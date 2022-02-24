Have you ever tried playing golf? Well, it’s not exactly a child’s play, which many might think considering how simple it looks. Mind you, it’s easy at all. That’s one of the reasons why you can loads of money by being a professional golfer. That and the price of accessories involved in playing golf are expensive as well. You can’t just play gold in a small place– well, I’m not talking about mini gold– and you need a few acres for that. Enough about that though, we are here to talk about one of the professional golfers named Jordan Spieth, and also Jordan Spieth’s net worth.

What is Jordan Spieth’s Net Worth?

Before we talk about how much money Jordan Spieth has, let us a daily down a bit and learn a little bit about him. For starters, he is a professional golfer who has been playing golf since he was 4 years old. When you start that early, you are bound to do great things in life which he did at the age of 21. When Spieth was 21 years old, he won his first 2015 Master Tournament. It’s not just that but he had also won U.S. Open. These are the most prominent events in the world of golf, so winning them both at such a young age was a huge achievement.

With such accolades and many others in his career so far, he had made $110 million as his net worth. This net worth isn’t just from golf, but a huge part of his also from his endorsements and brand deals. During the start of 2010 more precisely during 2013-2014, he had made around $4.3 million by playing 27 matches.

Spieth also won the 2015 FedEx Cup got him a bonus of $10 million, apart from the $1.5 million prize money. His earnings from that year alone are estimated to be more than $12 million. This is from his professional golf career and does not include those brand deals. similarly many others from a very young age. All that had contributed to his $110 million net worth. There are many other victories of his that we will discuss in the latter part of this article.

Name Jordan Spieth Age 28 Profession American Professional Golfer Net Worth $110 million Date of Birth July 27, 1993 Place of Birth Dallas, Texas, U.S. Spouse Annie Verret Current Tour PGA Tour

Brand Endorsements and Deals

Every sport is backed by many sponsors and many of them even sign deals with players. These deals involve endorsing their products by using them while playing the game. This is something you will also see in golf, and Jordan Spieth does have some good deals providing him another source of income. Actually many golf players like Spieth earn way more from endorsement and brand deals than they do on the course.

One of the major sponsors for Spieth is Under Armour which signed him to be the face of their golf products division. Spieth was just 19 years old at that time and locked a deal for multiple years. Initially, the contract was to be made for 25 years, for some reason, they decide to go for 10 years. The exact price they paid to the golfer is still unknown but we can imagine that it could be a hefty sum. They provide him with everything that he requires on the course from head to toe from 2015.

He had also signed many other deals with a wide range of brands like AT&T, NetJets, Rolex, BioSteel Sports Supplements, Coco-Cola, Wheaties, and a few others. All these endorsements paid him more than $25 million in total. Don’t take it from us, take it from Forbes, as they are the ones that reported Spieth’s earnings through his endorsements.

Speith also has merch that was created by Under Armour. Things like sportswear, cleats, and a few other accessories. For example, you can buy a spikeless golf shoe spieth merch for $200. Similarly, you can find many other merchandises.

Jordan Spieth’s Property

The professional golfer is said to own two mansions so far. Yes, you heard that right. He owns two mansions, and one of them is $7.1 million. Spieth bought this huge mansion in Dallas that covers 10,000 square feet of land. The mansion has 5 bedrooms, a golf simulator, gym, a basketball court, and a garage that can hold 12 cars. He purchased this mansion from Hunter Mahan, who is a fellow golfer.

This mansion also contains a guest house that has a mini kitchen, a bathroom, and a bedroom. Since this is a separate place from the main mansion, they can access it even if the main mansion is locked. There’s also a wine cellar in the house that has a temperature control option. Now, if you have a huge mansion that has the space to hold 12 cars in its garage, then you would definitely want to fill it up with as many cars as possible.

Well, looks like Jordan did exactly that. He has a wide range of luxury cars in his garage that are any man’s dream. We are going to list all the cars that he once owned and currently owns. The list includes Cadillac Escalade SUV($75,000), Ford F-150 truck($30,000), Toyota 4Runner($30,000), Mercedes-Benz CLS($74,000), Jeep Grand Cherokee($39,000), BMW i3 (EV)($45,000), and Hyundai SUV($20,000). Some of the prices that we mentioned here are the starting prices, and the actual market value may vary.

