Jordan Haworth Peele, popularly known by Jordan Peele, has been making his audiences laugh for years now with his perfect humor timing. With his career spread across various entertainment shows and films, the actor-comedian is definitely not an unknown face in showbiz. In addition to contributing to the acting realm, the New York-based actor has also been a host, a well-accomplished director, and a screenplay writer. With so many attributes added to his bio, have you ever wondered how much does Jordan Peele make? In between his acting and filmmaking career, Jordan Peele Net Worth is $50 million as estimated in 2022.

Jordan has earned a solid reputation in the comical scene, and he gained all the attention when he started hosting the MTV aired “Comedy Weekend”. He then went on to do a few other series and comedy sketches. However, unlike many other prominent actors who work around their niche most of the time, Jordan took the industry by surprise with his work in a completely different genre from what he has been involved in.

Widely known for his Comedy Central gigs, especially the popular show “Key and Peele”, Jordan took a leap of faith to expand his career. He tried his hands on solo-directing a movie titled “Get Out”, in the Horror genre which became a blockbuster hit.

Read on to know more about the actor’s life, Jordan Peele net worth, his work, how old is Jordan Peele and more.

One of the most successful comedian-actor-director, Jordan has earned whatever he has got through his gifted talents. The entertainer has accrued a hefty amount of cash through various types of projects that have led to Jordan Peele’s Net Worth standing at $50 million today.

Jordan Peele Salary

How much does Jordan Peele make? Jordan Peele has been in the industry since the early 2000s which means that he has been around for close to 20 years now. The actor doesn’t have hundreds of shows and films credited to his name, but he still has an enviable bank balance. Well, he has made smart moves and invested his time and interest in the right deals that have helped with what Jordan Peele net worth is today.

In 2012, Jordan’s widely known Comedy Central series “Key and Peele” ran for 5 seasons and aired 53 episodes in all. His career actually started after this show. People often get curious about Jordan Peele Salary. There isn’t sufficient information about how much he took home per episode. However, considering the popularity of the show and his potential, we can assume that the actor would have received a big paycheck.

The actor’s 2017 horror film “Get Out” had a far-reaching effect. He made his directorial debut through this, and it was a massive hit among the audiences. The film was made with a low budget of $4.5 million, but it grossed a whopping $255 million at the box office. You can only imagine how much impact this movie had on Peele’s bank upturning Jordan Peele net worth significantly.

After three years, in 2020, Jordan Peele shook the audience with another film in the horror genre called “Us”. This movie once again was a huge success with a gross reaching over $255.4 million worldwide. So both the movies together made a box office sale of $510 million. Clearly, this was the main source where Peele made so much fortune from. Of course, his smaller television shows and other films did help increase his bank balance even more.

Universal deal contributing to Jordan Peele net worth

Meanwhile, in 2016, Jordan had co-produced a movie called BlacKkKlansman by Spike Lee. This movie grossed $93.4 million worldwide. In addition to that, in 2019, Universal Pictures signed a 5-year contract with Peele’s production house called “Monkeypaw Productions”. The deal is extremely profitable and is worth $300-400 million. Although Peele does not get paid in advance, he earns it annually. Depending on the success of the project, the actor apparently takes home a very large base along with a solid bonus.

Now that you have an idea about how much salary does Jordan Peele make, let’s move on to see how did the actor get into the entertainment world, how old is Jordan Peele, and some other facts that might interest you.

Biography and Early life

So how old is Jordan Peele? Jordan Peele was born in New York on February 21, 1979. He was born to Lucinda Williams and Hayward Peele, Jr. Lucinda, his mother, hails from Maryland. She is white, and her family is originally from the colonial United States. Her father, on the other hand, is Afro-American and is originally from North Carolina.

As a child, the actor was pretty conscious about his interracial identity. He used to get conscious about this and would often hide this when he was among his black friends. This is because revealing the fact that his mother was white often led others to misunderstand as though he was claiming that he was “above” the others. This had significantly impacted him as a child. However, the fact was, despite keeping his identity to himself, his accent made him stand out among his other black friends.

