011-2016), Balistic Beats (m. 2017-present) Children one daughter - Bonnie Bella Profession Reality / television star, actress, rapper, Net Worth $300 Thousand

How old is Joseline Hernandez? Joseline Hernandez was born on 3rd of November, 1986 in a place called Ponce in Puerto Rico. She will step in to her 36th birthday in 2022. The television actress, hence, is often referred to as “Puerto Rico Princess”. She is the daughter of Carmen, her mother and, Luis, her step father. Her biological father was reportedly into drugs and he passed away due to overdose of heroin when she was very young. Joseline grew up with five other siblings. Her older sister’s name is Yanira, and she has four brothers after her who are Jorge, Hisael, Kermit and Luis Jr. The youngest sibling was diagnosed with autism and required special care.

Hernandez was only six when her entire family relocated to Florida. Her family struggled financially. Therefore, at the age of 16, the television star started working in a stripping club. She worked there under the name Shenellica Juneann Bettencourt and earned money to support the needs of her family and siblings. Joseline also had the ill fate of getting arrested twice during this time, in 2003 and 2007 on charges of displaying indecent behavior.

However, it was also while stripping in Onyx Club of Atlanta, that Stevie J. recognized her talent and helped her enter into the television industry.

Career

Joseline’s career didn’t begin her career with acting initially. She had to do odd jobs in order to provide for her family. During one of those times, while she was performing in Onyx Club as a stripper, it was Stevie J. who figured out her potential. For those who do not know who Stevie J is, he is an award winning music/ record producer, a DJ and popular television star.

Joseline’s journey into the television began in 2012, when Stevie J brought Henderson to his show, the first season of “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” as his new artist. The show was based on the life stories, the family and relationship struggles of the rap artists. It also revealed the producer’s romantic involvement with Henderson. His ex-girlfriend, Mimi Faust obviously did not take this well and the love triangle between these three cast members became the main scene of this reality show. This brought Henderson to limelight and she enjoyed a lot of attention from the audiences and media during this time.

Hernandez went on to be in the season for the next 6 seasons. “Love & Hip Hop : Atlanta” managed to get high TRP ratings and became of the most watched show at that time. While in this show, she released quite a few singles based on dancehall and reggaetón. She recieved a lot of praise for her work. Her incredible dancing talent got her selected as a cameo in various award shows like BET Awards, AVN award show, BET Hip-Hop awards and more.

Meanwhile in 2016, Joseline became a part of the series’ spin off titled “Stevie J & Joseline: Go Hollywood”. she also made a brief appearance in Lee Daniels’ television show called “Star”.

Career Post 2017

Joseline left “Love & Hip Hop : Atlanta”, during the shooting of the 6th Seasons reunion in 2017 after she had got into arguments with the cast members and the producers of the show. the same year, she co-hosted a talk show called “The Real”. The very next year, in 2018 the reality star was a part of a special documentary in television called “Joseline’s Special Delivery” that featured the birth of Joseline and Stevie J’s child. She garnered further attention from the audiences through this one.

Then, in 2018, Joseline began working in the new television series called “Joseline Takes Miami”. However, owing to some issue with the production, the show was never aired. She came in as a guest star in “Married To Medicine” in 2019. The television star went on to sign a streaming contract with Netflix in 2020. She became the producer, creator and the star of the show “Joseline’s Cabaret” in 2020 and she later worked on the season 2 of the show as well. That same year Hernandez also returned to “Love & Hip Hop : Miami’s” season 3 taping.

Earlier in February 2020, Joseline Hernandez appeared in a show called “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” along with her boyfriend Balistic Beats. Balistic proposed Hernandez in the show’s finale in front of all the cast members on camera. All of these projects have helped her with Joseline Hernandez net worth.

Music Projects Adding to Joseline Hernandez net worth

While the reality star has been more prominent in series, she has worked on a few sound tracks as well. some of the most notable ones include “Run Me My Money”. The song seemed to be directing towards the Scott Young. This was also not the only diss track from Hernandez. Her songs “Hate Me Now” and “Know Me Importa” also reflected as diss tracks and seemed to have been directing towards Cardi B. This led to a series of negative reviews from several. Despite that, the lyrics of the song was powerful enough to make it to the 7th position in the Billboard hot new Hip Hop’s to 100 chart.