Also, many sources claim that the pro-golfer also owns vehicles like Ferrari California and Porsche 991. Spieth has another house that is located in Preston, Dallas, Texas. This property is said to cost $2.1 million.

His Early Life and Amatuer Career

As mentioned earlier, Jordan got into golfing at a very early age, which is around 4 years. He was born to Mary Christine and Shawn Spieth in 1993, in Dallas, Texas. After developing an interest to play golf at an early age, he then started playing it regularly after he turned 10. Fortunately, his parents had joined a Country club called the Brookhaven Country Club, and he got the chance to play there regularly.

Even before he had finished college, Jordan had already won the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship in 2009. He then later graduated in 2011 from Jesuit College Preparatory School. In the same year, he had also won the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship again. The first one was at Trump National Bedminster and the second one was at Gold Mountain.

Other than Tiger Woods, he is the only other person to win the U.S. Junior Amateur Championship twice. There is a ranking for best junior golfers in the world, and Jordan Spieth was at the number 1 position in the AJGA Golf rankings in 2011. He even tried his skills in the Junior PGA Championship but only ranked second, twice. In 2009, Spieth was named the Rolex Junior Player of the Year.

When Jordan was in his college in freshmen year, he even contributed to his team winning the National Collegiate Athletic Association for the Men’s National Golf Championship. After a long time in 2010, Jordan became the first amateur exemption to play the PGA Tour’s HP Byron Nelson Championship. The previous one was in 1995. Spieth made the cut in the PGA Tour event and was the 6th youngest one to do so.

After he finished his 2012 U.S. Open, he reached the rank of #1 amateur in World Amateur Golf Rankings.

Starting His Professional Career

Seeing that he was doing an outstanding job at playing golf, he decided to turn professional. It is then, he partnered with brands like BioSteel Sports Supplements and Under Armour for his sponsorship in 2013. He then also recorded his first-ever PGA Tour win in the 2013 John Deere Classic and was the first teenager to do so after a long time.

This led him to earn membership in the PGA Tour, and he became eligible for other events like the FedEx Cup, Open Championship(2013), PGA Championship, and Masters(2014). In the 2013’s Official World Golf Rankings, he was placed at #22 rank. In the next year, he played the Master for the first time and was a runner-up. The list of his victories includes the 2015 Valspar Championship, 2015 Masters Tournament, 2015 U.S Open, 2015 John Deere Classic, 2015 Tour Championship, 2016 Hyundai Tournament of Champions, and 5 others.

Spieth’s last PGA Tour win was in the 2021 Valero Texas Open.

Awards and Achievements

Some of his other achievements include winning the major 3 times, winning the “Best Male Golfer ESPY Award”, “Laureus World Sports Award for Breakthrough of the Year”. The former award is something that he had won 3 times in 2015, 2016, and 2018.

Jordan Spieth’s Personal Life

Spieth is a married man a father too, he first proposed to his girlfriend(now wife) Annie Verret in January 2018, and the couple then got married in the November of the same year in Dallas. The couple was then blessed with a boy in November 2021, who they named Sammy. Spieth has two younger siblings, and one of them is a younger sister who is specially-abled. This led him to establish the Spieth Family Foundation. This foundation helps with special needs children, people with pediatric cancer, and military families.

Wrapping Up

The whole point of this article is to discuss Jordan Spieth’s net worth, which we did along with a few other things. We talked about his career beginning, the start of his professional career, and the kind of money he earned from it. The article also has information on his brand deals and endorsements, which also add to his net worth. Spieth has had an amazing career so far and looks like he still has a lot left in him. While he may not have had any win for a few years now, he could still bounce back.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

What is Jordan Spieth’s net worth in 2021? Jordan Spieth’s net worth in 2021 was pretty much the same as his current one, which is $110 million. This is the result of a lot of hard work and skill that led to becoming one of the top professional golfers in the world. How much money does Jordan Spieth have had in 2020? While the world was in lockdown due to the pandemic, Jordan Spieth was still in a pretty good place, at least financially. His net worth in 2020 was $95 million, which was $15 million more than his 2019 net worth. Does Jordan Spieth have kids? Yes, Spieth became a father on November 14, 2021, when his first kid, Sammy was born. How many PGA Tours did Jordan Spieth win? So far, Spieth has won 12 PGA Tour wins, and his last one was in the 2021 Valero Texas Open.