Jordan barely got a chance to see his father as he was not around. He was raised by his mother single-handedly in the Upper Western side of Manhattan. The actor went to Calhoun School there. After graduating from high school in 1997, he went on to attend college at Sarah Lawrence College. He initially took up puppetry as his main subject of study, however, after attending a class in comedy, Peele fell for it. He discontinued college after two years in order to build a career in comedy.

Peele collaborated with his roommate and a classmate from his college, Rebecca Drysdale to form a comedy group. The actor-director later joined Boom Chicago- a theatre troupe from Amsterdam. He was there for several years after joining the group.

Career

Jordan Peele’s professional career began when he joined Boom Chicago, and he performed pretty well there. He used to perform musical duets with Nicole Parker. He stepped into the television industry during the early 2000s and then got a break when he came in as a host in 2002 for MTV aired “Comedy Weekend”.

The next year he got a role as a cast in “MADTv” – a popular comedy-drama series where he met Keegan-Michael Key. Jordan and Keegan had wonderful comedy chemistry because of which they were often presented together. Peele and Michael Key later came up with their own show called “Key and Peele” in 2012 which they rocked together.

During his time in “MADTv”, Peele created several well-known characters like Barack Obama, James Brown, Ja Rule, and many more. He received praise from across the world for his excellent parody skills. While in the show, he was also nominated for his “Sad Fitty Cent” song. He was a part of the show for 5 seasons from 2003 to 2008.

Peele appeared in several other shows and films like in the movie “The Station” (2009). He also got a role in the 2010 comedy series titled “Children’s Hospital”. The “Key and Peele” show by Comedy Central also ran for 5 seasons where the last season was wrapped up in 2015. The duo was mainly appreciated for perfect comical timing and great chemistry which made their show even more entertaining. Keegan and Peele were the show’s producers as well as the writers. They again collaborated together in “Keanu”, an action-comedy film which they wrote, produced, and acted as well.

He also appeared in Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror, a horror documentary film.

Directorial Career

After getting appreciation worldwide Jordan Peele moved on to make his directorial debut. He released “Get Out” in 2017 which became a huge hit. The movie not only garnered a sky-reaching profit, but it also earned the actor several award nominations and titles. He became the first black filmmaker to bring in $100 million at the box office on the debut film.

After his grand success with “Get Out”, Peele went on to release more movies like “Us” in 2019 which also enjoyed huge success with high grossing. Before that in 2018, Peele collaborated with John Carcieri to produce the comedy series “The Last O.G” aired by TBS.

After the phenomenal success of his films, Jordan has plans to release more horror movies, one of which he said will be released by mid-2022.

Awards and Achievements

Jordan’s work both as an actor and as a filmmaker has been extraordinary. He has received several awards and had some of the biggest achievements during his successful career. For his directorial debut “Get Out”, he has bagged the “National Board of Review award”. In addition to that, he was nominated for Best Director, Best Picture, and, Best Original Screenplay at the Academy Award 2018. He got the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. The movie also made him famous as he became the first black to cross $100 million on his debut film but also the highest grosser.

Aside from that, his “Key and Peele” show won a Peabody and two Primetime Emmy Awards. He also got the 2014 American comedy award for best alternative comedy series.

Jordan’s parody song “Sad Fitty Cent” also got him an Emmy Award nomination.

Assets

The only detail about Jordan’s property that we have is that the actor owns a $2.2 million worth home with his wife Chelsea. The property is located in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles, California.

Personal Life

Peele got into a relationship with his fellow comedian Chelsea Peretti in 2013. They later got engaged in 2015. The couple also has a child together who was born in 2017.

Wrapping Up

Jordan Peele became a household name after his appearance in Comedy Central shows. But while his excellent comedy skills have got him a huge fan base, love, and respect from around the world, he did not stop there. His long weaved dream of filmmaking came true when he released his first move “Get Out” which only made a stir in the industry but also made him extremely rich. He continued to enjoy big successes in acting, directing, and producing through his further movies and shows. So far, Jordan Peele net worth stands at $50 million and if he continues to roll out blockbuster movies like “Get Out”, then he is sure to elevate his net worth to a significantly high figure.

Did Peele win an Oscar? Yes, the "Get Out" director-actor won an Oscar for the best original screenplay.