Some of her other works include “Playboy Bunny”, “Gold”, “Spanish Rockstar”, Slay”, “Mi Cualto” among others.

While in the show “Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta”, Stevie assisted Joseline to record many singles like “Church”, “Stingy with My Kutty Katt” and others. A talented artist with pleasant on-presence, she also appeared in a series of music videos with songs from Reggae genre. In addition to her own music videos, she became a part of came in Rocco’s Wordplay 2 single “Girls Gone Wild”. She was a part of music video produced by Stevie J. for Trey Songz titled “Hail Mary” and many others from different singers.

Personal Life

Hernandez has always been pretty open about her sexual orientation and says that she doesn’t prefer one over the other.

When it comes to her marriage life, Hernandez and Stevie reportedly tied the knot in 2013. However, after three years both of them agreed that they faked their marriage in order to gain pubic attention. Hernandez went ahead and said that while they were in a very serious long term relationship, they never married legally. In fact, in order to get more TRP rating, the fifth season of “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” also showed their split. Also, when taping for the same season, Joseline revealed that she was pregnant with Stevie’s child.

In December 2019, the duo became parents of Bonnie Bella, their daughter. But, things had turned pretty bitter between Stevie and Hernandez. There were never-ending fights between them regarding the custody of their daughter. Stevie expressed his concern about her daughter’s safety with her in 2019 when filing, stating that Hernandez did not let him see his daughter for one whole month. He also mentioned that he had more financial stability than her and that she was not fit to raise her. Stevie also wanted Joseline to pay for child support. She, on the other hand said, Stevie never showed much interest in their daughter.

More Drama

Well, it didn’t end there. To make the legal drama even more worse, when Stevie went to get their daughter in Miami just before his custody was scheduled, Hernandez flew off to LA with their child. Later an arrest warrant was issued against Joseline until she returned the child to the father. In 2019, Stevie got the primary custody of Bonnie Bella while Joseline got the rights to visit her. The court also eliminated the custody payment from Stevie to Hernandez. This was, however, pretty short lived and Joseline soon got temporary custody of her daughter and Bonnie began attending school in her mother’s place. The legal battle between the two on Bonnie’s custody reportedly continues.

In April 2018, Hernandez announced her relationship with Robin Ingouma, famously known as Balistic Beats. The duo got engaged and later tied the knot in 2020.

Assets

Joseline Hernandez was sued by the Landlord of the Beach Place Apartments where she lives for not paying up the rent. The landlord revealed that despite leaving a notice for the rent payment, the reality star failed to do so. She owes around $2375 in addition to the lawyer charges. Hernandez’s landlord reportedly dropped the charges later.

Joseline Hernandez is a hard working individual who rose to fame through her persistence and determination. She came from a family that had financial struggles. Not only did she help provide for her family, but also built a successful career in television. the reality star come actress has made amazing contributions to the industry that has helped earn what she has today. Joseline Hernandez net worth is $300,000. She has had a turbulent personal life in the past but for now her relationship with her present husband, In April 2018, Hernandez announced her relationship with Robin Ingouma, famously known as Balistic Beats is reportedly going smooth. That said, her fans are surely hoping to see a lot more on screen in future.

What is Joseline Hernandez worth? Joseline Hernandez net worth as of 2022 is reportedly around $300,000. She has earned this wealth from her career in television in addition to a few singles that she has released. Some part of the money has also come from the endorsement deals she has been a part of. How old is Joseline Hernandez? Born on 3rd of November, 1986 in a place called Ponce in Puerto Rico, Hernandez will be 36 years old in 2022. How much does Joseline Hernandez make? while her exact annual salary is unknown, Joseline has reportedly made $400,000 from her Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta’s last season. This is also one of the highest payments that she has recieved. so considering that she might me making around $50,000 annually. Who is Hernandez’s husband? Joseline Hernandez married the American rapper/ record producer Balistic Beats a.k.a Robin Ingouma in 2020.