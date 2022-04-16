Jordyn Woods Net Worth: Career, Age, Height, Weight, Earning, Relationship

You know that you have become famous when you have been declared as one of the most googled people in the world. This was the same with the case of Jordyn Woods. If you are not familiar with who Jordyn Woods is, then let me tell you that Woods was the best pal of Kylie Kardashian. She started her career by featuring in the reality television program called “Life of Kylie” in 2017. Then just two years later, Jordyn Woods became the most googled person, ranking at 10th place in 2019. So how did Jordyn become one of the most googled persons in 2019? Also, What is Jordyn Woods worth? How much does Jordyn Woods make? And How old is Jordyn Woods? All the answers to the questions above are given in this post.

What Is Jordyn Woods Worth?

The former best friend of Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods net worth is estimated at around $6 million. She gained fame for being best friends with Kylie Jenner and appearing on her show “Life of Kylie”. Back in 2019, Woods made out with Tristan Thompson at a party. Now there is nothing wrong with that, as everyone has the right to date anyone. However, the problem here is that Tristan Thompson was already in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian when he made out with Jordyn Woods. As you can guess, Khole and Thomson parted ways after this. Due to this Jordyn Woods became one of the most googled persons in the world in 2019.

Name Jordyn Woods Net Worth $6 Million Birth 23rd September 1997, Los Angeles, California Nationality American Age 24 Years Old Height 5Ft 9In Weight 68 Kg Partner Karl-Anthony Towns Profession Socialite, Model Career 2016-Present

How Much Does Jordyn Woods Make?

Thanks to the American reality television show, Jordyn became famous and started making thousands of dollars. Furthermore, she launched some business ventures, that increased her wealth even more. According to reports, Jordyn Woods earns around $400k to $500k every year. Her income is mostly generated from her modeling and business ventures. She also makes a great deal of money from her social media handles as well. It is estimated that her monthly income is at least $45k to $55k. Below are the details of Jordyn Woods’s earnings

Jordyn Woods Modeling Career

Jordyn Woods caught the eye of Wilhelmina’s agent on Instagram back in 2015. The agent contacted Jordyn and offered her a job to become a model, to which Woods accepted. Then in the following year, Woods walked on the fashion ramp of Lane Bryant and Christian Siriano Fashion Show.

In addition to this, Jordyn also served as a model for Good American (a clothing company run by Khloé Kardashian). Though it is not clear how much Jordyn made by modeling, it is reported that an average model takes home a salary of up to $100k every year. Given that, Jordyn had ties with the Kardashians, we can estimate that she earned more than that.

Jordyn Woods Earning From Social Media

The American model joined the YouTube platform in 2016 and has 23 videos uploaded on her channel. The channel has more than 445k subscribers and more than 15.4 million overall views. It is estimated that Jordyn Woods earns around up to $11.3k every year and her channel records at least 3k new subscribers every month. It is projected that Jordyn Woods takes home between $60 to $1k every month from YouTube. Plus, she also makes extra cash by sponsoring her videos.

Coming to her Instagram account, Jordyn Woods has a massive fan following of more than 12.5 million. According to reports, it is stated that Jordyn makes up to 3k just for posting a promotional story. While on the other hand, she charges up to 6k for a sponsored image post and a hefty amount of up to $12k for posting an endorsed video on her Instagram account.

Jordyn Woods Earnings From Business Ventures

In 2018, Jordyn stepped into the world of business by launching a clothing line called “SECNDNTURE” in August. This clothing line is concerned with providing clothes of all sizes. Just after launching her first venture, Jordyn Woods partnered with her then best friend Kylie Jenner to inaugurate another venture. Jordyn and Kyle started a cosmetic line called “Kylie x Jordyn Collection”.

Then later in 2019, Jordyn Woods started not one but two business ventures. The first is a clothing line collaborating with Boohoo.com and the second is Easilocks. Easilocks is a hair extensions company. Furthermore, Jordyn also launched a fitness application called “FIRST PLACE”.

Last but not the least, Jordyn also shook hands with “Pretty Little Thing” and launched her own collection during the Covid pandemic in 2020. During this, she was also featured in Rick Ross’s music video. Given that, she is part of multiple business ventures, it is safe to assume that she easily earns thousands of dollars out of them.

Jordyn Woods Real Estate and Car

Before her ugly spat with Khole Kardashian, Jordyn used to reside in her best friend’s i.e, Kylie Jenner’s house. However, after the news broke out that Jordyn made out with Thompson, Kylie asked Jordyn to leave her house. After leaving Jenner’s house, Jordyn took shelter in a rented house in Los Angeles. However, the rented house is no less than a grand residence.

It is stated that the house has many bedrooms and bathrooms. It also has an arcade room and a large kitchen as well. In addition to this, the house also has a front mountain view. Jordyn Woods is also a proud keeper of a Porsche Taycan car. According to reports, the car is worth a hefty sum of more than $150k. This car is a gift from her beloved partner Karl Anthony Towns. The model broke the news to her fans through her social media post.

Early Life

Jordyn Woods is the daughter of John Woods and Elizabeth Woods. Her father was a sound engineer and used to work on the sets of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, while her mother used to work as a talent agent and also used to manage brands as well. John Woods and Elizabeth woods welcomed their daughter on the 23rd of September 1997, in Los Angeles, California.

In addition to this, John Woods and Elizabeth Woods have three more children two sons, and a daughter. The name of John and Elizabeth’s other children are John Jr, Joshua, and Jodie. Jordyn was homeschooled after her parents parted ways when she was just 13 years old.

Jordyn’s father lost the battle with cancer when she was just 19 years old. Then in 2015, she caught the eye of Wilhelmina’s agent, and thus began her career as a model.

Career

Apart from being a model, Jordyn has also worked in television as well. She first appeared in her best friend’s reality program called “Life of Kylie” in 2017. Jordyn was also invited to appear as a guest in a game show called “Hip Hop Squares” in 2019. In the following year, Jordyn participated in the famous television program called “The Masked Singer”, where she performed under the name “Kangaroo”.

Then Jordyn got a chance to appear in a sitcom called “grown-ish” in 2019. Jordyn made a guest appearance in an episode, playing the character of Dee. Jordyn, later on, went to feature in a film called “Sacrifice”. In the year 2020, Jordyn landed the role of the lead character called “Vanessa Mass” in a movie called “Trigger”.

Personal Life

Jordyn used to live in the house of her former best friend Kylie Jenner. Later after her controversial kiss with Thompson, Jordyn left the house of Kylie Jenner. After this, Jordyn started seeing Karl-Anthony Towns, who is a basketball player. Jordyn currently resides in a rented mansion in Los Angeles.

Conclusion

Given that Kylie Jenner is one of the most famous personalities in the world, being a friend of hers benefitted Jordyn Woods greatly. Woods came into the limelight by appearing in “Life of Kylie”. Jordyn used her fame to expand her career by appearing in various television programs and launching a few business ventures. Jordyn’s fame rose even higher, after the news of Woods kissing the partner of Khole Kardashian i.e, Tristan Thompson. Now, Jordyn Woods is an influencer who earns thousands of dollars from her social media handles as well as from business ventures. Jordyn is currently residing in a rented house in the city of Los Angeles. The model is dating basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns.

